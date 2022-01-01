Main picView gallery

The Brooksider Sports Bar & Grill 6330 Brookside Plaza

6330 Brookside Plaza

Kansas City, MO 64113

Starters

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.99

Bosco Sticks

$9.99

Cheese Shots

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Spin & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Mozz Sticks

$8.99

Pickle Fries

$9.49

Potato Skins

$9.99

Thai Shrimp

$9.49Out of stock
Dry Rubbed Wings

Dry Rubbed Wings

$12.99

World Series Nachos

$11.49

BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.99

Quesadilla

$9.49

Chips & Queso & Salsa

$5.99

Wings

$11.99+

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Meat Pizza

$12.99

Veggie Pizza

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Soup & Salad

Strawberry Spinach

$11.49

Buffalo Bleu

$12.29

Southwest

$12.29

Black N Bleu

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$11.49

Cobb

$11.49

Seasonal Soup

$4.99+

Burger

The Truman

$13.49

Poor Richard's

$10.99

Boursin

$11.49

The Montana

$12.99

Blvd Pale Ale

$11.49

Beyond

$13.49

Paddy Melt

$11.49

Firehouse

$11.49

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Sandwiches & Stuff

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Reuben

$10.49

The Country Club

$11.49

Pork Tenderloin

$11.49

The Philly

$12.49

Honey Chicken

$11.49

Nashville Hot

$12.49

Ultimate BLT

$9.29

Fish & Chips

$11.29

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.29

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Jalapeno Turkey Wrap

$10.49

Veggie Wrap

$10.29

Cubano

$11.49

Mac N' Cheese

The OG Mac

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$11.49

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$11.49

Loaded Bacon Gouda Mac

$11.49

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

House Chips

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$4.49

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kid Burger

$5.95

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Extras

Avocado

$1.99

Bacon

$1.29

Cheese

$0.99

Chicken Breast

$3.99

DBL Patty

$4.99

Eggs

$0.99

Gluten Free Bun

$1.99

Jalapenos

$0.79

Queso

$1.99

Salad Dressing

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Split Meal

$1.99

Tomatoes

$0.79

Party Trays

Chicken Wings

$95.00

Chicken Tenders

$85.00

Veggie Tray

$60.00

Fruit Tray

$60.00

Sausage and Cheese

$75.00

Toasted Raviolis

$75.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$75.00

Potato Skins

$65.00

Beef Queso Dip

$60.00

Spinach Dip and Chips

$60.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$95.00

Hummus Dip

$60.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$55.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$65.00

Pizza Bites

$65.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$55.00

Pretzel Sticks

$65.00

Cheese Shots

$65.00

Quesadilla

$85.00

Fitvine

Fitvine Chardonnay

$3.00

Fitvine Pinot Grigio

$3.00

Ava Grace

Ava Grace Pinot Grigio

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6330 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64113

Directions

