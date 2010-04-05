Main Menu

Starters

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$11.00

Bread Board

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Polenta & Kale

$13.00

Whipped Feta

$14.00

Crab Cake (1)

$14.00

Crab Cake (2)

$22.00

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

Oysers 1/2 Shell

$17.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$23.00

Soup/Salad

Lodge House Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Entree

Pan-Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Elk

$21.00

Cavatappi

$23.00

Tapenade Salmon

$28.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

Filet & Ceasar

$45.00

Filet

$45.00

Rib Eye

$65.00

56oz Tomahawk Steak

$176.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Southern Pecan Oie

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$10.00

Dinner Sides/ Modifiers

Baguette Half

$3.00

Baguette Slice (4)

$2.00

Baguette Whole

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra Raw Veggies

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Extra Smoked Cheddar

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Add Grilled Onions

$2.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Mayo

$0.75

Pita 1

$2.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Dinner Protein Sides/ Modifiers

Add Elk Patty

$12.00

Bacon

$2.00

Add Blacknd Chkn

$8.00

Add Blacknd Salmon

$14.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Add Sauteed Salmon

$14.00

Bistro Medallions

$16.00

Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Brunch Protein Sides/ Modifiers

Side Bacon (3)

$1.50

Side Egg (1)

$1.50

Side Eggs (2)

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Sausage Links (1)

$2.00

Sausage Patty (1)

$1.50

Add Sausage

$2.00

Ham

$4.00

Brunch Sides Modifiers

Add 1/2 Avacado

$4.00

Salsa

$0.75

Bagel

$3.00

O'Brian Potato

$3.75

Biscuit

$2.00

Butter

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Specials

Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

Mahi-Mahi

$28.00

Linguini Shrimp/Lobster

$28.00

Seared Tuna

$14.00

Cod

$22.00

Bourbon

Makers

$10.00

Makers46

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Howler Head Banana

$8.00

Very Old Barton

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Chivas 12

$14.00

Bullet

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$14.00

Knob Creek 9 yr old

$14.00

Eliijah Craig Barrel Proof

$14.00

Whiskey

Seagram

$8.00

Soco

$10.00

Jack Tennessee Honey

$10.00

Dewers12

$14.00

Jonny Walker Red

$14.00

Jonny Walker Black

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Catering

Beef Hot Dog

$4.00

Local Beef Burger

$8.00

Brat

$5.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Turkey Spinach Wrap

$7.00

Chicago Style Hot Beef Dog

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake Cupcake

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$8.00

Beer

Beer to go

16 oz Can After Two

$9.00

4 Pack After Two

$16.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Whiplash Energy Drink

$5.00

Whiplash Blue-Raspberry Energy

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Cola

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Water

Tonic

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juise

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cherry Lemonade

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Cherry Sprite

$3.25

Kiddies Cocktail

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Merch

Red Devil T-Shirt

$34.99

First Gear T-Shirt

$34.99

Golden Grain T-Shirt

$34.99

Agent 99 T-Shirt

$34.99

Zorn T-Shirt

$34.99

Zorn Baseball Hat

$45.00

Zorn Snap Back Hat

$45.00

Tag-A-Brew Keychain

$3.00

Tag-A-Brew Necklace

$7.00

Red Devil Sticker

$5.00

Excelsior Sticker

$5.00

Golden Grain Sticker

$5.00

After Two Sticker

$5.00

Elston Grove Sticker

$5.00

Father Issac Sticker

$5.00

Agent 99 Sticker

$5.00

Zorn Glow In The Dark Sticker

$7.00

Zorn Sticker

$3.00

Z

$3.00

Poster- Elston Grove

$7.00

Poster- 1871

$7.00

Poster- FIrst Gear

$7.00

Poster- Golden Grain

$7.00

Poster- Pumpkin

$7.00

Poster- Red Devil

$7.00

Shot Glass

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$13.00

Bottle Opener

$8.00

Cigar Cutter

$4.00

Tap Handle

$35.00

Zorn to-go pint

$8.00

Brewery Lodge Trucker Hat

$45.00

Brewery Lodge Polo

$34.99

Brewery Lodge Champaign Glass

$12.00

Brewery Lodge Pint Glass

$12.00

Brewery Lodge Button Up

$45.00

Brewery Lodge Cigar Cutter

$4.00

Brewery Lodge Baseball Cap

$24.99

Brunch

Brunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$11.00

Basil BLT

$11.00

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

American Skillet

$13.00

Mexican Skillet

$13.00

Veggie Fritttata

$13.00

Lox Toast

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$28.00

Brunch Sides

O' Brien Potatoes

$4.00