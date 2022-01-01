Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
The Buckhorn Saloon 202 S Main St. Condon, OR
7 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Buckhorn Saloon nestled within the Historic Hotel Condon
Location
202 S Main St, Condon, OR 97823
Gallery