The Bronx Brewery 856 East 136th Street

No reviews yet

856 East 136th Street

Bronx, NY 10454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Regular Fries
OG Chopped Cheese - 4pk
Smile My Guy - 4 Pack

Canned Beer

24K - 4pk

$18.00
American Pale Ale - 6 Pack

American Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$18.00

Our flagship beer. Piney, citrusy, malty. Big, bold & balanced.

Barrel Aged Blacktop - 4 pk

Barrel Aged Blacktop - 4 pk

$19.00

Our Blacktop Imperial Stout rested in Pitorro barrels from the Port Morris Distillery.

Barrel Aged Tattooed Pumpkin - 4 Pack

Barrel Aged Tattooed Pumpkin - 4 Pack

$19.00Out of stock

4 pack of Tattooed Pumpkin, aged in New York Distilling Company Rye Barrels.

Blacktop Imperial Stout - 4 pk

Blacktop Imperial Stout - 4 pk

$19.00

A rich and roasty stout conditioned on Grady’s Coffee and Cacao nibs.

C.R.E.A.M. - 4 pack

C.R.E.A.M. - 4 pack

$19.00Out of stock

Full-bodied and lush, this Milkshake IPA is big and bright with juicy bursts of citrus from orange peel, but finishes smooth and sweet thanks to additions of vanilla extract.

City Island - 4 Pack

City Island - 4 Pack

$19.00

A slightly sour, crisp and refreshing Northeast IPA with a juicy punch.

Das Bronx 4pk

$19.00Out of stock
Friends Who Fight - 4 pk

Friends Who Fight - 4 pk

$19.00Out of stock
GEMS Like Us - 4 pk

GEMS Like Us - 4 pk

$15.00Out of stock

A crisp and dry saison, GEMS Like Us starts with a base of pilsner malt, enhanced by spicy, floral hops. Added pink peppercorns give this saison a zesty finish.

Heatwave IPA - 4 pack

Heatwave IPA - 4 pack

$19.00Out of stock

Collab with Graft Cider. A rice IPA base with additions of sweet and tangy pineapple, and earthy, minty thyme, with cayenne powder added to give this brew a spicy, peppery kick at the end. Since cayenne tends to be fruity, not smokey, Heatwave stays light, crisp and ideal for even the most humid weather.

Knock On Wood - 4pk

$19.00
No Resolutions - 6 Pack

No Resolutions - 6 Pack

$18.00

This indulgent IPA delivers big citrus & pine aromas and dank waves. With a mix of 6 hops & 7.6% ABV, ‘No Res’ was born to push the limits.

Now Youse Can't Leave - 4 Pack

Now Youse Can't Leave - 4 Pack

$20.00

This big double IPA delivers massive fruit hop flavor & aromas, balanced by solid malt character. Once you bust it open, you won’t want to walk away.

Side Hustle Hard Seltzer- 4 Pack

Side Hustle Hard Seltzer- 4 Pack

$19.00

Hard seltzer with grapefruit, lime, and Bravo hops, aged with Ilegal Oak staves.

Smile My Guy - 4 Pack

Smile My Guy - 4 Pack

$19.00

A craveable, crushable, any-time-of-the-day IPA brewed to put a smile on your face, featuring Perico Limited’s iconic ‘Smile My Guy’ design on the label.

Style Masters - 4 Pk

$19.00
Summer Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Summer Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

We brew it with citrusy hops and lemon peel making it a refreshing remedy for keeping cool when the city starts to sweat.

Super 8 - 4 Pk

Super 8 - 4 Pk

$19.00Out of stock
Tattooed Pumpkin IPA - 4 Pack

Tattooed Pumpkin IPA - 4 Pack

$19.00Out of stock

Three Kings - 4 pack

$19.00
Well Earned - 4 Pack

Well Earned - 4 Pack

$18.00

This crisp, refreshing pilsner brings a little extra, with hops that add subtle and spicy citrus flavors.

World Gone Hazy - 4 Pack

World Gone Hazy - 4 Pack

$18.00

Full-bodied and juicy, packed with orange, mango and pineapple, this one’s brewed to celebrate the lights in these hazy times.

World Gone Rose - 4 Pack

World Gone Rose - 4 Pack

$19.00Out of stock

A riff on our popular, juicy, hazy IPA – World Gone Hazy, we’ve added big hits of hibiscus and dragon fruit to not only make this brew even more citrus-y, but to also give it a gorgeous, glowing hazy pink hue.

24K - 1cs

$96.00
American Pale Ale - 24 Pack Case

American Pale Ale - 24 Pack Case

$56.00

24 cans of American Pale Ale

Barrel Aged Blacktop - 24 Pack Case

Barrel Aged Blacktop - 24 Pack Case

$115.00

Our Blacktop Imperial Stout rested in Pitorro barrels from the Port Morris Distillery.

Barrel Aged Tattooed Pumpkin - 24 Pack Case

Barrel Aged Tattooed Pumpkin - 24 Pack Case

$115.00Out of stock

Case of Tattooed Pumpkin, aged in New York Distilling Company Rye Barrels.

Blacktop Imperial Stout - 24 Pack Case

Blacktop Imperial Stout - 24 Pack Case

$108.00

Das Bronx - 24 Pack Case

$108.00Out of stock

Friends Who Fight - 24 Pack Case

$114.00Out of stock
GEMS Like Us - 24 Pack Case

GEMS Like Us - 24 Pack Case

$90.00Out of stock

A crisp and dry saison, GEMS Like Us starts with a base of pilsner malt, enhanced by spicy, floral hops. Added pink peppercorns give this saison a zesty finish.

Habibx - 24 Pack Case

$108.00Out of stock

Heatwave - 24 Pack Case

$108.00Out of stock

Knock On Wood - 1cs

$108.00
Side Hustle Hard Seltzer - 24 Pack Case

Side Hustle Hard Seltzer - 24 Pack Case

$114.00

24 cans of Side Hustle

Style Masters - 24 Pk

$108.00

Super 8 - 24 Pk Case

$108.00Out of stock

Three Kings - 24 Pack Case

$108.00
Well Earned - 24 Pack Case

Well Earned - 24 Pack Case

$96.00

24 cans of Well Earned

World Gone Hazy - 24 Pack Case

World Gone Hazy - 24 Pack Case

$102.00

24 cans of World Gone Hazy

Empanadas

Noche Buena

Noche Buena

$4.00Out of stock

Pernil / Rice & Pigeon Peas / Avocado Pickled Onions

OG Chopped Cheese - 4pk

OG Chopped Cheese - 4pk

$11.00

Beef Picadillo / Blend of Cheese / Sofrito World Gone Hazy Beer

Piece of Pizza - 4pk

Piece of Pizza - 4pk

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese / Tomato Sauce / Basil / Garlic

Bronx Brookie - 4pk

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie / Brownie / Ice Cream Puff Pastry Dough

Vegan - 4 pk

Vegan - 4 pk

$11.00

Maple Roasted Butternut Squash / Onions / Rosemary Brussel Sprouts / Cranberry

Pollo Guisado - 4 pk

Pollo Guisado - 4 pk

$11.00

Pollo Guisado Chicken / Carrots / Avocado / Peppers / Cilantro

Noche Buena - 4 pk

Noche Buena - 4 pk

$11.00Out of stock

Noche Buena Pernil / Rice & Pigeon Peas / Avocado Pickled Onions

Thanksgiving Bite - 4pk

Thanksgiving Bite - 4pk

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Turkey / Cornbread Stuffing Homemade Cranberry Sauce / Gravy

Thanksgiving Bite

Thanksgiving Bite

$4.00Out of stock

Pulled Turkey / Cornbread Stuffing Homemade Cranberry Sauce / Gravy

Sandwiches + Wings

Vegan Chopped Cheese

Vegan Chopped Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Impossible Beef / Daiya Cheddar Cheese Caramelized Onions / Lettuce / Ketchup / served on a vegan potato bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken / Creamy Slaw Pickles / Lettuce Choose Sauce: Blackberry BBQ, Honey Hot or Sweet Thai Chili

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$13.00

5 oz Beef Blend with Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, and pickle

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Chicken Breast Marinated in Garlic & Citrus

Vegan Chimi Burger

Vegan Chimi Burger

$13.00

Sazonado Impossible Beef / Caramelized Onions Creamy Slaw / Vegan Mayo Ketchup

Sauces & Sides

Blackberry BBQ

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50
Hangover Fries - Large

Hangover Fries - Large

$12.00

Crispy Fries / Pina Pico de Gallo / Afro Chino Sauce

Hangover Fries - Small

Hangover Fries - Small

$10.00

Crispy Fries / Pina Pico de Gallo / Afro Chino Sauce

Honey Hot

$1.50

Passionfruit Habanero

$1.50

Pork Jibarto

$10.00Out of stock
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$6.00

Crispy potato fries

Sweet Thai Chili

$1.50
Truffle Garlic Parm Fries

Truffle Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries tossed in truffle garlic parmesan seasoning

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brewery, Taproom and Backyard

856 East 136th Street, Bronx, NY 10454

