The Bridge Restaurant

5902 Indian Trail Fairview Rd

Indian Trail, NC 28079

Breakfast Menu

Senior Breakfast

$4.95

1 egg your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and choice of toast or biscuit

Bridge Breakfast

$7.95

2 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Big Bridge Breakfast

$9.95

3 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice grits or hashbrowns, and 2 homemade buttermilk pancakes

Sunrise Breakfast

$8.95

2 eggs your way, choice of breakfast meat, choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit, and a fresh cup of fruit

Country Breakfast

$10.95

2 eggs your way, choice of grits or hashbrowns, choice of country ham or pork chop, and one gravy biscuit

Breakfast Bowl

$8.95

2 eggs your way, peppers, onions, your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham, hashbrowns, and your choice of American or Cheddar cheese

Three Pancake Breakfast

$8.95

3 homemade buttermilk pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage (or you can add chocolate chips, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)

Gluten Free Pancake Breakfast

$9.95

3 homemade gluten free pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage (or you can add chocolate chip, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)

Specialty Pancakes

3 homemade buttermilk pancakes with your choice of ooegy gooey chocolate chips, fresh blueberries, or chopped pecans

Steak & Egg Breakfast

$11.95

2 eggs your way, steak cooked the way you like, your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Sandwiches/ Biscuits

Choose between our delicious breakfast sandwiches and biscuits

Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Cheesy omelette with your choice of cheddar or American cheese, grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.

Veggie Omelette

$9.95

Vegetable omelette with your choice of cheddar or American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$9.95

Delicious omelette made with spinach and feta cheese. Served with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Western Omelette

$9.95

Delicious omelette made with your choice of cheddar or American cheese, peppers, onions, and ham. Served with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Delicious omelette made with ham and your choice of cheddar or American cheese. Served with grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Meatlovers Omelette

$9.95

Delicious omelette made with ham, sausage, bacon, and your choice of cheddar or American cheese. Served with your choice of grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Delicious omelette made with sausage and your choice of cheddar or American cheese. Served with grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.95

Omelette Only

Choose between our delicious choices of omelettes

Loaded Hashbrowns

$7.95

Double order of hashbrowns, ham, peppers, onions, and your choice of cheddar or American cheese

French Toast Breakfast

$6.95

2 pieces of french toast topped with cinnamon and powder sugar with your choice of bacon or sausage

Waffle

$5.95

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.25

Cooked just the way you like

2 Eggs

$2.50

Cooked just the way you like

3 Eggs

$3.75

Cooked just the way you like

Side Bacon

$2.45

Side Patties

$2.45

Side Links

$2.95

Country Ham

$4.95

City Ham

$2.95

Livermush

$3.45

Fried Bologna

$3.45

Turkey Bacon

$3.45

Turkey Sausage

$3.45

1 Pork Chop

$3.95

Bowl Grits

$2.25

Cup Grits

$1.75

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.95

Cup Oatmeal

$1.75

Side Hashbrowns

$2.25

Side Loaded Hashbrowns

$4.95

1 Pancake

$2.25

1 homemade buttermilk pancakes (you can choose to add chocolate chips, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)

2 Pancakes

$3.95

2 homemade buttermilk pancakes (you can choose to add chocolate chips, blueberries, or pecans for $1.00 more)

1 Pc. French Toast

$2.25

1 piece of french toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Toast/Biscuit

$0.99

Bagel

$1.50

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.25

Side Gravy

$1.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.45

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Applesauce

$1.95

Kids Breakfast (Copy)

One Egg - K

$3.95

1 egg your way, with your choice of sausage or bacon, grits or hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

One Pancake - K

$3.95

1 homemade buttermilk pancake (plain or chocolate chip), and a choice of sausage or bacon

One Guten Free Pancake - K

$3.95

1 gluten free pancake (plain or chocolate chip) with your choice of sausage or bacon

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$2.95

Bowl of yogurt and fresh fruit

One Piece of French Toast - K

$3.95

1 piece of french toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, and your choice of sausage or bacon

Brunch Menu

