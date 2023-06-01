Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bricks Pizzeria

541 Reviews

$

15201 Kercheval Ave

Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Antipasto

$14.00

Harvest Greens, herb dressing, salami, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, olives and parmesan.

16'' Pepperoni

$24.00

Red Sauce & Pepperoni

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula tossed in herb vinaigrette, toasted Einkorn berries with a hot honey drizzle

SALADS, SOUP & APPS

HOT HONEY & FOX HOLLOW FARM EGGS

Hot Honey 5 oz bottle

$11.95

Hot Sauce 5 Oz Bottle

$6.95

APPETIZERS

Arancini Bites

$11.00

Golden rice pouches stuffed with mozzarella and arborio rice served with handcrafted marinara sauce

Wings

$15.00

Classic buffalo wings served with house- made bleu cheese dressing (comes with 8 wings)

Meatballs

$13.00

3 Meatballs braised in Marinara, served with parmesan and fresh basil

Buffalo Mozzarella

$12.00

With House Bread, Tomato Confit

10" Bread (Cheese)

$10.00

House cheese bread served with marinara

10" Bread (Pepperoni)

$13.00

Tapenade

$11.00

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Bread & Oil

$4.00

Bread & Oil to start.

SALADS

Antipasto

$14.00

Harvest Greens, herb dressing, salami, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, olives and parmesan.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and parmesan.

Side Salad

$7.00

Harvest Greens, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and onion.

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula tossed in herb vinaigrette, toasted Einkorn berries with a hot honey drizzle

SOUPS

Smoked Michigan Whitefish, thickened with potatoes, topped with crispy pancetta and served with artisan bread.

White Fish Chowder Cup

$8.00

Smoked Michigan Whitefish, thickened with potatoes, topped with crispy pancetta and served with artisan bread.

Whitefish Chowder Bowl

$12.00

Smoked Michigan Whitefish, thickened with potatoes, topped with crispy pancetta and served with artisan bread.

PIZZA & PASTA

Large

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, red onion, spicy chili pepper spread, fresh basil

16'' Fox Farm

$25.00

Red Sauce, pancetta, red onion & egg.

16'' Cheese

$21.00

Red Sauce & The Bricks Cheese Blend

16'' Pepperoni

$24.00

Red Sauce & Pepperoni

16'' Margherita

$21.00

Red Sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato confit & fresh basil

16'' Italian

$24.00

Red Sauce, Farm Peppers, Red Onion & Sausage

16'' Da Vinci

$24.00

Red Sauce, quinoa "Italian Sausage", sunflower crema (vegan), red onions and green peppers

16'' Meat Lovers

$25.00

Red Sauce, bacon, pepperoni & sausage.

16'' Philosopher

$24.00

Red Sauce, bacon & pepperoncini

16'' Mushroom

$25.00

Pecorino Crema, roasted mushrooms & basil.

16'' Veggie

$24.00

Red Sauce, tomatoes, red onion, olives, artichoke hearts, peppadew peppers

16'' Swine and Fungi

$25.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms

16'' Lil' Pep

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, red onion, spicy chili pepper spread, fresh basil

16'' Made Man

$25.00

Olive oil base, provolone, mozzarella, artichokes, red onion, Italian sausage, topped with arugula

16" Bugsy

$25.00

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

Classic Roman dish meaning cheese and pepper. House made bucatini noodles, pecorino, and black pepper.

Pasta Pomodoro

$14.00

Thin spaghetti noodles tossed in classic Italian red sauce.

Gemelli & Sausage

$16.00

Italian Sausage, Calabrian peppers, garlic, truffle oil and cream served gemelli pasta

Ragu

$14.00

Kids Buttered Noodles Parmesan On The Side

$8.00

Small

10'' Fox Farm

$15.00

Red Sauce, pancetta, red onion & egg.

10'' Cheese

$12.00

Red Sauce & The Bricks Cheese Blend

10'' Pepperoni

$14.00

Red Sauce & Pepperoni

10'' Margherita

$12.00

Red Sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato confit & fresh basil

10'' Italian

$14.00

Red Sauce, Farm Peppers, Red Onion & Sausage

10'' Da Vinci

$14.00

Red Sauce, quinoa "Italian Sausage", sunflower crema (vegan), red onions and green peppers

10'' Meat Lovers

$15.00

Red Sauce, bacon, pepperoni & sausage.

10'' Philosopher

$14.00

Red Sauce, bacon & pepperoncini

10'' Mushroom

$15.00

Pecorino Crema, roasted mushrooms & basil.

10'' Veggie

$14.00

Red Sauce, tomatoes, red onion, olives, artichoke hearts, peppadew peppers

10" Swine and Fungi

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms

10" Lil' Pep

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, red onion, spicy chili pepper spread, fresh basil

10'' Made Man

$15.00

Olive oil base, provolone, mozzarella, artichokes, red onion, Italian sausage, topped with arugula

10" Bugsy

$15.00

Pecorino Crema, Provolone, Mozzarella, Sausage, Kale, Gremolata, Olives

DESSERT

Specials

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.50

Tiramisu

$10.00

Italian Pick Me Up Dessert, Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate pot de creme

$10.00

Milk Caramel, Cream, Maple, Sea Salt

Apple Cake

$9.00

Candied Ginger, Vanilla Cream

Pie

Key Lime Sliver

$4.00

Key Lime Slice

$6.00

Key Lime Slab

$9.00

Retail

Canned items

Hot Mixed Vegetable Spread

$7.00Out of stock

Cento Diced Tomatoes

$3.50

Balsamic Vinegar

$6.00

HOT HONEY

Hot Honey 5 oz bottle

$11.95

Hot Sauce 5 Oz Bottle

$6.95

Clothes

Hats

$18.00

Mens Sweater

$28.00+

Mens Black Tshirt

$16.00+

Girls Long Sleeve

$18.00+

Girls T-shirt

$16.00+

Peroni Glass

$5.00

BEVERAGES (Retail/online Wine & Beer)

***WINE SALE***

Orange Vermouth

$16.00

Cocktails TOGO

Fox Hollow Warmer

$10.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Fox Hollow Honey and Lemon

New York Sour

$10.00

Last Word

$11.00

White Wine

Golden Chardonnay (California)

$14.50

Casa Farive Prosecco Split

$5.50

Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$12.00Out of stock

Old World Red Wines

Villa Calcinaia Chianti Classico

$22.00

Raone Rosso 2011 (Kick Ass Value)

$20.00

New World Wines

Montoya Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Ultraviolet Cabernet

$15.00

Lawn Mower Beer

Coors Light

$2.00

16 oz

Miller Lite

$1.75

16 oz

Miller High Life

$1.50

12 oz

Stella Artois Belgium Beer

$2.25

14.9 oz

Non Alcholic Beer

Brooklyn Special Effects

$2.75

12 oz

Cider

Blake's Triple Jam

$3.00

12 oz

Virtue Brut Cider

$3.00Out of stock

12 oz

Highnoon

$2.75

Microbrewery

Bell's Offical

$2.50

16 oz

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale 'Session Sour'

$2.50

12 oz

Rose

Barnard Griffin 2020

$12.00Out of stock

Manzone Rose (Fan Favorite)

$14.00

Domaine Les Aphillanthes

$12.00

2020 Rose Wine Cotes-Du-Rhone

Barso Rose

$12.00
Restaurant info

We apologize but we're not taking carry outs at this time due to high demand. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you soon. The Bricks

Website

Location

15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

Directions

