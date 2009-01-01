- Home
The Bridge Restaurant
No reviews yet
5902 Indian Trail Fairview Rd
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Breakfast Menu
Senior Breakfast
1 egg your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and choice of toast or biscuit
Bridge Breakfast
2 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Big Bridge Breakfast
3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice grits or hashbrowns, and 2 homemade buttermilk pancakes
Sunrise Breakfast
2 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit, and a fresh cup of fruit
Country Breakfast
2 eggs your way, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of country ham or pork chop, and one gravy biscuit
Breakfast Bowl
2 eggs your way, peppers, onions, your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham, hashbrowns, and your choice of American or Cheddar cheese
Three Pancake Breakfast
3 homemade buttermilk pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage (or you can add chocolate chips, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)
Gluten Free Pancake Breakfast
3 homemade gluten free pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage (or you can add chocolate chip, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)
Specialty Pancakes
3 homemade buttermilk pancakes with your choice of ooegy gooey chocolate chips, fresh blueberries, or chopped pecans
Steak & Egg Breakfast
2 eggs your way, steak cooked the way you like, your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Sandwiches/ Biscuits
Choose between our delicious breakfast sandwiches and biscuits
Cheese Omelette
Cheesy omelette with your choice of cheddar or American cheese, grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.
Veggie Omelette
Vegetable omelette with your choice of cheddar or American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Delicious omelette made with spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Western Omelette
Delicious omelette made with your choice of cheddar or American cheese, peppers, onions, and ham. Served with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Delicious omelette made with ham and your choice of cheddar or American cheese. Served with grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Meatlovers Omelette
Delicious omelette made with ham, sausage, bacon, and your choice of cheddar or American cheese. Served with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Delicious omelette made with sausage and your choice of cheddar or American cheese. Served with grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Omelette Only
Choose between our delicious choices of omelettes
Loaded Hashbrowns
Double order of hashbrowns, ham, peppers, onions, and your choice of cheddar or American cheese
French Toast Breakfast
2 pieces of french toast topped with cinnamon and powder sugar with your choice of bacon or sausage
Waffle
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
Cooked just the way you like
2 Eggs
Cooked just the way you like
3 Eggs
Cooked just the way you like
Side Bacon
Side Patties
Side Links
Country Ham
City Ham
Livermush
Fried Bologna
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
1 Pork Chop
Bowl Grits
Cup Grits
Bowl Oatmeal
Cup Oatmeal
Side Hashbrowns
Side Loaded Hashbrowns
1 Pancake
1 homemade buttermilk pancakes (you can choose to add chocolate chips, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)
2 Pancakes
2 homemade buttermilk pancakes (you can choose to add chocolate chips, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)
1 Pc. French Toast
1 piece of french toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Toast/Biscuit
Bagel
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Side Gravy
Sliced Tomatoes
Fruit Cup
Applesauce
Kids Breakfast (Copy)
One Egg - K
1 egg your way, with your choice of sausage or bacon, grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit
One Pancake - K
1 homemade buttermilk pancake (plain or chocolate chip), and a choice of sausage or bacon
One Guten Free Pancake - K
1 gluten free pancake (plain or chocolate chip) with your choice of sausage or bacon
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
Bowl of yogurt and fresh fruit
One Piece of French Toast - K
1 piece of french toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, and your choice of sausage or bacon
