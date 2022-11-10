Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brightside

1236 Los Osos Valley Rd Ste A

Los Osos, CA 93402

Appetizers

Wings - 6

$8.50

Wings - 12

$15.50

3 Meatballs w/sauce and cheese

$6.50

Zonie - Margherita

$6.50

Zonie - Meatball

$6.50

Zonie - Pepperoni

$6.50

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$6.50

Salad

Caprese

$9.50

Tomatoes, bufallo mozzarela, fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle

SM Dinner Salad

$6.00

LG Dinner Salad

$10.00

SM Caesar Salad

$7.50

LG Caesar Salad

$11.50

SM Wedge Salad

$7.50

LG Wedge Salad

$11.50

Sandos

Meatball Sub

$13.50

on homemade bread with red sauce and mozzarella cheese

Cold Cut Combo

$13.50

on homemade bread with pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, lettuce, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese, mayo and mustard

Chicken Sando

$13.50

on homemade bread lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo

B.L.T. Wrap

$12.50

with bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$12.50

Dessert

Big ol’ cookie

$9.50

With vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Cheesecake

$9.50

Triple Chocolate cake

$12.50

Sauces

Balsamic

$0.30

Blue Cheese

$0.30

Cesar

$0.30

Franks Hot

$0.30

Garlic Parmesan

$0.30

Honey BBQ

$0.30

Ranch

$0.30

Breakfast

Omellette

$9.50

Benny

$9.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Beer

Coors Light

Budweiser

SLO Cider

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1236 Los Osos Valley Rd Ste A, Los Osos, CA 93402

Directions

