The Brickhouse 111 Madison Street

111 Madison Street

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Popular Items

12" House Crust
Garlic Cheese Bread
Big Pretzel

Foundations

BH Bricks

$8.00

Big Pretzel

$11.00

Soft pretzel with pub mustard and Brick House beer cheese.

Brick and Mortar Dip

$12.00

A buttery combo of cheeses and chipped beef baked to perfection in a bread bowl. Served with pretzels and bread bites.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

French Fry Basket

$7.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, melted to perfection. Served with a side of pizza house.

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.00

Kielbasa and Cheese

$12.00

Smoked kielbasa with pepper jack and smoked cheddar cheeses served with Dijon mustard.

Nachos

$15.00

Topped with beef or chicken, melted cheese, and queso. Salsa and sour cream on the side.

Onion Ring Tower

$9.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Pizza

10" Cauliflower Crust

$13.00

12" House Crust

$11.00

12" Thin Crust

$11.00

Flatbread

$7.00

BBQ Pull Pork Pizza

$18.00

BBQ sauce covered in pulled pork topped with our cheese blend.

Big Bro No. 57

$17.00

BLT Pizza

$17.00

- mozzarella blend - mayonnaise base - bacon - lettuce - tomatoes - mayonnaise drizzle

Bruschetta Flatbread

$13.00

Garlic butter base topped with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes baked in our stone brick oven; served with a drizzle of balsamic glaze on top!

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, and mozzarella cheese baked in the brick over; topped with a ranch drizzle and chives.

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.00

- mozzarella blend - special sauce - ground beef - tomatoes - pickles

Chicken Garlic Parm

$17.00

- mozzarella blend - garlic parmesan sauce - grilled chicken - bacon - onion

Deluxe

$17.00

~ mozzarella blend ~ house pizza sauce ~ mushrooms ~onions ~ green peppers ~ pepperoni ~ spicy sausage

Hawaiian

$16.00

- mozzarella blend - house pizza sauce - pineapple - ham - bacon.

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$19.00

Meatball

$18.00

Pickle Pizza

$16.00

Ranch base topped with pickles and our cheese blend sprinkled with Dill.

The Big Rich

$16.00

~ mozzarella blend ~ house pizza sauce ~ red onion ~ mushrooms ~ green peppers ~ black olives ~ roasted red peppers

The Carnivore

$17.00

~ mozzarella blend ~ house pizza sauce ~ pepperoni ~ bacon ~ spicy sausage ~ham

The Redskin Pizza

$20.00

Grinders

Italian

$11.00

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with Italian dressing.

Chicken fajita

$11.00

Fajita chicken, grilled onions, peppers and provolone on a toasted roll.

Meatball

$11.00

Saucy meatballs covered in mozzarella on a toasted roll.

Salads

Brick Salad

$10.00

Mozzarella and mixed greens served with a side of poppy seed dressing.

Anti Pasto Salad

$14.00

Caicola, salami, pepperoni , provolone, banana peppers and black olives served over a bed of mixed greens with a side of creamy Italian.

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Bacon, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, eggs and mozzarella served on a bed of mixed greens with a choice of dressings on the side.

Burgers

Single BH Burger

$11.00

One third pound burger topped with your choice of American, Swiss or Pepper Jack cheese served on a homemade bun. Served with french fries or onion rings for a dollar up charge.

Double BH Burger

$14.00

Two, one third pound patties with your choice or American, Swiss or Pepper Jack cheese served on a homemade bun.

Triple BH Burger

$17.00

One pound of beef. Three beef patties topped with your choice of American, Swiss or Pepper Jack cheese served on a homemade bun. Served with french fries or onion rings for a dollar up charge.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

A third pound patty with swiss, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served on a homemade bun and with french fries. Add onion rings for a dollar.

Sliders

$9.00

Two mini-burgers with your choice of american, swiss or pepper jack cheese served on a homemade bun and with french fries. Add onion rings for a dollar.

Hand Trowels

Fried Bologna

$9.00

Thick cut fried bologna on texas toast served with chips. Add french fries for a dollar or onion rings for two.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled american cheese on texas toast served with chips. Add french fries for a dollar or onion rings for two dollars.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

House slow roasted BBQ pulled pork served on a fresh backed bun from PC local Yellow House Bakery with a side of chips. Add fresh cut fries for $2 or onion rings for $3.

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

BH Dawg

$10.00

Chicago Dawg

$10.00

Dessert

Cannoli Cake

$8.00

Hats

Logo Baseball Cap

$25.00

Short Sleeve t-shirt

Short Sleeve t-shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-shirt

Long Sleeve T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Madison Street, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Directions

The Brickhouse image

