Bars & Lounges

The Bricks

760 Reviews

$$

1327 E 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33605

Popular Items

Bricklayer Nachos
Liquid Heroin
Bird & Pig

STARTERS/SHAREABLES

BB Hummus

$9.00

Bricklayer Nachos

$12.00

Brie

$13.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Pork Tacos

$11.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Tuna Nachos

$17.00

ATL Dog

$5.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Bird & Pig

$14.00

Pacific Rim

$12.00

Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Cuban

$12.00

The Cure

$12.00

Croque Madame

$11.00

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

BOWLS/SALADS

Baby Brick

$6.00

Bricks Salad

$10.00

Corn Salad

$10.00

Kung Fury

$13.00

Rooster

$12.00

Vegetarian Bowl

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Add Rice

$3.00

Tuna Turn Up

$19.00

SIDES/ADD ONS A LA CARTE

Asian Slaw SIDE

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon SIDE

$3.00

Carrots SIDE

$1.50

Chipotle Aioli SIDE

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Aioli SIDE

$0.75

Cucumber SIDE

$1.50

Crostini

$1.50

Guacamole 4oz

$4.00

Honey Mustard SIDE

$0.75

Hummus

$3.00

Jalapeno Aioli SIDE

$0.75

Lemon Basil Vin SIDE

$0.75

Mixed Greens SIDE

$3.00

Mojo Pork SIDE

$4.00

Queso 4oz

$4.00

Rice SIDE

$3.00

Roasted Chicken SIDE

$4.00

Salsa 4oz

$4.00

Slaw Sauce SIDE

$0.75

Tortilla Chips SIDE

$3.00

Jalapeno SIDE

$1.50

Cuban Toast

$1.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Potatoes

$3.00

SD Guac

$1.00

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SWEETS

Smores

$7.00

FL Shortcake

$7.00

Apple Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Sammich

$4.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.25

Milk (whole)

$1.50

Milk (almond)

$2.00

Milk (coconut)

$2.00

Milk (oat)

$2.00

Milk (soy)

$2.00

BARISTA

Liquid Heroin

$5.25

Sonny Bono

$5.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Espresso Lemonade

$4.50

Proper Chocolate

$2.50

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

Solo Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cafe Con Leche

$4.00

Hot Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Chamomile

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Commune & Co. Nitro

$5.00

Kahwa Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

French Press

$7.00Out of stock

Stok Cold Brew

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
New American Restaurant serving fresh foods, craft beer and cocktails, and local Kahwa Coffee. Need food delivered? Find us on Uber Eats!

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Directions

