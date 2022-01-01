- Home
- Columbus
- German Village
- The Brown Bag Deli
The Brown Bag Deli
1,210 Reviews
$$
898 Mohawk St
Columbus, OH 43206
Deli Sides
Blackberry Almond Chicken Salad
Macaroni Salad
Spicy Broccoli Pasta
Spicy Goat Cheese Pasta Salad
Pasta, red & yellow bell peppers, onion, spinach, goat cheese, sriracha dressing
Sundired Tomato Artichoke Pasta
Mustard Potato Salad
Smokey Potato Salad
Redskin Potatoes, bacon, hard cooked egg, smoked cheddar, scallions, celery with creamy horseradish dressing
Savory Kale
Shredded kale, toasted walnuts, chick peas, red onion, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette
Curry Cauliflower
Curry roasted cauliflower , sweet peas, carrots
Cranberry Bacon Broccoli
Broccoli, toasted almonds, cranberries, bacon & red onion w red wine vinaigrette
Greek Antipasta
Cucumber, black olive, red onion, chickpeas, artichoke heart, banana pepper, leafy greens, red wine vinaigrette,
Traditional Coleslaw
Green Bean Almondine
Green beans, toasted almonds, parmesan, garlic, lemon dressing
Classic Caprese
Cherry and roma tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, lemon dressing
Tuna Salad
Bacon Goat cheese Spaghetti Squash
Fresh Fruit
Mexican Street Corn
Corn, jalapeño, avocado, red onion, cilantro, scallion, feta, lime vin.
Sandwiches
#1 One On Ten
Roast turkey, swiss, house cole slaw, russian dressing; served grilled on our 9-grain bread
#2 Mohawk Stroller
Smoked turkey, roasted red peppers, alfalfa sprouts, house basil pesto; served on a toasted cheddar herb roll
#3 Weezie's Cheesie
(Vegetarian!) Veggie cream cheese, muenster, honeycup mustard, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, red onion, tomato; served on our toasted 9-grain bread
#4 The Curse Of 49
Braunschwager, muenster, dijon & honeycup mustards, tomato, red onion; served cold on sour dough
#5 The Cuban
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
#6 The Black & Blue
Thinly-sliced roast beef, gorgonzola-swiss spread, tomato; served grilled on marbled rye
#7 Village Addiction
Smoked turkey, havarti, cranberry mayonnaise; served grilled on sour dough
#8 Spice Of Life
Roast beef, roast turkey, corned beef, scallion cream cheese, deli mustard, tomato, red onion; served on a toasted french roll
#9 Tuna Melt
House tuna salad, cheddar, tomato, green leaf lettuce; served grilled on 9-grain
#10 Leroys Smokin
Pastrami, smoked ham, smoked cheddar, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing; served grilled on rye
#11 Brown Bag Sub
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
#12 Caprese Wrap
Mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, spinach, balsamic dressing; served in a toasted whole grain wrap. Vegetarian or with Smoked turkey
#13 TLC Sandwich
(Vegan!) Cucumber steaks, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, spinach, olive tapenade, hummus; served on toasted pumpernickel
#14 Mollys Favorite
Roast turkey, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, sundried tomato pesto; served grilled on ciabatta
#15 Jalepeno popper
Pumpernickel bread with jalepeno cream cheese, cheddar, and pepperjack tomato onion and spinach, grilled and melty!
#16 Classic Club
Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic-herb mayo; served on toasted sour dough
Chicken Salad Sandwich
1\2 Specialty Sandwich
Please indicate which one of our delicious creations!
Today Special
Two By Two! Roast Turkey, bacon, double-berry goat cheese spread, muenster, red onion & spinach, on toasted 9 grain!
Chips
Deep River (Salt & Vinegar)
Deep River (Rosemary)
Deep River (Maui Onion)
Deep River (BBQ)
Deep River (jalapeño)
Deep River Sea salt
Miss Vickies Bbq
Miss Vickies Sea salt and vinegar
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Pepper
Salads
Side Bacon & Bleu Salad
Crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Side Cranberry Apple Salad
Dried cranberries, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Side Mediterranean Salad
Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Side Chef's Salad
Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens
Side Tossed Salad
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens
Bacon & Bleu Salad
Crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Cranberry Apple Salad
Dried cranberries, granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Mediterranean Salad
Feta, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, cucumber, olives, red onion, toasted almonds, spring greens
Chef's Salad
Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens
Large Tossed Salad
Cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers, croutons spring greens
Desserts
Deviled Egg
Combos
Boylan
Clearly Canadian
Crawston Press
Iced Tea
Peace Tea - PEACH
Peace Tea - LEMON
Peace Tea - RAZZLEBERRY
Honest Tea - HALF TEA/LEMONADE
Honest Tea - PEACH
Honest Tea - Honey Green Tea
Spritz Tea sparkling green
Spritz Tea sparkling hibiscus
Spritz Tea sparkling white
Spritz Tea bright citrus
Gold Peak - Unsweetened Iced Tea
Gold Peak - Sweetened Iced Tea
Gold Peak - Sugar-free Sweetened Iced Tea
Jones Cane Sugar Soda
Juice
T-Shirt
Mask
