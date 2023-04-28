The Brunchery 4389 Lynx Paw Trail
No reviews yet
4389 Lynx Paw Trail
Valrico, FL 33596
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Benedicts
Brunchery Benedict
Two poached eggs, ham, mushroom and swiss cheese served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Chorizo Benedict
Two poached eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado and pepper jack cheese served on an English muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs and ham on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Florentine
Two poached eggs, spinach, bacon and tomato served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Hash Benedict
Two poached eggs with corned beef hash served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Two poached eggs with corned beef hash served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Lithia Benedict
Lobster Benedict
two poaches eggs,lobster, topped with hollandaise
Salmon Benedict
smoked salmon on English muffin, poached eggs and hollandaise with homefries
Southern Benedict
Two scrambled eggs served on a biscuit with sausage patties and topped with sausage gravy.
Steak Benedict
Two poached eggs, steak, mushroom and swiss cheese served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Beverages
Breakfast Favorites
3 Sons
two french toast or two pancakes , two eggs, homefries , two bacon
Biscuit N Gravy
Breakfast Special 1
Two eggs, Homefries, toast
Breakfast Special 2
two french toast or two pancakes, two bacon
Broccoli Bacon Brie Scramble
Chip Beef Meal
Corned Beef Hash
Country Fried Steak
Feature
two eggs,homefries or hashbrowns or grits,bacon or sausage, served with toast
Gluten Free Waffle Meal
Ham steak
Lobster Scramble
Lobster scrambledwith mushrooms,scallions, white american cheese topped with hollandaise
Lox Platter
Smoked Salmon with bagel, cream cheese, tomato,redonion, andcapers
Smoked Salmon Scramble
Smoked Salmon scrambled with onionsandtomatoes
Waffle Meal
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream and scallions.
Breakfast Croissant
Two scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Ham Cheddar Biscuit
Two Fried Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs, 2 bacon strips, with American cheese
Country Skillets
Chorizo Skillet
Hash brown, chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño and jack cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, avocado and scrambled eggs.
Hash Brown Skillet
Hash browns topped with bacon, sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
Southern Skillet
Hash brown topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy and scrambled eggs.
Heart Healthy
Avocado Toast
Wheat Toast with Fresh Smashed Avocado, Scallions and Scrambled Eggs.
Egg White Scramble
Two Egg Whites, Served with Tomato Slices, Turkey Sausage Patties and Wheat Toast.
Healthy Heart Omelette
Three Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with Salsa. Served with A Cup of Fruit and Wheat Toast.
Oatmeal
With Bananas, Raisins, Nuts, Brown Sugar and Whole Wheat Toast
Power Wrap
Three Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Scallions and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with A Cup of Fruit.
Whole Wheat French Toast
Made with eggbeaters .
Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait
Granola, raisins, almonds, strawberries and bananas. Served with a homemade muffin.
Kids
1.Jammin Jake
2 pancakes with 2 bacon
1. J. French toast
2 french toast with Bacon
2. Mighty Mike
1egg, 2 bacon or sausage links, homefries and toast
3. Rappin Ryan
1 pancake or ft, 1 eggs ,2 bacon or sausage links
4. Grilled Cheese
5. PBJ
6. Rockin Ryno
breakfast wrap with scrambled eggs american cheese and bacon
Kids Single Pancake
Omelettes
B.L.T. Avocado Om
Three eggs, spinach omelette, topped with tomato, bacon, swiss cheese and avocado.
Bacon And Cheese Om
Three eggs with bacon and choice of cheese
California Omelette
Three eggs, avocado, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and scallions.
Cheese Omelette
Three eggs with choice of cheese
Chorizo Omelette
Three eggs, chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño and jack cheese.
Greek Omelette
Three eggs, spinach, feta cheese and tomato.
Ham And Cheese Om
Thre eggs with Ham and choice of cheese
Italian Fritata
Three eggs, Italian sausage, onion, mixed cheese, potatoes, tomato, green pepper and mushroom.
Lazy Frog Om
Three eggs, corned beef, has and cheddar cheese.
Meat Lovers Om
Three eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese.
Mexican Om
Three eggs,seasoned groundbeef, chorizo,refried beans, cheddar cheese, topped with salsa,sour cream, black olives,ans scallions
Morning After Om
Three eggs, bacon, onion, green pepper, tomato and cheddar cheese
Mushroom And Cheese Om
S.A.M.S
Sausage And Cheese Om
Southwest Chicken Om
Three eggs, chicken, green pepper, onion, jack cheese, topped with salsa.
Spinach, Turkey, Gouda Om
Three eggs, spinach,turkey and gouda cheese
Stanley Omelette
Three eggs, spinach, mushroom, tomato, bacon, and goat cheese.
Steak Omelette
Three eggs, steak, mushroom, onion and swiss cheese.
Vegetable Omelette
Three eggs, broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion and cheese.
Western Omelette
Three eggs, broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion and cheese.
Quiche/ Crepes
Salads
Cobb Salad
Spring mix with chicken breast, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, egg and olives.
Cranberry Feta Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring mix with tomato, candied walnuts and cucumber.
Greek Salad
Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta, and potato salad. Served with Greek dressing
L.S.E.S. Strawberry Walnut Salad
Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese and candied walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, bacon and egg with hot bacon dressing
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich served with mayonnaise
Brunchery Sandwich
Grilled corned beef and ham with tomato, provolone, and house dressing on a grilled Kaiser roll
Burger
Burger Melt
8 oz of ground round with grilled onion, American cheese, and tomato on rye.
Burger w/ Cheese
Chicken Croissant
Chicken salad with leaf lettuce on a croissant.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, American, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Swiss cheese with house dressing on a Kaiser roll
Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad
Chicken salad with cranberries and pecans on grilled raisin bread with white American cheese and lettuce
LSES Grilled Avocado
Grilled Texas toast, cream cheese, avocado, bacon, red onion, tomato, and bleu cheese
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, with sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye
The Brunchery Burger
8 oz of ground round grilled to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
Tuna Croissant
Tuna salad with leaf lettuce on a croissant.
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad Sandwhich
Sides
1 FT
1 Pancake
2 Eggs
Avocado
Bacon
Bagel C/C
Berries Bowl
Berries Cup
Bis N Gravy
Chicken
Chorizo
Corn Beef Hash
Cream Cheese
Crepe
Dessert
Extra Dressing
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Cup
Fruit Pancake
Gluten Free Muffin
Grits Bowl
Grits Bowl Cheese
Grits Cup
Grits Cup Cheese
Ham Steak
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise
Homefries
Muffin
Oatmeal
One Egg
Salsa
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties(2)
Scoop Of Chicken Salad
Scoop Of Tuna Salad
Side Chip Beef Gravy
Side Quiche
Side Sausage Gravy
Single Nutella Crepe
Sour Cream
Stuffed French Toast
Toast
Tomatillo Sauce
Tomatoes
Turkey Sausage (2)
Sweet Temptations
2-2-2
Two eggs your way, two pieces of bacon, two chocolate chip, blueberry or banana pancakes.
Chocolate Waffle Meal
Dessert
Fruit Pancake Stack
3 fruit pancakes
Full FT
Full Orange Pecan French Stack
Full-stack Orange pecan French toast only
Full Stuffed French Toast Stack
Full stack stuffed strawberry French toast only
Gluten Free Waffle
Nutella Crepes
Two Nutella crepes topped with strawberries, bananas, kiwi, Chantilly and powdered sugar. Served with homefries and a muffin
Orange Pecan French Toast Meal
2 orange pecan ft, 2 eggs, homefries,2 bacon
Pancake Stack
3 plain pancakes
Strawberry Banana Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with whipped cream, strawberries and bananas.
Stuffed French Toast
stuffed strawberry French, 2 eggs, homefries,2 bacon
Swedish Pancakes
Swedish cakes topped with strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and cinnamon syrup
Waffle
Plain Belgian Waffle
Waffle Meal
Waffle, two eggs, side, choice of meat
Wraps
California Wrap
Grilled chicken, mushroom, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese, served with raspberry fire dressing (on the side).
Cheeseburger Wrap
Six oz. American cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard and mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Wrap
chicken salad, cheddar cheese, baby greens, tomato and cucumber
Club Wrap
Ham, turkey, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard.
Garden Burger Wrap
Grilled veggie burger, mushrooms, green peppers and onions. Served with fresh fruit cup
Mallory Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, baby greens and ranch dressing.
Tuna Salad Wrap
tuna salad, cheddar cheese, baby greens, tomato and cucumber.
TO GO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4389 Lynx Paw Trail, Valrico, FL 33596