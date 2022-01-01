Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

THE BREWS HALL

review star

No reviews yet

21770 Del Amo Circle East

Torrance, CA 90503

Order Again

Popular Items

Chingon Kitchen Mexican Caesar Salad.
Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito
Chingon Kitchen Everything Tacos

THE BREWS HALL

Chingon Kitchen Hand-made Guacamole & Chips

Chingon Kitchen Hand-made Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

Fresh Made Corn Tortilla Chips + Salsa Mexicana

Chingon Kitchen Mexican Caesar Salad.

Chingon Kitchen Mexican Caesar Salad.

$11.95

Romaine + Avocado + Parmesan + Tomato + Crispy Tortilla Strips + Pepitas + Cilantro Dressing

Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito

Chingon Kitchen Everything Burrito

$14.95

Choice of Protein + Spanish Rice + Refried White Beans + Cheese + Lettuce + Onion + Guacamole + Salsa Mexicana + Crema

Chingon Kitchen Bean and Cheese Burrito

Chingon Kitchen Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Spanish Rice + Black Beans + Cheese + Pico de Gallo. Add Protein $3.95.

Chingon Kitchen Quesadilla

$8.95
Chingon Kitchen Pescado Tacos

Chingon Kitchen Pescado Tacos

$15.95

Flour Tortillas + Beer-Battered Sea Bass + Spicy Crema + Cabbage + Tomatillo Salsa + Cilantro + Lime

Chingon Kitchen Everything Tacos

Chingon Kitchen Everything Tacos

$14.95

Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Guacamole + Cilantro + Salsa Mexicana + Spanish Rice & Black Beans

Chingon Kitchen Crispy Tacos

Chingon Kitchen Crispy Tacos

$12.95

Corn Tortillas + Choice of Protein + Lettuce + Cheese + Crema + Salsa Mexicana.

Chingon Kitchen Tres Taquitos

Chingon Kitchen Tres Taquitos

$12.95

Beef Machaca; Served with Queso Fresco + Crema + Salsa Mexicana. Served with Spanish Rice and Black Beans.

Chingon Kitchen Street Corn

Chingon Kitchen Street Corn

$6.95

Rolled in Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Chili Powder.

Chingon Kitchen Nachos

Chingon Kitchen Nachos

$8.95

Queso, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeños, Crema and Fresh Chips. Add Protein $3.95

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.95
Chingon Kitchen Artisan Churros

Chingon Kitchen Artisan Churros

$7.95

Dough is made of water, flour, butter, and salt. Deep Fried in Oil and then rolled in cinnamon sugar mix. Served with Caramel Sauce for dipping. 3 Churros in an order.

Grilled T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich

Grilled T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich

$14.95

Marinated Chicken Breast + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado Smash + Citrus Mayo + Pickles

Fried T.W.I.L.I Sandwich

Fried T.W.I.L.I Sandwich

$13.95

Buttermilk Marinated + Lettuce + Tomato + Remoulade + Pickles

Spicy Fried T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich

Spicy Fried T.W.I.L.I. Sandwich

$14.95

Nashville Style + Spicy Remoulade + Slaw + Pickles

Fried T.W.I.L.I Tenders

Fried T.W.I.L.I Tenders

$13.95

Choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Ketchup

Spicy Fried T.W.I.LI. Tenders

Spicy Fried T.W.I.LI. Tenders

$15.95

Choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Ketchup

Garlic Parmesan Tenders

Garlic Parmesan Tenders

$15.95
Wings T.W.I.L.I. - Classic Buffalo

Wings T.W.I.L.I. - Classic Buffalo

$15.95

Classic Buffalo Wings. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Wings T.W.I.L.I - Asian B.B.Q.

Wings T.W.I.L.I - Asian B.B.Q.

$15.95

Asian BBQ Wings. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Wings T.W.I.L.I - Garlic Parmesan

Wings T.W.I.L.I - Garlic Parmesan

$15.95
Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken + Iceberg Lettuce + Egg + Bacon + Blue Cheese + Tomato + Avocado + Green Onion + Dressing

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Classic Sweet Potato French Fry

Fried Chicken

$5.95

Beer Cheese

$2.95
Herd Field of Greens

Herd Field of Greens

$13.95

Arugula + Pearl Couscous + Corn + Tomatoes + Currants + Pepitas + Parmesan Cheese + Basil Buttermilk Dressing

Herd The Twist Pretzel

Herd The Twist Pretzel

$11.95

Giant Soft Pretzel + Spicy Mustard - Add Beer Cheese $2.95

Herd Rally Fries

Herd Rally Fries

$4.95

Classic Shoestring French Fry.

Herd G.O.A.T Fries

Herd G.O.A.T Fries

$5.95

"Garlic Of All Time" - Our Rally Fries Tossed in Garlic, Oil, and Parsley.

Herd Championship Rings

Herd Championship Rings

$5.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Herd Split Decision

Herd Split Decision

$5.95

1/2 Rally Fries + 1/2 Championship Rings

Herd Burger

Herd Burger

$11.95

Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles + Onion + "The Spread"

Herd Burger with Cheese

Herd Burger with Cheese

$13.95

American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles + Onion + “The Spread”

Herd Double Play

Herd Double Play

$15.95

Double Meat + Double American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles + Onion + "The Spread"

Herd Favorite Burger

Herd Favorite Burger

$14.95

Crispy Bacon + Jack Cheese + Garlic Aioli + Lettuce + Tomato + Fried Onion

Herd V-Burger

Herd V-Burger

$14.95

Beyond Meat Patty + Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles + American Cheese + "The Spread"

Herd Bean Ball

Herd Bean Ball

$7.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies + Vanilla Ice Cream

Herd Strawberry Shortstop

Herd Strawberry Shortstop

$7.95

Sugar Cookies + White Chocolate & Sprinkles + Strawberry Ice Cream

Mint Blitz

$7.95Out of stock
Herd MilkShakes

Herd MilkShakes

$7.95

Cookies and Cream, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry.

Rock’N Fish Grill Fresh Grilled Salmon

Rock’N Fish Grill Fresh Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Available with Lemon Pepper, Hibachi Teriyaki, Or Blackened. Choice of Side Dish.

Rock’N Fish Grill Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Rock’N Fish Grill Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$16.95

Blackened Salmon, coleslaw, spicy Remoulade, Tomato on a a Brioche Bun

Rock’N Fish Grill Fish N Chips

Rock’N Fish Grill Fish N Chips

$18.95

3 pieces of Wild Alaskan Cod. Beer Battered served with Coleslaw + Tartar Sauce.

Rock’N Fish Grill Crispy Calamari

Rock’N Fish Grill Crispy Calamari

$11.95

8 Ounces of Calamari, both tubes and tentacles, Tossed in buttermilk and then dredged in seasoned flour. Served with Tartar + Cocktail Sauce + Lemon.

Rock’N Fish Grill Wood Grilled Artichoke

Rock’N Fish Grill Wood Grilled Artichoke

$10.95

Artichoke cut into Quarters, Steamed and Cooked over the Wood grill. Served With Garlic Aioli.

Rock’N Fish Grill New England Clam Chowder CUP

Rock’N Fish Grill New England Clam Chowder CUP

$9.00

9 oz per serving, served with oyster crackers. Made with Clams, clam juice, potato, carrots, celery, bacon, and onion.

Clam Chowder BOWL

Clam Chowder BOWL

$12.00

12oz per serving, served with oyster crackers. Made with Clams, clam juice, potato, carrots, celery, bacon, and onion.

Rock’N Fish Grill Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Rock’N Fish Grill Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Bacon + Blue Cheese + Candied Walnuts + Tomato + Red Onion + Blue Cheese Dressing.

Rock’N Fish Grill Mac N' Cheese

Rock’N Fish Grill Mac N' Cheese

$9.95Out of stock

Creamy, Elbow noodles in cheese sauce, finished in the Broiler.

BOOZY MILKSHAKES

$12.95

Buzzrock Glass

$5.00
Kershaw Crowler

Kershaw Crowler

$17.00
Kershaw Shirt / Hat

Kershaw Shirt / Hat

$25.00
GL Paloma IPA 4 pack

GL Paloma IPA 4 pack

$15.00
GL Lil Mexi 4 pack

GL Lil Mexi 4 pack

$15.00

GL Ta Loco Cerveza Case

$60.00

Ukraine Crowler

$19.00
32oz Crowler

32oz Crowler

$14.00

George Lopez RETAIL Shirts

$25.00

The HERD RETAIL

$25.00

Colin Draft Pick 4pck

$20.00

$20 Bucket

$20.00Out of stock

Mug Club

$29.95

Kershaw Game Time

$7.00
Tangie Summer Haze 4 PACK

Tangie Summer Haze 4 PACK

$20.00

5.9% 8 IBU Tangerine dream for summer sipping! (Or crushing!) With a crisp, easy-drinking lager base, plus a generous bounty of real Tangerine, this Lager is easy to drink one or ten of. Mandarina Bavaria hops impart plenty of Tangerine aroma to go along with the fresh Tangerines which impart even more Tangerine aroma and Tangerine flavor. Tangerine!

Tangie Summer Haze CASE

Tangie Summer Haze CASE

$120.00

5.9% 8 IBU Tangerine dream for summer sipping! (Or crushing!) With a crisp, easy-drinking lager base, plus a generous bounty of real Tangerine, this Lager is easy to drink one or ten of. Mandarina Bavaria hops impart plenty of Tangerine aroma to go along with the fresh Tangerines which impart even more Tangerine aroma and Tangerine flavor. Tangerine!

Poster

$10.00

Kershaw wicked Curve 4pk

$7.50

Cheese Burger and Beer $15 Special

$15.00

Street Dog and Beer $15 Special

$15.00

Kershaw Case Special

$12.50

Turkey Leg

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$7.95
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$15.95
Baja Shrimp Cocktail

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.95
Tahitian Ahi Tuna

Tahitian Ahi Tuna

$19.95
Southwestern Penne

Southwestern Penne

$14.95
LA Street Dog

LA Street Dog

$10.95
Bases Loaded Fries

Bases Loaded Fries

$5.00
Hawaiian Poke Bowl

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$19.95
Shrimp Jambalaya

Shrimp Jambalaya

$19.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to the first ever multi-concept brewery and food hall in Torrance, California. With two breweries and four food concepts, not to mention a full bar, we have a little something for everyone.

Location

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance, CA 90503

Directions

The Brews Hall image
The Brews Hall image
The Brews Hall image

