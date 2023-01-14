Main picView gallery

The Brisket Hub Whitehall Mill

review star

No reviews yet

3300 Clipper Mill Road

Baltimore, MD 21211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 | Hub Lub It
1/2 lb Brisket Only
1/2 lb Turkey Only

Meals

#1 | Hub Lub It

$16.95

#2 | The Jive Turkey

$14.95

#3 | The Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

#4 | The Big Tex Plate

$21.95

#5 | The Cowboy Plate

$34.95

Brisket Sandwich Only

$13.95

Chicken Sandwich Only

$11.95

Turkey Sandwich Only

$10.95

1/4 lb Brisket Only

$7.99

1/2 lb Brisket Only

$14.99

1/4 lb Chicken Only

$6.99

1/2 lb Chicken Only

$12.99

1/4 lb Turkey Only

$6.99

1/2 lb Turkey Only

$12.99

1 lb Brisket Only

$29.99

1 lb Chicken Only

$27.99

1 lb Turkey Only

$27.99

Drinks

Bottler of Water

$2.00

Can of Soda

$2.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

You're gonna HubLubiT!!!

Location

Gallery
Main pic

