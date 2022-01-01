Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brick

847 Boll Weevil Circle Ste 117

Enterprise, AL 36330

Order Again

Shareables

Italian Breadsticks

$4.25+

Mozzarella Cheese Breadsticks

$5.49+

Giant Pretzel

$7.49

Bruschetta

$7.99

Fire Roasted Wings

$9.99+

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Gourmet

Supreme Pizza

$10.00+

Meat Fest Pizza

$10.00+

Al's Favorite Pizza

$10.00+

Veggie Fest Pizza

$10.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

BLT Pizza

$10.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

Greek Pizza

$10.00+

Margherita Pizza

$10.00+

Rustic Pizza

$10.00+

Chicken Enchilada Pizza

$10.00+

Build Your Own

$10.00+

One topping

One Topping Pizza

$8.50+

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

Salad

Garden

$7.49

Caesar

$6.49

Chicken Caesar

$7.49

Caprese

$7.49

Asian

$7.49

Greek

$7.49

Italian

$7.49

Harvest

$7.49

Flat Bread

Italian Flat Bread

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Flat Bread

$8.99

Club Flat Bread

$8.99

Veggie Flat Bread

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

Cheeseburger Flat Bread

$8.99

Pesto Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

Prosciutto Flat Bread

$8.99

Cuban Flat Bread

$8.99

Calzone

Classic Calzone

$10.99

Veggie Fest Calzone

$10.99

Spinich, Mushroom, & Onion Calzone

$10.99

South BBQ Chicken Calzone

$10.99

Meat Fest Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Calzone

$10.99

Pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.49

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Regular Soft Drink

$2.75

Kids Soft Drink

$1.49

Water

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Sweet Riesling

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Soda (Reg)

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.75

Kids Juice

$1.75

Choc Milk

$1.50

Cocktails

Blue Lemon

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Brick Special

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Cape cod

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Apple Pie

$6.50

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.50+

30A

$5.50+

Folklore

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$5.50+

Yuengling

$5.50+

Seasonal

$5.50+

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Busch Light

$4.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Shinerbock

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Mixers

Cape Cod

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Blue Lemonade

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Margarita

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Water

Club Soda

Orange Juice

Cranberry Juice

Pineapple Juice

Ginger Beer

Ginger Ale

Lemon Lime Soda

Cola

Diet Cola

Tonic

Sweet and sour

Lime Juice

Lemonade

Liquors

Vodka

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgans Spiced Rum

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Cape cod

$6.00

Midori Liqueur

Gelato

Gelato

$2.25+

Brownie Sundae

$4.99+

Cheese cake

Blueberry Cheese Cake

$5.99

Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.99

Pie

Reeces pie

$5.49

Tirimasu

Tirimasu

$5.99

Sauce

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Garlic & Olive Oil

$0.75

Side Cocktail

$0.75

Side Ketchup

$0.75

Side Mustard

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese

$0.99

Side Alfredo

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fire roasted cuisine

Location

847 Boll Weevil Circle Ste 117, Enterprise, AL 36330

Directions

