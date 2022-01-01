THE BREWS HALL

Tangie Summer Haze 4 PACK

$20.00

5.9% 8 IBU Tangerine dream for summer sipping! (Or crushing!) With a crisp, easy-drinking lager base, plus a generous bounty of real Tangerine, this Lager is easy to drink one or ten of. Mandarina Bavaria hops impart plenty of Tangerine aroma to go along with the fresh Tangerines which impart even more Tangerine aroma and Tangerine flavor. Tangerine!