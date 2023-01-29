The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO 70 South Park Ave
70 South Park Ave
Helena, MT 59601
Slice
Traditional Pizza- Create your own
Specialty Pizza
12" Small Gourmet Traditional Pizza
Fresh Tomato, Garlic and Mozzarella
16" Large Gourmet Traditional Pizza
Fresh Tomato, Garlic and Mozzarella
12" Small Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, Pecorino and Mozzarella cheese and garlic
16" Large Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, Pecorino and Mozzarella cheese and garlic
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella
12" Special Pizza
Sausage,Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Pepperoni , Mozzarella
16" Special Pizza
Sausage,Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Pepperoni , Mozzarella
12" Upside Down Pizza
Cheese on the bottom, sauce on the top, XVOO, Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano
16" Upside Down Pizza
Cheese on the bottom, sauce on the top, XVOO, Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano
16" Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella
12" BLT Pizza
Traditional Pizza with fresh Tomato, Bacon
16" BLT Pizza
Traditional Pizza with fresh Tomato, Bacon
12" Margherita Pizza
Zesty Marinara, Romano, Garlic, Mozzarella, Basil
16" Margherita Pizza
Zesty Marinara, Romano, Garlic, Mozzarella, Basil
12" Napa White Pizza
Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Baby Spinish
12" Rustica Pizza
Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella
16" Rustica Pizza
Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional Pizza with Pineapple and Ham
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional Pizza with Pineapple and Ham
16" Napa White Pizza
Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Baby Spinish
12" Philadelphia Pizza
Traditional Pizza with Sliced Steak, Fried Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
16" Philadelphia Pizza
Traditional Pizza with Sliced Steak, Fried Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
12" Tuscan Pizza
White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant
16" Tuscan Pizza
White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Traditional Pizza with Buffalo Chicken, Homemade Bleu Cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Traditional Pizza with Buffalo Chicken, Homemade Bleu Cheese
12" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
16" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant
12" Ranchero Pizza
16" Ranchero Pizza
12" New Yorker Pizza
16" New Yorker Pizza
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
12" Maui Wowie Pizza
16" Maui Wowie Pizza
Cheese Sticks
Pesto Sticks
2 Cheese For 20$ Tuesday
Beverages
Submarine Sandwiches
Meatball Parmigiana Submarine
Italian Meatball, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Submarine
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Italia Submarine
Thinly Sliced Eggplant Fried, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
Eggplant Parmigiana Submarine
Thinly Sliced Eggplant Fried, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Italian Grinder
French Dip
Pasta Dinners
Classic Spaghetti with Meatballs
Grandma's Meat Lasagna
Lasagna Noodles Layered, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Riccota Cheese, Pecorino Romoano Cheese, Mozzarella, Marinara
Rigatoni Bolognese
Pasta Tossed with Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Root Vegetables, Marinara, Burgundy Wine, Pecorino Romana, Cream
Cheese Ravioli
6 Cheese Ravioli Served with Marinara Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cream, Pecorino Romano, Parsley
Fettuccine Carbonara
Crispy Bacon, Crean, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino Romano
Penne w/ Broccoli
Penne Pasta Tossed w/ Roasted Garlic White Wine, Broccoli Florets, Olive Oil, Vegetable Broth
Eggplant Parm Over Penne
Chicken Parmigiana over Penne
Baked Penne
Pesto Penne
Penne Vodka
Shrimp Scampi
Lobster Ravioli Special
Pesto Ravioli W/ Bacon
Monday Night Pasta Special
Giant Stromboli
Giant Calzones
Appetizers
Fried Fresh Mozzarella Pinwheels
Breaded Fresh Mozzarella Deep Fried Served with Marinara
Homemade Meatballs w/ Ricotta
Beef, Pork Meatballs Marinara, Ricotta Cheese
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Knots
Hand Rolled Pizza Dough Tied in a Bow, Garlic and Herbs
8pcs Wing Dings
12pcs Wing Dings
Soup
Generous Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette
House Salad
Romaine, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives, Roasted Peppers
Greek Salad
The "Italian" Salad
Philly Cheesesteaks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
70 South Park Ave, Helena, MT 59601