Brewpubs & Breweries
The Bruery Tasting Room 717 Dunn Way
1,082 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
717 Dunn Way, Placentia, CA 92870
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
No Reviews
2210 West Orangewood Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea
4.2 • 5,377
101 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Placentia
Meat Up BBQ - 1450 North Kraemer Boulevard
4.3 • 2,267
1450 North Kraemer Boulevard Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurant