The Brunchery 4389 Lynx Paw Trail

4389 Lynx Paw Trail

Valrico, FL 33596

Benedicts

Brunchery Benedict

$12.75

Two poached eggs, ham, mushroom and swiss cheese served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Chorizo Benedict

$15.50

Two poached eggs, grilled chorizo, avocado and pepper jack cheese served on an English muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.

Eggs Benedict

$11.50

Poached eggs and ham on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Florentine

$12.50

Two poached eggs, spinach, bacon and tomato served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Hash Benedict

$14.20

Two poached eggs with corned beef hash served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Two poached eggs with corned beef hash served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Lithia Benedict

$13.95

Lobster Benedict

$27.99

two poaches eggs,lobster, topped with hollandaise

Salmon Benedict

$16.50

smoked salmon on English muffin, poached eggs and hollandaise with homefries

Southern Benedict

$12.20

Two scrambled eggs served on a biscuit with sausage patties and topped with sausage gravy.

Steak Benedict

$16.20

Two poached eggs, steak, mushroom and swiss cheese served on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Beverages

Water

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$3.60

Flavored Coffee/Tea

$4.00

Hot Coco

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.55

Large Apple

$4.60

Large Cranberry

$4.60

Large Graprfruit

$4.60

Large OJ

$4.60

Large Tomato

$4.60

Lemonade

$3.45

Milk

$4.50

Small Apple

$3.35

Small Cranberry

$3.35

Small Grapefruit

$3.35

Small OJ

$3.35

Small Tomato

$3.35

Soda

$3.45

Tea

$3.60

Breakfast Favorites

3 Sons

$12.95

two french toast or two pancakes , two eggs, homefries , two bacon

Biscuit N Gravy

$12.70

Breakfast Special 1

$8.00

Two eggs, Homefries, toast

Breakfast Special 2

$8.00

two french toast or two pancakes, two bacon

Broccoli Bacon Brie Scramble

$13.99

Chip Beef Meal

$11.75

Corned Beef Hash

$14.20

Country Fried Steak

$14.75

Feature

$10.75

two eggs,homefries or hashbrowns or grits,bacon or sausage, served with toast

Gluten Free Waffle Meal

$14.50

Ham steak

$14.00

Lobster Scramble

$27.50

Lobster scrambledwith mushrooms,scallions, white american cheese topped with hollandaise

Lox Platter

$14.25

Smoked Salmon with bagel, cream cheese, tomato,redonion, andcapers

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$16.50

Smoked Salmon scrambled with onionsandtomatoes

Waffle Meal

$13.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel Sandwich

$11.00

Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream and scallions.

Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Ham Cheddar Biscuit

$10.45

Two Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Two fried eggs, 2 bacon strips, with American cheese

Country Skillets

Chorizo Skillet

$15.50

Hash brown, chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño and jack cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, avocado and scrambled eggs.

Hash Brown Skillet

$14.20

Hash browns topped with bacon, sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.

Southern Skillet

$13.20

Hash brown topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy and scrambled eggs.

Heart Healthy

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Wheat Toast with Fresh Smashed Avocado, Scallions and Scrambled Eggs.

Egg White Scramble

$11.25

Two Egg Whites, Served with Tomato Slices, Turkey Sausage Patties and Wheat Toast.

Healthy Heart Omelette

$11.00

Three Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Topped with Salsa. Served with A Cup of Fruit and Wheat Toast.

Oatmeal

$8.00

With Bananas, Raisins, Nuts, Brown Sugar and Whole Wheat Toast

Power Wrap

$9.75

Three Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Scallions and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with A Cup of Fruit.

Whole Wheat French Toast

$9.00

Made with eggbeaters .

Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait

$10.75

Granola, raisins, almonds, strawberries and bananas. Served with a homemade muffin.

Kids

1.Jammin Jake

$7.45

2 pancakes with 2 bacon

1. J. French toast

$7.45

2 french toast with Bacon

2. Mighty Mike

$6.95

1egg, 2 bacon or sausage links, homefries and toast

3. Rappin Ryan

$7.45

1 pancake or ft, 1 eggs ,2 bacon or sausage links

4. Grilled Cheese

$7.45

5. PBJ

$6.25

6. Rockin Ryno

$7.95

breakfast wrap with scrambled eggs american cheese and bacon

Kids Single Pancake

$2.75

Omelettes

B.L.T. Avocado Om

$13.20

Three eggs, spinach omelette, topped with tomato, bacon, swiss cheese and avocado.

Bacon And Cheese Om

$10.50

Three eggs with bacon and choice of cheese

California Omelette

$12.75

Three eggs, avocado, mushroom, tomato and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and scallions.

Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Three eggs with choice of cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$15.20

Three eggs, chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño and jack cheese.

Greek Omelette

$12.20

Three eggs, spinach, feta cheese and tomato.

Ham And Cheese Om

$10.50

Thre eggs with Ham and choice of cheese

Italian Fritata

$15.00

Three eggs, Italian sausage, onion, mixed cheese, potatoes, tomato, green pepper and mushroom.

Lazy Frog Om

$14.20

Three eggs, corned beef, has and cheddar cheese.

Meat Lovers Om

$14.20

Three eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese.

Mexican Om

$15.75

Three eggs,seasoned groundbeef, chorizo,refried beans, cheddar cheese, topped with salsa,sour cream, black olives,ans scallions

Morning After Om

$13.00

Three eggs, bacon, onion, green pepper, tomato and cheddar cheese

Mushroom And Cheese Om

$9.25

S.A.M.S

$14.95

Sausage And Cheese Om

$10.50

Southwest Chicken Om

$14.20

Three eggs, chicken, green pepper, onion, jack cheese, topped with salsa.

Spinach, Turkey, Gouda Om

$13.75

Three eggs, spinach,turkey and gouda cheese

Stanley Omelette

$13.75

Three eggs, spinach, mushroom, tomato, bacon, and goat cheese.

Steak Omelette

$16.20

Three eggs, steak, mushroom, onion and swiss cheese.

Vegetable Omelette

$12.75

Three eggs, broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion and cheese.

Western Omelette

$13.00

Three eggs, broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion and cheese.

Quiche/ Crepes

Quiche

$11.25

Crepes

$11.25

Quiche W Salad

$13.75

Crepes W Salad

$13.75

Quiche W Soup

$13.75

Crepes W Soup

$13.75

Quiche W Fruit/Muffin

$13.75

Crepes W Fruit/Muffin

$13.75

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.45

Spring mix with chicken breast, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, egg and olives.

Cranberry Feta Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Spring mix with tomato, candied walnuts and cucumber.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta, and potato salad. Served with Greek dressing

L.S.E.S. Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.50

Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese and candied walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, bacon and egg with hot bacon dressing

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich served with mayonnaise

Brunchery Sandwich

$12.20

Grilled corned beef and ham with tomato, provolone, and house dressing on a grilled Kaiser roll

Burger

$9.00

Burger Melt

$13.00

8 oz of ground round with grilled onion, American cheese, and tomato on rye.

Burger w/ Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Croissant

$10.45

Chicken salad with leaf lettuce on a croissant.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Club

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, American, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Swiss cheese with house dressing on a Kaiser roll

Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken salad with cranberries and pecans on grilled raisin bread with white American cheese and lettuce

LSES Grilled Avocado

$12.70

Grilled Texas toast, cream cheese, avocado, bacon, red onion, tomato, and bleu cheese

Reuben

$13.20

Corned beef or turkey, with sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye

The Brunchery Burger

$13.20

8 oz of ground round grilled to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Tuna Croissant

$10.45

Tuna salad with leaf lettuce on a croissant.

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna Salad Sandwhich

$9.00

Sides

1 FT

$3.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Eggs

$3.25

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$3.95

Bagel C/C

$3.25

Berries Bowl

$8.55

Berries Cup

$6.50

Bis N Gravy

$6.50

Chicken

$4.95

Chorizo

$5.65

Corn Beef Hash

$5.25

Cream Cheese

$1.02

Crepe

$3.00

Dessert

$6.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.75

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Fruit Pancake

$3.75

Gluten Free Muffin

$5.25

Grits Bowl

$4.95

Grits Bowl Cheese

$5.45

Grits Cup

$2.95

Grits Cup Cheese

$3.45

Ham Steak

$5.65

Hashbrowns

$2.75

Hollandaise

$2.00

Homefries

$2.75

Muffin

$4.95

Oatmeal

$3.25

One Egg

$2.00

Salsa

$1.45

Sausage Links

$3.95

Sausage Patties(2)

$3.95

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$5.95

Scoop Of Tuna Salad

$5.95

Side Chip Beef Gravy

$3.55

Side Quiche

$6.95

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.55

Single Nutella Crepe

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.05

Stuffed French Toast

$6.00

Toast

$1.50

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.45

Tomatoes

$1.50

Turkey Sausage (2)

$3.95

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.20

Soup of the day

Bowl Of Soup

$6.20

Soup of the day

Sweet Temptations

2-2-2

$12.20

Two eggs your way, two pieces of bacon, two chocolate chip, blueberry or banana pancakes.

Chocolate Waffle Meal

$13.95

Dessert

$6.50

Fruit Pancake Stack

$10.50

3 fruit pancakes

Full FT

$8.45

Full Orange Pecan French Stack

$12.20

Full-stack Orange pecan French toast only

Full Stuffed French Toast Stack

$12.20

Full stack stuffed strawberry French toast only

Gluten Free Waffle

$9.65

Nutella Crepes

$13.95

Two Nutella crepes topped with strawberries, bananas, kiwi, Chantilly and powdered sugar. Served with homefries and a muffin

Orange Pecan French Toast Meal

$13.50

2 orange pecan ft, 2 eggs, homefries,2 bacon

Pancake Stack

$9.00

3 plain pancakes

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$12.50

Belgian waffle topped with whipped cream, strawberries and bananas.

Stuffed French Toast

$13.50

stuffed strawberry French, 2 eggs, homefries,2 bacon

Swedish Pancakes

$13.50

Swedish cakes topped with strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and cinnamon syrup

Waffle

$8.50

Plain Belgian Waffle

Waffle Meal

$13.50

Waffle, two eggs, side, choice of meat

Wraps

California Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, mushroom, tomato, avocado and cheddar cheese, served with raspberry fire dressing (on the side).

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.50

Six oz. American cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard and mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.75

chicken salad, cheddar cheese, baby greens, tomato and cucumber

Club Wrap

$12.75

Ham, turkey, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard.

Garden Burger Wrap

$12.70

Grilled veggie burger, mushrooms, green peppers and onions. Served with fresh fruit cup

Mallory Wrap

$12.20

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, baby greens and ranch dressing.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.75

tuna salad, cheddar cheese, baby greens, tomato and cucumber.

TO GO

TO GO

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4389 Lynx Paw Trail, Valrico, FL 33596

Directions

