The Brig 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd

807 Reviews

$$

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

Order Again

SPEED SCREEN

Herradura

$14.00

ES Broken Skull

$9.00

Harland

$9.00

Juneshine POG

$10.00

Titos

$14.00

Leopolds Gin

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Patio PALOMA

$14.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$8.00

+ Red Bull

$2.00

+ Mule

$2.00

+ Paloma

$3.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$5.00

Patio Mezcal

$14.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Drink

$8.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Patio Rum

$14.00

GLS Mohua Savignon Blan

$12.00

GLS NIELSON PINOT

$12.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Patio Bourbon

$14.00

Herradura

$14.00

Coke

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Patio Fortaleza Repo

$17.00

GLS Frico Rose Wine

$12.00

GLS Los Chuchaquis Abarino Sparkling

$11.00

Juneshine Painkiller

$10.00

Siete Leguas

$14.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

Pizza Port Swamis IPA

$8.00

San Benedetto Water

$5.00

Patio Fortaleza Repo

$17.00

REDBULL

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Pueblo Blanco Tequila

$13.00

Trademark la playa

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Herradura

$14.00

SHIRTS

SM B & W

$30.00

MD B&W

$30.00

LG B&W

$30.00

XL B&W

$30.00

XXL B&W

$30.00

SM NAVY / YELLOW

$30.00

MD NAVY / WHITE

$30.00

LG NAVY / WHITE

$30.00

XLG NAVY / WHITE

$30.00

XXLG NAVY / WHITE

$30.00

SM WHITE / GREEN

$30.00

MED WHITE / GREEN

$30.00

LRG WHITE / GREEN

$30.00

XL WHITE / GREEN

$30.00

XXL WHITE / GREEN

$30.00

SM 70TH

$30.00

MED 70TH

$30.00

LRG 70TH

$30.00

XL 70TH

$30.00

XXL 70TH

$30.00

HATS

BLACK / WHITE

$35.00

DODGER / WHITE

$35.00

WHITE / GREEN

$35.00

1952

$35.00

BLACK TRUCKER

$35.00

NAVY TRUCKER

$35.00

RED TRUCKER

$35.00

HOODIES

BLUE / WHITE

$30.00

GLASS

Gls Day Rose Lemonade

$12.00

GLS Field Recording Pet Nat Sparkling Rose

$14.00

GLS Field Recordings SKINS Orange Wine

$13.00

GLS FKA Field Blend

$13.00

GLS Los Chuchaquis Abarino Sparkling

$11.00

Gls Love White

$12.00

GLS Mohua Savignon Blan

$12.00

GLS NIELSON PINOT

$12.00

GLS ONIRIC PET NAT

$11.00

GLS Tooth and Nail Red

$12.00

BOTTLE

Broc Cellars LOVE WHITE

$40.00

Crowded House Sauv Blanc

$44.00

Day Rose Lemonade

$44.00

Field Recording Pet Nat Sparkling Rose

$50.00

Field Recordings SKINS

$42.00

Los Chuchaquis Pet nat

$40.00

Nielson Pinot Noir

$40.00

Subject to Change FKA

$40.00

Tooth and Nail Red

$40.00

Signature Cocktails

Mojito

$14.00

Mezcal Mojito

$14.00

Absinthe Mojito

$16.00

Spicy Mezcal Mojito

$14.00

Spicy Mojito

$14.00

Bantamweight

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$14.00

Down By Law

$13.00

Dream Genie

$13.00

El Camino

$14.00

Knockout

$14.00

Main Event

$14.00

Mezcal Negroni

$14.00

South Paw

$14.00

Slugger

$14.00

Babe Brandelli

$11.00

Julio Chavez

$12.00

Ray Mancini

$12.00

James Toney

$13.00

Marvin Hagler

$13.00

TEPACHE HIGHBALL

$13.00

Chestnut Cup

$14.00

Tropical Itch

$14.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Saturn

$13.00

Three dots and a dash

$14.00

La Penicilina

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Naked and famous

$14.00

La Louisiane

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Still open after all these years

Location

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

Gallery
The Brig image
The Brig image
The Brig image

