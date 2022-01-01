- Home
The Brick Oven
343 Reviews
$$
1966 Rio Hill Ctr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Order Again
Souvenirs
Brick Oven Hat
Black 26 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Stainless Steel, Black 26 ounce water (beverage) bottle. Convenient finger loop in lid for carrying.
Silver 26 Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Carabiner
Stainless Steel 26 ounce Silver Water (beverage) bottle with Carabiner
Appetizers
Cheese Bread Sticks
Served with side of our signature marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Lightly breaded & and served with signature marinara.
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze.
6pc Boneless Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12pc Boneless Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
8pc Jumbo Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12pc Jumbo Wings
Tossed with your choice of sauce from Barbecue, Buffalo (hot or mild), Cajun, and served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Large French Fries
Small French Fries
Extra Small Marinara
Extra Large Marinara
Extra Small Ranch
Extra Large Ranch
Extra Small Blue Cheese
Extra Large Blue Cheese
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, and Parmesan cheese served with our creamy Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuces tossed with hard-boiled eggs, provolone cheese, sliced turkey, ham, grape tomatoes & cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots served with the dressing of your choice.
Greek Salad
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Greek Salad
Additional Small Dressing
Additional Large Dressing
Specialty Pizza
10" Big Cheese
pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, swiss & cheddar
10" Brick Oven
pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella
10" Christina's Special
pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella
10" Daddy's Boy
pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
10" Helen of Troy
basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese
10" Julia's Special
basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella
10" Margarita
pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil & mozzarella
10" Miss Ann's
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze
10" Otranto
basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic
10" Roasted Pig
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sliced Italian sausage, ham & mozzarella
10" The Big Deal
pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella
10" The Deluxe
pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
10" Tui Tonga
ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar
10" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil and garlic, & fresh basil
12" Big Cheese
pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
12" Brick Oven
pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella
12" Christina's Special
pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella
12" Daddy's Boy
pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
12" Helen of Troy
basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese
12" Julia's Special
basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella
12" Margarita
pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil mozzarella
12" Miss Ann's
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze
12" Otranto
basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic
12" Roasted Pig
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella
12" The Big Deal
pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella
12" The Deluxe
pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
12" Tui Tonga
ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar
12" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil
Pizza Salad special
16" Big Cheese
pizza sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
16" Brick Oven
pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, italian sliced sausage, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, bacon & mozzarella
16" Christina's Special
pizza sauce, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, minced garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella
16" Daddy's Boy
pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan & cheddar
16" Helen of Troy
basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomato, fresh garlic, artichokes & feta cheese
16" Julia's Special
basil pesto base, ricotta, spinach, garlic, broccoli & mozzarella
16" Margarita
pizza sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan, olive oil, mozzarella
16" Miss Ann's
Basil pesto base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, feta, caramelized onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze
16" Otranto
basil pesto base, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella slices, fresh basil, tomatoes & fresh garlic
16" Roasted Pig
pizza sauce, pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, ham & mozzarella
16" The Big Deal
pizza sauce, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, onions, sliced Italian sausage, tomatoes, black olives & mozzarella
16" The Deluxe
pizza sauce, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers & mozzarella
16" Tui Tonga
ranch base, grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & cheddar
16" White Pizza
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, olive oil & garlic, fresh basil
Build Your Own Pizza
Calzones
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and onions served with our ranch sauce.
Build Your Own Calzone
Helen of Troy Calzone
Fresh spinach, tomato, artichoke, garlic, basil pesto, feta & mozzarella cheese.
Roni Zone Calzone
Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese - topped with parmesan
Spinach Calzone
Fresh spinach, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Spring Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken breast, ham, basil, ricotta, Parmesan & mozzarella cheese.
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, mushrooms, garlic, Marsala wine, butter. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Pesto Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast & homemade Alfredo sauce over penne pasta. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Homemade Lasagna
Signature marinara or meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, eggs, garlic, salt & peppers layered between lasagna noodles. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Meat Ravioli
Meat ravioli with your choice of of our signature marinara, meat, alfredo, pesto, olive oil & garlic, butter or none. Served with Garlic Toast and Garden Side Salad with your choice of dressing.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatoppi pasta served with our signature mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cavatoppi pasta served with grilled chicken breast and our signature buffalo mac & cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast, lemon juice, white wine, garlic, capers & butter served over spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast, a side of speghetti and a garden side salad with your choice of dressings.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with out homemade marinara with garlic toast & side of spaghetti. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Baked Spaghetti
Speghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Ziti
Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in our wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Subs & Paninis
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce & mozzarella on Sub bread, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Potato Chips, Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast, pesto, green peppers & provolone cheese served on a ciabatta bun. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded eggplant, signature marinara, & mozzarella on Sub bun, toasted in our wood fired brick oven for extra flavor. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Italian Panini
Ham, pepperoni, tomato, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & provolone served on ciabatta bread toasted in the wood fired brick oven. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Italian Sandwich
ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, house vinaigrette & provolone on Sub bun toasted in our wood fired oven. Served with your choice of potato chips or pasta salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs covered with our signature marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of Chips or Pasta Salad. May substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced steak, lettuce, mayo, grilled onions, & provolone on a sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Veggie Melt Sandwich
Zucchini, red onions, red peppers, green pepper , mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, & provolone served on Sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
Veggie Melt Panini
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Kids
Desserts
Cannoli
crispy pastry shell with sweet ricotta filling, drizzled with chocolate syrup
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers soaked in espresso and layered with sweetened mascarpone cheese. Topped with cocoa
Triple Chocolate Brownie
Warm chocolate chip brownie drizzled with chocolate syrup. Adding ice cream only available for Dine In Orders because the ice cream melts for take out & deliveries.
Zeppole
Hot deep fried dough, sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Dr. Pepper
Gingerale
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Kid's Apple Juice
Kids' Pepsi
Kids' Diet Pepsi
Kids' Dr. Pepper
Kids' Gingerale
Kids' Milk
Kids' Chocolate Milk
Kid's Pink Lemonade
Kids' Sierra Mist
Kids' Iced Tea
Mountaindew
Bottle Water
Beer
Blue Moon White Belgian
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Bold Rock ( Apple Cider)
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Bud Light
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Budweiser
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Coor's Lite
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Corona
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Full Nelson
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Michelob Ultra
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Miller Lite
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Peroni
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Starr Hill Northern Lights IPA
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Stella Artois Belgium
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Yuengling Traditional Lager
Must show proof of age upon delivery & pickup.
Bottle Wine
Merlot BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Fragrance characterized by red fruit, flowers and herbal aromas. Flavor is full-bodied, dry and structured but at the same time velvety and harmonic, with the right amount of tannicity.
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Bouquet: Slightly herbaceous scent with floral notes of violets. Flavor: Well balanced and pleasant tannins.
Pinot Noir BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Fragrance - Distinctive aroma of red berries, currant, blackberry, and raspberry. Flavor - Excellent versatility, medium-bodied, lively, elegant, with good freshness.
Chianti BTL
* Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Bouquet - Intense and characteristic, fruity with hints of violet and a slight hint of cherry. Flavor - Dry, balanced and sapid, slightly tannic that turns into a velvety softness.
Tuscan Red BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Red Wine. Super Tuscan with grapes from multiple regions in Italy. Bouquet - fruity reveals ripe red fruits and spices, aromas of peppercorn and cinnamon. Flavor - round and harmonious texture with soft and structured tannins. Ideal for red meat, cheese and pasta dishes.
Pinot Grigio BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White Wine. Fragrance - mineral hints and fruity like pomegranate. Hints of white fruit, pear and golden apple. Flavor - Full and rich with hints of ripe yellow fruit. Structured and balanced, long and complex. It's strong taste makes it a wine with a strong personality and versatile.
Chardonnary BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White Wine. Bouquet - very fresh, with floral and fruity hints with exotic notes (pineapple). Flavor - Balanced acidity with notes of softness, pleasant and harmonious.
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White Wine. Bouquet - Crisp and refreshing, with wild aromas of lime. Flavor - notes of tropical fruit, lemon zest and fresh cut grass, followed by a bright, acidic finish.
Moscato BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. White wine. Bouquet - Typical aromatic varietal aroma with hints of exotic fruit and citrus fruits. Flavor - Sweet but fine, with a good structure. Sweet/acid balance and a very long persistence.
White Zin BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Rose' Wine. Bouquet - Aromas of wild berries and honeydew melon, sweet flavors of ripe strawberries and juicy peaches. Flavor - sweet, low acidity, refreshing finish.
Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL
*Must show Photo ID proof of age upon delivery & pickup. Red Wine. Bouquet - Intense and fruity with hints of red fruit and licorice. Flavor - Medium structured, soft and well balanced.
Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love. Curbside pickup & Delivery During Phase 3
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville, VA 22901