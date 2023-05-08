The Bronx Brewery - Hudson Yards 20 Hudson Yards, Unit 207

  • Home
Food

Snacks

Housemade Salsa

Housemade Salsa

$10.00

House made salsa with your choice of chips.

House Made Guacamole

House Made Guacamole

$14.00

House made Guacamole served with Your choice of Chips. Add a side of Senor Lechuga Hot Sauce if you dare!

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Melted Monterey Jack cheese pressed inside a warm tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Senor Lechuga Quesadilla ( VERY SPICY)

Senor Lechuga Quesadilla ( VERY SPICY)

$12.00

** VERY SPICY, WAIVER REQUIRED** Our signature quesadilla with reaper chili flakes, and .001 hot sauce. Finish the entire meal ( hot sauce included) for a free 5 oz pour. Waiver required!

Bowls

Try one of our signature burrito bowls. Same ingredients as the burrito, just without the wrap and some added mix greens. Tasty and healthy
Hay Lechon Bowl

Hay Lechon Bowl

$18.00

Puerto Rican Style Pork Bowl served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, queso fresco, pickled chili and pickled red onions. Cilantro-lime rice and garnished with chopped mixed greens.

Mas Maiz Bowl

Mas Maiz Bowl

$18.00

Mas Miaz Bowl. Shredded chicken tinga served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, roasted elotes, charred onions and micro cilantro. Cilantro-lime rice and garnished with chopped mixed greens.

South Boogie Bowl

South Boogie Bowl

$16.00

Slow-Cooked black beans served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream, jalapeños. Cilantro-lime rice and garnished with chopped mixed greens.

Vegan Boogie Bowl

Vegan Boogie Bowl

$16.00

Vegan Bean Bowl - Happy Healthy! Slow-Cooked black beans served with vegan beer cheese queso, pico de gallo, and jalapeños. Cilantro-lime rice with chopped mixed greens.

What's Beef? Bowl

What's Beef? Bowl

$20.00

Beef short rib marinated carne asada style, served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, cotija cheese, fresh radish, pico de Gallo. Cilantro-lime rice and garnished with chopped mixed greens.

BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl

BBQ Pulled Pork Bowl

$20.00

BBQ pulled pork, cilantro lime rice, smoked coleslaw, charred corn, picked chilis, dill pickles, cilantro and Monterey Jack cheese.

Nachos

Hay Lechon Nachos

Hay Lechon Nachos

$18.00

Puerto Rican style pulled pork served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, queso fresco, pickled chili and pickled red onions

Mas Maiz Nachos

Mas Maiz Nachos

$18.00

Shredded chicken tinga served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, roasted elotes, charred onions and micro cilantro

South Boogie Nachos

South Boogie Nachos

$16.00

Slow-Cooked black beans served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream, jalapeños.

Vegan Boogie Nachos

Vegan Boogie Nachos

$16.00

Slow-Cooked black beans served with vegan beer cheese queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños

What's Beef? Nachos

What's Beef? Nachos

$20.00

Beef short rib marinated carne asada style, served with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, cotija cheese, fresh radish, pico de gallo, and scallions

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$20.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, beer queso, smoked coleslaw, charred corn, pickled fresno chilis, dill pickles, cilantro

Burritos

Our Selection of Signature Styles rolled into a Flour Tortilla.
Hay Lechon Burrito

Hay Lechon Burrito

$18.00

Puerto Rican style pulled pork, melted Monterey Jack, cheese, beer cheese queso, queso fresco, pickled chili, pickled red onions, and rice in a pressed flour tortilla.

Mas Maiz Burrito

Mas Maiz Burrito

$18.00

Shredded chicken tinga, with melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, roasted elotes, charred onions, micro cilantro, rice wrapped in a pressed tortilla.

South Boogie Burrito

South Boogie Burrito

$16.00

Slow-Cooked black beans melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream, jalapeños and rice in a pressed tortilla wrap.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$16.00

Slow-Cooked black beans with vegan beer cheese queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and rice wrapped in a pressed tortilla.

What's Beef? Burrito

What's Beef? Burrito

$20.00

Beef short rib marinated carne asada style, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beer cheese queso, cotija cheese, fresh radish, pico de gallo, rice and scallions in a pressed flour tortilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito

BBQ Pulled Pork Burrito

$20.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Cilantro Lime Rice, beer queso, smoked coleslaw, charred corn, pickles fresno chilis, dill pickles, cilantro and Monterey Jack Cheese all wrapped in a pressed tortilla

+Hot Sauce

.001 Habanero Onion Reapers

$2.00

.002 Chipotle Salt Reapers

$2.00

.003 Pineapple Garlic Reapers

$2.00

.718 Adobo Black Lime Ghost Peppers

$2.00Out of stock

.5326 Heirloom Tomatoes Winter Truffle Reapers

$2.00

.507 Habanero Coffee Cascara

$2.00

.098 Habanero Geisha Coffee Passionfruit

$2.00

+Chips

Extra Chips

$5.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

Non alcoholic beverages. Dry Hopped Seltzer, Non Alcoholic Beer, Soda and Boxed Warer
Athletic Dawn Free Wave Hazy IPA

Athletic Dawn Free Wave Hazy IPA

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Hazy IPA Brewed by Athletic

Athletic Dawn Run Wild IPA

Athletic Dawn Run Wild IPA

$10.00

Non Alcoholic IPA (ABV: 0.5%)

Athetic NA Cerveza

$10.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Mexican Lager

Box of Water

Box of Water

$6.00

Crisp refreshing water, in an environmentally conscious container.

Fever Tree Lemonade

Fever Tree Lemonade

$6.00
Fever Tree (Grapefruit)

Fever Tree (Grapefruit)

$6.00
House Blood Orange Seltzer

House Blood Orange Seltzer

$5.00

Our soft seltzer is dry hopped, but contains no alcohol. We offer both a regular version and a blood orange flavor

House Seltzer Lime

House Seltzer Lime

$5.00

House seltzer made with fresh lime juice.

House Seltzer

House Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Our soft seltzer is dry hopped, but contains no alcohol. We offer both a regular version or a blood orange flavor.

Jarritos (Pineapple)

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$7.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Ice Cold Classic Coke, with real cane sugar.

To Go

4 Packs, Cases, and Mixed 4-packs purchased for off premises consumption only
24K - 4 pack

24K - 4 pack

$18.00

Light, refreshing, and crispy golden ale. (ABV 4.5%)

American Pale Ale - 6 Pack

American Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$15.00

The first recipe we every brewed. English malt backbone married with piney citrus and American Hops.  The flagship brew of The Bronx Brewery (ABV 6.3%)

Boom Boom IPA - 6 Pack

$19.00
City Island - 4 Pack

City Island - 4 Pack

$18.00

Kettle Soured IPA, with a crispy, yet tart punch. (ABV 6%)

Graft Field Day Hard Cider - 4 Pack

$23.00

House Lime Seltzer- 4 Pack

$15.00

House Blood Orange Seltzer - 4 Pack

$14.00

House Seltzer - 4 Pack

$15.00

La Comunidad - 4 pack

$20.00
Mrs Stoutfire - 4 Pack

Mrs Stoutfire - 4 Pack

$20.00

Dry Irish Stout (5.5% ABV)

No Resolutions - 6 Pack

$17.00Out of stock
NYCL - 4 Pack

NYCL - 4 Pack

$20.00

Hoppy, double IPA. Our strongest beer (10.1% abv). Bound to make you settle in and stay for a while. Now Youse' Can't Leave

Ode To Black Fiddler 4 Pack

$20.00
Side Hustle - 4 Pack

Side Hustle - 4 Pack

$18.00

Beer is our go to, but hard seltzer is our "Side Hustle". This summer-time favorite features notes of lime and grapefruit before its aged in Illegal Mezcal barrels. (ABV 7%)

Smile My Guy - 4 Pack

Smile My Guy - 4 Pack

$17.00Out of stock

Easy sipping, sessionable IPA. Heavy hop flavor, with a touch of lemon peel. Bright enough to put a smile on anyone's face. (ABV 5%)

Well Earned - 4 Pack

Well Earned - 4 Pack

$17.00Out of stock

Our take on a classic European Pilsner. A refreshing non-IPA, "well earned" after a long day’s work. (ABV 5.4%)

World Gone Hazy - 4 Pack

World Gone Hazy - 4 Pack

$18.00

Year round northeastern style (hazy) IPA. Full bodied and fruity, with hints of orange, mango, and pineapple

World Gone Rose - 4 Pack

World Gone Rose - 4 Pack

$19.00

Sister beer to our World Gone Hazy, with an added floral note of hibiscus and dragon-fruit with a robust pink color. (ABV 7%)

Moscow Mule - 4 Pack

$23.00Out of stock

Summer Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$17.00

Power Up - 4 Pack

$19.00

Cans

American Pale Ale - Can

American Pale Ale - Can

$9.00

The first recipe we every brewed. English malt backbone married with piney citrus and American Hops.  The flagship brew of The Bronx Brewery (ABV 6. 3%)

Boom Boom IPA - Can

$9.00Out of stock
City Island Sour - Can

City Island Sour - Can

$9.00

Kettle Soured IPA, with a crispy, yet tart punch. (ABV 6%)

Graft Hard Cider - Can

Graft Hard Cider - Can

$10.00

Field Day is fruity, fizzy, and pours peachy pink. Light floral notes accompanied by dried fruit and natural sweetness.

Kulture Shock - Can

Kulture Shock - Can

$11.00Out of stock

Golden Ale for the Kulture! %4.5 ABV

La Comunidad - Can

La Comunidad - Can

$10.00
Mrs Stoutfire - Can

Mrs Stoutfire - Can

$11.00

Dry Irish Stout (5.5% ABV)

No Resolutions - Can

No Resolutions - Can

$9.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA, full of dank, indulgent juicy waves. “No Res” as the regulars call it. ( ABV 7.6%)

NYCL - Can

NYCL - Can

$11.00
Ode to Black Fiddler - Can

Ode to Black Fiddler - Can

$11.00Out of stock

February Y Series brewed with Ginger Lime and Honey.

Side Hustle - Can

Side Hustle - Can

$11.00
Smile My Guy - Can

Smile My Guy - Can

$9.00Out of stock

Easy sipping, sessionable IPA. Heavy hop flavor, with a touch of lemon peel. Bright enough to put a smile on anyone's face. (ABV 5%)

Well Earned Pilsner - Can

Well Earned Pilsner - Can

$9.00Out of stock

Our take on a classic European Pilsner. A refreshing non-IPA, "well earned" after a long day’s work. (ABV 5.4%)

World Gone Rose - Can

World Gone Rose - Can

$9.00

Side Hustle Cinco Bucket

$30.00

Power Up - Can

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Brewery, Taproom & Kitchen

Location

20 Hudson Yards, Unit 207, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

