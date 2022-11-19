Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Briarpatch

review star

No reviews yet

252 North Park Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789

Two Eggs
Bacon
Buttermilk Pancakes

N/A BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.35

Cold Brew

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.60

Diet Coke

$4.35

Double Espresso

$6.25

Earl Grey Lavender Tea

$3.95

English Breakfast Tea

$3.95

Espresso

$4.65

Fiji

$2.75

Passion Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.95

Half & Half Tea

$3.85

Lemon Ginger Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.75

Milk

$4.95

Mint Tea

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.15+

Pellegrino

$4.50

POM Juice

$6.25

Root Beer

$3.95

Sprite

$3.85Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$4.35

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$4.35

Black Cherry

$3.95

Chocolate Iced Coffee

$4.95

SMALL PLATES

Almond Butter Tartine

$12.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.50

Large Fruit Platter

$15.95

Oatmeal Plain

$11.75

Oatmeal with Fruit

$11.75

Yogurt Bowl with Berries & Granola

$12.50

Zucchini Bread Sandwiches

$8.50

GRIDDLE

Banana & Granola Wheat & Fiber Pancakes

$16.50

Banana, Chocolate, & Pecan Pancakes

$16.50

Belgian Waffle

$16.50

Berry Waffle

$17.95

Blue Heaven Wheat & Fiber Pancakes

$16.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.50

French Toast

$17.50

French Toast with Fruit

$17.50

Nutella Pancakes

$16.95

Nutella Waffle

$17.50

Pecan Pie French Toast

$18.50

Raspberry & Lemon Cream Pancakes

$17.50

Waffle with Fruit

$16.50

Short Stack Pancakes

$12.25

BRUNCH SPECIALTIES

Avocado Toast

$14.75

Brown Rice Bowl

$18.50

Crimini Mushroom Sandwich

$17.50

Meat Lover's Burrito

$16.95Out of stock

Soft Scrambled Eggs

$17.50

Southern Breakfast

$18.75

Torta Sandwich

$19.25

Fall Eggs

$18.95

Ultimate S.E.C. Sandwich

$17.00

OMELETTES & SCRAMBLES

Bacon & Mushroom Omelette

$18.75

Crimini Mushroom Omelette

$18.75

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$22.25

Southwest Omelette

$18.75

Spinach Goat Cheese Sausage Omelette

$18.75

BENEDICTS

California Benedict

$18.75

Canadian Bacon Eggs Benedict

$19.25

Salmon Benedict

$21.25

Short Rib Benedict

$25.95

A LA CARTE

Avocado with Oil & Salt

$5.95

Two Eggs

$4.25

Bacon

$6.75

Biscuit

$4.95

Canadian Bacon

$8.95

Cheese Grits

$6.50

Cup of Mixed Berries

$11.95

English Muffin

$4.95

French Fries

$5.95

Toast

$4.95

Home Fries

$5.95

Grits

$5.95

Small Fruit Cup

$7.50

Hashbrowns

$8.95

Sausage Links

$5.25

Kumato Tomatoes with Oil & Salt

$4.95

Large Fruit Platter

$15.50

Mixed Greens with House Dressing

$7.50

Sausage Patties

$5.25

Side Pork Belly

$15.95

Side Salmon

$17.95

Side Short Rib

$15.95

Side Wild Mushrooms

$7.95

SMALL PLATES - LUNCH

BOWL Of Tomato Soup

$9.75

CUP Of Tomato Soup

$6.95

CUP Of Squash Soup

$6.95Out of stock

BOWL Of Squash Soup

$9.75Out of stock

SALADS

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$19.50

Chunky Chicken Salad

$19.50

Cobb Salad with Chicken

$20.50

Kale Salad with Chicken

$21.50

SANDWICHES

3 Cheese Grill

$18.95

French Dip

$20.95

Fried Grouper

$25.95

Godfather

$18.50

Grilled Cheese

$18.50

House Roasted Turkey & Bacon

$18.75

Shrimp Po'Boy

$19.00

Spicy Roast Beef

$19.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Briarpatch image
Banner pic
The Briarpatch image
The Briarpatch image

