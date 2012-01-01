The Brick Room
116 N Division St
Salisbury, MD 21801
Deals of the Week
Allagash River Trip Pale Ale
A refreshing pale ale with coriander is dry-room crisp notes of citrus and melon. ABV: 4.8%
Big Truck Desert Cruiser
Classic style backcountry lager. Crisp and refreshing taste. 24 IBU ABV: 4%
Big Truck Half Cab Hazy IPA
Malty Hazy IPA with tropical fruit flavors and brewed with Cascade, Mosaic, and Centennial Hops. ABV: 6% IBU: 35
Cigar City Jai Alai
A hoppy, flavorful American IPA with tangerine, clementine, candied orange notes, and just a hint of caramel malt. ABV: 7.5% IBU: 65
Cigar City Maduro Brown
Northern English Brown Ale brewed with flaked oats. Hints of chocolate and espresso. Woody hop finish. ABV:5.5% IBU: 25
Hop Fish
English IPA full of hops and caramel malts. ABV: 6.2% IBU 25
Kentucky Vanilla Cream Ale
Barrel-aged beer with hints of corn and bourbon vanilla beans! Yum! ABV: 5.5% IBU: 22
Lost Rhino - Rhino Chasers Pilsner
Crisp, golden lager. Big hop flavor, sweet malt, and unfiltered. Slow-brewed baby! IBU 45 ABV: 5.6%
Manor Hill Brewing Citra Splendor DIPA
Bright, citrusy, and tropical DIPA with 83 IBUS. It has an intense hop bitterness that is complimented by slightly sweet, caramel malt in the finish. ABV: 8.3%
Mispillion Pineapple Xpress
This juicy IPA is brewed with real pineapple. The result is a delicious, crisp, and sweet tropical flavor profile. ABV: 7.5%
Sam Adam's White Ale
Hazy White Ale brewed with cinnamon, nutmeg, and orange peel. ABV: 5.8% IBU: 8
Two Pitchers Brewing Radler
A delicious and refreshing lager made with grapefruit and a hint of blood orange. The "pitchers" from this brewery stands for actual ex-baseball pitchers and not the kind that Kool-Aid comes in!
Blissful Red
Aromas of black licorice and vanilla. Flavor notes of bright blackberries, stone fruit, and mocha. This wine's good acidity makes it the perfect food match. Try it with our Charcuterie Board or some hummus!
Clos du Bois Buttery Chardonnay
Rich in flavor with a creamy texture. Hints of vanilla and oak. ABV: 14.4%
Century Cellars Merlot
Californian Merlot with red fruit aromas and bright acidity. Flavor notes of raspberries and ripe cherry. ABV: 13.5%
French Pool Toy
NEW! A French rosé wine with crisp flavors of fresh picked berries with a hint of citrus. ABV: 12%
Jacob's Creek Dry Riesling
A dry, semi-sweet white wine with a classic flavor profile. Citrusy and floral. ABV: 11.4%
Jacob's Creek Moscato
Sweet and subtle tropical notes. Great balanced wine. ABV: 7.6%
Minuty Rosé
Light and bright! Flavorful wine made with peach and candied orange. ABV: 13%
Pessimist by Daou - Red Blend
A rich red blend with bold fruit flavors that include boysenberry, blackberry, cassis and plum. Hints of dark chocolate. Made in Paso Robles, CA. ABV: 15.2%
Tembo Pinot Noir
A surprisingly light and fruity Pinot Noir with lots of fig, cranberry, and peppercorn flavors. ABV: 12.8%
Tres Buhis Nocturna Red Blend
A velvety, full-bodied blend full of cherry and berry flavors. Sweet finish that makes this wine a real treat! ABV: 13.5%
Happy Hour Items
Bud Light
"America's Favorite light lager" is only 110 calories and has the perfect clean, crisp flavor you want in a beer. ABV: 4.2%
Coors Light
American-style light lager. Crisp, clean, refreshing. ABV: 4.2%
Miller Lite
The classic American Pilsner with only 96 calories. ABV 4.2%
Michelob Ultra
Superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories. bv: 4.2%
Natural Light
Classic American-style light lager. Only 95 calories and 3.2 carbs. ABV: 4.2%
Dogfish 60min
One of the best balanced American IPAs ever made. Piney and citrusy hop taste with a crisp and refreshing finish. Totally drinkable. ABV:6.0% IB:60
Dogfish Seaquench
Session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss. Brewed with black limes, lime juice, and sea salt. ABV: 4.9% IBU: 10
Firestone Hopnosis IPA
This innovative IPA is brewed with coveted Cryo Hops pellets. Double dry hopped, making a delicious mix of tropical fruit flavors. IBU 45 ABV: 6.7%
RAR Country Ride
RAR Pale Ale. ABV: 5.8%
RAR Nanticoke Nectar
American IPA ABV: 7.4%
Mojito Classic
Sangria of the Day
Ask you bartender about the special Sangria of the Day! The select flavors depend on the fresh fruit in stock, and the events of the day!
Thai Basil Mojito
The Brick Room Bomb
White Claw Bucket
House Concoctions
The Original Smoked Old Fashioned
Our Famous Old Fashioned- made with Bulleit Rye Bourbon, our homemade simple syrup, Peychaud's and Angostura bitters, complimented with a expressed orange peel and Luxardo cherry. Served in a cedar smoked glass.
Argentinian Spritzer
Refreshing champagne cocktail with hints of orange and garnished with frest rosemary.
Autumnal Delight
A must try cocktail! Perfect for the Fall season- this is a sweet, spiced, and everything nice drink! Made with fresh apple cider and topped with spiced whipped cream. Yum!
Cappotini
Espresso and Vodka- what a great combo! Wheatley's Vodka, Kahlua, Espresso, with milk froth and espresso dusting. A sweet treat that will give you a buzz!
Cucumber Gimlet
Our take on the classic cocktail! Wheatley's Vodka, muddled cucumber, lime juice, and our homemade simple syrup. Refreshing and delicious.
Green Ukrainian*
Wheatley's Vodka, Absinthe, fresh lime juice, sugar, milk, and green tea. Worth a try!
Happily Ever After
The best Blackberry Lemondrop Martini you’ve ever had. This very special cocktail is made with Wheatley’s vodka, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, homemade blackberry syrup, and Crème de Cassis. Garnished with a sugared rim and fresh blackberry.
Lavender Lemonade
A delicious mix of Tito's Vodka, lavender syrup, and lemon. Served chilled with a lemon twist. Stay fancy!
Martes Sunrise
Coby's twist on the classic Sunrise cocktail. This delicious and super pretty drink is made with mezcal, fresh orange juice, a bit of grenadine, and a splash of Prosecco. A perfect treat.
Mezcal Rose Bud
An exciting mezcal drink made with St. Germain, house made rose simple syrup, and lemon juice. Rose froth and a rose petal to seal the deal. Try it!
Peach Smash
A delicious cocktail made with Jim Beam, homemade simple syrup, muddled fresh fruit and soda for a little fizz. Garnished to perfection with a peach wedge. Yum.
Pride Punch!
In honor of Pride Month and for the love of all of our LGBTQIA+ friends we have made a punch! Cherry Vodka, lime juice, cherry juice, and a splash of sprite. Available all summer long!
Spiced Sangria
A fantastic mix of Applejack brandy, dry Riesling, fresh apple cider, and ginger ale. Garnished with apple slices, lemon, and a cherry. One of Roni's favorites. ;)
Thai Basil Mojito
The Blushing Lemon
Our version of a perfect pink lemonade! A crisp, refreshing gin cocktail made with Barr Hill, St. Germain, fresh lemonade, and garnished with an edible orchid. Happy Summer!
The English Rogue
Batavia Arrack Van Oosten, Earl Grey Tea, fresh lime juice, palm sugar, and citrus oil syrup. Served in a highball glass with a sprinkle of nutmeg.
The Perfect Gin & Tonic
Apostoles Gin, boutique peppercorns, Q Tonic, and garnished with dehydrated lime and sprig of rosemary.
Pre 18th Amendment
Aviation
Classic gin cocktail with Crème de Violette, lemon juice, and cherry liqueur. Garnished with a cherry.
French 75
Beefeater Gin, fresh lemon juice, Prosecco, and some simple syrup. Served with a lemon twist!
Manhattan
Made the right way- Rye, sweet vermouth, and a dash of bitters. Garnished with a cherry.
Martini
Vodka or gin, vermouth, olives or a lemon twist- your choice! Ask you bartender for dry, dirty, or wet.
Sazerac
Classic cognac or rye cocktail with homemade simple syrup, Peychaud's Bitters, and garnished with a lemon peel.
Prohibition Era
Classic Cocktails
Appletini
Apple Vodka, Apple Pucker, sour mix, and served with a cherry garnish.
Bee's Knee's
Gin cocktail, lemon juice, honey, homemade simple syrup, and a lemon twist.
Blue Hawaiian
Malibu rum, Blue Curacao, and pineapple juice, over crushed ice. Served with an orange.
Cosmopolitan
The best pink drink! Vodka, lime juice, homemade simple syrup, triple sec, and a splash of cranberry juice.
Creamsicle Crush
Daiquiri
Rum, Cointreau, homemade simple syrup, and lime juice.
Dark 'N Stormy
Dark Rum, Ginger Beer and fresh lime juice served in a copper mug over crushed ice with a lime.
Gimlet
Gin, lime juice, homemade simple syrup.
Grapefruit Crush
Irish Mule
Key Lime Crush
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Vodka, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, and homemade simple syrup. Served with a sugared rim and a lemon twist.
Liquid Marijuana
Captain Morgan, Malibu Rum, Melon liqueur, Blue Curacao, sour mix, and pineapple juice.
Long Island Iced Tea
Classic cocktail made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sour mix, and a splash of Pepsi. Served in a pint glass with a lemon garnish.
Madras
Vodka, orange juice, and cranberry juice. Served over crushed ice with a lime wedge.
Manhattan
Made the right way- Rye, sweet vermouth, and a dash of bitters. Garnished with a cherry.
Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, sour mix, orange juice, and served with a lime juice. Ask your bartender for salt or sugar!
Martini
Vodka or gin, vermouth, olives or a lemon twist- your choice! Ask you bartender for dry, dirty, or wet.
Mimosa
Orange juice and prosecco.
Mojito Classic
Naked & Famous
A delicious mix of lime juice, Mezcal, Aperol, and Yellow Chartreuse. Served with an orange twist!
Negroni
Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, and served with an orange twist.
Orange Crush
Vodka, Triple Sec, orange juice, and a splash of sprite. Refreshing!
Paloma
Tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, soda, salt.
Pineapple Crush
Red Death
Sazerac
Classic cognac or rye cocktail with homemade simple syrup, Peychaud's Bitters, and garnished with a lemon peel.
Screwdriver
Vodka and orange juice.
Sea Breeze
Vodka or rum, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice.
Sex on the Beach
Our classic includes vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, orange juice. Served in a pint glass with an orange wheel.
Sidecar
A unique and delicious Hennessy drink with Cointreau, and lemon. Garnished with an orange twist. Treat yourself!
Sunflower
Beefeater Gin, St. Germaine, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup. Served on the rocks with honey syrup.
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice, grenadine.
Tom Collins
Gin, lemon juice, homemade simple syrup, soda water.
Top Shelf Long Island
Trashcan
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Blue Curacao, sour mix, and a whole Redbull!
Wheatley's Mule
Our version of the classic Moscow Mule- made with Wheatley's vodka, homemade simple syrup, and fizzy ginger beer. An excellent choice!
Whiskey Sour
Classic Bourbon cocktail with homemade simple syrup, lemon juice, and egg white. Topped with a cherry.
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlua, Cream.
Shots
Blowjob
Bailey's and Kahlua topped with whipped cream. Yum!
Bomb
Vodka and Redbull.
Buttery Nipple
Butterscotch Schnapps and Bailey's
Car Bomb
Guiness, Bailey's, and Jameson.
Dirty Girl Scout
Rumpleminze Bailey's, Creme de Menthe, Cream.
Four Horsemen
Gummy Bear
Raspberry Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple, Sprite.
Kamikaze
Vodka, lime juice, triple sec
Kumquat
Often imitated, never duplicated. Zack will go to his grave with this secret recipe. Probably worth a try before he dies on us all.
Lemon Drop
Lemon Vodka, lemon juice, sugar rim.
PB&J
Screwball and Chambord.
Pickle Shot
Pickle juice and vodka.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple juice, whipped vodka, grenadine.
Pink Starburst
Sour Watermelon Pucker and whipped vodka.
Purple Gatorade
Grape vodka, Curacao, blackberry, splash of cranberry juice and sprite for fizz.
Purple Mother Fricker
Vodka, Sour, Blue Curacao, Raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice.
Rail Green Tea
Sour, Sprite, Jameson, Peach Schnapps
Royal Flush
Crown Royal, Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice.
Scooby Snack
This is a Malibu Rum shot with melon liqueur, pineapple juice, and whipped cream. Yum!
Traditional Green Tea
Jameson, peach schnapps, sour mix, and Sprite.
Vegas Bomb
Crown, Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice, and Redbull.
Washington Apple
Crown, Apple Pucker, cranberry juice.
White Tea
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, sour mix, and Sprite.
Wheat & Potato
Absolut
Absolut vodka was made in New York in the late seventies. Known best for it's clear bottle, its one of the best selling and best tasting vodkas on the market. 100 Proof ABV: 40%
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Smooth, sweet and sour gluten-free vodka perfect for mixing cocktails or a crisp and refreshing drink on ice. 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Deep Eddy Lemon
Smooth, sweet and sour gluten-free vodka perfect for mixing cocktails or a crisp and refreshing drink on ice. 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Deep Eddy Peach
This is a fruity, sweet peach flavored vodka that is sure to please! If you want something a little mellow and tangy, but unique, this is it. ABV: 35%
Grey Goose
This popular French vodka is made from fermented winter wheat. Smooth and perfect for sophisticated cocktails. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Infuse Spirits Mango Habanero
This unique Mango Habanero infused vodka is spicy and flavorful. Hints of papaya and mango. One of a kind liquor for the bolder soul! ABV: 40% 80 Proof
Ketel One
Ketel One uses only the best selected European wheat and a combination of traditional and modern distilling techniques. It's best known and loved for the crispness and hints of citrus and honey. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Pinn Whipped
A delicious vanilla whipped cream flavored vodka that gives a little extra sweetness to just about anything! 60 Proof ABV: 35%
Smirnoff Apple
Gluten free, triple distilled. Sweet, tart green apple flavor. ABV 35%
Smirnoff Blueberry
Gluten free, triple distilled, Kosher Certified, blueberry infused vodka. ABV 35%
Smirnoff Cherry
Bold and tangy, sweet cherry infused vodka. Gluten free, triple distilled. ABV: 35%
Smirnoff Orange
Infused vodka with six varietals of mandarin and naval oranges. Perfectly citrusy and zesty! Gluten free, triple distilled. ABV: 35%
Smirnoff Raspberry
This infused vodka is tart and fruity, and best mixed with soda water, lemonade, or cranberry juice. ABV: 35%
Smirnoff Ruby Red
A modern classic grapefruit infused vodka. Sweet and tart and perfect for mixing. Gluten free. ABV: 35%
Smirnoff Sour Berry Lemon
One of the most delicious and fun vodkas around! Perfect for bombs and non-traditional cocktails. Tart, tangy, sour and sweet. ABV: 30%
Smirnoff Watermelon
Sweet and refreshing, juicy watermelon flavored vodka. ABV: 35%
Three Olives Triple Espresso
A delicious take on coffee vodka from Three Olives. Hints of anise and vanilla. 70 Proof. ABV: 35%
Tito's
This American made vodka is a favorite for mixing cocktails. It is distilled the old fashioned way, in copper pot stills. It is made from 100% corn and naturally gluten-free. 80 Proof. ABV 40%
Van Gogh DBL Espresso
This delicious coffee flavored vodka hails from the Netherlands. It's a mellow drink, with rich espresso notes. 70 Proof. ABV: 35%
Wheatley Vodka
This unique artisanal wheat vodka is cooked, fermented, and distilled seven times on the micro-still before being married with a recipe made from other grains and distilled an additional three times. Delicate and balanced. ABV: 41% 82 Proof
Floral
Barr Hill
This American made gin is distilled in custom-built botanical extraction stills. Barr Hill is made with raw honey which gives it the distinct sweet, but dry taste. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Beefeater
This gin's recipe has remained the same since 1863! The botanicals are steeped for over 24 hours, giving it a complex, floral, fruity flavor. ABV: 45% 94 Proof
Bombay Dry Gin
This London dry gin is made in an original copper still from a 1761 recipe. It uses eight exotic botanicals to give it it's classic juniper taste. 94 Proof ABV: 43%
Bombay Sapphire
Known for its bright blue bottle, this is one of the most famous gins in the world. Every drop contains ten botanicals from exotic locations. Balanced, bright, and fresh. Great for mixing! ABV: 42% 86 Proof
Boudier Gin Saffron
This special French gin is inspired by an alliance between Great Britain, India, and France. Filled with exotic notes, and makes a perfect gin & tonic! 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Bulldog London Dry Gin
A modern take on an old style. Gluten- free, and fruity and spicy in flavor. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Harahorn
Norwegian small-batch gin. Handcrafted and named after a folklore and a mountain. Flavors of juniper berries, blueberries, angelica and marjoram. ABV: 46% 92 Proof
Hayman's Sloe Gin
This True English gin is steeped for over three months in batches using wild harvested English Sloe Berries. Plummy aromas fruity flavor notes throughout. ABV: 26% 52 Proof
Hendrick's Gin
Distilled and bottled in Scotland. This handcrafted gin is made with no less than 11 botanicals including the traditional juniper, coriander, and orange peel. Infused with cucumber and rose petal. ABV: 44% 88 Proof
Monkey 47
A very special dry gin made with hand-picked fruit and unique ingredients over a course of 100 days. Very aromatic and full of flavor. ABV: 47% 97 Proof
Principe de los Apostoles Mate Gin
This Argentinean craft gin is distilled in small batches using a German copper still. the recipe uses fresh leaves, coriander, juniper, and peppermint to create its original and unique flavor notes. ABV: 40%
Revivalist Botanical- Equinox Expression
This American made gin is infused with chamomile, lemon peel, and peppermint. ABV: 43%
Tanqueray
This London Dry Gin is made using four distinct botanicals including juniper, coriander, angelica, and licorice. Balanced, herbal notes with a perfectly dry finish. 94.6 Proof ABV: 47.3%
Cane
Bacardi Superior
This is a light, refreshing rum with subtle notes of vanilla, and citrus. Same recipe from 1862! 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Bacardi Dragonberry
This strawberry and dragonberry flavored vodka is perfect for mixing sweet cocktails. Bold, sweet, fruity. 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Bacardi Oakheart
A spiced rum aged for over a year, with a hint of smoke from charred oak. 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Batavia Arrack Van Oosten
The spirit that made "Punch" famous in the late 17th-19th century. This unique spirit is made from sugar cane and fermented red rice giving it a distinct smoky fruitiness with a vegetal funk. ABV: 50%
Captain Morgan
One of the best-selling spiced rums in America. Filled with caramel and vanilla flavor notes. 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Castillo Spiced Rum
Golden rum with rich flavor. Notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and molasses. ABV: 40%
Goslings Black
A very dark rum in a clear bottle is proof of the spice and richness of flavor! Aromatic, with notes of vanilla, molasses, and caramel. From Bermuda- ooh la la! ABV: 40%
Hamilton New York Blend
A mixed dark spiced rum with smoky hints of caramelized fruit, cedar and spice. 84 Proof ABV: 42%
Hamilton Pot Still Black
This dark rum is aged for five years and gets its color from black sugar caramel. Spicy, sugary, with notes of ripe fruit including banana! 93 Proof ABV: 46.5%
Kraken 94
This black spiced rum has flavors of cinnamon, vanilla, and number. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
Malibu
The "world's best-selling coconut rum" is actually a flavored liqueur. Made from sugarcane and pure water, it's aged for two years in oak barrels. perfect for mixing cocktails! 42 Proof ABV: 21%
Myers Dark Rum
This Jamaican rum is made from pure sugarcane juice with molasses. Notes of caramel, honey, raisin, and fig. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Papa's Pilar Dark Rum
Made from hand-selected rums, blended in bourbon barrels, and port casks. Notes of caramelized orange, maple, vanilla, and toasted almond. 86 Proof ABV: 43%
Pyrat XO Reserve
A blend of aged rums with hints of vanilla, orange, and light cane sugar. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Ron Barcelo Dark Rum
A delicious blend of rums, aged for over six years in bourbon barrels. Sweet and smooth finish. Notes of cherry and vanilla. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Ron Barcelo Imperial
A dark rum from the Dominican Republic. Distilled from molasses, and aged up to six years. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Agave
21 Seeds
A simple, smooth, and naturally fruit infused tequila. Excited to represent another distillery created and owned by women!
Arta Silver Tequila
Triple distilled from 100% blue weber agave. Hand bottled in small batches, with notes of citrus and pepper. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Avion 44 Extra Anejo
Made with a base of Avion Silver, this tequila s matured for over 43 months. Eighty proof and imported from Mexico. ABV: 40%
Avion Anejo
This tequila is aged for two years and has hints of vanilla, caramel, coconut, and maple. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Avion Cristalino
Casamigos Reposado
This golden tequila has notes of dried fruits and spicy oak. This small batch 80-proof tequila is aged seven months. ABV: 40%
Avion Reposado
This well balanced 80-proof tequila is aged six months in Mexico before being exported. Notes of fruity and flower hues. ABV: 40%
Avion Silver
Unaged Tequila with a hints of grapefruit, pineapple, and mellow black pepper. Imported from Mexico. 80-proof. ABV: 40%
Casamigos Silver
Made from 100% Blue Weber agaves, this Blanco tequila rest for two months and has notes of clean, crisp citrus. ABV: 40% 80-proof.
Clase Azul Plata
This artisanal tequila has flavors of orange, lemongrass, and mint. Aged for over eight months for a balanced profile. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Clase Azul Reposado
Masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks. Unique flavors of hazelnut, vanilla, cloves, and cinnamon. ABV: 40%
Dobel Maestro 50 Cristalino
This incredibly smooth tequila is a must-try. Handcrafted, in small batches and aged in oak barrels for three years. It’s rich flavor profile includes hints of cinnamon, clove, pineapple, and fig. ABV: 40%
Don Julio 1942
This small-batch tequila is made in Mexico and aged for at least two and half years. Notes of warm oak, vanilla, and roasted agave. ABV: 40% 80 Proof
Don Julio Anejo
This golden tequila is aged for eight months in American white-oak barrels. Rich and smooth finish, perfect for a cocktail or chilled on ice. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Don Julio Silver
This delicious "silver" tequila is made in Mexico using only the finest blue agave plants. Hints of crisp agave , and citrus flavors. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Herradura Reposado
This gold tequila is aged for eleven months to create a deep amber color. Flavor hints include vanilla, butter, and agave. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Herradura Silver
This white tequila is barrel-aged for forty-five days beyond industry standards for a perfectly balanced and refreshing taste. The process created a light color and a robust flavor profile of sweetness and charred oak. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Jose Cuervo Especial Gold
Jose Cuervo Especial is a golden blend of young tequilas. Sweet aromas, and agave notes. Hints of vanilla and oak make this a favorite tequila for margaritas! 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Lunazul Blanco
This Mexican tequila is made with hand-harvested 100% weber agave. Crystal clear, un-aged, and full of peppery and fruity flavors. ABV: 40% 80 Proof
Maestro Dobel Silver
Double-distilled for clarity, this "silver" tequila is full of sweet caramel, honey, maple, and nutty flavors with notes of vanilla. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Maestrol Dobel Diamante Tequila - White Reposado
A blend of special tequilas aged in Balkan new white wood barrels. Twice filtered for an elegant flavor profile with hints of citrus and pear. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Milagro Silver
This 100% blue agave tequila is best known for its bright, fresh agave flavor and exceptional smoothness. Hints of agave citrus, and pear. ABV: 40%
Montelobos Mezcal Joven
Made from organic and sustainably grown 100% Agave in Mexico. A sophisticated and unique blend of roasted agave, herbal, and smoke flavors. ABV: 43.2% 86 Proof
Montezuma Aztec Gold
A lighter golden tequila with dried herbs, apple, and a piney aroma. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Patron Silver
This crystal clear tequila is made from 100% blue agave. It has a fruity and citrusy aroma, with a smooth, sweet, peppery finish. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Patron XO Café
This is a delicious dark and dry coffee liqueur made with a blend of Patron tequila. Worth a try! 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Bourbon
1792 Single Barrel
Each small batch is unique, with flavors of butterscotch and caramel. This bourbon is special because it's aged in only the barrels deemed "exceptional", and then bottled individually. 98.6 Proof ABV: 49.3%
1792 Small Batch
This sophisticated and complex bourbon is made from a signature "high rye" recipe. Distinct spice flavors with sweet caramel and vanilla. ABV: 46.85% 93.7 Proof
1792 Sweet Wheat
Made with sweet, delicate wheat instead of rye. A well-balanced bourbon with notes of vanilla and caramel. 91.2 Proof ABV: 45.6%
Angel's Envy
All bourbons are aged in charred white oak barrels, but Angel's Envy is defferent because it is finished in port wine casks. It has a unique flavor and beautiful color. Try it! 86.6 Proof ABV: 43.3%
Barrell - Seagrass
This Rye whiskey is full of floral notes that is definitely worth a try. Spicy, sweet, herby. 118.4 Proof ABV: 59.2%
Barrell Bourbon - Armida
This exciting blend is made of three straight bourbon whiskeys. Hints of spice and citrus with a bit of sweetness. 113.9 Proof ABV: 56.95%
Barrell Bourbon - New Year
Special release blend, created every Autumn. 115.4 Proof cask strength bottling. This particular batch is from 2021. 113.9 Proof ABV: 59.65%
Barrell Bourbon - Private Release
Part of a micro-blending series, this is a well-balanced blend of four different aged bourbons. Each blend is special and has it's own ratios labeled and printed right on the bottle. 112.78 Proof ABV: 56.39
Barrell Bourbon - Single Barrel
Selected from just one barrel, this bourbon is unique in style and flavor. Bottled at cask strength. 119.56 Proof ABV: 59.78%
Basil Hayden's
A unique, golden bourbon whiskey with charred oak, brown sugar, and dried fruit flavors. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Bib & Tucker
This small batch bourbon is aged for six years. Hints of pecan pie sweetness! 92 Proof ABV: 46%
Blanton's
Staff favorite! - Deep satisfying aromas of nutmeg and spices. Powerful dry vanilla notes in harmony with hints of honey amid strong caramel and corn. Did you know that Blanton’s namesake bourbon was the first ever Single Barrel Bourbon sold commercially? The Single Barrel Bourbon is the first of it's kind. ABV: 46.5% 93 Proof
Blood Oath No 2
A balanced blend of bourbons, released in 2016- includes a strong rye, a wheated, and of course a rye finished in port-barrels. Notes of oak, caramel, maple syrup, vanilla, and cocoa. 98.6 Proof ABV: 49.3%
Blood Oath No 4
Released 2018. This charred blend includes an extra-aged oaky 12yr bourbon, a rich and sweet 10yr, and a 9yr with deep spice flavors. 98.6 Proof ABV: 49.3%
Blood Oath No 5
This masterful blend, made in 2019, includes a 13-year mahogany, an 11-year silky, wheated, and an 8-year finished in Caribbean rum barrels. Sweet, dark rum and fruit flavors. 98.6 Proof ABV: 49.3%
Blood Oath No 6
This 2020 release is a blend including a 14-year rye, a toasty cinnamon-y 8-year, and a 7-year full of roasted caramel and honeyed raisin-- aged and mellowed in Cognac casks! 98.6 Proof ABV: 49.3%
Bomberger's
Small batch release from Michter's. Rich, sweet, and fruity with a bold flavor profile, made from the aging process in Chinquapin oak. 108 Proof ABV: 54%
Breaker Limited Release
Handcrafted, limited release. Aged for five years. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon for over 200 years. This signature whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Notes of brown sugar and spices. Finishes long and smooth with serious depth. ABV: 45% 90 Proof
Bulleit 10 Year
Aged in charred American white oak, this bourbon is aged for ten years. Rich, deep, and incredibly smooth. 91.2 Proof ABV: 45.6%
Bulleit 12 Year
A 95% rye mash aged in select barrels for twelve years! Bold, rich, warm flavor. ABV: 46% 92 Proof
Bulleit Bourbon
Based on a 150-year recipe, this signature bourbon is a unique blend of rye, corn, barley malt, and special yeast. Notes of sweet oak, maple, nutmeg, and a little toffee. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Calumet Farm Bourbon - Single Rack Black
Aged for twelve years with a batch size of 19 barrels. Flavor profile of caramel layers, spice, and smoky wood. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
Calumet Small Batch
This small batch bourbon whiskey is distilled and aged in Kentucky - the heart of bourbon & horse country. It is aged in deeply charred (#4) oak barrels, then hand selected for premium quality. 86 Proof ABV: 43%
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch B.I.B. (A)
Made by hand, this award-winning, small batch whiskey is aged in century-old warehouses. Tasting notes of caramel corn sweetness, butterscotch and licorice. 100 Proof ABV: 50%
Eagle Rare
This ten year old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has a sweet aroma and a complex flavor. Reminiscent of a fine port wine, this rare whiskey is best served neat, or over ice.
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Small batch bourbon finished in toasted new oak barrels. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
George T. Stagg
Uncut and unfiltered and aged for nearly a decade to give it a bold flavor profile. Notes of toffee and coffee, dark chocolate, and hints of vanilla. 116.9 Proof ABV: 58.45%
Grass Widow
Hailing from Detroit, this bourbon contains a unique rye mash bill with hazelnut and dried raisin notes. 91 Proof ABV: 45.5%
Henry McKenna Single Barrel
This 100 Proof , Bottled-in-Bond, bourbon is aged for ten years and critically claimed to be a perfectly balanced bourbon. ABV: 50%
High West American Prairie
A carefully crafted blend of two-year old aged bourbons. 92 Proof ABV: 46%
Hudson Baby Bourbon
Made from 100% NY-grown corn. Aged in small, new, charred American oak barrels for less than four ears. 92 Proof ABV: 46%
Issac Bowman Port Barrel
Aged in charred white oak barrels, then finished in port barrels. This combination of finishing barrels produces flavors of jam with caramel and spice notes. 92 Proof ABV: 46%
James E. Pepper 1776 Bourbon
Unfiltered, hand-bottled by the oldest family brand of whiskey made in KY. Notes of sweetness, spice, vanilla, honey, cloves, and chocolate. 100 Proof ABV: 50%
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
Barrels of Jefferson's Ocean travel aboard ships that visit ports all over the world. The constant motion and extreme weather, create a one of a kind liquor. Flavors of cinnamon, sea salt, and a hint of espresso. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Jefferson's Reserve Twin Oak
Custom designed barrel give this seasoned, double-barreled whiskey a smooth and balanced flavor profile. Notes of sweetness, baking spices, and fresh wood. 90.2 Proof ABV: 45.1%
Jim Beam
Aged for four years in charred American white oak barrels. Medium-bodied, with mellow hints of caramel and vanilla. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Johnny Drum Private Stock
Complex flavor profile of fruits, vanilla and spices. 101 Proof ABV: 50.5%
Knob Creek
Aged in charred white oak barrels for nine years. Bottled at 100 Proof. ABV: 50%
Larceny VS Small Batch
This small batch is made with wheat instead of rye creates a smoother whiskey. Buttery caramel and honey flavors. 92 Proof ABV: 46%
Little Book - Chapter 5
“The Invitation,” was released in 2021- the fifth in the on-going series. The base of this blend is a 2-year-old bourbon, and is combined with three other kinds, including a 15-year old. Flavors of warm oak and vanilla. 116.8 Proof 58.4% ABV
Maker's Mark
Famous for it's hand-dipped red wax bottle, this whisky has kept the family recipe since 1953. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Maker's Private
Maker's Mark spin on one-of-a-kind whisky. No batch is the same! Aged between five to seven years. Finished in barrels, in cold conditions for another nine weeks. Proofs from 108-114. ABV: 55%
Medley Brothers Bourbon
Known for the low-rye mash bill, this is one of the classics. The Medley family is one of the last independent and family-owned Kentucky bourbons, as well as one of the most historic. 102 Proof ABV: 51%
Michter's Small Batch
Distilled in small batches, using the same recipe since 1753. Made from the highest quality of American corn and aged in charred white oak barrels. 91.4 Proof ABV: 45.7%
Noah's Mill
Handmade in the hill of Kentucky, this small batch bourbon is aged in wooden barrels for a smooth, yet bold taste. ABV: 57.15% 114.3 Proof
Noteworthy Honey
Noteworthy Reserve
Noteworthy Small Batch Reserve
Old Carter Barell #30 (A)
This is the Mid-Atlantic release of Old Carter Whiskey Co. in 2019. Aged and bottled in small batches. 115.8 Proof ABV: 60%
Old Forrester 1897- Bottled in Bond
Aged for four years and bottled at 100 Proof. Based on the B.I.B Act of 1897, this was America's first. ABV: 50%
Old Forrester 1910
Double barreled for a charred wood taste, this whiskey is 93 Proof. Dubbed "the first bottled bourbon". ABV: 46.5%
Old Forrester 1927 Prohibtion
Old Forrester Single Barrel
Old Forrester Statesman
Always made in small barrels- this recipe was used before, during, and after Prohibition, which makes it special all on it's own! 95 Proof ABV: 47.5%
Pappy 10yr
Pappy's is one of the best sour mash selections out there. Lucky to find one! It is mellow aged in mountain oak barrels for ten years. This 107 Proof Bourbon is one of a kind and definitely worth a try. ABV: 53.5%
Pappy 12yr
Aged for 12 long years, this very distinctive and rare bourbon has flavors of honey, oak and tobacco. The finish is balanced and dry, with a lingering tingle. ABV: 45.2% 90.4 Proof
Penelope Toasted
This four-grain Barrel Strength selection is a must-try from the Toasted series. Made in hand selected barrels and numbered for authenticity. 114 Proof ABV: 57%
Resilient 14yr
Rough Rider
Double casked- first in white oak and then in brandy barrels to create a unique sweetness. This small batch is hand-crafted and distilled in the mid-west. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Rowan's Creek
Distilled, aged, and bottled in Kentucky. Every small batch is aged in charred oak barrels. Sweet caramel, vanilla, and a little bit of spice. 100.1 Proof ABV: 50.5%
Russell's Reserve Private Barrel
Matured in alligator char barrels, this single barrel bourbon is bottled at 110 Proof. Spicy, bold, and deeply complex with creamy toffee, licorice, and vanilla. ABV: 55%
Stillhouse Original Whiskey
Distilled in a traditional copper pot still, then charcoal filtered. the natural sweet corn taste is what sets it apart from the rest. Stored in a traditional metal can. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
The Cabinet
The Presidential Dram
This single barrel, straight bourbon whiskey is aged at least four years before the release. Made with malted barley, rye, and corn. Be sure to try the rest from this fine selection! ABV: 56.15 112 Proof
Town Branch
High-malt mash bourbon. Tasting notes of oak, caramel, brown sugar and cherry. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Weller Antique 107 (A)
A wheated bourbon with a full-bodied flavor and a balanced flavor profile. bottled at 107 Proof, it's complex and unique. ABV: 53.5%
Weller Special Reserve
Substituting wheat for rye grain and botted at 90 Proof, this award-winning bourbon stands out from the rest with it's burnt orange color. Soft flavor notes of honey and butterscotch. ABV: 45%
Wilderness Trail
Wilderness Trail Rare
Willett Pot Still Reserve
Small batch- a delicious balance of caramel, vanilla, spices, and citrus. Best known for it's unique bottle shape. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
Willett Purple
Known for its regal purple label- the proof and abv varies with this single barrel Family Estate Bottled Bourbon. Part of the Private Barrel Selection program.
Woodford Reserve
Heavily awarded, and hand-crafted in small batches- said to be comprised of over 200 tasting notes! 90.4 Proof ABV: 45.2%
Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel B.I.B. (A)
Rye
Basil Hayden's - Two by Two
This bourbon and spicy rye blend as a vanilla aroma, and a sweet and woody flavor. Released in 2018. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Built off a unique "high rye" recipe, this artful blend of whiskies has just a touch of port. Subtle flavors of fruit sweetness to complement the rye spices. ABV: 40% 80 Proof
Bulleit Rye
This award-winning, straight rye whiskey is spicy and complex. Released in 2011, it is full of vanilla and honey flavor hints. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Catoctin Creek Rye
2018 Double Gold Winner. Hand made, single barrel, Virginia rye whiskey, distilled in copper pot stills in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. 80 Proof. ABV: 40%
Clyde May's Rye
This American rye is non-chill-filtered and aged for four years. Floral notes and spicy, citrusy flavors. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
High West Double Rye
Small batch blend of two straight rye whiskies. Aged a minimum of two years with notes of cinnamon, clove, anise, and evergreen "gin-like" flavors. ABV: 46% 92 Proof
Hochstadter's Slow & Low - Rock & Rye
A rye old fashioned. Made with rock candy, raw honey, and orange peel. 84 Proof ABV: 42%
Infuse Spirits - Broken Barrel Heresy Rye
Bottled at 105 proof for a bigger bolder flavor profile. Finished again with broken Ex-Bourbon, Sherry and French oak barrel staves. 52.5%
Jefferson's Straight Rye
This straight rye whiskey is double barreled for at least 9 months and up to 19 months with a sweet, cognac finish. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
Knob Creek Rye
Classic rye spice but with Knob Creek's signature sweetness. 100 Proof ABV: 50%
Masterson's Rye Whiskey
This is a rye whiskey, hand crafted by artisans, meticulously distilled in a pot still and aged in white-oak casks for just over 10 years. Distinct in flavor because it's made with pure glacial water from the northern Rockies. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Michter's Rye
Made from select American Rye grain that is sheared to maximize the extraction of flavor. Every bottle comes from a single barrel. 84.8 Proof ABV: 42.4%
Midwinter Night's Dram (A)
A limited edition blend of straight rye whiskeys, finished in French oak port barrels. Hints of sweet plum pudding, mulling spices, and dried fruits. ABV:49.3% 98.6 Proof
Pikesville Rye
First produced in Maryland in the 1890's, this brand reemerged after Prohibition. Now produced in KY, the rye is extra-aged and the MD recipe lives on. 110 Proof ABV: 55%
Redemption Rye
Small batch. A mash of 95% premium rye and 5% barley. Aged in new charred oak barrels. Proof 92 ABV: 92
Rittenhouse Rye 100 Proof
Bottled-in-Bond, this 100 Proof straight rye whiskey is inspired by Philly's famous Rittenhouse Square. Spicy and sweet favor notes. ABV: 50%
Roknar Rye
Made in Minnesota on a family farm. This American rye is a true field-to-glass and is a must-try! 94 Proof ABV: 47%
Sagamore Rye
Made in Baltimore, MD, this small batch straight rye whiskey is hand bottled and made with natural flowing spring water. Worth a try! ABV: 41.5% 83 Proof
Sazerac Rye (A)
This very special whiskey started it all- used to make the famous Sazerac cocktails in the 1800's. With subtle notes of candied spices and citrus, this well balanced Rye is nearly perfect in every way.
The Senator
Aged a minimum of 6 years in new charred oak barrels, mingling 10-20 select barrels Bottled at barrel proof to showcase the bold Rye flavors. ABV: 56.05% 112 Proof
Whistle Boss Hog V
This rare whiskey is one of the hardest to find and taste! It’s a 13 Year Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Calvados Casks. This impressive flavor profile includes maple syrup and pears, balanced by dark chocolate and French oak spice. A must-try if you are a whiskey connoisseur. ABV: 58.4%
Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye
A delicious blend or rye and straight ryes, this small batch is bottled and sealed with a fingerprint to prove it's authenticity. 86 Proof ABV: 43%
Widow Jane
Distilled from a rye mash and aged in oak and apple wood barrels. 91 Proof ABV 45.5%
Wilderness Trail Rye
Willett 4 Year Rye
Small batch- Well-balanced to be made with such a high proof- but you won't notice it with flavors of brandied cherry, baking spices, and a hint of oak. Proofs and ABV's vary!
Willett 6 Year Rye
This Rare Release-Single Barrel rye is aged in hand-selected white oak barrels for six years. Proof 110.2 ABV: 55.1%
Woodford Reserve Rye
Uses a pre-prohibition style ratio of 53% rye mash bill. Spice and tobacco notes, with a perfect sweetness at the end. 90.4 Proof ABV: 45.2%
American Whiskey
Bernheim Original Wheat
This wheat whiskey is made in small batches and aged for over seven years. Known for it’s mellow taste and smooth finish. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Fireball
A mixture of Canadian whisky and sweet cinnamon flavors. 66 Proof ABV: 33%
Jack Daniel's Black
Famous for the black label, it's one of the best selling whiskeys in the world. Made from the finest corn, rye, and barley malt. Aged in handcrafted white oak barrels. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
This one is special because it's bottled in the smallest of batches, just one barrel at a time. Subtle notes of spice, caramel, and fruit. ABV: 47%
Jeremiah Weed
KO Bare Knuckle Whiskey
Hand-crafted American whiskey made with Virginia wheat, rye, and malted barley. Bottled and labeled by hand. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Michter's Sour Mash
This awarded whiskey is made from fermented mash, which gives it a distinctive taste. Made in small batches, in fire-charred, new American white oak barrels. 86 Proof ABV: 43%
Old Scout American
This light amber liquor is a blend of nine year rye bourbon and five year whiskey. Distilled from a bourbon mask and re-charred barrels. 99 Proof ABV: 49.5%
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch
Named after the world's largest coastal Redwood tree, this award-winning bourbon-rye blend is the "best of both worlds". Sweet cinnamon and maple flavors. 90 Proof ABV: 45%
Screwball
The original peanut butter whiskey. Try it! 70 Proof ABV: 35%
Seagrams 7
The light and smooth American whiskey that makes the famous 7 & 7 cocktail. Aged in oak, with a creamy vanilla finish. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Seagrams 7 - Dark Honey
A sweet take on Seagram's 7! This blended whiskey is made with raw American honey that is perfect on its own or with some soda on ice. 71 Proof ABV: 35.5%
Seagrams VO
‘Very Old’ or ‘Very Own’ is the label on this modern classic. Using traditional distilling methods, and generations-old recipes, this one is great for mixing or just as is. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey
This Rocky Mountain Single Malt whiskey is hand-crafted, non-chill filtered, and made in small batches. Sweet cinnamon-butter, vanilla, and caramel flavors. 94 Proof ABV: 47%
Ten High
The Boondoggler Whiskey
Handcrafted in small batches, this 90 Proof whiskey is distilled and bottled in Virginia. The limestone water from the Shenandoah Valley is what gives this signature cask its distinct taste. Barreled for five years. ABV: 45%
The Representative
This straight bourbon whiskey is aged at least four years before its release, in new charred oak barrels. ABV: 57.4% 114 Proof
Tin Cup
A blend of two American whiskeys, aged in charred oak barrels. Hints of cinnamon and caramel. Made with Rocky Mountain water and named for the Colorado mining pioneers and the tin cups they drank from while working. 84 Proof ABV: 42%
Title No. 21
Based on the lifting of the 21st Amendment that ended Prohibition, this is a perfect blend of hand-selected whiskeys and bourbons. Hints of caramelized fruit, oak and spice. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Wild Turkey American Honey
This American whiskey has a clean, smooth taste with a sweet kick. Aged four years. 71 Proof ABV: 35.5%
Wild Turkey Long Branch
Oak and Texas mesquite charcoal refined-- aged for at least eight years. 86 Proof ABV: 43%
Irish Whiskey
Bushmills Irish
This Irish whiskey is made from a recipe pre-Prohibition. Triple- distilled and matured in bourbon and sherry casks. Flavor notes of fruit and vanilla. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Glendalough Double Barrel
This is a twice-aged single grain whiskey- first in American oak and then in Spanish oak barrels. Notes of smooth vanilla, dried fruit, and Spanish oak spices.
Hyde No. 6 - Special Reserve 1938
Hyde No. 6 is created using 18 Year is originally aged in flame charred American Bourbon barrels and then “finished” for nine months in Spanish, Vintage, toasted, Oloroso sherry casks. It creates a smooth yet complex, creamy yet fruity flavor profiles with notes of caramel, honey, apricot, and apple, with a silky rich texture with a rich long finish. ABV: 46%
Hyde No. 3 - Bourbon Cask
Award-winning, triple distilled, Single grain, Irish whiskey from one single distillery location. Made in small batches, and matured for at least 6 years in flame charred, first fill, ex-bourbon casks from Kentucky. Full flavors of single grain spices with a touch of cracked black pepper, buttery vanilla and charred oak. ABV: 46%
Hyde No. 5 - Burgundy Cask
Hyde No.5 is a triple distilled, Single grain, Irish whiskey from one single distillery location. Matured for a minimum of 6 years and ‘finished’ for a further 6 months in vintage Burgundy French red wine casks. It has flavors of creamy sweet custard, apple peel, red berries and orange blossom honey. ABV: 46%
Jameson
A perfectly blended Irish Whiskey, made from pot still and fine grain. Triple distilled and aged for a minimum of four years in oak casks. Spicy, sweet, and perfect for whiskey and gingers. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Jameson Caskmates - Stout Edition
A new and distinct twist on Jameson. It's a triple-distilled, blended Irish Whiskey that has been patiently finished in Irish craft beer-seasoned barrels. Hints of hop flavor and cocoa beans. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Pearse
A smoky, citrusy, blended 5-Year-Old Irish Whiskey aged in all Bourbon barrels. 84 Proof ABV: 42%
Powers Irish
The flagship Powers Gold label brand was the first Irish whiskey to ever be bottled. Hints of cinnamon, pepper, and nutmeg. Toasty wood and honey finish. 86.4 Proof ABV: 40%
Proper Twelve
Created by Conor McGregor, this special whiskey is made in the oldest distillery in Ireland. Nots of vanilla, honey-like sweetness, and toasted wood. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Redbreast 12 Year
Matured in a combination of bourbon and sherry casks, this whiskey is aged for more than a decade. Made with malted and unmalted barley, with a distinct and complex spicy, fruity notes. 80 Proof ABV: 40%
Roe and Co
This non-chill filtered Irish Whiskey is aged in bourbon casks. Notes of spice and sugar, with hints of pears and woody vanilla. ABV: 40% 90 Proof
Slane Castle Irish
Triple casked in virgin, seasoned, and sherry barrels. Smooth and robust flavor, inspired by Boyne Valley. ABV 40%
Teeling Irish Whiskey
Hand-selected casks of grain and malt whiskey are first aged in bourbon barrels, then combined with rum casks. The result is a unqiue, dried fruit profile that sets this Irish Whiskey apart from the rest. 92 Proof ABV: 46%