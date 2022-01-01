The Brown Bag Deli

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

#16 Classic Club
#7 Village Addiction
#14 Mollys Favorite

Deli Sides

Blackberry Almond Chicken Salad

$7.00

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Spicy Broccoli Pasta

$5.00

Spicy Goat Cheese Pasta Salad

$5.00

Pasta, red & yellow bell peppers, onion, spinach, goat cheese, sriracha dressing

Sundired Tomato Artichoke Pasta

$5.00

Mustard Potato Salad

$5.00
Smokey Potato Salad

Smokey Potato Salad

$5.00

Redskin Potatoes, bacon, hard cooked egg, smoked cheddar, scallions, celery with creamy horseradish dressing

Savory Kale

Savory Kale

$5.00Out of stock

Shredded kale, toasted walnuts, chick peas, red onion, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette

Curry Cauliflower

$5.00

Curry roasted cauliflower , sweet peas, carrots

Cranberry Bacon Broccoli

Cranberry Bacon Broccoli

$5.00

Broccoli, toasted almonds, cranberries, bacon & red onion w red wine vinaigrette

Greek Antipasta

Greek Antipasta

$5.00

Cucumber, black olive, red onion, chickpeas, artichoke heart, banana pepper, leafy greens, red wine vinaigrette,

Traditional Coleslaw

$5.00
Green Bean Almondine

Green Bean Almondine

$5.00

Green beans, toasted almonds, parmesan, garlic, lemon dressing

Classic Caprese

Classic Caprese

$5.00

Cherry and roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, lemon dressing

Tuna Salad

$6.75

Bacon Goat cheese Spaghetti Squash

$5.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Corn, jalapeño, avocado, red onion, cilantro, scallion, feta, lime vin.

Sandwiches

#1 One On Ten

$12.00

Roast turkey, swiss, house cole slaw, russian dressing; served grilled on our 9-grain bread

#2 Mohawk Stroller

$12.00

Smoked turkey, roasted red peppers, alfalfa sprouts, house basil pesto; served on a toasted cheddar herb roll

#3 Weezie's Cheesie

$12.00

(Vegetarian!) Veggie cream cheese, muenster, honeycup mustard, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, red onion, tomato; served on our toasted 9-grain bread

#4 The Curse Of 49

$12.00Out of stock

Braunschwager, muenster, dijon & honeycup mustards, tomato, red onion; served cold on sour dough

#5 The Cuban

$12.00

Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta

#6 The Black & Blue

$12.00

Thinly-sliced roast beef, gorgonzola-swiss spread, tomato; served grilled on marbled rye

#7 Village Addiction

$12.00

Smoked turkey, havarti, cranberry mayonnaise; served grilled on sour dough

#8 Spice Of Life

$12.00

Roast beef, roast turkey, corned beef, scallion cream cheese, deli mustard, tomato, red onion; served on a toasted french roll

#9 Tuna Melt

$12.00

House tuna salad, cheddar, tomato, green leaf lettuce; served grilled on 9-grain

#10 Leroys Smokin

$12.00

Pastrami, smoked ham, smoked cheddar, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing; served grilled on rye

#11 Brown Bag Sub

$10.00

Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll

#12 Caprese Wrap

$12.00

Mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, spinach, balsamic dressing; served in a toasted whole grain wrap. Vegetarian or with Smoked turkey

#13 TLC Sandwich

$12.00

(Vegan!) Cucumber steaks, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, spinach, olive tapenade, hummus; served on toasted pumpernickel

#14 Mollys Favorite

$12.00

Roast turkey, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, sundried tomato pesto; served grilled on ciabatta

#15 Jalepeno popper

$12.00

Pumpernickel bread with jalepeno cream cheese, cheddar, and pepperjack tomato onion and spinach, grilled and melty!

#16 Classic Club

$12.00

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic-herb mayo; served on toasted sour dough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

1\2 Specialty Sandwich

$10.00

Please indicate which one of our delicious creations!

Today Special

$12.75Out of stock

Two By Two! Roast Turkey, bacon, double-berry goat cheese spread, muenster, red onion & spinach, on toasted 9 grain!

Chips

Deep River (Salt & Vinegar)

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River (Rosemary)

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River (Maui Onion)

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River (BBQ)

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River (jalapeño)

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River Sea salt

$2.50

Miss Vickies Bbq

$2.00

Miss Vickies Sea salt and vinegar

$2.00

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Pepper

$2.00

Soups

Creamy Tomato Basil

$4.75

Wild Mushroom

$4.75

Salads

Side Bacon & Bleu Salad

$8.75

Crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens

Side Cranberry Apple Salad

$8.75

Dried cranberries, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens

Side Mediterranean Salad

$8.75

Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens

Side Chef's Salad

$11.00

Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens

Side Tossed Salad

$6.75

Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens

Bacon & Bleu Salad

$10.25

Crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens

Cranberry Apple Salad

$10.25

Dried cranberries, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens

Mediterranean Salad

$10.25

Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens

Chef's Salad

$13.25

Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens

Large Tossed Salad

$9.25

Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens

Desserts

Butterscotch Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cake with caramel coffee frosting

$5.50

Heath Bar Cake

$5.50

Maple Pecan Vanilla Cake

$5.50

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Walnut Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Deviled Egg

Deviled Egg

$1.50

Combos

Pick Two

$13.75

Half Sandwich and Half Pint Deli Side or 8oz. Soup or small specialty salad.

Pick Three

$13.75

Pick any 3 of our deli sides.

Kids

Kids PB&J

$6.75

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Meat & Cheese

$7.25

Boylan

Birch Beer

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Cane Cola

$2.50

Creme

$2.50

Diet Black Cherry

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Diet Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Raspberry Seltzer

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sparkling Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley temple

$2.50

Creamy Red Birch Beer

$2.50

Clearly Canadian

Peach - Clearly Canadian

$2.75

Blackberry - Clearly Canadian

$2.75

Cherry - Clearly Canadian

$2.75

Raspberry-Clearly Canadian

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.75

Coke Products

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Cheerwine Soft Drink

$2.50

Crawston Press

Apple - Cawston Press

$2.75

Ginger - Cawston Press

$2.75

Elderflower - Cawston Press

$2.75

Rhubarb - Cawston Press

$2.75

Iced Tea

Peace Tea - PEACH

$2.50Out of stock

Peace Tea - LEMON

$2.50

Peace Tea - RAZZLEBERRY

$2.50

Honest Tea - HALF TEA/LEMONADE

$3.00

Honest Tea - PEACH

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Tea - Honey Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Spritz Tea sparkling green

$3.25

Spritz Tea sparkling hibiscus

$3.25

Spritz Tea sparkling white

$3.25

Spritz Tea bright citrus

$3.25

Gold Peak - Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak - Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak - Sugar-free Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Jones Cane Sugar Soda

Berry Lemonade Soda

$2.50

Watermelon Soda

$2.50

Extreme Sour Black Cherry Soda

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Blue Bubblegum Soda

$2.50

Orange & Cream Soda

$2.50

Fufu Berry Soda

$2.50

Juice

Orange (Minute Made)

$3.00

Apple (Minute Made)

$3.00

Pineapple (Minute Made)

$3.00Out of stock

Simply Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Simply Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

La Croix

Lime - La Croix

$2.50

Razz-Cranberry - La Croix

$2.50

Pamplemousse - La Croix

$2.50

Propel

Kiwi Strawberry - Propel

$2.75

Grape - Propel

$2.75

Berry - Propel

$2.75

Water

Dasani

$2.00

Boxed Water

$3.50Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$3.50

San Pellagrino

$3.25

Smartwater

$2.25

Beer

Canteen - Black Cherry Vodka Soda

$9.99

Tafts - Key Lime Ale

$9.99Out of stock

Saucy Brew Works - Juicy Asap

$9.99Out of stock

Saucy Brew Works - Boo Thang!

T-Shirt

Bella + Canvas - Unisex Triblend Short Sleeve Tee

XS T-Shirt

$25.00

S T-Shirt

$25.00

M T-Shirt

$25.00

L T-Shirt

$25.00

XL T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

S Sweatshirt

$45.00

M Sweatshirt

$45.00

L Sweatshirt

$45.00

XL Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hat

Brown Bag Hat

$15.00

Mask

Mask

$15.00

Hot Sauce

Lil D's Hot Sauce

$4.00

Lil D's Sweet Siren Hot Sauce

$8.00
