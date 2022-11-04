  • Home
The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim

The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim 1174 North Grove Street

No reviews yet

1174 North Grove Street

Anaheim, CA 92806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bottles

Annuel 2021 BTL

$28.00

Atta Boysenberry BTL

$28.00

BA Partridge in a Pear Tree BTL

$26.00

Ban Annuel BTL

$33.00

White Chocolate BTL

$27.00

Befuddlement (2020) BTL

$27.00

Oak Aged Sour Rye-Ale BBA Ale Blend with Boysenberries Added | 9.8% ABV | This recreation is a melding of flavors achieved by folding mounds of boysenberries into a blend of our barrel-aged sour rye ale and bourbon barrel-aged anniversary ale. The result is rich and balanced and showcases dark fruit, subtle funk, zesty jam, prominent oak, and caramel ribbons, and toffee.

Berry Cherry BBLs BTL

$33.00

Brookie BTL

$26.00

Cucumber Aku Aku BTL

$26.00

Dentelle- Scotch Barrel BTL

$33.00Out of stock

Freckles BTL

$24.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout W/Cacao Nibs, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon & Vanilla | 11% ABV | Inspired by our Southern California heritage and love for Mexican cuisine, Freckles is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout treated to mirror the complex and layered flavors found in Molé. This complex imperial stout features decadent cacao nibs, rich vanilla, and just a touch of heat from cayenne and cinnamon. Salud!

Iniquitous BTL

$14.00

JR Harris BTL

$63.00

Kentucky Cousin BTL

$28.00

Mallow-Dramatic BTL

$28.00

Mash & PBJ BTL

$26.00

Mash & Vanilla BTL

$28.00

Melange #9 BTL

$28.00

Mocha Wednesday BTL

$43.00

Mr. Sanders BTL

$20.00

Natty L'Orange BTL

$28.00

Natty Rouge BTL

$30.00

Nectar Keen BTL

$22.00

Foeder-Aged Saison Ale W/Nectarines | 6.4% ABV | When you’ve been Brueing as long as we have, you tend to make quite a few farmer friends. And when one of those farmer friends shows up at your cellar door with a load of fresh, juicy nectarines, you say yes. We were keen to turn these nectarines into a fresh fruit-forward tart saison, highly carbonated and bursting with stone fruit aromatics and flavor— and so we did.

One & Dunn BTL

$33.00

Oude Tart Boysenberry BTL

$25.00

Oude Tart BTL

$15.00

Flemish-Style Red Ale Aged in Red Wine Barrels | 7.5% ABV | Oude Tart is a Flemish-Style Red Ale aged in red wine barrels for 18 months. It's pleasantly sour with hints of leather, dark fruit and toasty oak. While this is one of the more classic beer styles that we make, it's not a style that you can find too often in the United States. Originating in style from the Flanders region of Belgium, near the French border, this dark, sour ale has roots deep in brewing history and predates most of the ales that have become popular in contemporary culture. We're doing our best to keep the tradition alive by brewing and aging this beer here on the west coast.

Oude Tart Huckleberry BTL

$25.00

Flemish-Style Red Ale Aged in Red Wine Barrels W/Huckleberries | 9.2% ABV | Oude Tart is a Flemish-style red ale aged in oak barrels for up to 18 months. This version has had Huckleberries added for the final stages of barrel-aging. The final compilation is pleasantly sour with hints of leather, dark fruit, juicy huckleberries and toasty oak.

Oude Tart w/ Cherries (2019) BTL

$25.00

Oude Tart w/ Raspberries BTL

$25.00

Pasas Picasso BTL

$42.00

Peter Veeder BTL

$62.00Out of stock

Imperial stout with Cabernet Sauvignon grapes aged in French oak puncheons | 15.4% ABV | This varietal of our Black Tuesday imperial stout is blended and fermented on the skins and must of 100% de-stemmed Napa Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the Mount Veeder viticultural area of Napa Valley. The grapes were sourced and processed by our good friends from Erosion Wine Co. After maturing for nearly a year in French oak puncheons, this release vanquishes the boundaries between wine and beer in a full-bodied foray with notes of cocoa, berries, cassis, and soft tannins.

Pinot Apple Pop 750

$28.00

Preservation Pack BTL

$70.00

Provisions With Chef Brooke: The Vine BTL

$27.00

Ale W/ Grenache Blanc & Viognier Grapes Aged in Oak Barrels | 12.2% ABV | Provisions is an epicurean exploration of the storied romance between food and drink. The Vine was brewed in collaboration with our good friend, Top Chef and food pioneer Brooke Williamson. The Vine is an ale aged in oak barrels with Central Coast Grenache Blanc grapes from our friend Andrew Murray, and Viognier grapes. This complex blend of worlds is waiting to be discovered.

Recolte BTL

$51.00

Rue'd Attitude BTL

$40.00

Rueuze '21 BTL

$24.00

Rum BA Tart of Darkness BTL

$25.00

Saison D'Hiver BTL

$14.00

Save Me A Slice

$33.00Out of stock

So Happens It’s Tuesday BTL

$21.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout | 15.3% ABV | Our infamous Black Tuesday® stout is named in honor of the great stock market crash of 1929. So Happens It’s Tuesday is similarly dark and delicious, but in a more affable format, reminding us that there is always a bit of good to be found within the bad. Things happen, life goes on. This beer can be enjoyed in all of those moments and seasons.

Soie Reserve BTL

$42.00

Sour in the Rye '15 BTL

$25.00Out of stock

Sour in the Rye Peaches '18 BTL

$25.00

Sour in the Rye Peaches (2020) BTL

$25.00

Tart of Darkness (2020) BTL

$21.00

Sour Stout Aged in Oak Barrels | 7.9% ABV | Roasty notes and aromas balance perfectly with carefully-conditioned tartness in this barrel-aged sour stout. Aged in experienced oak barrels that have housed some of our most beloved masterpieces, Tart of Darkness deliciously executes the unique characters of a sour stout.

Tart of Darkness Cherry & Vanilla - Rum Barrel-Aged BTL

$23.00

Sour Stout Aged in Rum Barrels W/Cherries & Vanilla | 10.5% ABV | Tart of Darkness conditioned perfection evolves with subtle vanilla sweetness and unique cherry tartness in this rum barrel-aged sour stout. Fruit character is drawn forward with the addition of cherries, while vanilla bean character melds scrumptiously with this stout's natural roastiness. Inspired by previous beers we have made. The thing here is how well Rum barrels work for aging beers. Sour beers seem to be great in spirit barrel when done right and not overaged.

Tart of Darkness Raspberry & Vanilla BTL

$28.00Out of stock

TerrueBQ BTL

$25.00

The Rutherford's BTL

$63.00

The Walnutter 750 BTL

$35.00

Thr3e BTL

$33.00Out of stock

Toes in the Sand BTL

$28.00

Vanilla Villain BTL

$43.00

White Chocolate '20 Btl

$33.00

White chocolate strawberry BTL

$27.00

Wild Grove BTL

$24.00

Yella BBLs BTL

$33.00

Foreign Bodies BTL

$25.00

Absent Minded BTL

$32.00

Pecan Make It BTL

$33.00

24k Tuesday 375

$26.00

Frucht: Raspberry 375

$6.00

Love Me Tender 375

$26.00

Saison Ardennes 375

$6.00

Black Tuesday Grand Reserve '21 375ml

$33.00

Black Tuesday Portified 500ml

$52.00

Petit Mardi 375

$40.00

Cans

Apple Pop 4PK

$13.00

Frucht: Passion Fruit 4pk

$15.00

Foeder-Aged Berlin-Style Wheat Ale W/Passion Fruit | 4.3% ABV | Known for its tart flavor profile, our Berlin-style wheat ale gains earthiness and funk from its time spent in our oak foeders. Flush with passion fruit, this fructuous iteration was concocted to freshen your funk in the most palpable way possible.

Goses Are Red 4pk

$15.00

Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.

Mischief 4pk

$15.00

Dry-Hopped Oaked Red Ale | 6.9% ABV | Loakal Red is California born and bred and only availible in our fine state. A bold American Red ale, dripping with citrusy Centennial hops and mellowed by a touch of oak.

OFF Escape 4 pk

$14.00

West Coast IPA W/Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe & Amarillo | 7.1% ABV | Escape into this West Coast IPA any day of the week. Clean, crisp, and clear, this concoction of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops submerges the senses with notes of tropical passionfruit, grapefruit zest, and pine. Crack one open, kick your feet up, and Escape.

OFF Relax 4pk

$14.00

Hazy IPA W/Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe | 6.8% | Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

OFF Retreat 4pk

$18.00

Hazy DIPA Mosaic, Cashmere & El Dorado | 8.6% ABV | This hazy DIPA is brewed with a simple malt bill and hopped heavily with fruit-forward Mosaic, Cashmere

OFFSHOOT: Coast 4pk

$13.00

Pinot Pop 4PK

$13.00

Rue: Helles 4pk

$13.00

Helles-Style Lager | 5.2% ABV | Traditional Bavarian style Helles, brewed using Pilsner malt with Magnum and Saaz hops and conditioned using the Krausen method. Easy drinking, full bodied with light bitterness and a touch of sweetness.

Ruekeller: Dunkel 4PK

$13.00

Saison Ardennes 4pk

$16.00

Rue: Maibock 4PK

$13.00

Rice & Beans 4PK

$16.00

OFF Cross My Heart 4PK

$18.00

BBA Three's Cocompany CN

$17.00

Black Tuesday 2021 CN

$20.00

Catch Me If You Can CN

$14.00

Love Bites CN

$14.00

Mocha Wednesday CN

$25.00

Pour Me S'more CN

$15.00

So Happens it's Tuesday '21 CN

$12.00

White Chocolate Strawberry CN

$17.00

Growlers & Crowlers

Basic Brekkie CR

$21.00

Goses Are Red CR

$10.00

Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.

Just A Twist CR

$9.00

Lady In Red CR

$25.00

Mischief CR

$9.00

Dry-Hopped Belgian-Style Golden Strong Ale | 8.5% ABV | Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden strong ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out.

OFF Drifting CR

$9.00

OFF Escape CR

$10.00

West Coast IPA W/Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe & Amarillo | 7.1% ABV | Escape into this West Coast IPA any day of the week. Clean, crisp, and clear, this concoction of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops submerges the senses with notes of tropical passionfruit, grapefruit zest, and pine. Crack one open, kick your feet up, and Escape.

OFF Relax CR

$12.00

Hazy IPA W/Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe | 6.8% | Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

OFF Retreat CR

$11.00

Hazy DIPA Mosaic, Cashmere & El Dorado | 8.6% ABV | This hazy DIPA is brewed with a simple malt bill and hopped heavily with fruit-forward Mosaic, Cashmere and El Dorado. Laced with delicate and aromatic tropical notes along with a bright berry medley and a crisp mouthfeel, it’s like diving into the Pacific on a 90 degree day. Seriously, nothin’ beats the heat, like Retreat.

OFF Unwind CR

$10.00

Hoppy Pils W/Citra, Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, & Sterling | 5.7% ABV | Refreshing and crushable Pils, dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson, Simcoe and Sterling.

Oude Tart (2019) CR

$25.00

Flemish-Style Red Ale Aged in Red Wine Barrels | 7.5% ABV | Oude Tart is a Flemish-Style Red Ale aged in red wine barrels for 18 months. It's pleasantly sour with hints of leather, dark fruit and toasty oak. While this is one of the more classic beer styles that we make, it's not a style that you can find too often in the United States. Originating in style from the Flanders region of Belgium, near the French border, this dark, sour ale has roots deep in brewing history and predates most of the ales that have become popular in contemporary culture. We're doing our best to keep the tradition alive by brewing and aging this beer here on the west coast.

Ruekeller: Helles CR

$7.00

Helles-Style Lager | 5.2% ABV | Traditional Bavarian style Helles, brewed using Pilsner malt with Magnum and Saaz hops and conditioned using the Krausen method. Easy drinking, full bodied with light bitterness and a touch of sweetness.

The Vine CR

$23.00

Ale W/ Grenache Blanc & Viognier Grapes Aged in Oak Barrels | 12.2% ABV | Provisions is an epicurean exploration of the storied romance between food and drink. The Vine was brewed in collaboration with our good friend, Top Chef and food pioneer Brooke Williamson. The Vine is an ale aged in oak barrels with Central Coast Grenache Blanc grapes from our friend Andrew Murray, and Viognier grapes. This complex blend of worlds is waiting to be discovered.

Train to Beersel CR

$27.00

Goses Are Red 1/2

$9.00

Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.

Mischief 1/2

$8.00

Dry-Hopped Belgian-Style Golden Strong Ale | 8.5% ABV | Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden strong ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out.

OFF Escape 1/2

$9.00

West Coast IPA W/Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe & Amarillo | 7.1% ABV | Escape into this West Coast IPA any day of the week. Clean, crisp, and clear, this concoction of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops submerges the senses with notes of tropical passionfruit, grapefruit zest, and pine. Crack one open, kick your feet up, and Escape.

OFF Relax 1/2

$11.00

Hazy IPA W/Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe | 6.8% | Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

OFF Retreat 1/2

$10.00

Hazy DIPA Mosaic, Cashmere & El Dorado | 8.6% ABV | This hazy DIPA is brewed with a simple malt bill and hopped heavily with fruit-forward Mosaic, Cashmere and El Dorado. Laced with delicate and aromatic tropical notes along with a bright berry medley and a crisp mouthfeel, it’s like diving into the Pacific on a 90 degree day. Seriously, nothin’ beats the heat, like Retreat.

OFF Unwind 1/2

$9.00

Hoppy Pils W/Citra, Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, & Sterling | 5.7% ABV | Refreshing and crushable Pils, dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson, Simcoe and Sterling.

Ruekeller: Helles 1/2

$6.00

Helles-Style Lager | 5.2% ABV | Traditional Bavarian style Helles, brewed using Pilsner malt with Magnum and Saaz hops and conditioned using the Krausen method. Easy drinking, full bodied with light bitterness and a touch of sweetness.

The Vine 1/2

$22.00

Ale W/ Grenache Blanc & Viognier Grapes Aged in Oak Barrels | 12.2% ABV | Provisions is an epicurean exploration of the storied romance between food and drink. The Vine was brewed in collaboration with our good friend, Top Chef and food pioneer Brooke Williamson. The Vine is an ale aged in oak barrels with Central Coast Grenache Blanc grapes from our friend Andrew Murray, and Viognier grapes. This complex blend of worlds is waiting to be discovered.

Goses Are Red GR

$15.00

Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.

Just A Twist GR

$14.00

Mischief GR

$15.00

Dry-Hopped Belgian-Style Golden Strong Ale | 8.5% ABV | Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden strong ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out.

OFF Escape GR

$17.00

West Coast IPA W/Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe & Amarillo | 7.1% ABV | Escape into this West Coast IPA any day of the week. Clean, crisp, and clear, this concoction of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops submerges the senses with notes of tropical passionfruit, grapefruit zest, and pine. Crack one open, kick your feet up, and Escape.

OFF Relax GR

$17.00

Hazy IPA W/Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe | 6.8% | Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

OFF Retreat GR

$19.00

Hazy DIPA Mosaic, Cashmere & El Dorado | 8.6% ABV | This hazy DIPA is brewed with a simple malt bill and hopped heavily with fruit-forward Mosaic, Cashmere and El Dorado. Laced with delicate and aromatic tropical notes along with a bright berry medley and a crisp mouthfeel, it’s like diving into the Pacific on a 90 degree day. Seriously, nothin’ beats the heat, like Retreat.

OFF Unwind GR

$15.00

Hoppy Pils W/Citra, Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, & Sterling | 5.7% ABV | Refreshing and crushable Pils, dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson, Simcoe and Sterling.

Ruekeller: Helles GR

$13.00

Helles-Style Lager | 5.2% ABV | Traditional Bavarian style Helles, brewed using Pilsner malt with Magnum and Saaz hops and conditioned using the Krausen method. Easy drinking, full bodied with light bitterness and a touch of sweetness.

The Vine GR

$43.00

Ale W/ Grenache Blanc & Viognier Grapes Aged in Oak Barrels | 12.2% ABV | Provisions is an epicurean exploration of the storied romance between food and drink. The Vine was brewed in collaboration with our good friend, Top Chef and food pioneer Brooke Williamson. The Vine is an ale aged in oak barrels with Central Coast Grenache Blanc grapes from our friend Andrew Murray, and Viognier grapes. This complex blend of worlds is waiting to be discovered.

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Coke

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Box Specials

BT Barrel Series BOX

$180.00

Donut Box

$120.00

Black Tuesday Small Batch Box '20

$240.00

12 Days of Christmas Box '19

$125.00

Barrel-Aged 12 Days Box '20

$200.00

Bottle Pours

Bru: Blueberry CP

Bru: Raspberry CP

Bruesicle: DFG BP

Bruesicle: PIMBO BP

Just A Kiss 4PK CP

Oude Tart: Huckleberry BP

Rum Tart of darkness cherry & vanilla BP

Bruesicle: Mango Fire BP

Bruesicle: Mango Charms BP

Recolté BP

The Rutherfords BP

Merch

Aviator Green SM

$25.00

Aviator Green MD

$25.00

Aviator Green LG

$25.00

Aviator Green XL

$25.00

Aviator Green 2XL

$25.00

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex SM

$28.00

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex MD

$28.00Out of stock

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex MD

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex LG

$28.00Out of stock

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex LG

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex XL

$28.00

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex XL

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex 2XL

$28.00

Barrel Masters Long Sleeve - Unisex 2X

Beverly Grey SM

$25.00

Beverly Grey MD

$25.00

Beverly Grey LG

$25.00

Beverly Grey XL

$25.00

Beverly Grey 2XL

$25.00

Black Tuesday T-Shirt SM

$25.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday T-Shirt MD

$25.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday T-Shirt LG

$25.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday T-Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday T-Shirt 2XL

$25.00

BRUERY BLACK LOGO - S

$25.00

BRUERY BLACK LOGO - M

$25.00

BRUERY BLACK LOGO - LG

$25.00

BRUERY BLACK LOGO - XL

$25.00

BRUERY BLACK LOGO - XXL

$25.00

BRUERY DARK GREY LONG SLV - S

$28.00

BRUERY DARK GREY LONG SLV - M

$28.00

BRUERY DARK GREY LONG SLV - L

$28.00

BRUERY DARK GREY LONG SLV - XL

$28.00

BRUERY DARK GREY LONG SLV - XXL

$28.00

POCKET T-SHIRT MD

$25.00Out of stock

POCKET T-SHIRT LG

$25.00

POCKET T-SHIRT XL

$25.00

POCKET T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00

POCKET T-SHIRT 3XL

$25.00

Contains Alcohol Raglan - Unisex SM

$28.00

Contains Alcohol Raglan - Unisex MD

$28.00Out of stock

Contains Alcohol Raglan - Unisex LG

$28.00

Contains Alcohol Raglan - Unisex XL

$28.00

Contains Alcohol Raglan - Unisex 2XL

$28.00

DIMENSIONAL TEE SM

$25.00

DIMENSIONAL TEE MD

$25.00

DIMENSIONAL TEE LG

$25.00

DIMENSIONAL TEE XL

$25.00

DIMENSIONAL TEE 2XL

$25.00

DIMENSIONAL TEE 3XL

$25.00

Donut T-Shirt SM

$25.00Out of stock

Donut T-Shirt MD

$25.00Out of stock

Donut T-Shirt LG

$25.00Out of stock

Donut T-Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Donut T-Shirt 2XL

$25.00

FLYNN DARK BLUE - M

$56.00

FLYNN DARK BLUE - LG

$56.00

FLYNN DARK BLUE - XL

$56.00

OFF: TIE-DYE SM

$25.00

OFF: TIE-DYE MD

$25.00

OFF: TIE-DYE LG

$25.00Out of stock

OFF: TIE-DYE XL

$25.00

OFF: TIE-DYE 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT GREY LONG SLEEVE - S

$28.00

OFFSHOOT GREY LONG SLEEVE - M

$28.00

OFFSHOOT GREY LONG SLEEVE - L

$28.00

OFFSHOOT GREY LONG SLEEVE - XL

$28.00

OFFSHOOT GREY LONG SLEEVE - XXL

$28.00

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT SM

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT MD

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT LG

$25.00

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (GREY) SM

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (GREY) MD

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (GREY) LG

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (GREY) XL

$25.00

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (GREY) 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE) SM

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE) MD

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE) LG

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE) XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT SHADOW LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE) 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT LG

$25.00

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT XL

$25.00Out of stock

OFFSHOOT RAFT T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

PAGO PAGO T-SHIRT SM

$25.00

PAGO PAGO T-SHIRT MD

$25.00

PAGO PAGO T-SHIRT LG

$25.00Out of stock

PAGO PAGO T-SHIRT XL

$25.00

PAGO PAGO T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00

SUMMER MONSTER T-SHIRT SM

$25.00Out of stock

SUMMER MONSTER T-SHIRT MD

$25.00Out of stock

SUMMER MONSTER T-SHIRT LG

$25.00Out of stock

SUMMER MONSTER T-SHIRT XL

$25.00Out of stock

SUMMER MONSTER T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00

TULIP ARCH T-SHIRT SM

$25.00

TULIP ARCH T-SHIRT MD

$25.00Out of stock

TULIP ARCH T-SHIRT LG

$25.00Out of stock

TULIP ARCH T-SHIRT XL

$25.00Out of stock

Tulip Arch T-Shirt 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

TX LOCATION TEE SM

$25.00

TX LOCATION TEE MD

$25.00

TX LOCATION TEE LG

$25.00

TX LOCATION TEE XL

$25.00

TX LOCATION TEE 2XL

$25.00

WHALE SHARK T-SHIRT SM

$25.00

WHALE SHARK T-SHIRT MD

$25.00Out of stock

WHALE SHARK T-SHIRT LG

$25.00Out of stock

WHALE SHARK T-SHIRT XL

$25.00

WHALE SHARK T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00

WINTER MONSTER LONG SLEEVE SM

$28.00Out of stock

WINTER MONSTER LONG SLEEVE MD

$28.00

WINTER MONSTER LONG SLEEVE LG

$28.00

WINTER MONSTER LONG SLEEVE XL

$28.00

WINTER MONSTER LONG SLEEVE 2XL

$28.00

WINTER MONSTER T-SHIRT SM

$25.00

WINTER MONSTER T-SHIRT MD

$25.00

WINTER MONSTER T-SHIRT LG

$25.00

WINTER MONSTER T-SHIRT XL

$25.00

WINTER MONSTER T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00

WOMENS CLOUD T-SHIRT SM

$25.00Out of stock

WOMENS CLOUD T-SHIRT MD

$25.00Out of stock

WOMENS CLOUD T-SHIRT LG

$25.00Out of stock

WOMENS CLOUD T-SHIRT XL

$25.00

WOMENS CLOUD T-SHIRT 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

WOMENS V-NECK LG

$25.00

WOMENS V-NECK XL

$25.00

WOMENS V-NECK 2XL

$25.00

Black Tuesday Sweater (Black) SM

$50.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday Sweater (Black) MD

$50.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday Sweater (Black) LG

$50.00

Black Tuesday Sweater (Black) XL

$50.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday Sweater (Black) 2X

$50.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday Sweater (Gold) SM

$50.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday Sweater (Gold) MD

$50.00

Black Tuesday Sweater (Gold) LG

$50.00

Black Tuesday Sweater (Gold) XL

$50.00Out of stock

Black Tuesday Sweater (Gold) 2X

$50.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Windbreaker - Unisex SM

$42.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Windbreaker - Unisex MD

$42.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Windbreaker - Unisex LG

$42.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Windbreaker - Unisex XL

$42.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Windbreaker - Unisex 2X

$42.00

Classic Logo Zip Up - Unisex SM

$42.00

Classic Logo Zip Up - Unisex MD

$42.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Zip Up - Unisex LG

$42.00

Classic Logo Zip Up - Unisex XL

$42.00Out of stock

Classic Logo Zip Up - Unisex 2XL

$42.00

Offshoot - Shadow Logo Hoodie - Unisex SM

$43.00

Offshoot - Shadow Logo Hoodie - Unisex MD

$43.00

Offshoot - Shadow Logo Hoodie - Unisex LG

$43.00

Offshoot - Shadow Logo Hoodie - Unisex XL

$43.00

Offshoot - Shadow Logo Hoodie - Unisex 2X

$43.00

Offshoot - The Raft Guy Windbreaker - Unisex SM

$48.00

Offshoot - The Raft Guy Windbreaker - Unisex MD

$48.00Out of stock

Offshoot - The Raft Guy Windbreaker - Unisex LG

$48.00Out of stock

Offshoot - The Raft Guy Windbreaker - Unisex XL

$48.00Out of stock

Offshoot - The Raft Guy Windbreaker - Unisex 2X

$48.00

Bru OC Hoodie SM

$50.00

Brue OC Hoodie MD

$50.00

Brue OC Hoodie LG

$50.00

Brue OC Hoodie XL

$50.00

Bru OC Hoodie 2XL

$50.00

Bru OC Hoodie 3XL

$50.00

Artisan Badge Blanket

$52.00Out of stock

Insulated Bruery Tote

$25.00Out of stock

Wine Key

$12.00

BT2020 Beanie

$20.00

Black Logo Snap Back

$25.00

Bruery Rise Snap Back '21

$30.00

Bruery Tulip

$9.00

Bruery Ruekeller Pilsner

$8.00

Offshoot Pint

$8.00

Ruekeller Marzan

$10.00Out of stock

Growler

$14.00

Camping Mug

$14.00

Cambria Mug (black)

$14.00

Valentine's glass- SOLO

$8.00

Events

Pumpkin & Pint

$15.00

Comedy Show

$60.00

1/6 MICRO KEG

All the Chocolate Cows Keg M 1/6

Bakery: Banana Nut Muffin Keg M 1/6

Beffudlement Keg M 1/6

Black Tuesday (AO) Keg M 1/6

Black Tuesday (SBA) Keg M 1/6

Blue Steel Keg M 1/6

Catch Me If You Can Keg M 1/6

Cherry BBL's Keg M 1/6

Goses are Red 1/6 M

Lemon Rad Keg M 1/6

London Fog Keg M 1/6

Mocha Wednesday Keg M 1/6

Ngongo Keg M 1/6

Pasas Picasso Keg M 1/6

Pour Me S'more Keg M 1/6

Rueze '22 Keg M 1/6

Saison Ardennes Keg 1/6 M

Shipwrecked Monk 1/6 M

Thr3e Keg M 1/6

Wild Grove Keg 1/6 M

1/2 MICRO KEG

Buddy Bing Keg 1/2 M

Rue: Helles Keg 1/2 M

OFF New Beer, Who Dis Keg 1/2 M

OFF Visions Keg 1/2 M

OFF Keep the Haze, Ya Filthy Animal 1/2 M

OFF Coast Keg 1/2 M

OFF Yule, Shoot Your Eye Out 1/2 M

OFF Pathways 1/2 M

OFF Retreat 1/2 M

OFF Relax 1/2 M

OFF Escape 1/2 M

OFF School Night 1/2 M

OFF 3 Day Weekend 1/2 M

1/2 HOUSE KEG

Hard Seltzer: Huckleberry & Vanilla Keg H 1/2

Ooo-CHAI-ld Keg H 1/2

Brue: Spiced Holiday Keg H 1/2

Hawaiian chips

Hawaiin- OG

$1.50

Hawaiian Maui Onion

$1.50

Hawaiian- jalapeño

$1.50

Hawaiin- bbq

$1.50Out of stock

Dirty chips

Sea salt

$2.00

Miss Vickies

Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Sea Salt

$1.50

Jalapeno

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50
