THE BROOKLYN EMPORIUM 1153 Broadway

Breakfast

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, with your choice of sausage or bacon

B.E.C

$8.00+

Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and American cheese

Avocado, Egg, and Cheese

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, and melted American cheese, topped with freshly made guacamole. Served on your choice of bread

Turkey Breakfast Delight

$6.00

Low sodium turkey, egg whites, and cheese

Two Eggs

$5.00

Omelette

Westen Omelette

$8.99

Scrambles eggs, onions, bell peppers, ham, and Cheddar cheese

Mexican Omelette

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, avocado, Jack cheese, jalapeño, and pico de gallo

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and spinach

Bacon and Spinach Omelette

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, spinach, and Cheddar cheese, topped with bits of bacon

Eggs and Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, with your choice of cheese

Mushroom and Spinach Omelette

$8.99

Scrambled eggs, freshly chopped mushrooms, spinach, and melted mozzarella cheese

BYO Omelette

$8.99

Classic Breakfast Platters

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Crispy Bacon, and Two Eggs

$10.99

Two Blueberry Pancakes Topped with Sliced Bananas and Two Eggs

$10.99

Two Brioche French Toast with Your Style of Eggs, Bacon, or Sausage

$10.99

Lunch

Salads Menu

Mexican Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chipotle chicken, cojita cheese, jalapeño peppers, tortilla chips romaine lettuce

Classic Cobb Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, all-natural smoked bacon, cage-free eggs grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce with buttermilk ranch dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, Parmesan, croutons, kale & romaine, creamy caesar dressing

Chicken Honey Mustard Salad

$11.00

Corn, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, all-natural smoked bacon, romaine, and honey mustard dressing

Stephanie's Salad

$11.00

Chipotle chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, pepper Jack, romaine, chipotle dressing

Vegan Cobb Salad

$11.00

Avocado, grape tomatoes, corn, chickpeas, pickled red onions, radish, plant-based bacon

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Quinoa, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, kale, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and dijon mustard dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00

BBQ chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, black beans, corn, red onions, tortilla chips, BBQ ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

$10.00+

Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, housemade pesto

Avocado Pesto

$10.00+

Avocado, mozzarella, tomato, housemade pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, housemade pesto

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt

$10.00+

Shredded chicken, smoked gouda, avocado, sweet peppadew peppers, chipotle sauce

Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt

$10.00+

Smoke shredded chicken, Cheddar cheese, red onions, and buffalo sauce

Tuna Melt

$10.00+

Homemade tuna, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00+

Grass-fed beef, white cheddar, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce

Turkey & Avocado Club

$10.00+

Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, pepper Jack, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

The Goodfellas

$10.00+

Homemade Italian-style breaded chicken, marinara sauce, basil, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella cheese

El Cubano

$11.00+

Grilled ham, shredded pork, Swiss cheese pickles, mustard cheese

El Reuben

$11.00+

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and mustard

The Brooklyn Cowboy

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, homemade BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese & bacon

Sopranos

$10.00+

Cappy ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar

The Caesar

$10.00+

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, and homemade caesar dressing

El Americano

$10.00+

Deluxe ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Little Italy

$11.00+

Hot uncured capocollo, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, deli dressing

Vegan Sandwiches

The Veggie Delight

$9.00

Lettuce, bell peppers, sliced cucumbers, sliced carrots, sliced red onions, 2 slices of apple, pepitas seed & hummus, multigrain bread

Avocado Lover

$8.00

2 sliced avocado, cucumber, pickled red onions, arugula, hummus, multigrain bread

Vegan Parmesan

$10.00+

Breaded eggplant, roasted peppers, vegan cheese, arugula

Vegan Chopped Cheese

$11.00+

Impossible patty, roasted peppers, and onions, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato homemade vegan sauce

Portabella Sandwich

$11.00+

Fresh portobello mushroom, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, arugula

Burgers

Smashed Burger

$10.00

Grass-fed beef, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Lean turkey, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, brioche bun

Portabella Burger

$10.00

Fresh portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, red onion, avocado, lettuce, brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$10.00

Impossible patty, vegan mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pretzel bun

Steve's Deluxe Burger

$10.00

Grass-fed beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, brioche bun

Maduro

$10.00

Grass-fed beef, provolone, fried egg, bacon potato stix, fried sweet plantain, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, avocado, and spinach

The Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing

The Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, onions, bell peppers, eggplant

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, provolone, arugula, tomato, homemade pesto

Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Sliced avocados, cucumber, pickled red onions, arugula, hummus

Vegan Chopped Cheese Wrap

$10.00

Impossible beef, roasted onions & peppers, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Delight Wrap

$10.00

Arugula, bell peppers, sliced cucumbers, sliced carrots, red onions, sliced apple, pepitas seed, hummus

Chicken Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Shredded chicken, feta cheese, spinach, sundried tomatoes, hummus

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, capers, red onions

BLT

BLT

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on a roll

Avocado BLT

Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on a roll

Healthy BLT

Turkey bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado served on a wrap

New Yorker Bagel

Toasted bagel with cream cheese and bacon

Grilled Cheese

Choice of melted cheese served on choice of grilled sliced bread

All American Grilled Cheese

American cheese, bacon, and tomatoes served on a choice of sliced bread

Tuscan Grilled Cheese

Grilled provolone, tomato, pesto sauce

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

Swiss, Cheddar, pepper Jack cheese grilled on sliced bread

Sunrise Melt

Muenster cheese with grilled roasted turkey, tomatoes and guacamole served on a choice of sliced bread

Create Your Own

BOWL

BURRITO

QUESADILLA

3 TACOS

Smoothies & Shakes

Smoothies

The Coffee Shake

$8.00

Banana peanut butter, cold brewed coffee, almond milk protein

Green Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, spinach, avocado, almond butter spirulina, almond milk

Silly Monkey

$8.00

Banana, walnuts, cacao nibs, coconut milk, vanilla extract

The Kale Lover

$8.00

Kale, banana, pineapple honey, coconut milk

The Mango Sensation

$8.00

Mango, coconut, strawberries, freshly squeezed orange juice, coconut milk

Berry Lover

$8.00

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, spinach, coconut water, chia seeds

Cinnamon Apple

$8.00

Honey crisp apple, banana, vanilla Greek yogurt, coconut milk, vanilla, and cinnamon

Chocolate Oat

$8.00

Oatmeal, banana, cacao powder, almond butter, oat milk

Vegan Smoothies

Green Avocado

$10.00

Cocoa nibs, avocado, dates, spirulina, plant-based protein, coconut milk

Minty Mango

$10.00

Banana, ½ avocado, spinach, mango, mint, hemp seeds, plant-based protein, vanilla extract, coconut milk

Almond Joy

$10.00

Banana, spinach, almond butter, cacao nibs, maca powder, plant-based protein, coconut milk, coconut water

Protein Shakes

Strawnana

$9.00

Strawberry, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, coconut milk, vanilla protein

Morning Munch

$9.00

Banana, oatmeal, cinnamon, almond milk, vanilla protein

Peanut Butter Banana Split

$9.00

Banana, peanut butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, coconut milk

Double Berry

$9.00

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, honey, vanilla protein, almond milk

The Coffee Shake

$9.00

Banana, peanut butter, cold brewed coffee, almond milk, protein

COFFEE

SMALL HOUSE BLEND COFFEE 12OZ

$2.00

LARGE HOUSE BLEND COFFEE 16OZ

$2.50

ESPRESSO SHOT

$2.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.00

HOT LATTE 12OZ

$3.50

HOT LATTE 16OZ

$4.50

CAPPUCINO 12OZ

$4.00

CAPPUCINO 16OZ

$4.50

MACCHIATO 12OZ

$3.50

MACCHIATO 16OZ

$4.50

ICED COFFEE 16OZ

$3.00

ICED COFFEE 24OZ

$4.50

ICED LATTE 16OZ

$4.50

ICED LATTE 24OZ

$5.50

ICED CAPPUCCINO 16OZ

$4.00

ICED CAPPUCCINO 24OZ

$5.50

BAKERY

FRESH BAKED COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE 2OZ

$1.50

OATMEAL COOKIE 3OZ

$1.99

FRESH BAKED MUFFINS

BANANANUT

$1.49

BLUEBERRY

$1.49

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE

$1.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1153 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

