The BrickYard
No reviews yet
371 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters/Sides
App Sampler Platter
Beef teriyaki, buffalo tender cutlets, onion rings, BRICKYARD wings
Beef Teriyaki Sticks
House marinated beef teriyaki skewers (3).
Brickyard Wings
Wings
Fried Chicken wings. Choose your tossing sauce.
Chicken Tender Cutlets
Homemade Chicken Tender Cutlets, served with tangy golden sauce.
Buffalo Tender Cutlets
Homemade Buffalo Tender Cutlets, served with bleu cheese sauce.
Chili
Homemade chili; ground beef, mixed beans, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, onions & green peppers.
Mozzarella Planks
Homemade mozzarella planks
Basket Tater Tots
Basket Tater Tots, Fried until perfection!
Basket French Fries
Basket of French Fries, Fried until perfection!
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of sweet potato fries, Fried until perfection!
Basket Onion Rings
Onion rings, fried until perfection!
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls served with pico de gallo.
Side House Salad
romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette. picture showing a full size salad.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing. Picture showing a full size salad.
Side Fries
French fries cook until perfection. Picture shows a basket of French fries.
Side Rice
a cup of rice pilaf
Side Veggies
A side of always fresh vegetables of the day, changes daily.
Side Mashed
Homemade mashed potatoes.
Side Onion Rings
Onion rigs fried until perfection. Picture shows a basket size.
Side Tater Tots
Cheesy Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, pico the gallo, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos.
Cheesy Tater Tots
Fried tater tots topped with melted cheese. Bacon optional.
Cheesy Fries
French fries topped with melted cheese.
Cheeseburger Sliders
Brioche mini, prime ground bread and American cheese. LTOP optional
Pulled Pork Sliders
Brioche mini, pulled pork. LTOP optional
Chicken Parm Sliders
Brioche mini, chicken parmigiana and provolone cheese. LTOP optional
Side Guacamole
Avocado, onions, tomatoes. lime juice & cilantro. AKA guac
Meatball App
Homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce.
Pretzels
Bavarian style salted pretzel sticks, served with cinnamon butter.
Side Sweet Fries
Buffalo Chick Dip
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Fruit Cup
Cheesy Sweet Fries
Cheesy Mac & Cheese
Salads
Brickyard House Salad
Romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing
Italian Chopped Salad
Tuscan Salad
Baby arugula with balsamic marinated portabellos, roasted red peppers, Italian olives & EVOO marinated mozzarella in a sweet balsamic reduction with garlic crostini
House Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla wrapped romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette. picture showing a full size salad.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing. Picture showing a full size salad.
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Start with our authentic 12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend
Cheese Pizza
12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend.
Arugula Di Parma Pizza
White pizza with fresh & dry mozzarella cooked then topped with an arugula salad, diced tomatoes, parma prosciutto & a balsamic reduction
BBQ Chicken Pizza
White pizza with a mozzarella/cheddar cheese blend, bbq chicken, bacon & red onion, drizzled with bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
White pizza with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella & bleu cheese
Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground hamburger with a ketchup/mustard sauce, American & cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
White pizza with sautéed chicken, a light garlic alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, fresh pineapple & mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with hand cut pepperoni, crumbled sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, homemade meatball & mozzarella cheese
Melanzana
Neopolitan Pizza
Traditional style pizza with tomato sauce, chunks of fresh mozzarella & basil
Parma Prosciutto Pizza
White pizza with imported Parma prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, fresh & dry mozzarella, fresh basil
Pesto Chicken Pizza
White pizza topped with pesto sauce, grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh & dry mozzarella
Pulled Pork Pizza
White pizza with American, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with tender pulled pork, bacon & a bbq sauce drizzle
Quattro Formaggio Pizza
White pizza with fresh & dry mozzarella, ricotta & Romano cheeses topped with basil
Quattro Stagioni
Choose up to four separated toppings we cut it in 8 slices.
Rustico Pizza
Tomato sauce topped with crumbled sausage, roasted peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
White pizza with shrimp, garlic, olive oil & oregano topped with mozzarella cheese
The Bee Sting
Tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, fresh & dry mozzarella, red onion, jalapeño, honey drizzle
Veggie Lovers Pizza
White pizza with sliced tomato, mushrooms, onions, fresh peppers, grilled zucchini, garlic, basil & mozzarella cheese
Burgers
BYO Burger
Build your own burger. Choose your favorite toppings.
Bacon American Stuffed Burger
Our signature Prime Angus burger stuffed then topped with one of the following: • thick cut applewood smoked bacon & American cheese
Black & Bleu Burger
Our signature prime beef coated with Cajun & melted bleu cheese on a sesame seed bun
Cheeseburger Club
Prime Angus topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard, served on white toast
Hangover Helper Burger
Prime Angus topped with a fried egg, onion rings, applewood smoked bacon & American cheese on a brioche bun
Portobello Burger
NO MEAT! Grilled Portobello mushroom topped with caramelized onions, roasted peppers & Provolone cheese on a brioche bun
Santa Fe Burger
Prime Angus topped with grilled jalapeños, salsa & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Sweet Heat
Texas Burger
Prime Angus with applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce on a brioche bun
The Mac Attack
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and homemade mac n cheese
Entrees
Combo any 2
Pick your two favorite and choose two sides.
Combo any 3
Pick your three favorite and choose two sides.
Steak Tips
1 lb. hand cut grilled steak tips marinated in house sauce. Served w two sides.
Turkey Tips
1 lb. hand cut turkey tips grilled with house marinade. Served w two sides.
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken
Twin Teriyaki marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection
Meatloaf Dinner
Delicious thick cut meatloaf with slow cooked glaze and gravy. Served w two sides.
Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic salon fillet grilled and topped with house orange glaze. Served w two sides.
Baked Mac N' Cheese
Chicken Parm & Penne
Chicken Parmigiana & Penne
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Panko crusted chicken breast tossed in a buffalo sauce served on a brioche roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy Panko crusted chicken topped with homemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese served on a crusty baguette
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken, sun dried tomato spread, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, onion & tomato on wheat toast
Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf topped with applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, American cheese & brown gravy. Served in brioche roll.
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwich
Tender & juicy sausage with sautéed onions & peppers served on a crusty baguette
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled pork topped with American cheese and BBQ sauce on a sesame seed roll.
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Chargrilled chicken topped with sliced tomato, arugula, fresh mozzarella & nut-free basil pesto on a crusty baguette
Brickyard Chicken
Crispy chicken cutlet layered with prosciutto, roasted peppers, provolone cheese & gravy, served on our crusty baguette
Meatball Sandwich
House made meatballs smothered with homemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese served on a crusty baguette
Dessert Menu
Kid's Menu
Take-out Family Deals
3 Pizzas
Choose any three pizzas
10 Pizzas
Select any 10 pizzas
Brickyard's Sunday Grandmas House
5 pieces of Chicken Parm, 10 Meatballs, 3 Jumbo Sausages, ziti, served with house or Caesar salad, garlic bread and choice of one appetizer
Brickyard's Meatball Madness
10 meatballs served with Ziti, served with house or Caesar salad, garlic bread and appetizer of your choice
Beer, Wine, Drinks & Soda
Nite Lite Light Lager - Night Shift 4PCK
Cloud Candy IPA - Mighty Squirrel 4PCK
Lord Hobo Life Session IPA 4PCK
Red Bull
Coke 20oz Bottle
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle
Sprite 20oz Bottle
Canada Dry Ginger ale 20oz Bottle
Brickyard Root Beer
Brickyard Sparkling Water
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 750
Cigar Box Malbec 750
Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir 750
Kendall Jackson Rose 750ml
Lavis Pinot Grigio 750
Chateau St. Michelle Riesling 750
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750
Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc 750
Mionetto Prosecco 187ml
Santa Cristina Super Tuscan
Silver Palm Cabernet
6 Pack Bud Light
6 Pack Budweiser
6 Pack Miller Lite
6 Pack Heineken
6 Pack Corona w/limes
Salads priced per person
Soups priced per person
Sandwiches priced per each
Sweet Endings per person
Individual Dinners each
Buffalo Mac & cheese
Chick, Broc, Penne
Chicken Parm Penne
Chicken Teri with rice and veggies
Eggplant marinara with penne
jumbo shrimp scampi
Meat lasagne
Steak tips with rice and veggies
vegetable lasagne
penne/linguine with meatballs
penne/linguine with sausage
Pizza/Calzones
Party Platters
House Salad 1/2 pan
Baked Ziti
Fire Roasted Vegetables
Steak Tips
Chicken Teriyaki Skewers
House Salad full
Caesar Salad 1/2
Caesar Salad full
Italian Chopped 1/2
Italian Chopped full
Tortellini Alfredo 1/2
Tortelini Alredo full
Chicken Parmesan small 8 pcs.
Chicken Parmesan large 18 pcs.
Eggplant Parmesan small 8 pcs.
Eggplant Parmesan large 18 pcs.
Meat Lasagna 1/2
Meat Lasagna full
Vegetable Lasagna 1/2
Vegetable Lasagna full
Penne Marinara 1/2
Penne Marinara full
Sausage, Pepper, & Onion 1/2
Sausage, Pepper & Onion full
Fire Roasted Vegetables 1/2
Fire Roasted Vegetables full
Meatballs Marinara 20 pcs
Meatballs Marinara large 36 pcs.
Roasted Potatoes 1/2
Roasted Potatoes full
Steak Tips small
Steak Tips large
Turkey Tips small
Turkey Tips large
Teriyaki Chicken small 8 pcs.
Teriyaki Chicken large 18 pcs.
Rice Pilaf 1/2
Rice Pilaf full
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Woburn's new upscale restaurant and lounge. We feature USDA Prime grade burgers, authentic Italian thin crust pizza & other high quality dishes. Please stop by for dinner or to watch the latest game.
371 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801