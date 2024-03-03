- Home
The Buena Viking
No reviews yet
418 East Main Street
Buena Vista, CO 81211
FOOD
Burgers
- Viking Burger$13.50
Our Signature Burger - a 7 oz Colorado Angus Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Planks, and Mayo. Just because your burger is basic does not mean you are! Keeeeep it simple!
- Naked Viking Burger$11.00
You're not a simpleton, but life is complicated enough without adding existential crisis to your burger choice. The Naked Viking is the cheeseburger you've been searching for, with our 7 oz Colorado-Grown Patty, Melted Cheddar, and a Toasted Brioche Bun. Leave all that baggage, (exes, bosses, vegetables, and hipster cheese) at the door!
- Blue Sky Burger$13.75
We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here. Blue Cheese and Bacon go back to the Viking days. It's been whispered that more than pillaging, they wooed villages with this witchcraft combo. We're not messing around with that history. A 7 oz Colorado Grown Patty, Toasted Brioche Bun, Melty-Gooey Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Apple Cider Bacon will let you revel in VICTORY!
- Barbarian Burger$13.50
According to Wikipedia and whatever AI format you're listening to these days, a Barbarian is a human who is perceived to be either uncivilized or primitive. We don't necessarily think this burger is primitive, but sometimes civilizations are overrated. A 7 oz Colorado Grown Patty, Aged Cheddar, Thundersnout BBQ Sauce, a Mountain of Coleslaw, and Crunchy Fried Onions offer the battle cry for conquering the taste buds.
- Boone Burger$13.50
This burger is named after our big, beautiful, and rambunctious dog who was our constant companion for over 14 years. That's as far as the comparison to a canine goes. The Boone Burger boasts a slab of Cream Cheese, a pile of pickled jalapeños, our 7 oz Colorado Grown Patty, a Toasted Brioche Bun, which all makes for a remarkable collision of all that is good in this world. Sit, Stay, Rollover, and Skòl to the best dog that ever was!
- Powder Day Burger$13.75
Do you find MAGIC in the soft, fluffly, deep snow days? The Powder Day Burger will take you to that peaceful state of awe, and you can get there without five layers of clothes and boots on your feet! A classic goat cheese is only brought to its full potential with our 7 oz Colorado Grown patty, and drizzled with honey. We'd like you to not add ketchup, but you be you.
- The Berserker$23.50
Maybe you feel the need to prove something today, perhaps you are just really hungry from conquering your adventure, or maybe you want to make sure your stomach is cushioned to help with the amount of cold beer you're about to consume. Whatever your pathway is to this gem, put your big girl/boy pants on and Viking up! Two 7 oz Colorado-Grown patties, both covered in cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, apple cider bacon, a runny egg, whiskey caramelized onions, and mayo makes up this creation that is most-likely bigger than your head. There's a chance you've consumed something this awesome in your life, but a slim one..
- Dreamy Briemy Burger$14.75
Here lies your burger for when you're feeling CLASSY! The "I want a 5-Star experience at a burger joint with drinking horns on the wall" feeling. Dive into our 7 o Colorado-Grown patty, the star of the show Brie Cheese, fig jam, and a toasted Brioche bun. Cheers to being FABULOUS.
- Hygge Hype Burger$14.75
Hygge (Pronounced Hewwwga) is a "quality of coziness and comfortable and conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment of well-being. It's our rally cry. It's a cultural phenomenon that we could all USE A LITTLE BIT MORE OF! This burger wraps you in a soft blanket, lights a candle in your mind, and sings you a lullaby. The comfort is accessed through our 7-oz Colorado-Grown patty, Swiss, Gruyère Cheese, Whiskey Caramelized onions, fried onions, on a toasted Brioche bun.
- Pillage This Burger$13.75
There are A LOT of opinions of what to pillage in the modern-day world, but we've got your answer. Cheese and Apples. It will calm a toddler, keep your hangry from ruining your relationships, hit some of the hot spots on the daily health spectrum, and we're sure this combo is trending somewhere, somehow. A 7-oz Colorado-Grown patty, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apple slices, and a toasted Brioche bun is a worthy pillage.
- Special Burger$14.00
Melts
- Pillage This Melt$12.50
Much like the burger, we're telling you how to survive your pillaging era. Cheese and Apples, folks! Here we combine White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apple slices, and a rustic, warm, heats your insides Sourdough bread.
- Dreamy Briemy Melt$12.50
Class it UP with a melt made for the upper crust - Brie Cheese melted with Fig Jam and placed between two warm and toasted pieces of rustic Sourdough. This melt will make your day!
- Hygge Hype Melt$12.50
Hygge (Pronounced Hewwwwwga) is a quality of coziness and comfort and conviviality that engnders a feeling of contentment and well-being. This melt engulfs you in a sensory experience with melted Swiss Cheese, Gruyère Cheese, whiskey caramelized onions, all put together between two slices of toasted rustic Sourdough.
- Big Boy Melt$14.50
You're a big deal, or a big fish in a small pond, or a real change-maker! You deserve a melt that gives you the recognition you deserve! Why eat one cheese when you can eat many? This parmesan encrusted melt encompasses Cheddar, Swiss, Gruèyer, and Blue Cheese all in a melting pot of the ideals this great company was built on (Remember?)!
- Standard$8.00
Our Sourdough/Cheddar Grilled Cheese..Simple as it may be, it will be golden brown, with the cheese all melted and gooey and oozy, like our love for melted cheese.
- Bacon Standard$9.00
It's been an "add the bacon" sort of week. So grab our Sourdough/Cheddar combo and be a little extra.
- Odin's BLT$11.00
Odin - The great magician and the God of Poets..Don't you tink the combo of crispy apple cider bacon, fresh tomato slices, and crunchy Romaine on toasted Sourdough bread is quite magical? And Poetic?
- Frigg's BLAT$11.50
Frigg was quite.the.goddess. Wife of Odin, she tended to make situations a little better, as in adding avocado to the classic BLT. She would've totally owned that move!
- Whiskey Melt** (HAS BURGER!)$13.75
Allow your taste Buds to get blasted with this special combo. We take the patty melt and shoot it through the stratosphere with caramelized whiskey onions. Between two slices of thick Marble Rye Bread, lives melted Swiss Cheese, our 7 oz Colorado-Grown Patty, and caramelized whiskey onions. This will cure all that ails you. Vikings believe in winning, and this melt borders on heroic.
- Bewnie Melt** (HAS BURGER!)$13.75
A grilled cheese better than your mom's (thems fightin' words), with a juice 7 oz Colorado-Grown patty in the middle of all the Cheddar goodness. It's like childhood and adulthood combined with all the happiness and wisdom in the world.
Chicken/Fish
- Sparrow Chicken Sandwich$13.50
BBQ Sauce and cornmeal fried chicken. If this is your thing, why stray? Our crunchy cornmeal chicken tenders, Colorado's own Thundersnout BBQ Sauce, a pile of coleslaw, crunchy fried onions, and the Brioche bun will take this combo to the next level, which is where we like to live.
- Raven Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Our BLT made only more perfect with our cornmeal fried chicken tenders. Crispy apple cider bacon, juicy tomatoes, mayo, and chopped Romaine lettuce gives the classic BLT a boost up to proper Viking specifications.
- Boatload of Tenders 3-Piece$9.50
A seaworthy craft with questionable captains - hormone-free and gluten free chicken tenders. Pick your sauce!
- Boatload of Tenders 5-piece$13.50
A seaworthy craft with questionable captains- hormone-free and gluten-free chicken tenders. Pick your sauce!
- Guardian Fish Sandwich$14.50
The "Fiskekaker" - a classic fish cake to give you a taste of the Atlantic at altitude! A 6oz potato/cheddar-encrusted cod filet, classic tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted Brioche bun will make you think this Buena Vista "wind" is a romantic sea breeze, or at least one can hope!
Non-Meat Eaters
- The BEYOND Your Wildest Dreams Burger$13.75
Here we have a plant-based patty that boasts no GMOs, soy, or gluten. Science at its best, and the yummy future if we give cows the boot. This is plants throwing their name in the hat. We're mimicking the Viking Burger- a cheese veggie burger with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and 20g of plant-based proteins.
- The Asgard Burger$13.55
At the home of Odin, Thor, Loki, and the Hall of Valhalla- you can find solace in our own vegetarian kingdom, with a Portobello mushroom cap, marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, seared to perfection, and combined with garlic aioli, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion. It checks all the marks for your healthy living needs. Pat on the back, bud!
- The Bodacious Bodil Burger$14.75
Bodil is a Norwegian word for "Battle Remedy". Not only meat eaters can win the battles at The Buena Viking! Our new veggie burger is made with Actual Veggies Burgers out of California and gives you the option of a Beet and Veggie Burger a Sweet Potato Veggie Burger, and a Super Greens Veggie Burger. They are bright, colorful, and are not trying to look like meat. This option will be with lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, and garlic aioli on a toasted Brioche bun.
Salads
- Long House Salad$12.75
It's a house salad, but Vikings lived in Long Houses, so there ya go....Our urban blend of wild arugula, red chard, and baby kale with tomato, red onion, croutons, carrots, and your choice of dressing.
- Thor is Better than Caeser Salad$12.75
Did you know the Caeser salad was invented by an Italian immigrant in Tijuana, Mexico? Now you know! We're adding Thor to this classic Caeser to melt the cultural pot a bit nore, but you know the drill: Romaine, Parm, Croutons, Caeser dressing
- The Sweetest Chic Salad$14.75
Viking chickens are 79% genetically different than the modern chicken...Being isolated for over 1,000 years in Iceland and kept by Vikings, made them hardy and badass. Here at The Buena Viking in 2023, our chicken is less likely to raid AND gluten-free. This salad is a mix of our urban blend of wild arugula, red chard, baby kale, and romaine with blue cheese crumbles, sweet potatoes, cornmeal chicken tenders, red onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and blue cheese dressing.
- The Shiffrin Salad$13.75
We're obsessed with ski racing, legends have boasted of the Vikings ski racing in-between all of the raiding and pillaging. Fast forward to Mikayla Shiffrin being the absolute G.O.A.T. of ski racing, and we think she's awesome, so we named a salad after her. The urban blend of wild arugula, red chard, baby kale, G.O.A.T cheese is mixed with berries, apple slices, and Balsamic dressing.
- Long House Half Salad$6.00
- Thor is Better than Caesar Half Salads$6.00
To Share
- A Boatload of Tots$6.00
A savory snack
- A Boatload of Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
A savory snack with a different potato
- Cheddar Tots$8.00
Aged Cheddar Sauce on Crispy Tots
- Loaded Tots$12.00
No doubt, you've had a long day. You deserve hot, crispy tots, aged cheddar sauce, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, annnnd a dollup of sriracha sour cream
- Truffle Parm Tots$11.00
Tots with Truffle Oil, Parm, and Parsley. You Klassy!
- Green Chili Tots$11.00
Tots with local Gypsy Green Hatch Green Chili Seasoning, Veggie Green Chili, and topped with Grated Cheddar
- Powder Day Sweets$12.00
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, drizzled with Honey
- Blue Sky Sweets$12.00
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, Apple Cider Bacon crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles
- Fried Green Beans$11.00
Let's get a vegetable in here, and they're actually really good! Add one sauce and consider it a salad.
- Spice Up Your Life$8.00
Grab a boat of tots and a boat of sweets and get them seasoned with: Cajun Spice, Taco Spice, Green Chili Spice, Herbed Spice, Garlic Spice, Lemon Pepper Spice, Old Bay Spice.
- Fried Okra Boat$11.00
Little Southern Flair for your day! Pick a Sauce!
Sauces
Brunch
- The Breaky Burger$14.50
We're open. You just woke up. Welcome to the Crack of Noon Club! This is your toasted Brioche Bun, Apple Cider Bacon, Egg, Cheddar sandwich with a burger! Sleeping in has never looked better. (Go ahead, grab a Bloody)
- The Bacon Breakfast Melt$10.50
A classic breakfast sandwich with thick slabs of Sourdough, Apple Cider Bacon, Cheddar, and a Fried Egg. Guaranteed to keep you going for whatever adventure the day may hold.
- The Not Bacon Breakfast Melt$10.00
Still the classic breakfast sandwich, but without the bacon and with tomato and avocado.
Desserts
Lil' Vikings
MERCH
MUG CLUB 24/25
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delicious Burgers, Melts, Beers, and more to compliment your Colorado adventure
418 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211