The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim 1174 North Grove Street
1174 North Grove Street
Anaheim, CA 92806
Bottles
Annuel 2021 BTL
Atta Boysenberry BTL
BA Partridge in a Pear Tree BTL
Ban Annuel BTL
White Chocolate BTL
Befuddlement (2020) BTL
Oak Aged Sour Rye-Ale BBA Ale Blend with Boysenberries Added | 9.8% ABV | This recreation is a melding of flavors achieved by folding mounds of boysenberries into a blend of our barrel-aged sour rye ale and bourbon barrel-aged anniversary ale. The result is rich and balanced and showcases dark fruit, subtle funk, zesty jam, prominent oak, and caramel ribbons, and toffee.
Berry Cherry BBLs BTL
Brookie BTL
Cucumber Aku Aku BTL
Dentelle- Scotch Barrel BTL
Freckles BTL
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout W/Cacao Nibs, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon & Vanilla | 11% ABV | Inspired by our Southern California heritage and love for Mexican cuisine, Freckles is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout treated to mirror the complex and layered flavors found in Molé. This complex imperial stout features decadent cacao nibs, rich vanilla, and just a touch of heat from cayenne and cinnamon. Salud!
Iniquitous BTL
JR Harris BTL
Kentucky Cousin BTL
Mallow-Dramatic BTL
Mash & PBJ BTL
Mash & Vanilla BTL
Melange #9 BTL
Mocha Wednesday BTL
Mr. Sanders BTL
Natty L'Orange BTL
Natty Rouge BTL
Nectar Keen BTL
Foeder-Aged Saison Ale W/Nectarines | 6.4% ABV | When you’ve been Brueing as long as we have, you tend to make quite a few farmer friends. And when one of those farmer friends shows up at your cellar door with a load of fresh, juicy nectarines, you say yes. We were keen to turn these nectarines into a fresh fruit-forward tart saison, highly carbonated and bursting with stone fruit aromatics and flavor— and so we did.
One & Dunn BTL
Oude Tart Boysenberry BTL
Oude Tart BTL
Flemish-Style Red Ale Aged in Red Wine Barrels | 7.5% ABV | Oude Tart is a Flemish-Style Red Ale aged in red wine barrels for 18 months. It's pleasantly sour with hints of leather, dark fruit and toasty oak. While this is one of the more classic beer styles that we make, it's not a style that you can find too often in the United States. Originating in style from the Flanders region of Belgium, near the French border, this dark, sour ale has roots deep in brewing history and predates most of the ales that have become popular in contemporary culture. We're doing our best to keep the tradition alive by brewing and aging this beer here on the west coast.
Oude Tart Huckleberry BTL
Flemish-Style Red Ale Aged in Red Wine Barrels W/Huckleberries | 9.2% ABV | Oude Tart is a Flemish-style red ale aged in oak barrels for up to 18 months. This version has had Huckleberries added for the final stages of barrel-aging. The final compilation is pleasantly sour with hints of leather, dark fruit, juicy huckleberries and toasty oak.
Oude Tart w/ Cherries (2019) BTL
Oude Tart w/ Raspberries BTL
Pasas Picasso BTL
Peter Veeder BTL
Imperial stout with Cabernet Sauvignon grapes aged in French oak puncheons | 15.4% ABV | This varietal of our Black Tuesday imperial stout is blended and fermented on the skins and must of 100% de-stemmed Napa Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the Mount Veeder viticultural area of Napa Valley. The grapes were sourced and processed by our good friends from Erosion Wine Co. After maturing for nearly a year in French oak puncheons, this release vanquishes the boundaries between wine and beer in a full-bodied foray with notes of cocoa, berries, cassis, and soft tannins.
Pinot Apple Pop 750
Preservation Pack BTL
Provisions With Chef Brooke: The Vine BTL
Ale W/ Grenache Blanc & Viognier Grapes Aged in Oak Barrels | 12.2% ABV | Provisions is an epicurean exploration of the storied romance between food and drink. The Vine was brewed in collaboration with our good friend, Top Chef and food pioneer Brooke Williamson. The Vine is an ale aged in oak barrels with Central Coast Grenache Blanc grapes from our friend Andrew Murray, and Viognier grapes. This complex blend of worlds is waiting to be discovered.
Recolte BTL
Rue'd Attitude BTL
Rueuze '21 BTL
Rum BA Tart of Darkness BTL
Saison D'Hiver BTL
Save Me A Slice
So Happens It’s Tuesday BTL
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout | 15.3% ABV | Our infamous Black Tuesday® stout is named in honor of the great stock market crash of 1929. So Happens It’s Tuesday is similarly dark and delicious, but in a more affable format, reminding us that there is always a bit of good to be found within the bad. Things happen, life goes on. This beer can be enjoyed in all of those moments and seasons.
Soie Reserve BTL
Sour in the Rye '15 BTL
Sour in the Rye Peaches '18 BTL
Sour in the Rye Peaches (2020) BTL
Tart of Darkness (2020) BTL
Sour Stout Aged in Oak Barrels | 7.9% ABV | Roasty notes and aromas balance perfectly with carefully-conditioned tartness in this barrel-aged sour stout. Aged in experienced oak barrels that have housed some of our most beloved masterpieces, Tart of Darkness deliciously executes the unique characters of a sour stout.
Tart of Darkness Cherry & Vanilla - Rum Barrel-Aged BTL
Sour Stout Aged in Rum Barrels W/Cherries & Vanilla | 10.5% ABV | Tart of Darkness conditioned perfection evolves with subtle vanilla sweetness and unique cherry tartness in this rum barrel-aged sour stout. Fruit character is drawn forward with the addition of cherries, while vanilla bean character melds scrumptiously with this stout's natural roastiness. Inspired by previous beers we have made. The thing here is how well Rum barrels work for aging beers. Sour beers seem to be great in spirit barrel when done right and not overaged.
Tart of Darkness Raspberry & Vanilla BTL
TerrueBQ BTL
The Rutherford's BTL
The Walnutter 750 BTL
Thr3e BTL
Toes in the Sand BTL
Vanilla Villain BTL
White Chocolate '20 Btl
White chocolate strawberry BTL
Wild Grove BTL
Yella BBLs BTL
Foreign Bodies BTL
Absent Minded BTL
Pecan Make It BTL
24k Tuesday 375
Frucht: Raspberry 375
Love Me Tender 375
Saison Ardennes 375
Black Tuesday Grand Reserve '21 375ml
Black Tuesday Portified 500ml
Petit Mardi 375
Cans
Apple Pop 4PK
Frucht: Passion Fruit 4pk
Foeder-Aged Berlin-Style Wheat Ale W/Passion Fruit | 4.3% ABV | Known for its tart flavor profile, our Berlin-style wheat ale gains earthiness and funk from its time spent in our oak foeders. Flush with passion fruit, this fructuous iteration was concocted to freshen your funk in the most palpable way possible.
Goses Are Red 4pk
Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.
Mischief 4pk
Dry-Hopped Oaked Red Ale | 6.9% ABV | Loakal Red is California born and bred and only availible in our fine state. A bold American Red ale, dripping with citrusy Centennial hops and mellowed by a touch of oak.
OFF Escape 4 pk
West Coast IPA W/Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe & Amarillo | 7.1% ABV | Escape into this West Coast IPA any day of the week. Clean, crisp, and clear, this concoction of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops submerges the senses with notes of tropical passionfruit, grapefruit zest, and pine. Crack one open, kick your feet up, and Escape.
OFF Relax 4pk
Hazy IPA W/Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe | 6.8% | Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.
OFF Retreat 4pk
Hazy DIPA Mosaic, Cashmere & El Dorado | 8.6% ABV | This hazy DIPA is brewed with a simple malt bill and hopped heavily with fruit-forward Mosaic, Cashmere
OFFSHOOT: Coast 4pk
Pinot Pop 4PK
Rue: Helles 4pk
Helles-Style Lager | 5.2% ABV | Traditional Bavarian style Helles, brewed using Pilsner malt with Magnum and Saaz hops and conditioned using the Krausen method. Easy drinking, full bodied with light bitterness and a touch of sweetness.
Ruekeller: Dunkel 4PK
Saison Ardennes 4pk
Rue: Maibock 4PK
Rice & Beans 4PK
OFF Cross My Heart 4PK
BBA Three's Cocompany CN
Black Tuesday 2021 CN
Catch Me If You Can CN
Love Bites CN
Mocha Wednesday CN
Pour Me S'more CN
So Happens it's Tuesday '21 CN
White Chocolate Strawberry CN
Growlers & Crowlers
Basic Brekkie CR
Just A Twist CR
Lady In Red CR
OFF Drifting CR
Train to Beersel CR
Just A Twist GR
Non-Alcoholic Bevs
Box Specials
Bottle Pours
Merch
1/6 MICRO KEG
All the Chocolate Cows Keg M 1/6
Bakery: Banana Nut Muffin Keg M 1/6
Beffudlement Keg M 1/6
Black Tuesday (AO) Keg M 1/6
Black Tuesday (SBA) Keg M 1/6
Blue Steel Keg M 1/6
Catch Me If You Can Keg M 1/6
Cherry BBL's Keg M 1/6
Goses are Red 1/6 M
Lemon Rad Keg M 1/6
London Fog Keg M 1/6
Mocha Wednesday Keg M 1/6
Ngongo Keg M 1/6
Pasas Picasso Keg M 1/6
Pour Me S'more Keg M 1/6
Rueze '22 Keg M 1/6
Saison Ardennes Keg 1/6 M
Shipwrecked Monk 1/6 M
Thr3e Keg M 1/6
Wild Grove Keg 1/6 M
1/2 MICRO KEG
1/2 HOUSE KEG
