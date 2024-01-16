- Home
- /
- Grantville
- /
- Bricks on Church 13 Church Street
Bricks on Church 13 Church Street
13 Church Street
Grantville, GA 30220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk, homemade, hand-breaded. Served with choice of dipping sauce. (5pc)$12.00
- Chicken Wings
An American classic, the perfect food for a day of Football. Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper (10pc)$12.00
- Flatbread
Apples, candied pecans, arugula, raspberry vinaigrette, diced bacon.$12.00
- Butterfly Shrimp
Butterflied and breaded shrimp, fried until crispy. Served with cocktail sauce.$12.00
- Empanadas
Flaky pastry pockets stuffed with savory filling. Beef, or chicken.$12.00
- Side of Fries
Double-coated, crispy, and delicious.$5.00
Salads
Entrees
- Bricks Burger
Crispy smashed beef patty, American cheese, signature Bricks sauce, pickles, soft bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & fries.$15.00
- Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty, avocado, roasted red peppers, signature Bricks sauce, on a soft bun. (Vegetarian)$15.00
- Philly Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, melted white American cheese on a traditional Amoroso roll.$15.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk, hand-breaded, chicken breast, fried until golden brown. Served on a toasted bun with crisp lettuce, pickles, and mayo.$15.00
- Fish n Chips
Beer-battered cod filets, fried crispy. Served with fries and tartar sauce.$15.00
- Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
House chicken salad with dried cranberries on toasted sourdough.$15.00
Pizza
- Pepperoni Pinwheels
NY-made, world-famous, Bricks approved. (3pc)$15.00
- Cheese
Classic tomato sauce and melted mozzarella on a hand-tossed crust.$15.00
- Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and slices of zesty pepperoni on a hand-tossed crust.$16.00
- Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil on a classic crust.$15.00
- BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, on a hand-tossed crust.$17.00
Drinks
Cocktails
- Maggie's Margarita$15.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Jack & Coke$10.00
- Rum & Coke$10.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Vodka Cranberry$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Gin & Tonic$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Charlo (Vegas) Bomb$10.00
Draft
Beer
Wine
Whiskey
Hard Seltzer
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Mixers/Liqueurs
Train Shot
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
13 Church Street, Grantville, GA 30220