The Bucket

review star

No reviews yet

4030 Washington St West

Charleston, WV 25312

Pepperoni Rolls
Cheese Fries
Boneless FULL Pound

Bucketizers

Bucket Balls

$8.00
Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Breaded Cheese Sticks

Jalapeno Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Jalapeno Breaded Cheese Stick Cooked to perfection

Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

Single Skewer with grilled and seasoned shrimp. Old Bay, Cajun, Garlic, Lemon Pepper

Bucket List Nachos

$6.00+

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Pepperoni Rolls

$8.50+

Hand rolled pepperoni rolls deep fried and come with Marinera Sauce

Bucket Sampler

$15.00

Battered Mushrooms

$8.00
Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Beer Battered Fries topped with Cheese and Bacon.

Beer Cheese And Pretzels

$7.00

Pretzels with beer cheese

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Smoked Gouda Bites

$7.00

Chips And Queso

$6.00

Shrimp cocktail

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

WEST BY GOD TOTS

$9.00

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

9 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$15.00

18 Wings

$20.00

24 Wings

$28.00

All Flats Upcharge

$2.00

All Drums Upcharge

$2.00

Boneless HALF Pound

$8.00

Boneless FULL Pound

$12.99

Bundle 25/25 wings (50 total)

$50.00

Bundle 50/50 Traditional and Boneless 1/2 and 1/2

$99.00

50 Wings

$50.00

100 wings

$100.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Grilled Tenders

$10.00

Cauliflower wings

$7.00+

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$9.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chx Salad GRILLED

$13.50

Crispy Chx Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chx Salad

$13.50

Buffalo Chx Salad CRISPY

$13.50

Sandwiches

Monster Club Sandwich

$14.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Pizza Bread Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled CHEESE Sandwich

$7.00

Blt Sandwich

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled CHICKEN Sandwich

$10.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

The Gene R. Parr Hot Bologna Sandwich

$11.00

Bbq Sandwich w/ Slaw Sandwich

$10.00

Captain Hook Sandwich

$14.50

Hot Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Zesty Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00

Burgers

Bucket Burger

$10.00

Double Bucket Burger

$12.00

Wv Burger

$13.00

Spicy Bucket Burger

$12.00

Bucket Ball Burger

$13.00

Gouda Cheese Bite Burger

$13.00

South Of The Bucket Burger

$13.00

Hangover Bucket Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

Triple B Burger (Bison)

$10.00Out of stock

Western Burger

$10.00

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$10.00

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Entrees

Steak

$25.00

Salmon

$20.00

Skinny Chicken

$9.00

Fish N Chips

$12.00

Smoked Saturday Special

$15.00

Mexi Pizza

$8.50

Smoked Hot Bologna

$10.00

Hawaiian Skinny Chicken

$9.00

Desserts

Sweet Gauley Fries

$7.00

Sweet Bucket Balls

$7.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Ceam

$4.00

Sweet pot maplecheese cake

$7.00

Sides

Potato Wedges

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Potato

$4.00

Oranges

$3.00

1/2 cheese fries

$5.00

No Side

Celery

$1.50

Slaw

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Soup

$4.00

Smoked Mac

$3.00

Celery

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Kids Menu

Two Slider Burgers

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Corn Dogs

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Side Of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Toast

$0.50

Side Of Salsa

$0.85

Burger Patty

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Bucket

$0.75

Side Of Marinara

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Cucumbers

$0.75

Cheese Wiz

$1.00

Side Of Bbq

$0.75

Side Of Ham

$2.00

Side Of Hot

$0.75

Pint Of Bang Bang

$8.00

Omelette For Chris

Side Of Bang Bang

$0.75

Side Of Pickle sauce chipottle

$0.75

Pint Of Ranch

$6.00

Sd Hm

$0.75

Sd Mountaineer Gold

$0.75

Side of Ketchup

$0.75

One Chicken Tender

$1.50

Side Of Cocktail

$0.75

Side of queso

$3.00

8 oz sauce on side

$3.00

All you can eat Boneless Wednesdays

Boneless FULL Pound

$12.99

Boneless Half Pound AUCE

Couch Fire Cans

6 Pack Cans

$11.00

12 Pack Cans

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friendly and Fun Restaurant and Bar, with a WV twist! Great Food, Pepperoni Rolls, Wings, Burgers and sooo much more! Your gonna love this place!!!

4030 Washington St West, Charleston, WV 25312

