The Brookline Pizza Spa
No reviews yet
75 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02445
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings Plate
Wings
Wing Plate
Chili
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Gourmet Onion Rings
served with boom boom sauce
Soup of the Day
Spa Clam Chowder
Sweet Potato Fries
Hotdog Plate
Single Hot Dog
Tater Tots
Curly Fries
Garlic Bread
Side of Steak Tips
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Meatballs (5)
Spa Specialties
Build Your Own Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Porq
Buffalo Sub
buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Chicken Parm
chicken cutlet, provolone, marinara
Chicken Ranch
chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american, ranch
Eggplant Parm
eggplant cutlet, provolone, marinara
Grilled Cheese
Lucy Goosey
turkey, swiss, russian dressing, cole slaw on grilled rye
Pesto Chicken
Rueben
corned beef, swiss, russian , sauerkraut on grilled rye
Sicilian
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, oregano, oil add chicken +2; add proscuitto +2
Steak and Cheese
extra lean steak, american make it a bomb (peppers, onions, mushrooms) +1
Steak Tips Sub
Super Beef
roast beef, american, bbq sauce on seeded roll
Texan
chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, bbq, 3-pepper colby
The Blue
chicken cutlet, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spicy mustard
The Conan
grilled pastrami, american, grilled onions, spicy mustard
The Italian
mortadella, salami, hot capicola, provolone, oil, oregano
The Meatball
marinara, provolone
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey Terrific
turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo
Leo The Lion
chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on seeded roll
BLT
Ultimate BLT
Paninis
Beals Street
chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, sriracha mayo
Fig & Pig
prosciutto, arugula, fig spread, bleu cheese
Spa Club
The Cuban
Winthrop
cracked pepper turkey, muenster, bacon, tomato, red onion, boom boom sauce
Woodland
eggplant, provolone, spinach, roasted red peppers, pesto mayo
Daves Pick
Turkey, pancetta, cranberry, arugula, spicy mustard, sriracha mayo
City Wraps
Corey Hill
chicken teriyaki, american, peppers, onions
Fisher Hill
white tuna, hot sauce, bacon, celery, lettuce, tomato
Spa Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, honey ginger sauce and sriracha
The Allandale
lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, cucumber, provolone, swiss, ranch
The Aspinwall
egg salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt, pepper
The Boylston
buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese
The Commonwealth
chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, feta, greek
The Hammond
chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, caesar
The Harvard
cracked pepper turkey, muenster, bacon, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce
The Longwood
chicken salad, tomato, onions, hot peppers, salt, pepper
The Village
marinated chicken, 3-pepper colby, lettuce, tomato, salsa
Washington Square
grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar
Whiskey Point
lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, kalamata olives, feta, greek add grilled chicken +2
The Green Line
Mixed Greens
romaine, arugula, tomato, carrots, cucumber, red onion add grilled chicken +2
Asian Sesame Chicken
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sesame seeds, carrots, red onion, wontons, honey ginger
Greek Salad
our mixed greens salad with feta cheese & kalamata olives add grilled chicken +2
Arugula Salad
dried cranberries, toasted almonds, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Salad
buffalo chicken tenders over our mixed greens salad, bleu cheese
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar add grilled chicken +2
Santa Barbara
mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted almonds, mandarin oranges, Balsamic vinaigrette add grilled chicken +2
Steak Tip Salad
Pacific Beach Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, goat cheese, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette add grilled chicken +2
Extra Dressing
Spa Pizzas ( XL 18" )
Cheese Pizza
BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Red Sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Fresh Pineapple, Mozzarella and Red Sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, prosciutto, bacon, red sauce, mozzarella
The Alfresco
sausage, ricotta, roasted red peppers, red sauce, mozzarella
The Amalfi
eggplant cutlet, meatball, basil
The Buffalo Pizza
buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, mozzarella
The Margarita
fresh mozzarella, tomato, torn basil, evoo
The Ranch Pizza
chicken cutlet, tomato, bacon, ranch, mozzarella
Vegetarian Pizza
Roasted Red Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mozzarella and Red Sauce.
Country Club
Arugula, Prosciutto, Parmesan, EVOO, Mozzarella and Red Sauce.
Burgers
Cheeseburger Plate
“your way” with fries - double it for 12
Cheeseburger Sub
“your way”
The Spa Burger Plate (W/ Fries)
bacon, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Wally's Burger Plate (W/ Fries)
bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce and tomatoes
Cheeseburger No Fries
Spa Melts
Chips
Pastries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
M&M Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookies
Brambles
1/2 Doz Brambles
1/2 Doz Cookies
Dozen Brambles
Dozen Cookies
Half Moon Pie
Muffin
Whooppie Pie
Chocolate Chip Brownies
Tiramisu
Coffe Cake
Slices
Catering
1/2 Mixed Green Salad (serves 8-12)
Full Mixed Green Salad (serves 15-20)
Wrap Platter (10 Wraps cut in half)
Sandwich Platter (18 - 6" sandwiches)
Full Tray Boneless Wings/Finger (serves 15-20)
1/2 Tray Boneless Wings/Fingers (serves 8-12)
Full Tray Wings (serves 15-20)
1/2 Tray Wings (serves 8-12)
Spa Boxed Lunch (Sandwich, Chips, Cookie and Soda or water)
1/2 Tray Meatball Mainara (serves 8-12)
Full Tray Meatball Mainara (serves 15-20)
Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana (serves 15-20)
1/2 Tray Chicken Parmigiana (serves 8-12)
1/2 Tray Chicken, Broccoli and Penne (serves 8-12)
Full Tray Chicken, Broccoli and Penne (serves 15-20)
1/2 Tray Eggplant Parm (serves 8-12)
Full Tray Eggplant Parm (serves 15-20)
1/2 Tray Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions (serves 8-12)
Full Tray Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions (serves 15-20)
Dozen Cookies (chocolate chip, M & M, Snickerdoodle)
Dozen Brambles
Dozen Brownies (chocolate chips, Blondie)
Whoopie pies (ea)
Half moon pies (ea)
Catering delivery charge
Drinks
Fountain Soda Large
Fountain Soda Small
Glass Coke
Smart Water 1L
Water Dasani/Poland S
Gold Peak
Honest Tea
Lg Lime Rickey
Sm Lime Rickey
Monster
Lg Hot Chocolate
Sm Hot Chocolate
Coca Cola Energy
Sm Coffee
Lg Coffee
Sm Iced Coffee
Lg Iced Coffee
Sm Cappuccino
Lg Cappuccino
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Sprite
20oz Diet Gingerale
20oz Smart Water
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Fanta
20oz Gingerale
20oz Canada Dry
20oz Barq's Root Beer
Powerade
Vitamin Water
Sm Iced Tea
Lg Iced Tea
Sm Loose Tea
Lg Loose Tea
2L Coke
2L Sprite
2L Fanta Orange
2L Diet Coke
2L Ginger Ale
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone
Chicken Ranch Calzone
Chicken Parm Calzone
Buffallo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Broccoli Calzone
Vegetarian Calzone
Italian Cold Cut Calzone
Steak and Cheese Calzone
Meat Lovers Calzone
Add Marinara Sauce On The Side
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
75 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02445