The Bronx Brewery - Hudson Yards 20 Hudson Yards, Unit 207
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Brewery, Taproom & Kitchen
Location
20 Hudson Yards, Unit 207, New York, NY 10001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hidden Leaf - Midnight Theatre - 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, 10001
No Reviews
Manhattan W Manhattan, NY 10001
View restaurant