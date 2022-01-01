Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Buckhorn Saloon 202 S Main St. Condon, OR

7 Reviews

202 S Main St

Condon, OR 97823

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara
Buckhorn Burger
Western BBQ Burger

Appetizers

Basket Fresh Cut Fries

$8.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Top Sirloin Steak Bites

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara

$9.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cheese Burger Sliders (3)

$10.00

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Basket Onion Rings

$9.00

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Roast Beef Sliders

$10.00

Salads+Soups

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00

Full Garden Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg wedge with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes topped with bleu cheese dressing

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Buckhorn Burger

$13.00

1/3lb Painted Hills All Natural Beef

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Bleu Cheesburger

$14.00
Western BBQ Burger

Western BBQ Burger

$15.00

1/3lb. Painted Hills Beef Burger, Buckhorn BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pub Bun

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Ranch wrapped in a classic Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Parmesan, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar, wrapped in a classic Tortilla

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken, with Swiss & bacon, lettuce, tomato on a grilled pub bun

Fish &Chips

$14.00

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and light mayo on toasted white bread

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Wings

6 BBQ WINGS

$12.00

6 HOT WINGS

$12.00

6 TERIYAKI WINGS

$12.00

6 PLAIN WINGS

$12.00

Side Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mariana

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Drink Specials

MIMOSA

$6.00
MANMOSa

MANMOSa

$9.00
HAIL MARY

HAIL MARY

$9.00

Drink Special $7

$7.00

Drink Special $8

$8.00

Drink Special $9

$9.00

Drink Special $10

$10.00

Witches Brew

$6.00

Transfusion

$6.00

T shirts

Men's Medium

Men's Medium

$23.00Out of stock
Men's Large T Shirt

Men's Large T Shirt

$23.00Out of stock
Men's XLarge T Shirt

Men's XLarge T Shirt

$23.00Out of stock
Men's 2XL T Shirt

Men's 2XL T Shirt

$25.00
Women's Small T Shirt

Women's Small T Shirt

$23.00
Women's Medium T Shirt

Women's Medium T Shirt

$23.00
Women's Large T Shirt

Women's Large T Shirt

$23.00

Women's Extra Large T Shirt

$24.00

Cinco de Mayo

$27.00

Buckhorn Glassware

Buckhorn Pint Glass

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Buckhorn Saloon nestled within the Historic Hotel Condon

Website

Location

202 S Main St, Condon, OR 97823

Directions

