Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Brookline Pizza Spa

review star

No reviews yet

75 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Asian Sesame Chicken
Steak and Cheese

Starters

Boneless Wings

$14.00+

Boneless Wings Plate

$13.99

Wings

$12.00+
Wing Plate

Wing Plate

$13.99

Chili

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fries

$6.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Gourmet Onion Rings

$9.50

served with boom boom sauce

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Spa Clam Chowder

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

Hotdog Plate

$7.00Out of stock

Single Hot Dog

$3.50Out of stock

Tater Tots

$9.00

Curly Fries

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side of Steak Tips

$9.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Of Meatballs (5)

$6.50

Spa Specialties

Build Your Own Sandwich

$11.25

BBQ Pulled Porq

$10.99

Buffalo Sub

$12.00

buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Parm

$11.25

chicken cutlet, provolone, marinara

Chicken Ranch

$12.00

chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american, ranch

Eggplant Parm

$10.25

eggplant cutlet, provolone, marinara

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Lucy Goosey

$11.00

turkey, swiss, russian dressing, cole slaw on grilled rye

Pesto Chicken

$12.25

Rueben

$11.00

corned beef, swiss, russian , sauerkraut on grilled rye

Sicilian

Sicilian

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, oregano, oil add chicken +2; add proscuitto +2

Steak and Cheese

$12.99

extra lean steak, american make it a bomb (peppers, onions, mushrooms) +1

Steak Tips Sub

$18.00

Super Beef

$12.00

roast beef, american, bbq sauce on seeded roll

Texan

$12.00

chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, bbq, 3-pepper colby

The Blue

$12.00

chicken cutlet, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spicy mustard

The Conan

$12.00

grilled pastrami, american, grilled onions, spicy mustard

The Italian

$11.50

mortadella, salami, hot capicola, provolone, oil, oregano

The Meatball

$11.00

marinara, provolone

Turkey Club

$11.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Terrific

$11.50

turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo

Leo The Lion

$11.00

chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on seeded roll

BLT

$10.00

Ultimate BLT

$10.50

Paninis

Beals Street

$11.50

chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, sriracha mayo

Fig & Pig

$11.50

prosciutto, arugula, fig spread, bleu cheese

Spa Club

$11.50

The Cuban

$11.50

Winthrop

$11.50

cracked pepper turkey, muenster, bacon, tomato, red onion, boom boom sauce

Woodland

$11.00

eggplant, provolone, spinach, roasted red peppers, pesto mayo

Daves Pick

$11.50

Turkey, pancetta, cranberry, arugula, spicy mustard, sriracha mayo

City Wraps

Corey Hill

$11.25

chicken teriyaki, american, peppers, onions

Fisher Hill

$10.50

white tuna, hot sauce, bacon, celery, lettuce, tomato

Spa Wrap

$11.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, honey ginger sauce and sriracha

The Allandale

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, cucumber, provolone, swiss, ranch

The Aspinwall

$9.25

egg salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt, pepper

The Boylston

$11.25

buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese

The Commonwealth

$11.25

chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, feta, greek

The Hammond

$11.25

chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, caesar

The Harvard

$11.00

cracked pepper turkey, muenster, bacon, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce

The Longwood

$11.50

chicken salad, tomato, onions, hot peppers, salt, pepper

The Village

$11.25

marinated chicken, 3-pepper colby, lettuce, tomato, salsa

Washington Square

$11.25

grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar

Whiskey Point

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, kalamata olives, feta, greek add grilled chicken +2

The Green Line

Mixed Greens

$10.00

romaine, arugula, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion add grilled chicken +2

Asian Sesame Chicken

$11.50

grilled chicken, mixed greens, sesame seeds, carrots, red onion, wontons, honey ginger

Greek Salad

$10.99

our mixed greens salad with feta cheese & kalamata olives add grilled chicken +2

Arugula Salad

$10.99

dried cranberries, toasted almonds, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Salad

$12.99

buffalo chicken tenders over our mixed greens salad, bleu cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar add grilled chicken +2

Santa Barbara

$10.99

mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, Balsamic vinaigrette add grilled chicken +2

Steak Tip Salad

$17.99

Pacific Beach Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, goat cheese, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette add grilled chicken +2

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Spa Pizzas ( XL 18" )

Cheese Pizza

$17.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$21.00

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Red Sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Mozzarella and Red Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.00

pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, prosciutto, bacon, red sauce, mozzarella

The Alfresco

$22.00

sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, red sauce, mozzarella

The Amalfi

$21.00

eggplant cutlet, meatball, basil

The Buffalo Pizza

The Buffalo Pizza

$22.00

buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, mozzarella

The Margarita

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, torn basil, evoo

The Ranch Pizza

The Ranch Pizza

$22.00

chicken cutlet, tomato, bacon, ranch, mozzarella

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mozzarella and Red Sauce.

Country Club

$22.00

Arugula, Prosciutto, Parmesan, EVOO, Mozzarella and Red Sauce.

Burgers

Cheeseburger Plate

$10.50

“your way” with fries - double it for 12

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

“your way”

The Spa Burger Plate (W/ Fries)

$12.00

bacon, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Wally's Burger Plate (W/ Fries)

$12.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomatoes

Cheeseburger No Fries

$8.00

Spa Melts

Caprese Melt

$9.50

EB Melt

$10.00

chicken salad, 3-pepper colby, bacon, hot sauce on grilled white

Patty Melt

$10.50

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Chips

Small Cape Cod 1.5 oz

$1.50

Large Cape Cod

$5.35

LG Deep River

$3.99

Deep River 2oz

$1.80

Doritos

$2.00Out of stock

LG Pirate Booty

$5.35Out of stock

Takis

$1.00Out of stock

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75

M&M Cookie

$2.75

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$2.75

Brambles

$2.00Out of stock

1/2 Doz Brambles

$9.00Out of stock

1/2 Doz Cookies

$15.00

Dozen Brambles

$24.00Out of stock

Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Half Moon Pie

$4.50

Muffin

$2.25Out of stock

Whooppie Pie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Brownies

$3.75

Tiramisu

$3.99Out of stock

Coffe Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Slices

Slice Buffalo

$4.00

Slice Cheese

$3.50

Slice Margarita

$3.75

Slice Pepperoni

$4.00

Slice Ranch

$4.25

Slice Veggie

$3.75

Slice Special

$4.00

Catering

1/2 Mixed Green Salad (serves 8-12)

$50.00

Full Mixed Green Salad (serves 15-20)

$90.00

Wrap Platter (10 Wraps cut in half)

$105.00

Sandwich Platter (18 - 6" sandwiches)

$105.00

Full Tray Boneless Wings/Finger (serves 15-20)

$105.00

1/2 Tray Boneless Wings/Fingers (serves 8-12)

$60.00

Full Tray Wings (serves 15-20)

$118.00

1/2 Tray Wings (serves 8-12)

$59.00

Spa Boxed Lunch (Sandwich, Chips, Cookie and Soda or water)

$17.99

1/2 Tray Meatball Mainara (serves 8-12)

$58.00

Full Tray Meatball Mainara (serves 15-20)

$116.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana (serves 15-20)

$120.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Parmigiana (serves 8-12)

$60.00

1/2 Tray Chicken, Broccoli and Penne (serves 8-12)

$65.00

Full Tray Chicken, Broccoli and Penne (serves 15-20)

$110.00

1/2 Tray Eggplant Parm (serves 8-12)

$55.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parm (serves 15-20)

$105.00

1/2 Tray Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions (serves 8-12)

$65.00

Full Tray Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions (serves 15-20)

$120.00

Dozen Cookies (chocolate chip, M & M, Snickerdoodle)

$30.00

Dozen Brambles

$26.00

Dozen Brownies (chocolate chips, Blondie)

$42.00

Whoopie pies (ea)

$4.50

Half moon pies (ea)

$4.00

Catering delivery charge

$9.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda Large

$2.60

Fountain Soda Small

$2.30

Glass Coke

$3.30

Smart Water 1L

$3.00Out of stock

Water Dasani/Poland S

$2.00

Gold Peak

$2.80

Honest Tea

$2.80

Lg Lime Rickey

$4.75

Sm Lime Rickey

$3.70Out of stock

Monster

$3.75

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Sm Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Coca Cola Energy

$3.50Out of stock

Sm Coffee

$2.50

Lg Coffee

$3.00

Sm Iced Coffee

$3.00

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.50

Sm Cappuccino

$3.00Out of stock

Lg Cappuccino

$3.50Out of stock

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

20oz Coke

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20oz Sprite

$2.75

20oz Diet Gingerale

$2.75

20oz Smart Water

$2.75

20oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20oz Fanta

$2.75

20oz Gingerale

$2.75

20oz Canada Dry

$2.75

20oz Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Sm Iced Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Lg Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Sm Loose Tea

$1.75

Lg Loose Tea

$2.25

2L Coke

$3.75

2L Sprite

$3.75

2L Fanta Orange

$3.75

2L Diet Coke

$3.75

2L Ginger Ale

$3.75

Pasta

Chicken Parm Pasta

$13.95

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$13.95

Meatball Parm Pasta

$13.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Chicken Ranch Calzone

$16.00

Chicken Parm Calzone

$16.00

Buffallo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Chicken Broccoli Calzone

$14.25

Vegetarian Calzone

$16.00

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$16.25

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$17.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$19.99

Add Marinara Sauce On The Side

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery
The Brookline Pizza SPA image
The Brookline Pizza SPA image

Coolidge Corner
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
