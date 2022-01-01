The Bridge at Mill Creek 445 N 4th St
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
In the heart of Highlands, North Carolina we have created a high-end, farm to table atmosphere that is like no other on the mountain. Stop in for lunch or dinner and experience casual luxury at its finest. Our Chef has created absolute perfection utilizing the freshest ingredients and our excellent service will keep you coming back for more.
Location
445 N 4th St, Highlands, NC 28741
Gallery
