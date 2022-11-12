The Brunch House 55 secor rd
55 Secor Road
Mahopac, NY 10541
BH Classic Breakfast
Bacon Cheese Omlet
Bella Omelet
egg whites, spinach and feta, your choice of toast
Breakfast of Champions
two eggs any style choice of meat, home fries or fresh fruit with a short stack of fresh pancakes
Build your own Omelet
City in the Suburbs Omelet
Goat cheese, mushrooms topped with fresh avocado , your choice of toast
Eggs Benny Florentine
two poached eggs served on a bed of spinach on a fresh croissant smothered in our hollandaise sauce
Fried Chicken and Waffles
classic fried chicken served on our in house waffles
Huevos Rancheros bowl
fried eggs served on topped with a pico de gallo made of tomatoes, chili peppers, onion, and cilantro, refried beans, Mexican-style rice, and guacamole garnished served in a breakfast bowl
Old Fashioned breakfast
Two eggs any style your ,choice of meat toast
Over the top Avocado
poached egg on a bed of arugula salad, prosciutto, smashed avocado served on sourdough drizzled with chili oil
Steak + Eggs breakfast
two eggs any style, your choice of toast
Stuffed Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage sauteed peppers and onions atop a bed of hash browns and your choice of cheese, your choice of toast
TBH Bibimbap Bowl
classic Korean dish with a breakfast twist, fried egg, avocado, crumbled sausage, and breakfast pepper served over rice and drizzled with chili oil
Veggie Omelet
mushroom, onions, tomatoes, peppers and spinach with Swiss cheese ,your choice of toast
Western Omlet
Cheese Omelet
Eggs Benny Benito
Eggs Benny
Keep it Sweet
classic belgin waffles
3 waffles
Classic pancakes
3 pancakes
Crepes
Our in house crepes are light and served with fresh whip cream and seasonal fruit
Deluxe cinnamon pancakes
Fluffy specialty pancakes with a cream cheese glaze
Double Stuffed Oreo Pancakes
oreo pancakes with a creamy glaze
French Toast
Your favorite breakfast made even better, fresh berries +homemade whipped cream drizzled with a cream cheese glaze
Funfetti Pancakes
relive your childhood favorite for breakfast served with a creamy glaze
Gluten Free pancakes
Heavenly Cannoli
Lemon Blueberry Delight pancakes
A zesty short stack of pancakes made with meyer lemons, cooked with wild blueberries served with a glaze
NY Cheesecake + Waffles
delicious airy waffles served with with a cream cheese filling and fresh fruit
Pecan Pie pancakes
your favorite dessert for breakfast
Plain Pancakes
Treat Yourself Nutella Pancakes
warm melted nutella incorporated into our house pancakes comes with a fresh side of fruit
Velveteen Short Stack (pancakes)
Red velvet cake infused in our fluffy homemade pancakes
Whoopie Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Salads
Berry Salad Bowl
Warm grilled chicken breast served over mixed greens with red onion, walnuts, goat cheese and fresh blueberries and strawberries tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
classic caesar salad served with juicy grilled chicken and homemade croutons
TBH House Special Salad
Warm grilled chicken breast served over mixed greens with red onion, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola topped with a fried egg served with a side of ranch
Mediterranean Tossed Salad
Grilled chicken served over crisp romaine lettuce with red onion, fresh tomato, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta tossed in our homemade balsamic dressing
Savory Sweet Beets Salad
Served over baby arugula tossed with cranberries, pecans, apples and goat cheese
Sandwiches + More
TBH Mahopac Special sandwich
seasoned grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato topped with a fried egg served over a buttery croissant
Classic BLT
served on your choice of bread add avocado for a zesty finish or a sunny side up egg
Turkey Club Twist sandwich
with swiss cheese, mixed greens, fresh tomatoes avocado padded with whole grain bread and drizzled with russian dressing
TBH Panini
Melted swiss cheese caramelized onions and pancetta served between toasted rye bread
Two Faced Rueben sandwich
And open faced sandwich with all the fixings of a classic reuben, corn beef, swiss cheese sauerkraut, russian dressing, fried potatoes served on classic rye
Crispy Chicken sandwich
crispy chicken, buttermilk coleslaw, fresh lime, spicy mayo and BBQ
Pesto Chicken sandwich
grilled chicken, mozzarella, baby arugula, bruschetta, basil pesto, parmesan
Chicken Caeser Wrap
Brunch House Classic Wrap
Buffallo Chicken Wrap
Tuscan Wrap
TBH Burgers
Hangover Cure burger
Bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with a an egg sunny side up on a freshly baked brioche bun
Two Faced Burger
Opened faced burger with grilled onions, sauteed bell peppers and American cheese served on special toast
Double Trouble Grilled Cheese burger
Your after school snack x2 with a juicy beef patty stuffed between two grilled cheeses made with cheddar
Build your own burger
Veggie Burger
Mini Plates
TBH Sliders 2 burgers
bacon, caramelized onions, melted swiss cheese served on a baby patty
Chicken Wings
8 wings your choice of sauce buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, sweet thai chili
Chicken Tacos - the carbs plate
shredded chipotle chicken with mexican style black beans, topped with shredded cheese served in an avocado
Oatmeal
Sweetened with agave syrup
Parfait
Served with vanilla yogurt and fresh fruit
Zesty Avocado Toast
smashed avocado on multigrain bread
English Muffin
choice of jam or butter
Muffins
ask what we have
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
served with a balsamic glaze
Fried Dill Pickles
glaze served with spicy aioli
Bacon Egg and Cheese sandwich
Sides
Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Fresh seasonal fruit
Side Homefries
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Avacado
Side French Fries
Side Ham
Side White Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side Multigrain Toast
Side Sourdough Toast
Side Ray Toast
Side Glutan Free Toast
Onion Ring
Side Croissant
Banana Bread
Little Ones
Side Eggs
Cocktails
French 75
empress gin, with elderflower liqueur and crisp prosecco
Classic Mimosa
champagne and fresh squeezed orange juice
Bellini
prosecco and peach schnapps
Skinny Paloma
Fresh grapefruit juice, tequila, sparkling water and lime juice
Grapefruit Sour
empress gin, vermouth, lemon bitters simple syrup egg white and garnished with a grapefruit twist
Extra Bloody Mary
celery stick , with olives and crispy bacon add a slider on top for $4
Espresso Martini
espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka
Blood Orange G+T
classic gin + tonic sweetened with blood orange simple syrup and fresh squeezed blood orange juice served with sprigs of aromatic rosemary
Queen of the Cabana
empress gin, fresh pineapple juice, fresh orange juice, fresh lime sweetened with coconut syrup
Sweet Peach Tea/ pitcher
empress gin, fresh brewed black tea, peach liqueur, lemon juice honey syrup , walnut bitters served with fresh peaches
Cosmo Martini
Sm Prosecco
Shy Violette Margarita
Pink Party Lemonade
Beach Please Margarita
Coconut Mojito
Huckleberry Lemonade
Proseco Punch
Classic Spritz
Apple Cider Mimosa
Sangria
Bottomless Mimosas (60 min)
liquor
Milkshakes
Oreo
made with cookies and cream, served with double stuffed oreos and chocolate syrup
Strawberry Shortcake
frosted rim with crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink & white twisty pop, whipped cream and fresh strawberries
Rocky Road
chocolate frosted rim with nuts topped with diced marshmallows and chocolate syrup
Death By Chocolate
chocolate frosted rim with chocolate chips served with fudgey brownies and chocolate syrup
Red Velvet
served with a red velvet cupcake
Cup Of Milk
Drinks
Boozy Milkshakes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
