The Brickhouse Grill

Restaurant info

The Brickhouse is a New American restaurant located in the quaint rural town of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. Surrounded by rolling fields + farmlands, we pride ourselves with offering locally sourced, seasonal ingredients all year long. Our menu offers a wide variety of options, from up-scale comfort foods, contemporary dishes, craft beer, artisan cocktails, + more. Our dining experience offers guests warm hospitality, attentive service, indoor dining, and seasonal patio dining. The Brickhouse offers a place in Schuylkill County where guests can experience the newest culinary creations offered through a progressive menu that highlights the best of New American cuisine.

