The Bruery Tasting Room 717 Dunn Way

1,082 Reviews

$$

717 Dunn Way

Placentia, CA 92870

Draft

3 French Hens

$4.25+

All the Cows '22

$5.25+

BA Churriosity

$5.25+

Bakery: Boysenberry

$3.75+

Bakery: Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.75+

Bananas

$5.00+

Black Tuesday 2022

$7.00+

Bruesicle: Saguaro Chiller

$3.75+

Frozen Grove: Vino Rosa

$3.75+

Frucht Passion Fruit

$3.25+

Frucht: Guava

$3.50+
Goses Are Red

Goses Are Red

$3.75+

Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.

Humulus Rueuze

$3.25+

Legends Aren't Born

$3.75+
Mischief

Mischief

$3.75+

Dry-Hopped Belgian-Style Golden Strong Ale | 8.5% ABV | Mischief is a hoppy Belgian-style golden strong ale. This wickedly good golden ale is fiendishly dry-hopped with American hops to add a layer of complexity and mystery to its fruity, dry Belgian-style character. Citrus and resin diabolically combine with ripe melon, pear and slight peppery spice in a precariously effervescent mixture. Enjoy it, but you’ll want to keep an eye out.

Molé SAM

$6.00+

No Flute Required

$3.75+

Off: Amarillo By Morning

$3.75+

Off: Coast

$3.75+

OFF: Cruising

$3.75+
Off: Escape

Off: Escape

$3.75+

West Coast IPA W/Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe & Amarillo | 7.1% ABV | Escape into this West Coast IPA any day of the week. Clean, crisp, and clear, this concoction of Mosaic, Strata, Simcoe, and Amarillo hops submerges the senses with notes of tropical passionfruit, grapefruit zest, and pine. Crack one open, kick your feet up, and Escape.

OFF: Gobbled

$3.75+

OFF: Playa

$3.50+
Off: Relax

Off: Relax

$3.75+

Hazy IPA W/Citra, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe | 6.8% | Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA.

Off: Retreat

Off: Retreat

$4.00+

Hazy DIPA Mosaic, Cashmere & El Dorado | 8.6% ABV | This hazy DIPA is brewed with a simple malt bill and hopped heavily with fruit-forward Mosaic, Cashmere and El Dorado. Laced with delicate and aromatic tropical notes along with a bright berry medley and a crisp mouthfeel, it’s like diving into the Pacific on a 90 degree day. Seriously, nothin’ beats the heat, like Retreat.

OFF: Reveal

$4.00+

OFF: Spooked

$3.75+

Pie Not?

$4.25+

Provisions: The Vine

$4.00+

Ale W/ Grenache Blanc & Viognier Grapes Aged in Oak Barrels | 12.2% ABV | Provisions is an epicurean exploration of the storied romance between food and drink. The Vine was brewed in collaboration with our good friend, Top Chef and food pioneer Brooke Williamson. The Vine is an ale aged in oak barrels with Central Coast Grenache Blanc grapes from our friend Andrew Murray, and Viognier grapes. This complex blend of worlds is waiting to be discovered.

Ruekeller: Helles

Ruekeller: Helles

$3.75+

Helles-Style Lager | 5.2% ABV | Traditional Bavarian style Helles, brewed using Pilsner malt with Magnum and Saaz hops and conditioned using the Krausen method. Easy drinking, full bodied with light bitterness and a touch of sweetness.

Ruekeller: Marzen

$3.75+

Ruffle Your Raffles

$3.75+

Rugbrod

$3.75+

Saison D'Hiver

$3.25+

SHIT ‘22

$5.00+

So Rad: Tangerine

$3.25+

Wee Heavy Coconuts

$4.00+

Aloha Friday DBA 2020

$7.00+

Barley Nouveau

$4.25+

Black Tuesday 2012

$7.00+

Bragg About It

$6.75+

BT: Barrel Pour

$12.00+

Box Sets

Black Tuesday Barrel Series 2022

$210.00

BT Small Batch 2022

$270.00

7 Days of Tuesdays

$220.00

Food/ Non Alcoholic Drink

Pretzels

$4.00

Brownie

$3.50

Soda/Ginger Beer

$2.50

Mostra Cold Brew

$6.00

Coffee Bag

$25.00

Specialty Flights

Black Tuesday

$35.00

Membership

Reserve

$325.00

Glassware

Bruery Logo Growler

$14.00

Bruery Ruekeller Helles Glass

$8.00

Bruery Tulip

$9.00

Offshoot Pint glass

$8.00

Camping Mug

$14.00

Hats

Offshoot - Standard Logo Beanie - Unisex

$28.00

Logo Dad Hat (Black)

$25.00

Jackets

Bruery OC Hoodie '21 - SM

$50.00Out of stock

Bruery OC Hoodie '21 - XL

$50.00

Bruery OC Hoodie '21 - 2X

$50.00Out of stock

Misc.

Wine Key

$12.00

Shirts

Beverly Women's - LG

$25.00

Beverly Women's - XL

$25.00

Beverly Women's - 2X

$25.00

Bruery Statement Long Sleeve '21 - SM

$28.00

Bruery Statement Long Sleeve '21 - MD

$28.00

Bruery Statement Long Sleeve '21 - LG

$28.00

Bruery Statement Long Sleeve '21 - XL

$28.00

Bruery Statement Long Sleeve '21 - 2X

$28.00

Bruery Angels - SM

$25.00

Bruery Angels- MD

$25.00

Bruery Angels - LG

$25.00

Bruery Angels - XL

$25.00

Bruery Angels - 2X

$25.00

Bruery Angels - 3X

$25.00

Bruery Aviator - SM

$25.00

Bruery Aviator - MD

$25.00Out of stock

Bruery Dimensional - MD

$25.00

Bruery Dimensional - XL

$25.00

Bruery Dodgers - SM

$25.00Out of stock

Bruery Dodgers - MD

$25.00Out of stock

Bruery Dodgers - LG

$25.00Out of stock

Bruery Dodgers - XL

$25.00

Bruery Dodgers - 2X

$25.00

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Bubble Pocket - SM

$25.00

Bubble Pocket - MD

$25.00

Bubble Pocket - LG

$25.00

Bubble Pocket - XL

$25.00

Bubble Pocket - 2X

$25.00

Offshoot Letters Long Sleeve '21 - SM

$28.00

Offshoot Letters Long Sleeve '21 - MD

$28.00

Offshoot Letters Long Sleeve '21 - LG

$28.00

Offshoot Letters Long Sleeve '21 - XL

$28.00

Offshoot Letters Long Sleeve '21 - 2X

$28.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

717 Dunn Way, Placentia, CA 92870

Directions

The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia image

