Pizza
Italian

The Brick Oven

343 Reviews

$$

1966 Rio Hill Ctr

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Build Your Own
16" Build Your Own
10" Build Your Own

Souvenirs

Brick Oven Hat

$8.00
Black 26 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Black 26 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$10.00

Stainless Steel, Black 26 ounce water (beverage) bottle. Convenient finger loop in lid for carrying.

Silver 26 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Carabiner

Silver 26 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Carabiner

$11.00

Stainless Steel 26 ounce Silver Water (beverage) bottle with Carabiner

Appetizers

Tasty Appetizers
Cheese Bread Sticks

Cheese Bread Sticks

$8.00

Served with side of our signature marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Six Lightly breaded & and served with signature marinara.

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.

6pc Boneless Wings

$7.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12pc Boneless Wings

$11.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

8pc Jumbo Wings

8pc Jumbo Wings

$10.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12pc Jumbo Wings

12pc Jumbo Wings

$13.00

Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Large French Fries

$3.00

Small French Fries

$1.50

Extra Small Marinara

$0.50

Extra Large Marinara

$1.00

Extra Small Ranch

$0.50

Extra Large Ranch

$1.00

Extra Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Large Blue Cheese

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuces tossed with hard-boiled eggs, provolone cheese, sliced turkey, ham, grape tomatoes & cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots served with the dressing of your choice.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Additional Small Dressing

$0.50

Additional Large Dressing

$1.00

Specialty Pizza

10" Big Cheese

$12.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, swiss & cheddar

10" Brick Oven

10" Brick Oven

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella

10" Christina's Special

$12.00

pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella

10" Daddy's Boy

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

10" Helen of Troy

10" Helen of Troy

$13.00

basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese

10" Julia's Special

$12.00

basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella

10" Margarita

$12.00

pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil & mozzarella

10" Miss Ann's

10" Miss Ann's

$12.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze

10" Otranto

10" Otranto

$13.00

basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic

10" Roasted Pig

10" Roasted Pig

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sliced Italian sausage, ham & mozzarella

10" The Big Deal

10" The Big Deal

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella

10" The Deluxe

$13.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

10" Tui Tonga

10" Tui Tonga

$13.00

ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar

10" White Pizza

10" White Pizza

$12.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil and garlic, & fresh basil

12" Big Cheese

$17.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

12" Brick Oven

12" Brick Oven

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella

12" Christina's Special

$16.00

pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella

12" Daddy's Boy

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

12" Helen of Troy

$18.00

basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese

12" Julia's Special

$16.00

basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella

12" Margarita

$16.00

pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil mozzarella

12" Miss Ann's

12" Miss Ann's

$16.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze

12" Otranto

12" Otranto

$18.00

basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic

12" Roasted Pig

12" Roasted Pig

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella

12" The Big Deal

12" The Big Deal

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella

12" The Deluxe

$18.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

12" Tui Tonga

12" Tui Tonga

$18.00

ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil

Pizza Salad special

$16.00

16" Big Cheese

$22.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

16" Brick Oven

16" Brick Oven

$24.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella

16" Christina's Special

$21.00

pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella

16" Daddy's Boy

$24.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar

16" Helen of Troy

$24.00

basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese

16" Julia's Special

$21.00

basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella

16" Margarita

$21.00

pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil, mozzarella

16" Miss Ann's

16" Miss Ann's

$21.00

Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze

16" Otranto

16" Otranto

$23.00

basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic

16" Roasted Pig

16" Roasted Pig

$24.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella

16" The Big Deal

16" The Big Deal

$24.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella

16" The Deluxe

$24.00

pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella

16" Tui Tonga

16" Tui Tonga

$24.00

ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar

16" White Pizza

16" White Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Build Your Own

$9.00

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

16" Build Your Own

$15.00

Calzones

Fresh spinach, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and onions served with our ranch sauce.

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.00

Helen of Troy Calzone

$13.00

Fresh spinach, tomato, artichoke, garlic, basil pesto, feta & mozzarella cheese.

Roni Zone Calzone

$13.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese - topped with parmesan

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$13.00

Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Spring Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, ham, basil, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.

Entrees

All entrees served with garlic bread, a side garden salad, and your choice of add ons.
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic, Marsala wine, butter. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Pesto Chicken Pasta

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast & homemade Alfredo sauce over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$14.00

Signature marinara or meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, eggs, garlic, salt & peppers layered between lasagna noodles. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.

Meat Ravioli

$14.00

Meat ravioli with your choice of of our signature marinara, meat, alfredo, pesto, olive oil & garlic, butter or none. Served with Garlic Toast and Garden Side Salad with your choice of dressing.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cavatoppi pasta served with our signature mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatoppi pasta served with grilled chicken breast and our signature buffalo mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Chicken breast, lemon juice, white wine, garlic, capers & butter served over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast, a side of speghetti and a garden side salad with your choice of dressings.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded eggplant topped with out homemade marinara with garlic toast & side of spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$13.00

Spaghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$14.00

Speghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Ziti

$13.00

Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in our wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.

Subs & Paninis

Served with chips , pasta salad. May Substitute French Fries or Side Salad for an additional $2

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella on Sub bread, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Potato Chips, Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, pesto, green peppers & provolone cheese served on a ciabatta bun. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded eggplant, signature marinara, & mozzarella on Sub bun, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, tomato, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & provolone served on ciabatta bread toasted in the wood fired brick oven. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$9.00

ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, house vinaigrette & provolone on Sub bun toasted in our wood fired oven. Served with your choice of potato chips or pasta salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Meatballs covered with our signature marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Thinly sliced steak, lettuce, mayo, grilled onions, & provolone on a sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Veggie Melt Sandwich

$9.00

Zucchini, red onions, red peppers, green pepper , mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, & provolone served on Sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.

Veggie Melt Panini

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$9.00

Kids

Kid Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Lasagna

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Small French Fries

$1.50

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Ziti

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lady Fingers soaked in espresso and layered with sweetened mascarpone cheese. Topped with cocoa

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Warm chocolate chip brownie drizzled with chocolate syrup. Adding ice cream only available for Dine In Orders because the ice cream melts for take out & deliveries.

Zeppole

Zeppole

$6.00

Hot deep fried dough, sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids' Pepsi

$1.50

Kids' Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids' Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids' Gingerale

$1.50

Kids' Milk

$1.50

Kids' Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kid's Pink Lemonade

$1.50

Kids' Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kids' Iced Tea

$1.50

Mountaindew

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Beer

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Blue Moon White Belgian

$4.50

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Bold Rock ( Apple Cider)

$5.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Bud Light

$4.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Budweiser

$4.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Coor's Lite

$4.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Corona

$5.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.00

Full Nelson

$5.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Miller Lite

$4.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Peroni

$5.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Starr Hill Northern Lights IPA

$5.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Stella Artois Belgium

$5.00

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$4.50

Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.

Bottle Wine

Merlot BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Fragrance characterized by red fruit, flowers and herbal aromas. Flavor is full-bodied, dry and structured but at the same time velvety and harmonic, with the right amount of tannicity.

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Bouquet: Slightly herbaceous scent with floral notes of violets. Flavor: Well balanced and pleasant tannins.

Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Fragrance - Distinctive aroma of red berries, currant, blackberry, and raspberry. Flavor - Excellent versatility, medium-bodied, lively, elegant, with good freshness.

Chianti BTL

$20.00

* Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Bouquet - Intense and characteristic, fruity with hints of violet and a slight hint of cherry. Flavor - Dry, balanced and sapid, slightly tannic that turns into a velvety softness.

Tuscan Red BTL

Tuscan Red BTL

$23.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Red Wine. Super Tuscan with grapes from multiple regions in Italy. Bouquet - fruity reveals ripe red fruits and spices, aromas of peppercorn and cinnamon. Flavor - round and harmonious texture with soft and structured tannins. Ideal for red meat, cheese and pasta dishes.

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White Wine. Fragrance - mineral hints and fruity like pomegranate. Hints of white fruit, pear and golden apple. Flavor - Full and rich with hints of ripe yellow fruit. Structured and balanced, long and complex. It's strong taste makes it a wine with a strong personality and versatile.

Chardonnary BTL

Chardonnary BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White Wine. Bouquet - very fresh, with floral and fruity hints with exotic notes (pineapple). Flavor - Balanced acidity with notes of softness, pleasant and harmonious.

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$22.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White Wine. Bouquet - Crisp and refreshing, with wild aromas of lime. Flavor - notes of tropical fruit, lemon zest and fresh cut grass, followed by a bright, acidic finish.

Moscato BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White wine. Bouquet - Typical aromatic varietal aroma with hints of exotic fruit and citrus fruits. Flavor - Sweet but fine, with a good structure. Sweet/acid balance and a very long persistence.

White Zin BTL

White Zin BTL

$20.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Rose' Wine. Bouquet - Aromas of wild berries and honeydew melon, sweet flavors of ripe strawberries and juicy peaches. Flavor - sweet, low acidity, refreshing finish.

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL

$21.00

*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Bouquet - Intense and fruity with hints of red fruit and licorice. Flavor - Medium structured, soft and well balanced.

