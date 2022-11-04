The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room - Anaheim 1174 North Grove Street

Oude Tart BTL

$15.00

Flemish-Style Red Ale Aged in Red Wine Barrels | 7.5% ABV | Oude Tart is a Flemish-Style Red Ale aged in red wine barrels for 18 months. It's pleasantly sour with hints of leather, dark fruit and toasty oak. While this is one of the more classic beer styles that we make, it's not a style that you can find too often in the United States. Originating in style from the Flanders region of Belgium, near the French border, this dark, sour ale has roots deep in brewing history and predates most of the ales that have become popular in contemporary culture. We're doing our best to keep the tradition alive by brewing and aging this beer here on the west coast.