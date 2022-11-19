Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Broken Bean

134 Reviews

107 McDonald

Minden, LA 71055

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Sandwich
Soup of the Day

Coffee Drinks

Americano

Americano

$4.99+

Espresso with hot water. (can be iced and flavored)

Black Eye

Black Eye

$2.99+

Our house brewed coffee with added espresso.

Breve

Breve

$4.99+

Espresso-based drink that's made like a cappuccino, but with steamed half-and-half instead of milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.99+

Coffee drink composed of espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk

Coffee

Coffee

$2.49+

Our house brewed coffee. Can be hot or iced. Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge roasts and grinds all of our own coffee beans.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.99+

espresso drink mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. Smooth and tasty.

Cubano

Cubano

$4.99+

Sweetened espresso drink.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$1.00+
Frappes

Frappes

$4.99+

Refreshing, creamy, blended ice coffee drinks. So many flavors to choose from!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Creamy, rich, hot chocolate. (topped with whip cream)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.49+

Hot tea- Earl grey, green, English breakfast.

Latte

Latte

$4.99+

Espresso drink made of espresso and steamed milk. ( can be iced and flavored)

Red-Eyes

Red-Eyes

$3.49+

Brewed coffee topped with a shot of espresso

Steamer

$2.99+

Soda/ Blended Ice Drinks/ Misc Drinks

Blended Ice Drinks

Blended Ice Drinks

$4.49+

Baja Blast, Vanilla bean colada, Frozen Lemonade.

Canned Drinks

Canned Drinks

$1.69

canned coke- diet coke- sprite - dr. pepper- coke zero

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

Juice

$2.09
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79+

Frosty, sweet, tangy, refreshing lemonade.

Lemonade Icee

Lemonade Icee

$4.49+

Smooth, frosty, lemony, and creamy!

Milk

$1.89
Smoothies

Smoothies

$4.49+

Strawberry banana or mixed berry.

Tea

Tea

$2.79+

Refreshing house brewed southern iced tea.

Water

$1.99

Boba

$2.00

Breakfast Food

Bacon

Bacon

$1.89+

Crispy delicious bacon... What else is there?

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.99

Warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuits- smothered in a rich sawmill/sausage gravy.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

You-build-it breakfast sandwich! Sausage/ham/bacon/turkey with egg, cheese, and your choice of bread.

Croissant

Croissant

$1.59

Flaky, buttery croissants.

Egg Patty

Egg Patty

$1.99
French Toast

French Toast

$5.99

Sweet and savory french toast, your choice of side.

Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$1.19

Hot- crispy potato cakes.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.99

Warm, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$3.99
Sausage Links

Sausage Links

$1.89

Smoky- delicious sausage links

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.89
Biscuit

Biscuit

$2.09
Toast

Toast

$1.79

English Muffin

$1.79

Stuffed Waffles

$5.99

Sweet maple flavor waffle stuffed with egg, sauage , and cheese sauce

Appetizers- Sides

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$2.99+

Cheese and Fries.. What else could you want?!

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$1.99+

Battered and fried mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce.

Chips

$2.29

Crispy tortilla chips. ( pictured spinach artichoke dip)

Combo Fries

Combo Fries

$1.99+
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$2.59+

Battered sweet corn- deep fried.

Crispitos

Crispitos

$2.29+

Our yummy lunch time favorite! Seasoned beef or chicken served in crispy flour tortillas.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.79

A little sour, a little salty, a little crunchy, ALL YUMMY!

Nachos

Nachos

$1.69+Out of stock

Crispy tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.49+

Battered yellow onion rings.

Spinach Artichoke dip

$4.29Out of stock

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.99+

Broken Bean Fries

$4.99+

Sandwiches/ Wraps/ Po Boys

BLT

BLT

$6.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo.

Burger

Burger

$8.99

Delicious angus beef patty grilled to perfection - PLEASE make sure you select the condiments you want on your burger.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Your choice of bun, crispy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles. Add a side and drink for $2!!!

Grilled Bologna

Grilled Bologna

$5.49

An old timey classic! Grilled bologna, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo. Your choice of bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

The classic! Melted cheesy, buttery goodness.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Tasty ham and cheese sandwich. You can get it hot or cold!

Poboy

Poboy

$7.99+

Your choice poboy on crusty french bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and poboy sauce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Delicious chicken salad on a flaky croissant.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

BRISKET SLIDERS

$10.99Out of stock

CLUB

$9.99

Turkey, ham, and bacon

Dinner Baskets

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$13.99Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$14.99Out of stock
Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Buttermilk, battered chicken strips.

Fajita Chicken Nachos

Fajita Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers, jalapenos, sour cream, cheese , and salsa.

Popcorn Chicken Basket

Popcorn Chicken Basket

$8.99

Buttermilk batter popcorn chicken. Your choice of a side.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99+

Fresh garden salad, spring mix, tomatoes, croutons, cheese, bacon. (can add chicken-fried or grilled, or shrimp)

Side Salad

$3.99

Mix and Match

Mix and Match

$13.99

-You choice of two food items ( soup/salad/sandwich) -Choose TWO food items and a drink.

Soups

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Please check our social media or the café to see what tasty soup we are serving!!! (chicken and dumplings, corn and crab bisque, gumbo, potato, red beans and rice, crawfish etoufee)

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$1.99+

Fresh fried beignets, dusted with powdered sugar.

Candy

Candy

$1.79

We got the classics! Twix, Reese's, Snickers, Skittles.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.49
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.59

Large soft cinnamon roll, drizzled with sweet cream icing.

Cookies

Cookies

$2.39

Assorted cookies.

Fried Honey Bun

Fried Honey Bun

$5.99

Battered Honey bun- deep fried and dusted with confectioners sugar.

King Cake

King Cake

$4.99+Out of stock

Gambino's King Cake

Muffin

Muffin

$3.99

Fresh, tasty muffins. Your choice of chocolate, banana, cinnamon, blueberry.

a La Carte

Chicken Patty

Chicken Patty

$3.99

Extra chicken patty. Breaded.

Hamburger Patty

Hamburger Patty

$4.29

Extra hamburger patty.

Chicken Strip

Chicken Strip

$1.89Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Patty

Grilled Chicken Patty

$3.99

1 additional grilled chicken patty

Sauces

1000 Is

$0.50

Small Bean Sauce

$0.50

8 Oz Bean Sauce

$5.49

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Po Boy Sauce

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ministry Items

1 lb Coffee

$10.00

5 lb Coffee

$40.00

K-Cups

$13.50

Large Candle

$16.00

Small Candle

$12.00

Crosses

$20.00

Wax Cube

$6.00

Air Fresheners

$6.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Venue Rental

$100.00

Drink Rental

$100.00

Food Rental

$100.00

Local Coffee Bar

$200.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 McDonald, Minden, LA 71055

Directions

The Broken Bean image
The Broken Bean image
The Broken Bean image

