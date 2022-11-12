Main picView gallery

The Brunch House 55 secor rd

55 Secor Road

Mahopac, NY 10541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BH Classic Breakfast

All served with specialty potatoes

Bacon Cheese Omlet

$15.00

Bella Omelet

$15.00

egg whites, spinach and feta, your choice of toast

Breakfast of Champions

$17.00

two eggs any style choice of meat, home fries or fresh fruit with a short stack of fresh pancakes

Build your own Omelet

$15.00

City in the Suburbs Omelet

$16.00

Goat cheese, mushrooms topped with fresh avocado , your choice of toast

Eggs Benny Florentine

$15.00

two poached eggs served on a bed of spinach on a fresh croissant smothered in our hollandaise sauce

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

classic fried chicken served on our in house waffles

Huevos Rancheros bowl

$15.00

fried eggs served on topped with a pico de gallo made of tomatoes, chili peppers, onion, and cilantro, refried beans, Mexican-style rice, and guacamole garnished served in a breakfast bowl

Old Fashioned breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs any style your ,choice of meat toast

Over the top Avocado

$16.00

poached egg on a bed of arugula salad, prosciutto, smashed avocado served on sourdough drizzled with chili oil

Steak + Eggs breakfast

$24.00

two eggs any style, your choice of toast

Stuffed Omelet

$17.00

Bacon, ham, sausage sauteed peppers and onions atop a bed of hash browns and your choice of cheese, your choice of toast

TBH Bibimbap Bowl

$15.00

classic Korean dish with a breakfast twist, fried egg, avocado, crumbled sausage, and breakfast pepper served over rice and drizzled with chili oil

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

mushroom, onions, tomatoes, peppers and spinach with Swiss cheese ,your choice of toast

Western Omlet

$15.00

Cheese Omelet

$13.00

Eggs Benny Benito

$15.00

Eggs Benny

$15.00

Keep it Sweet

classic belgin waffles

$12.00

3 waffles

Classic pancakes

$12.00

3 pancakes

Crepes

$12.00

Our in house crepes are light and served with fresh whip cream and seasonal fruit

Deluxe cinnamon pancakes

$14.00

Fluffy specialty pancakes with a cream cheese glaze

Double Stuffed Oreo Pancakes

$14.00

oreo pancakes with a creamy glaze

French Toast

$14.00

Your favorite breakfast made even better, fresh berries +homemade whipped cream drizzled with a cream cheese glaze

Funfetti Pancakes

$14.00

relive your childhood favorite for breakfast served with a creamy glaze

Gluten Free pancakes

$13.00

Heavenly Cannoli

$14.00

Lemon Blueberry Delight pancakes

$14.00

A zesty short stack of pancakes made with meyer lemons, cooked with wild blueberries served with a glaze

NY Cheesecake + Waffles

$14.00

delicious airy waffles served with with a cream cheese filling and fresh fruit

Pecan Pie pancakes

$14.00

your favorite dessert for breakfast

Plain Pancakes

$12.00

Treat Yourself Nutella Pancakes

$14.00

warm melted nutella incorporated into our house pancakes comes with a fresh side of fruit

Velveteen Short Stack (pancakes)

$14.00

Red velvet cake infused in our fluffy homemade pancakes

Whoopie Pancakes

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$15.00

Salads

Berry Salad Bowl

$14.00

Warm grilled chicken breast served over mixed greens with red onion, walnuts, goat cheese and fresh blueberries and strawberries tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

classic caesar salad served with juicy grilled chicken and homemade croutons

TBH House Special Salad

$14.00

Warm grilled chicken breast served over mixed greens with red onion, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola topped with a fried egg served with a side of ranch

Mediterranean Tossed Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken served over crisp romaine lettuce with red onion, fresh tomato, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta tossed in our homemade balsamic dressing

Savory Sweet Beets Salad

$13.00

Served over baby arugula tossed with cranberries, pecans, apples and goat cheese

Sandwiches + More

TBH Mahopac Special sandwich

$14.00

seasoned grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato topped with a fried egg served over a buttery croissant

Classic BLT

$11.00

served on your choice of bread add avocado for a zesty finish or a sunny side up egg

Turkey Club Twist sandwich

$13.00

with swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh tomatoes avocado padded with whole grain bread and drizzled with russian dressing

TBH Panini

$13.00

Melted swiss cheese caramelized onions and pancetta served between toasted rye bread

Two Faced Rueben sandwich

$14.00

And open faced sandwich with all the fixings of a classic reuben, corn beef, swiss cheese sauerkraut, russian dressing, fried potatoes served on classic rye

Crispy Chicken sandwich

$14.00

crispy chicken, buttermilk coleslaw, fresh lime, spicy mayo and BBQ

Pesto Chicken sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken, mozzarella, baby arugula, bruschetta, basil pesto, parmesan

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$13.00

Brunch House Classic Wrap

$14.00

Buffallo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Tuscan Wrap

$14.00

TBH Burgers

Hangover Cure burger

$15.00

Bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with a an egg sunny side up on a freshly baked brioche bun

Two Faced Burger

$14.00

Opened faced burger with grilled onions, sauteed bell peppers and American cheese served on special toast

Double Trouble Grilled Cheese burger

$15.00

Your after school snack x2 with a juicy beef patty stuffed between two grilled cheeses made with cheddar

Build your own burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Mini Plates

TBH Sliders 2 burgers

$12.00

bacon, caramelized onions, melted swiss cheese served on a baby patty

Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 wings your choice of sauce buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, sweet thai chili

Chicken Tacos - the carbs plate

$14.00

shredded chipotle chicken with mexican style black beans, topped with shredded cheese served in an avocado

Oatmeal

$8.00

Sweetened with agave syrup

Parfait

$10.00

Served with vanilla yogurt and fresh fruit

Zesty Avocado Toast

$12.00

smashed avocado on multigrain bread

English Muffin

$3.00

choice of jam or butter

Muffins

$4.00

ask what we have

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

served with a balsamic glaze

Fried Dill Pickles

$10.00

glaze served with spicy aioli

Bacon Egg and Cheese sandwich

$11.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Fresh seasonal fruit

$6.00

Side Homefries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Side Avacado

$4.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side White Toast

$2.00

Side Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side Ray Toast

$2.00

Side Glutan Free Toast

$2.00

Onion Ring

$6.00

Side Croissant

$3.00

Banana Bread

$8.00

Little Ones

Kids BEC Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Waffles

$7.00

Kids Slider and Fries

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Side Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Over Easy Eggs

$4.00

Over Hard Eggs

$4.00

Sunny Side Up Eggs

$4.00

Over Medium Eggs

$4.00

Poached Eggs

$4.00

Egg Whites

$4.00

Cocktails

French 75

$13.00

empress gin, with elderflower liqueur and crisp prosecco

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

champagne and fresh squeezed orange juice

Bellini

$12.00

prosecco and peach schnapps

Skinny Paloma

$13.00

Fresh grapefruit juice, tequila, sparkling water and lime juice

Grapefruit Sour

$13.00

empress gin, vermouth, lemon bitters simple syrup egg white and garnished with a grapefruit twist

Extra Bloody Mary

$13.00

celery stick , with olives and crispy bacon add a slider on top for $4

Espresso Martini

$13.00

espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka

Blood Orange G+T

$13.00

classic gin + tonic sweetened with blood orange simple syrup and fresh squeezed blood orange juice served with sprigs of aromatic rosemary

Queen of the Cabana

$13.00

empress gin, fresh pineapple juice, fresh orange juice, fresh lime sweetened with coconut syrup

Sweet Peach Tea/ pitcher

$8.00

empress gin, fresh brewed black tea, peach liqueur, lemon juice honey syrup , walnut bitters served with fresh peaches

Cosmo Martini

$13.00

Sm Prosecco

$8.00

Shy Violette Margarita

$13.00

Pink Party Lemonade

$12.00

Beach Please Margarita

$13.00

Coconut Mojito

$13.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$13.00

Proseco Punch

$13.00

Classic Spritz

$13.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

wine

cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

pinot

$8.00

sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

chardonnay

$8.00

Sangria

Red sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$29.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$29.00

Peach Tea Pitcher

$32.00

Bottomless Mimosas (60 min)

Bottomless Mimosa

$32.00

Bottomless Bellini

$32.00

liquor

Titos

$4.00

Grey Goose

$4.00

Ketel One

$4.00

Belvedere

$4.00

Absolut

$4.00

Stoli

$4.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

Hendricks

$4.00

Bombay

$4.00

Casamigos

$4.00

Don Julio

$5.00

Patron

$5.00

1800

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Casamigo Respo

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Cruzan

$4.00

Beer

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Milkshakes

Oreo

$12.00

made with cookies and cream, served with double stuffed oreos and chocolate syrup

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

frosted rim with crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink & white twisty pop, whipped cream and fresh strawberries

Rocky Road

$12.00

chocolate frosted rim with nuts topped with diced marshmallows and chocolate syrup

Death By Chocolate

$12.00

chocolate frosted rim with chocolate chips served with fudgey brownies and chocolate syrup

Red Velvet

$12.00

served with a red velvet cupcake

Cup Of Milk

$4.00

Drinks

acquapana

$8.00

Soda

$4.00

coffee

$4.00

cappuccino

$5.00

espresso

$3.00

tea hot

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$5.00

grapefruit

$5.00

orange

$5.00

applejuice

$5.00

lemonade

$5.00

Ice coffee

$4.00

latte

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Boozy Milkshakes

Cinnamon Bun Swirl

$16.00

Dirty Harriet Iced Caffee

$16.00

Cookies And Cream

$16.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$16.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter cup

$16.00

Coconut Cream Rum Dream

$16.00

Shamrock Shake

$16.00

Strawberries And Dream

$16.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Stracciatella

$10.00

Entrees

Pumkin Spice Pancakes

$15.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Apple Pie Crepe

$15.00

Drinks

Apple Cider Mimosa

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Secor Road, Mahopac, NY 10541

Directions

