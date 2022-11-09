Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Brickhouse Grill

review star

No reviews yet

705 w market st suite 12

orwigsburg, PA 17961

Popular Items

Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Quesadilla
General Tso's Cauliflower

Starters

General Tso's Cauliflower

$13.00

crispy sesame-tempura cauliflower, asian sauce, sticky rice, sliced jalapeños

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$10.00

thai sweet chili sauce

Tuna Poke

$16.00

marinated sashimi grade tuna, avocado, shallots, cilantro, sesame seeds, pistachios, korean sticky rice, crispy wontons

Creamy Crab Dip

$16.00

served with warm artisan baguette

Poutine

$11.00

house cut fries, cheddar curds, caramelized onions, truffle oil, demi glace, parmesan, scallions

Quesadilla

$8.50

served with sour cream, avocado, & pico de gallo

Chicken Wings

$13.00
Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortillas, in-house smoked pork belly, hot honey, grilled pineapple-mango poblano salsa, cilantro, mojo sauce, local micro radish

Soups & Salads

Caesar

$9.00

romaine, house-made garlic croutons, parmesan.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

$13.00

shallots, dried cranberries, golden beets, roasted pistachios, goat's cheese, lemon-dijon vinaigrette.

Cobb

$16.00

mixed greens, local smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, roasted corn, hardboiled egg, avocado, gorgonzola, house balsamic vinaigrette.

Harding's Farm's Shaved Asparagus Micro Greens Salad

$15.00

Local mixed micros, Harding Farm's shaved asparagus, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, candied pecans, apples, house-made croutons, + strawberry poppy seed dressing

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Burgers

28 Day Dry Aged Burger

$21.00

custom blend of dry aged chuck, brisket, and short rib, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, artisan gruyere. served with fries & a pickle.

Sunrise

$18.50

Honey Brook Farm 8oz. burger, applewood smoked bacon, farm fresh egg, avocado, baby arugula, gorgonzola, mayo.

Tumbleweed

$18.50

Honey Brook Farm 8oz. burger, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle mayonnaise, bbq, crispy onions, sharp cheddar.

Hamburger

$12.50

Honey Brook Farm 8oz. Burger. Build your own.

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Honey Brook Farm 8oz. Burger. Build Your Own.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Crispy Chicken

$17.00

hot honey, mayonnaise, house pickles, pickled red onions, micro greens, house made pretzel roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, house tartar sauce. served on brioche bun.

Koch's Smoked Turkey Breast

$16.00

local turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, red onions, arugula, mayonnaise, red pepper marmalade, on artisan sour dough.

Chicken Tumbleweed Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, chipotle mayonnaise, crispy onions.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, cheddar, chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeños.

Bahn Mi

$19.00

smoked pork belly, house pickles, asian carrot slaw, baby arugula, togarashi aioli, swiss ciabatta

Pasta

Mushroom & Asparagus

$18.00

white wine, creamy parmesan sauce, penne rigate.

Creamy Cajun Alfredo

$17.00
Black & Bleu

$25.00

beef tips, sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, lemon-herb sauce.

Land & Sea

Cast Iron Seared Domestic Wagyu Pub Steak

$40.00

sautéed mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, thyme butter cauliflower purée, flaky maldon salt.

House Crab Cakes

$30.00

served with house tartar.

Southwest Ancient Grain Bowl (Vegan & Gluten Free)

$24.00

quinoa, roasted chipotle sweet potatoes, golden beets, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime dressing, pickled habanero onions.

Vegetarian Stir Fry

$17.00

sauteed vegetables, asian sauce, korean sticky rice.

Grilled Filet Mignon

$45.00

Gorgonzola butter, mashed potatoes, port wine demi-glace

Kid's Menu

Pasta & Butter

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta & Alfredo

$11.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Grilled Chicken & Vegetable

$10.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate brownie, peanut butter-chocolate crunch, peanut butter-chocolate mousse, dark chocolate glaze, candied peanuts, salted caramel.

Cheesecake Of The Week

$8.00

Sides A La Carte

Garden Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00

House Cut Fries

$4.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Broccoli

$4.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$5.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75

Mist Twist

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Brickhouse is a New American restaurant located in the quaint rural town of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. Surrounded by rolling fields + farmlands, we pride ourselves with offering locally sourced, seasonal ingredients all year long. Our menu offers a wide variety of options, from up-scale comfort foods, contemporary dishes, craft beer, artisan cocktails, + more. Our dining experience offers guests warm hospitality, attentive service, indoor dining, and seasonal patio dining. The Brickhouse offers a place in Schuylkill County where guests can experience the newest culinary creations offered through a progressive menu that highlights the best of New American cuisine.

Website

Location

705 w market st suite 12, orwigsburg, PA 17961

Directions

