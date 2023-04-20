THE BROOKLYN EMPORIUM 1153 Broadway
No reviews yet
1153 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11221
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, with your choice of sausage or bacon
B.E.C
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and American cheese
Avocado, Egg, and Cheese
Scrambled eggs, and melted American cheese, topped with freshly made guacamole. Served on your choice of bread
Turkey Breakfast Delight
Low sodium turkey, egg whites, and cheese
Two Eggs
Omelette
Westen Omelette
Scrambles eggs, onions, bell peppers, ham, and Cheddar cheese
Mexican Omelette
Scrambled eggs, avocado, Jack cheese, jalapeño, and pico de gallo
Veggie Omelette
Scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and spinach
Bacon and Spinach Omelette
Scrambled eggs, spinach, and Cheddar cheese, topped with bits of bacon
Eggs and Cheese Omelette
Scrambled eggs, with your choice of cheese
Mushroom and Spinach Omelette
Scrambled eggs, freshly chopped mushrooms, spinach, and melted mozzarella cheese
BYO Omelette
Classic Breakfast Platters
Lunch
Salads Menu
Mexican Caesar Salad
Chipotle chicken, cojita cheese, jalapeño peppers, tortilla chips romaine lettuce
Classic Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, all-natural smoked bacon, cage-free eggs grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce with buttermilk ranch dressing
Kale Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, Parmesan, croutons, kale & romaine, creamy caesar dressing
Chicken Honey Mustard Salad
Corn, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, all-natural smoked bacon, romaine, and honey mustard dressing
Stephanie's Salad
Chipotle chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, pepper Jack, romaine, chipotle dressing
Vegan Cobb Salad
Avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, chickpeas, pickled red onions, radish, plant-based bacon
Kale & Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, kale, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and dijon mustard dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, black beans, corn, red onions, tortilla chips, BBQ ranch dressing
Sandwiches
Turkey Pesto
Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, housemade pesto
Avocado Pesto
Avocado, mozzarella, tomato, housemade pesto
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, housemade pesto
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt
Shredded chicken, smoked gouda, avocado, sweet peppadew peppers, chipotle sauce
Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt
Smoke shredded chicken, Cheddar cheese, red onions, and buffalo sauce
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Philly Cheese Steak
Grass-fed beef, white cheddar, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce
Turkey & Avocado Club
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, pepper Jack, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
The Goodfellas
Homemade Italian-style breaded chicken, marinara sauce, basil, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella cheese
El Cubano
Grilled ham, shredded pork, Swiss cheese pickles, mustard cheese
El Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and mustard
The Brooklyn Cowboy
Grilled chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese & bacon
Sopranos
Cappy ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar
The Caesar
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, and homemade caesar dressing
El Americano
Deluxe ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Little Italy
Hot uncured capocollo, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, deli dressing
Vegan Sandwiches
The Veggie Delight
Lettuce, bell peppers, sliced cucumbers, sliced carrots, sliced red onions, 2 slices of apple, pepitas seed & hummus, multigrain bread
Avocado Lover
2 sliced avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, arugula, hummus, multigrain bread
Vegan Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, roasted peppers, vegan cheese, arugula
Vegan Chopped Cheese
Impossible patty, roasted peppers, and onions, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato homemade vegan sauce
Portabella Sandwich
Fresh portobello mushroom, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula
Burgers
Smashed Burger
Grass-fed beef, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, brioche bun
Turkey Burger
Lean turkey, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, brioche bun
Portabella Burger
Fresh portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, red onion, avocado, lettuce, brioche bun
Impossible Burger
Impossible patty, vegan mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pretzel bun
Steve's Deluxe Burger
Grass-fed beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, brioche bun
Maduro
Grass-fed beef, provolone, fried egg, bacon potato stix, fried sweet plantain, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, avocado, and spinach
The Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing
The Veggie Wrap
Grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, eggplant
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, provolone, arugula, tomato, homemade pesto
Avocado Wrap
Sliced avocados, cucumber, pickled red onions, arugula, hummus
Vegan Chopped Cheese Wrap
Impossible beef, roasted onions & peppers, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Veggie Delight Wrap
Arugula, bell peppers, sliced cucumbers, sliced carrots, red onions, sliced apple, pepitas seed, hummus
Chicken Hummus Wrap
Shredded chicken, feta cheese, spinach, sundried tomatoes, hummus
Salmon Wrap
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, capers, red onions
BLT
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on a roll
Avocado BLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on a roll
Healthy BLT
Turkey bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado served on a wrap
New Yorker Bagel
Toasted bagel with cream cheese and bacon
Grilled Cheese
Choice of melted cheese served on choice of grilled sliced bread
All American Grilled Cheese
American cheese, bacon, and tomatoes served on a choice of sliced bread
Tuscan Grilled Cheese
Grilled provolone, tomato, pesto sauce
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Cheddar, pepper Jack cheese grilled on sliced bread
Sunrise Melt
Muenster cheese with grilled roasted turkey, tomatoes and guacamole served on a choice of sliced bread
Create Your Own
Smoothies & Shakes
Smoothies
The Coffee Shake
Banana peanut butter, cold brewed coffee, almond milk protein
Green Smoothie
Banana, spinach, avocado, almond butter spirulina, almond milk
Silly Monkey
Banana, walnuts, cacao nibs, coconut milk, vanilla extract
The Kale Lover
Kale, banana, pineapple honey, coconut milk
The Mango Sensation
Mango, coconut, strawberries, freshly squeezed orange juice, coconut milk
Berry Lover
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, spinach, coconut water, chia seeds
Cinnamon Apple
Honey crisp apple, banana, vanilla Greek yogurt, coconut milk, vanilla, and cinnamon
Chocolate Oat
Oatmeal, banana, cacao powder, almond butter, oat milk
Vegan Smoothies
Green Avocado
Cocoa nibs, avocado, dates, spirulina, plant-based protein, coconut milk
Minty Mango
Banana, ½ avocado, spinach, mango, mint, hemp seeds, plant-based protein, vanilla extract, coconut milk
Almond Joy
Banana, spinach, almond butter, cacao nibs, maca powder, plant-based protein, coconut milk, coconut water
Protein Shakes
Strawnana
Strawberry, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, coconut milk, vanilla protein
Morning Munch
Banana, oatmeal, cinnamon, almond milk, vanilla protein
Peanut Butter Banana Split
Banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, coconut milk
Double Berry
Strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey, vanilla protein, almond milk
The Coffee Shake
Banana, peanut butter, cold brewed coffee, almond milk, protein
Salads
Make Your Own Salad
Salads
MEXICAN CAESAR SALAD
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN COJITA CHEESE, JALAPENO PEPPERS, TORTILLA CHIPS ROMAINE LETTUCE.
CLASSIC COBB SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN, AVOCADO ALL-NATURAL SMOKED BACON, CAGE FREE EGGS GRAPE TOMATOES, ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING.
KALE CAESAR SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN PARMESAN, CROUTONS, KALE & ROMAINE, CREAMY CEASAR DRESSING.
CHICKEN HONEY MUSTARD SALAD
CORN, AVOCADO, GRAPE TOMATOES, PRICKLED RED ONION, ALL-NATURAL SMOKED BACON, ROMAINE, HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING.
STEPHANIE’S SALAD
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, AVOCADO, GRAPE TOMATOES, CORN, PEPPERJACK, ROMAINE CHIPOTHLE DRESSING.
VEGAN COBB SALAD
AVOCADO, GRAPE TOMATOES, CORN, CHICKPEAS, PRICKLED RED ONIONS, RADISH, PLANT BASED BACON.
KALE & QUINOA SALAD
QUINOA, SLICED ALMONDS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, KALE, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, DIJON MUSTARD DRESSING.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
BBQ CHICKEN, ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES. BLACKBEANS, CORN, RED ONIONS, TORTILLA CHIPS, BBQ RANCH DRESSING
COFFEE
SMALL HOUSE BLEND COFFEE 12OZ
LARGE HOUSE BLEND COFFEE 16OZ
ESPRESSO SHOT
DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT
HOT LATTE 12OZ
HOT LATTE 16OZ
CAPPUCINO 12OZ
CAPPUCINO 16OZ
MACCHIATO 12OZ
MACCHIATO 16OZ
ICED COFFEE 16OZ
ICED COFFEE 24OZ
ICED LATTE 16OZ
ICED LATTE 24OZ
ICED CAPPUCCINO 16OZ
ICED CAPPUCCINO 24OZ
BAKERY
FRESH BAKED COOKIES
FRESH BAKED MUFFINS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1153 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Photos coming soon!