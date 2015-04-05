The Bruery Tasting Room 717 Dunn Way

Goses Are Red

Gose-Style Ale W/Syrah Grapes Aged in Foeders | 5.6% ABV | This is a rosé - and a gose - by any other name. Goses are Red is a stylish funky, crisp and tart gose ale inspired by the soft sweetness of a rosé wine. The refreshing wheat-based ale begins with some of the qualities you’d expect from a gose, including coriander spicing and a light saltiness to complement the tartness imparted by our house cultures. But the story doesn’t end there - it builds in complexity, thanks to time spent in an oak foeder and the addition of grapes, which impart a refreshing character and color.