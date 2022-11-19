The Broken Bean
134 Reviews
107 McDonald
Minden, LA 71055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee Drinks
Americano
Espresso with hot water. (can be iced and flavored)
Black Eye
Our house brewed coffee with added espresso.
Breve
Espresso-based drink that's made like a cappuccino, but with steamed half-and-half instead of milk.
Cappuccino
Coffee drink composed of espresso and hot milk, with the surface topped with foamed milk
Coffee
Our house brewed coffee. Can be hot or iced. Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge roasts and grinds all of our own coffee beans.
Cortado
espresso drink mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. Smooth and tasty.
Cubano
Sweetened espresso drink.
Espresso Shot
Frappes
Refreshing, creamy, blended ice coffee drinks. So many flavors to choose from!
Hot Chocolate
Creamy, rich, hot chocolate. (topped with whip cream)
Hot Tea
Hot tea- Earl grey, green, English breakfast.
Latte
Espresso drink made of espresso and steamed milk. ( can be iced and flavored)
Red-Eyes
Brewed coffee topped with a shot of espresso
Steamer
Soda/ Blended Ice Drinks/ Misc Drinks
Blended Ice Drinks
Baja Blast, Vanilla bean colada, Frozen Lemonade.
Canned Drinks
canned coke- diet coke- sprite - dr. pepper- coke zero
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Juice
Lemonade
Frosty, sweet, tangy, refreshing lemonade.
Lemonade Icee
Smooth, frosty, lemony, and creamy!
Milk
Smoothies
Strawberry banana or mixed berry.
Tea
Refreshing house brewed southern iced tea.
Water
Boba
Breakfast Food
Bacon
Crispy delicious bacon... What else is there?
Biscuit and Gravy
Warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuits- smothered in a rich sawmill/sausage gravy.
Breakfast Sandwich
You-build-it breakfast sandwich! Sausage/ham/bacon/turkey with egg, cheese, and your choice of bread.
Croissant
Flaky, buttery croissants.
Egg Patty
French Toast
Sweet and savory french toast, your choice of side.
Hashbrown
Hot- crispy potato cakes.
Pancakes
Warm, fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Links
Smoky- delicious sausage links
Sausage Patty
Biscuit
Toast
English Muffin
Stuffed Waffles
Sweet maple flavor waffle stuffed with egg, sauage , and cheese sauce
Appetizers- Sides
Cheese Fries
Cheese and Fries.. What else could you want?!
Cheese Sticks
Battered and fried mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce.
Chips
Crispy tortilla chips. ( pictured spinach artichoke dip)
Combo Fries
Corn Nuggets
Battered sweet corn- deep fried.
Crispitos
Our yummy lunch time favorite! Seasoned beef or chicken served in crispy flour tortillas.
Fried Pickles
A little sour, a little salty, a little crunchy, ALL YUMMY!
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips with warm nacho cheese.
Onion Rings
Battered yellow onion rings.
Spinach Artichoke dip
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Broken Bean Fries
Sandwiches/ Wraps/ Po Boys
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo.
Burger
Delicious angus beef patty grilled to perfection - PLEASE make sure you select the condiments you want on your burger.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of bun, crispy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles. Add a side and drink for $2!!!
Grilled Bologna
An old timey classic! Grilled bologna, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo. Your choice of bun.
Grilled Cheese
The classic! Melted cheesy, buttery goodness.
Ham Sandwich
Tasty ham and cheese sandwich. You can get it hot or cold!
Poboy
Your choice poboy on crusty french bread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and poboy sauce.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Delicious chicken salad on a flaky croissant.
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
BRISKET SLIDERS
CLUB
Turkey, ham, and bacon
Dinner Baskets
Brisket Nachos
Brisket Tacos
Chicken Strip Basket
Buttermilk, battered chicken strips.
Fajita Chicken Nachos
Seasoned grilled chicken, peppers, jalapenos, sour cream, cheese , and salsa.
Popcorn Chicken Basket
Buttermilk batter popcorn chicken. Your choice of a side.
Shrimp Basket
Salads
Mix and Match
Soups
Desserts
Beignets
Fresh fried beignets, dusted with powdered sugar.
Candy
We got the classics! Twix, Reese's, Snickers, Skittles.
Cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll
Large soft cinnamon roll, drizzled with sweet cream icing.
Cookies
Assorted cookies.
Fried Honey Bun
Battered Honey bun- deep fried and dusted with confectioners sugar.
King Cake
Gambino's King Cake
Muffin
Fresh, tasty muffins. Your choice of chocolate, banana, cinnamon, blueberry.
a La Carte
Sauces
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
107 McDonald, Minden, LA 71055