Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO 70 South Park Ave

review star

No reviews yet

70 South Park Ave

Helena, MT 59601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Classic Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Meat Slice

$4.00

Veggie Slice

$4.00

Mini Stromboli

$5.00

Lunch Special #1 / 2 Slices And A Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lunch Special #2 / Buffalo House Salad

$10.00

Lunch Special #3 / 2 Slices And 1 Cup Of Daily Soup

$12.00

Traditional Pizza- Create your own

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Create your own

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Create your own

Gluten Free Create Your Own

$12.00

Specialty Pizza

12" Small Gourmet Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Fresh Tomato, Garlic and Mozzarella

16" Large Gourmet Traditional Pizza

$17.00

Fresh Tomato, Garlic and Mozzarella

12" Small Bianca Pizza

$12.00

Ricotta, Pecorino and Mozzarella cheese and garlic

16" Large Bianca Pizza

$17.00

Ricotta, Pecorino and Mozzarella cheese and garlic

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella

12" Special Pizza

$14.00

Sausage,Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Pepperoni , Mozzarella

16" Special Pizza

$21.00

Sausage,Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Pepperoni , Mozzarella

12" Upside Down Pizza

$12.00

Cheese on the bottom, sauce on the top, XVOO, Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano

16" Upside Down Pizza

$16.00

Cheese on the bottom, sauce on the top, XVOO, Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.00

Onion, Tomato, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Peppers, Garlic, Mozzarella

12" BLT Pizza

$14.00

Traditional Pizza with fresh Tomato, Bacon

16" BLT Pizza

$19.00

Traditional Pizza with fresh Tomato, Bacon

12" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Zesty Marinara, Romano, Garlic, Mozzarella, Basil

16" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Zesty Marinara, Romano, Garlic, Mozzarella, Basil

12" Napa White Pizza

$14.00

Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Baby Spinish

12" Rustica Pizza

$13.00

Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella

16" Rustica Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Garlic, Mozzarella

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Traditional Pizza with Pineapple and Ham

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

Traditional Pizza with Pineapple and Ham

16" Napa White Pizza

$19.00

Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Baby Spinish

12" Philadelphia Pizza

$14.00

Traditional Pizza with Sliced Steak, Fried Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

16" Philadelphia Pizza

$21.00

Traditional Pizza with Sliced Steak, Fried Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

12" Tuscan Pizza

$13.00

White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant

16" Tuscan Pizza

$18.00

White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Traditional Pizza with Buffalo Chicken, Homemade Bleu Cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Traditional Pizza with Buffalo Chicken, Homemade Bleu Cheese

12" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$14.00

16" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$20.00

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

White Pizza with Roasted Peppers and Fried Eggplant

12" Ranchero Pizza

$15.00

16" Ranchero Pizza

$20.00

12" New Yorker Pizza

$15.00

16" New Yorker Pizza

$20.00

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

12" Maui Wowie Pizza

$13.00

16" Maui Wowie Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Pesto Sticks

$9.00

2 Cheese For 20$ Tuesday

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Mini Cannoli

$1.00

Treats

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Glass Bottle

$3.00

Plastic Bottles

$3.00

Yerba/ Kombucha

$4.00

12oz Can

$3.00

Keurig

$2.50

Kids Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Keurig Refill

$1.00

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 L Diet Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Submarine Sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana Submarine

$13.50

Italian Meatball, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Submarine

$14.50

Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Italia Submarine

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Eggplant Fried, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Eggplant Parmigiana Submarine

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Eggplant Fried, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Italian Grinder

$12.00

French Dip

$13.00

Pasta Dinners

Classic Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.00

Grandma's Meat Lasagna

$17.00

Lasagna Noodles Layered, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Riccota Cheese, Pecorino Romoano Cheese, Mozzarella, Marinara

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00

Pasta Tossed with Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Root Vegetables, Marinara, Burgundy Wine, Pecorino Romana, Cream

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

6 Cheese Ravioli Served with Marinara Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Cream, Pecorino Romano, Parsley

Fettuccine Carbonara

$15.00

Crispy Bacon, Crean, Caramelized Onions, Pecorino Romano

Penne w/ Broccoli

$14.00

Penne Pasta Tossed w/ Roasted Garlic White Wine, Broccoli Florets, Olive Oil, Vegetable Broth

Eggplant Parm Over Penne

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana over Penne

$18.00

Baked Penne

$12.00

Pesto Penne

$14.00

Penne Vodka

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli Special

$24.00

Pesto Ravioli W/ Bacon

$14.00

Monday Night Pasta Special

$11.00Out of stock

Giant Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni Roll

$13.00

Chicken Parm Roll

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella

Philadelphia Stromboli

$14.00

Steak, Mushrooms

Vegetable Stromboli

$12.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Spinach, Broccoli

Italian Stromboli

$13.00

Sausage, Peppers, Onions

Giant Calzones

Cheese Calzones

$13.00

Cheese

Traditional Ham Calzones

$14.00

Vegetable Calzones

$13.00

Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Spinach, Broccoli

New Yorker Calzones

$14.00

Meatballs, Peppers, Onion

Appetizers

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Pinwheels

$10.00

Breaded Fresh Mozzarella Deep Fried Served with Marinara

Homemade Meatballs w/ Ricotta

$12.00

Beef, Pork Meatballs Marinara, Ricotta Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00

Garlic Knots

$3.00

Hand Rolled Pizza Dough Tied in a Bow, Garlic and Herbs

8pcs Wing Dings

$16.00

12pcs Wing Dings

$22.00

Soup

$5.00

Generous Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.50

Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Raspberry Vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives, Roasted Peppers

Greek Salad

$13.00

The "Italian" Salad

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteaks

Classic Philly Submarines

$12.00Out of stock

Round Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, American Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Steak Submarine

$13.50

Round Steak, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Pizza Cheese Steak

$14.00

Round Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Mayo

Kid's Meals

Kid's Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$10.00

Kid's Penne w/ Butter

$8.00

Sides

Dressings

Bread W Side Oil Dip

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Parm/pepper

Plates/ Napkins

Silverware

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 South Park Ave, Helena, MT 59601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Springs Taproom & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4920 W, US-12 Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Vigilante Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
704 East Main St. East Helena, MT 59635
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Helena

On Broadway - Helena, Montana
orange star4.5 • 1,304
106 E Broadway St Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Lucca's
orange star4.7 • 884
56 N. Last Chance Gulch Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Lake Side Bar & Grill - 5295 york rd
orange star4.4 • 430
5295 york rd helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Helena
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston