The Bricks Pizzeria
541 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We apologize but we're not taking carry outs at this time due to high demand. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you soon. The Bricks
Location
15201 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEROUGE BOULANGERIE - 15215 Kercheval Ave
No Reviews
15215 Kercheval Street Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurant
Red Crown - 15301 Kercheval Ave
No Reviews
15301 Kercheval Ave Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View restaurant
Coriander Kitchen and Farm - at Fisherman's Marina
No Reviews
14601 Riverside Blvd. Detroit, MI 48215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grosse Pointe
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurant