Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bridge DTR 110 E Hargett St

review star

No reviews yet

110 E Hargett St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
London Bridge Pub image
London Bridge Pub image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Carroll's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 185
19 E Martin St. Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
orange star4.3 • 750
180. E Davie Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
320 South Wilmington Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina - 126 S. Salisbury St
orange starNo Reviews
126 S. Salisbury St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Union Special - Downtown Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103 RALEIGH, NC 27601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston