The BrickYard

review star

No reviews yet

371 Main Street

Woburn, MA 01801

Popular Items

BYO Burger
BYO Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Starters/Sides

App Sampler Platter

App Sampler Platter

$20.00

Beef teriyaki, buffalo tender cutlets, onion rings, BRICKYARD wings

Beef Teriyaki Sticks

Beef Teriyaki Sticks

$13.00

House marinated beef teriyaki skewers (3).

Brickyard Wings

Brickyard Wings

$15.00
Wings

Wings

$15.00

Fried Chicken wings. Choose your tossing sauce.

Chicken Tender Cutlets

Chicken Tender Cutlets

$13.00

Homemade Chicken Tender Cutlets, served with tangy golden sauce.

Buffalo Tender Cutlets

Buffalo Tender Cutlets

$14.00

Homemade Buffalo Tender Cutlets, served with bleu cheese sauce.

Chili

Chili

$4.00+

Homemade chili; ground beef, mixed beans, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, onions & green peppers.

Mozzarella Planks

Mozzarella Planks

$9.50

Homemade mozzarella planks

Basket Tater Tots

Basket Tater Tots

$7.00

Basket Tater Tots, Fried until perfection!

Basket French Fries

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Basket of French Fries, Fried until perfection!

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basket of sweet potato fries, Fried until perfection!

Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings

$7.00

Onion rings, fried until perfection!

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$13.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls served with pico de gallo.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette. picture showing a full size salad.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing. Picture showing a full size salad.

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.00

French fries cook until perfection. Picture shows a basket of French fries.

Side Rice

$3.00

a cup of rice pilaf

Side Veggies

$3.00

A side of always fresh vegetables of the day, changes daily.

Side Mashed

$3.00

Homemade mashed potatoes.

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Onion rigs fried until perfection. Picture shows a basket size.

Side Tater Tots

$3.50
Cheesy Nachos

Cheesy Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, pico the gallo, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos.

Cheesy Tater Tots

Cheesy Tater Tots

$10.00

Fried tater tots topped with melted cheese. Bacon optional.

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$10.00

French fries topped with melted cheese.

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

Brioche mini, prime ground bread and American cheese. LTOP optional

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Brioche mini, pulled pork. LTOP optional

Chicken Parm Sliders

$13.00

Brioche mini, chicken parmigiana and provolone cheese. LTOP optional

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Avocado, onions, tomatoes. lime juice & cilantro. AKA guac

Meatball App

Meatball App

$10.00

Homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce.

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.00

Bavarian style salted pretzel sticks, served with cinnamon butter.

Side Sweet Fries

$3.50

Buffalo Chick Dip

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Cheesy Sweet Fries

$10.00

Cheesy Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Salads

Brickyard House Salad

Brickyard House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$16.00
Tuscan Salad

Tuscan Salad

$15.00

Baby arugula with balsamic marinated portabellos, roasted red peppers, Italian olives & EVOO marinated mozzarella in a sweet balsamic reduction with garlic crostini

House Wrap

$14.00
Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Flour tortilla wrapped romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

romaine, iceberg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, croutons, bacon & chopped egg served in a red wine vinaigrette. picture showing a full size salad.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, croutons & Romano cheese in a classic Caesar dressing. Picture showing a full size salad.

Pizza

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$11.50

Start with our authentic 12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

12” thin crust, house tomato sauce & our secret cheese blend.

Arugula Di Parma Pizza

Arugula Di Parma Pizza

$16.00

White pizza with fresh & dry mozzarella cooked then topped with an arugula salad, diced tomatoes, parma prosciutto & a balsamic reduction

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.50

White pizza with a mozzarella/cheddar cheese blend, bbq chicken, bacon & red onion, drizzled with bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

White pizza with crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella & bleu cheese

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Ground hamburger with a ketchup/mustard sauce, American & cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.00

White pizza with sautéed chicken, a light garlic alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, fresh pineapple & mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce topped with hand cut pepperoni, crumbled sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, homemade meatball & mozzarella cheese

Melanzana

$14.00
Neopolitan Pizza

Neopolitan Pizza

$12.50

Traditional style pizza with tomato sauce, chunks of fresh mozzarella & basil

Parma Prosciutto Pizza

Parma Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

White pizza with imported Parma prosciutto, sliced tomatoes, fresh & dry mozzarella, fresh basil

Pesto Chicken Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.00

White pizza topped with pesto sauce, grilled chicken, sliced tomato, fresh & dry mozzarella

Pulled Pork Pizza

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.00

White pizza with American, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped with tender pulled pork, bacon & a bbq sauce drizzle

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$13.00

White pizza with fresh & dry mozzarella, ricotta & Romano cheeses topped with basil

Quattro Stagioni

$13.00

Choose up to four separated toppings we cut it in 8 slices.

Rustico Pizza

Rustico Pizza

$14.50

Tomato sauce topped with crumbled sausage, roasted peppers, fresh ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.50

White pizza with shrimp, garlic, olive oil & oregano topped with mozzarella cheese

The Bee Sting

The Bee Sting

$14.50

Tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, fresh & dry mozzarella, red onion, jalapeño, honey drizzle

Veggie Lovers Pizza

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$14.00

White pizza with sliced tomato, mushrooms, onions, fresh peppers, grilled zucchini, garlic, basil & mozzarella cheese

Burgers

Cajun spice, pepper jack cheese, brown sugar bacon & grilled cinnamon pineapple
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

Build your own burger. Choose your favorite toppings.

Bacon American Stuffed Burger

Bacon American Stuffed Burger

$15.00

Our signature Prime Angus burger stuffed then topped with one of the following: • thick cut applewood smoked bacon & American cheese

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

Our signature prime beef coated with Cajun & melted bleu cheese on a sesame seed bun

Cheeseburger Club

Cheeseburger Club

$16.00

Prime Angus topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard, served on white toast

Hangover Helper Burger

Hangover Helper Burger

$15.50

Prime Angus topped with a fried egg, onion rings, applewood smoked bacon & American cheese on a brioche bun

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$13.00

NO MEAT! Grilled Portobello mushroom topped with caramelized onions, roasted peppers & Provolone cheese on a brioche bun

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$14.00

Prime Angus topped with grilled jalapeños, salsa & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun

Sweet Heat

$16.00
Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$16.00

Prime Angus with applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce on a brioche bun

The Mac Attack

The Mac Attack

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and homemade mac n cheese

Entrees

Combo any 2

Combo any 2

$22.00

Pick your two favorite and choose two sides.

Combo any 3

Combo any 3

$26.00

Pick your three favorite and choose two sides.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$24.00

1 lb. hand cut grilled steak tips marinated in house sauce. Served w two sides.

Turkey Tips

Turkey Tips

$20.00

1 lb. hand cut turkey tips grilled with house marinade. Served w two sides.

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Twin Teriyaki marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.00

Delicious thick cut meatloaf with slow cooked glaze and gravy. Served w two sides.

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$16.00+

Atlantic salon fillet grilled and topped with house orange glaze. Served w two sides.

Baked Mac N' Cheese

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$16.00
Chicken Parm & Penne

Chicken Parm & Penne

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana & Penne

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Panko crusted chicken breast tossed in a buffalo sauce served on a brioche roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Panko crusted chicken topped with homemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese served on a crusty baguette

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Chargrilled chicken, sun dried tomato spread, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, onion & tomato on wheat toast

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade meatloaf topped with applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, American cheese & brown gravy. Served in brioche roll.

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$12.00

Tender & juicy sausage with sautéed onions & peppers served on a crusty baguette

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow cooked pulled pork topped with American cheese and BBQ sauce on a sesame seed roll.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Chargrilled chicken topped with sliced tomato, arugula, fresh mozzarella & nut-free basil pesto on a crusty baguette

Brickyard Chicken

Brickyard Chicken

$15.50

Crispy chicken cutlet layered with prosciutto, roasted peppers, provolone cheese & gravy, served on our crusty baguette

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

House made meatballs smothered with homemade marinara sauce & provolone cheese served on a crusty baguette

Dessert Menu

Jumbo Toffee Brownie Sundae

Jumbo Toffee Brownie Sundae

$7.00
Mini Chocolate Chip Cannolis

Mini Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$6.00
BrickYard Tiramisu

BrickYard Tiramisu

$6.00
Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.00
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.50
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Take-out Family Deals

3 Pizzas

3 Pizzas

$30.00

Choose any three pizzas

10 Pizzas

10 Pizzas

$95.00

Select any 10 pizzas

Brickyard's Sunday Grandmas House

Brickyard's Sunday Grandmas House

$69.95

5 pieces of Chicken Parm, 10 Meatballs, 3 Jumbo Sausages, ziti, served with house or Caesar salad, garlic bread and choice of one appetizer

Brickyard's Meatball Madness

Brickyard's Meatball Madness

$49.95

10 meatballs served with Ziti, served with house or Caesar salad, garlic bread and appetizer of your choice

Beer, Wine, Drinks & Soda

Nite Lite Light Lager - Night Shift 4PCK

$20.00

Cloud Candy IPA - Mighty Squirrel 4PCK

$21.00

Lord Hobo Life Session IPA 4PCK

$20.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Canada Dry Ginger ale 20oz Bottle

$3.50

Brickyard Root Beer

$3.50

Brickyard Sparkling Water

$3.50

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 750

$39.00

Cigar Box Malbec 750

$30.00

Murphy-Goode Pinot Noir 750

$30.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Rose 750ml

$29.00

Lavis Pinot Grigio 750

$32.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling 750

$29.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750

$35.00Out of stock

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc 750

$30.00Out of stock

Mionetto Prosecco 187ml

$12.00

Santa Cristina Super Tuscan

$30.00

Silver Palm Cabernet

$36.00

6 Pack Bud Light

$12.50Out of stock

6 Pack Budweiser

$12.50

6 Pack Miller Lite

$12.50

6 Pack Heineken

$15.50

6 Pack Corona w/limes

$17.00Out of stock

Extra's

Extra Cheese$

$1.00

Extra dressing$

$0.50

Salads priced per person

Antipasto

$5.50

Caesar

$3.50

House

$3.50

Italian Chopped

$4.50

Soups priced per person

Chicken Vegetable

$3.50

Chicken & Rice

$3.50

Minestrone

$3.50

Beef Barley

$4.00

Sandwiches priced per each

Assorted Wraps

$7.00

Boxed Lunches

$12.00

Burger Box

$15.00

Combo Platter

$7.00

Italian Cold Cuts

$6.00

Sweet Endings per person

Brownies

$4.50

Choclate cake whole

$130.00

Chocolate cake slice

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Mini Cannoli's

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.00

Individual Dinners each

Buffalo Mac & cheese

$12.00

Chick, Broc, Penne

$12.00

Chicken Parm Penne

$12.00

Chicken Teri with rice and veggies

$12.00

Eggplant marinara with penne

$10.00

jumbo shrimp scampi

$15.00

Meat lasagne

$12.00

Steak tips with rice and veggies

$18.00

vegetable lasagne

$8.00

penne/linguine with meatballs

$12.00

penne/linguine with sausage

$11.00

Pizza/Calzones

Calzones each

$25.00

Calzones 5 each

$225.00

Pizza 3 for

$30.00

Steak and cheese calzones additional each

$3.00

Party Platters

House Salad 1/2 pan

$30.00

Baked Ziti

$35.00

Fire Roasted Vegetables

$25.00

Steak Tips

$60.00

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers

$40.00

House Salad full

$50.00

Caesar Salad 1/2

$30.00

Caesar Salad full

$50.00

Italian Chopped 1/2

$45.00

Italian Chopped full

$80.00

Tortellini Alfredo 1/2

$40.00

Tortelini Alredo full

$75.00

Chicken Parmesan small 8 pcs.

$40.00

Chicken Parmesan large 18 pcs.

$80.00

Eggplant Parmesan small 8 pcs.

$35.00

Eggplant Parmesan large 18 pcs.

$70.00

Meat Lasagna 1/2

$45.00

Meat Lasagna full

$80.00

Vegetable Lasagna 1/2

$35.00

Vegetable Lasagna full

$65.00

Penne Marinara 1/2

$30.00

Penne Marinara full

$55.00

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion 1/2

$40.00

Sausage, Pepper & Onion full

$75.00

Fire Roasted Vegetables 1/2

$30.00

Fire Roasted Vegetables full

$50.00

Meatballs Marinara 20 pcs

$40.00

Meatballs Marinara large 36 pcs.

$70.00

Roasted Potatoes 1/2

$30.00

Roasted Potatoes full

$50.00

Steak Tips small

$60.00

Steak Tips large

$120.00

Turkey Tips small

$55.00

Turkey Tips large

$110.00

Teriyaki Chicken small 8 pcs.

$40.00

Teriyaki Chicken large 18 pcs.

$80.00

Rice Pilaf 1/2

$30.00

Rice Pilaf full

$50.00

Beverages

20 ounce bottles

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Woburn's new upscale restaurant and lounge. We feature USDA Prime grade burgers, authentic Italian thin crust pizza & other high quality dishes. Please stop by for dinner or to watch the latest game.

371 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801

