The Bridge at Mill Creek 445 N 4th St

Order Again

Dessert

Ala Mode

$5.00

Carrot cake cheese cake

$16.00

Cheesecake

$13.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$12.00

Chocolate gelato

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Key lime pie

$15.00

Key Lime Torte

$12.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel gelato

$10.00

Swiss Chalet Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Vanilla gelato

$10.00

Southern Pecan Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Layer Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Dinner Mains

American Wagyu Steak Burger

$24.00

American Waygu NY Strip

$48.00

Beef Tenderloin

$49.00

Black Angus Certified Ribeye

$46.00

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp

$36.00

Cornish Game Hen

$36.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$148.00

Fresh Catch of the Day

$48.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Porterhouse

$36.00

Pork Tenderloin

$42.00Out of stock

Dinner Trout

$38.00

Salmon

$37.00

Meatloaf

$28.00

Dinner Pasta

Cauliflower Parmesan

$30.00

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Meatball Bolognese

$32.00

Soup & Salad

Bridge Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Soup of the Momment

$9.00

Southwestern Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Half Bridge

$8.00

Half Caesar

$7.00

Starters

American Wagyu Meatballs

$17.00

Better Fries

$15.00

Bread Service

$8.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy Brussels

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$19.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Arancini

$15.00

Shrimp Crostini

$18.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Mello Yellow

$4.00

Mr Pibb

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coffee Decaf

$5.00

Coffee Regular

$5.00

Half Half Tea

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Misc. Beverage

Lemonade

$6.00

milk

$6.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Bridge Merchandise

Employee Button Down

$30.00

Employee Hoodie Grey

$35.00

Logo Beer Glass

$6.00

Logo Coffee Mug

$13.00

Logo Hat

$24.00

Logo Hoodie Grey

$48.00

Logo Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Logo Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Logo Wine Bottle

$38.00

Logo Wine Glass

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

In the heart of Highlands, North Carolina we have created a high-end, farm to table atmosphere that is like no other on the mountain. Stop in for lunch or dinner and experience casual luxury at its finest. Our Chef has created absolute perfection utilizing the freshest ingredients and our excellent service will keep you coming back for more.

Website

Location

445 N 4th St, Highlands, NC 28741

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

