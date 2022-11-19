The Briarpatch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
252 North Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Park
4.5 • 4,172
108 South Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave - 216 N Park Avenue Suite H
No Reviews
216 N Park Avenue Suite H Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winter Park
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Park
4.5 • 4,172
108 South Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Commissary
4.5 • 4,172
547 North Virginia Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
More near Winter Park