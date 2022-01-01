Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

842 Reviews

$

11980 Westheimer Rd

Ste A

Houston, TX 77077

Popular Items

RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL (Copy)
BURGER OF THE DAY
JALAPENO BOATS

LUNCH & EARLY DINNER 20% DISCOUNT SPECIALS

LAMB LOIN CHOPS (Copy)

LAMB LOIN CHOPS (Copy)

$13.99

seasoned grilled lamb loin chops served with 2 sides and gravy

PORK CHOP SPECIAL (Copy)

$12.99

Skillet Pork Chop topped with brandy mushroom sauce and served with 2 sides

FRENCH DIP (Copy)

FRENCH DIP (Copy)

$10.99

prime rib with swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms on a toasted hoagie roll with side of au jus sauce and served with fries

PRIME RIB PHILLY SANDWICH (Copy)

$10.99

with red and green peppers, onions, cheese and fries

BACON WRAPPED BEEF TENDERLOIN ( copy)

BACON WRAPPED BEEF TENDERLOIN ( copy)

$15.99

all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet, they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides and salad

RIBEYE STEAK SPECIAL (Copy)

$16.99

all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet, they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides and salad

T-BONE STEAK (Copy)

T-BONE STEAK (Copy)

$16.99

all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet, they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides and salad

NEW YORK STRIP (Copy)

NEW YORK STRIP (Copy)

$16.99

all steaks are cooked on a grill or skillet, they are available plain, steak seasoned, blackened, garlic buttered or smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms and are served with 2 sides and salad

IRISH NACHOS

$13.99

waffle fries covered with Heinz beans, melted Irish cheddar cheese & corned beef

FLOUNDER SPECIAL (Copy)

FLOUNDER SPECIAL (Copy)

$14.99

served with ranchero sauce on a hot skillet with 2 sides

HOT DOG BASKET (Copy)

$10.99

2 dogs with ghost pepper cheese, wrapped in bacon, a side of jalapeno cream salsa and served with fries

LAMB VINDALOO (Copy)

LAMB VINDALOO (Copy)

$14.99

bowl of lamb vindaloo served with rice, potatoes, peppers and bread

HOT HONEY CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

FOREIGN AFFARE-HOUSE SPECIALTIES

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$16.99

battered and fried fillet of Cod

BANGERS & MASH

BANGERS & MASH

$16.99

2 ground pork sausages with mashed potatoes, grilled onions, gravy and one side

CHICKEN CURRY

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.99

home made mild chicken curry with rice, fries or 1/2 and 1/2 and eggroll

LIVER & ONIONS

LIVER & ONIONS

$14.99

lightly battered beef liver served with grilled onions and brown gravy

SAUSAGE ROLLS

SAUSAGE ROLLS

$14.99

pork sausage baked in puff pastry and served with Heinz beans and fries or 2 sides

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$14.99

served with boiled potatoes

STEAK & KIDNEY PIE

$13.99

steak tips and kidneys in gravy with puff pastry and 2 sides

SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO

$13.99

corned beef on rye bread with Irish cheese, Whiskey & Guinness sauce dressing with a bowl of soup

SEAFOOD ENTREES & SPECIALS

BAKED SALMON

$17.99

lightly seasoned salmon filet baked in white wine sauce and served with 2 sides

BLACKENED SALMON

$16.99

Skillet blackened salmon fillet topped with Cajun sauce and served with grilled vegetable and salad

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$15.99

6 Fried Shrimp served with fries and tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

FRIED CATFISH

$13.99

breaded catfish served with 2 sides

APPETIZERS

JALAPENO BOATS

JALAPENO BOATS

$11.99

6 bacon wrapped jalapenos filled with shrimp & cream cheese, served with fries, and spicy jalapeno cream salsa FREE WITH PURCHASE OF PITCHER or GROWLER OF BEER

PUB NACHOS

PUB NACHOS

$10.99

with beans, diced tomatoes, jalapenos & cheddar cheese. Add corned beef, chicken or beef $1.75 or combo $ 2.25 FREE WITH PURCHASE OF PITCHER or GROWLER OF BEER

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$9.99+

8 piece potato skins with cheese served with bacon bits, chives, sour cream on the side ( add beef, chicken or corned beef for $1.75 each

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

4 breaded, all white meat chicken strips served with dipping sauce and fries (sweet & spicy or bang bang sauce)

FRIED MOZZERELA

$10.99

6 breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

EGG ROLLS

EGG ROLLS

$8.99

4 egg rolls served with curry sauce or sweet red chili sauce

IRISH NACHOS

$13.99

waffle fries covered with Heinz beans, melted Irish cheddar cheese & corned beef

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$10.99

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.99

butter, cheese, bacon, sour cream & chives (add beef or chicken $ 1.75 )

PIZZA

MEDIIUM 12" REGULAR PIZZA

$9.99

MEDIUM 12" THIN PIZZA

$9.99

FREE WITH PURCHASE OF PITCHER or GROWLER OF BEER

16" REGULAR PIZZA

16" REGULAR PIZZA

$11.99

16" THIN PIZZA

$11.99

THE MG PIZZA

$10.99

12 thin pizza with pepperoni and tater tots

16" 3 TOPPING PIZZA

16" 3 TOPPING PIZZA

$10.99

16 inch Pizza with 3 FREE Toppings

WINGS

WINGS (10)

$13.99

WINGS (6)

$8.99

ALL FLATS

$2.00

ALL DRUMS

$2.00

EXTRA WINGS ( 1 )

$1.40

EXTRA WINGS ( 2 )

$2.80

EXTRA WINGS ( 3 )

$4.20

EXTRA WINGS ( 4 )

$5.60

EXTRA WINGS ( 5 )

$7.00

BASKETS

FRIED PICKLE BASKET

$9.99

FRIED MUSHROOM BASKET

$8.99

SWEET POTATO BASKET

$7.99

ONION RING BASKET

$7.99

TATER TOT BASKET

$5.99

FRENCH FRIES BASKET

$4.99

SEASONED FRENCH FRIES BASKET

$5.99

FRIED OKRA BASKET

$6.99

HOT DOG BASKET

$11.99

2 dogs with ghost pepper cheese, wrapped in bacon, a side of jalapeno cream salsa and served with fries

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

CHICKEN TORTILLA

SALMON SALAD

$14.99

grilled salmon filet on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, croutons and choice of dressing

BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$14.99

blackened salmon filet on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$14.99

grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, egg and avocado ranch dressing

BOILED SHRIMP SALAD

$14.99

boiled shrimp salad on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomatoes onions, croutons and choice of dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$12.99

crispy chicken tenders on fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with choice of dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing

BLACKENED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Breast on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, croutons and choice of dressing

CHEF SALAD

$14.99

turkey, ham, cheese on a bed of lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, croutons and choice of dressing

BURGERS

BURGER OF THE DAY

$9.99

CHILI CHEESE BURGER chicken breast topped with chili, cheddar cheese, chopped onions and served with fries and soda

IRISH BACON CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

beef patty served with Irish bacon, Irish cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on brioche bun

HAMBURGER

$8.99

with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and mayo

CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and mayo

BLUE CHEESE BACON BURGER

$11.99

plain or blackened beef patty with blue cheese and bacon

BOURBON BBQ BURGER

$11.99

beef patty with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese, grilled onions, pickles and served with side of onion rings

BEYOND BURGER

$11.99

with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER>

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER>

$11.99

lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, bbq sauce, cheese & topped with a fried onion ring

CLUB BURGER

$11.99

beef patty with ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

IRISH DIABLO PATTY MELT

$11.99

beef patty with grilled onions, Irish cheddar cheese, grilled onions and diablo sauce on rye bread

MUSTARD BBQ BACON CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

beef patty with Coleman's mustard BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese, and fried onion ring

NACHO BURGER

$11.99

beef patty with nacho cheese, grilled jalapenos and pico de gallo

PORTABELLO BACON BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

beef burger topped with a portabello mushroom with melted blue cheese and bacon

PORTABELLO BURGER

$11.99

beef patty topped with portabella mushroom and blue cheese

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$11.99

beef patty with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, grilled jalapenos and avocado on a brioche bun smeared with refried beans

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.99

garlic buttered & smothered with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

SLOPPY JOE BURGER

$11.99

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH OF THE DAY

$9.99

CHILI CHEESE CHICKEN SANDWICH chicken breast topped with chili, cheddar cheese, chopped onions and served with fries and soda

CORNED BEEF MELT

CORNED BEEF MELT

$11.99

corned beef sandwich with Guinness and Irish whiskey flavored cheese and grilled onions on rye with fries

REUBEN SANDWICH

REUBEN SANDWICH

$11.99

corned beef on rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & sauerkraut

CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$11.99

turkey, ham or both, with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on Texas toast

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo

B.L.T. SANDWICH

B.L.T. SANDWICH

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on wheat or white

SPANISH DISHES

BOWL OF MENUDO

$5.99

bowl of menudo with cabbage, onions, cilantro, avocado and tortilla chips

BEEF & OTHER SPECIALS

BOWL OF CHILI

$9.99

bowl of home made chili topped with cheese and onions

KIDDIE MENU

Kids Burger

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$4.00

Kids Pizza

$4.00

HOUSE WINES-BOTTLE

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$18.00

BOTTLE OF LC CABERNET

$28.00

BOTTLE OF LC MERLOT

$28.00

BOTTLE OF LC PINOT NOIR

$28.00

BOTTLE OF LC CHARDONNAY

$28.00

BOTTLE OF LC PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

BOTTLE OF DUC DE PARIS CHAMPAGNE

$18.00

PREMIUM WINES-BOTTLE

JOSH CELLARS/ MERLOT/BOTTLE

$29.00

WENTE/ CABERNET SAUVIGNON/BOTTLE

$29.00

ANGELS INK/ PINOT NOIR/BOTTLE

$32.00

ESTANCIA/ PINOT GRIGIO/BOTTLE

$29.00

OLD SOUL CABERNET SAVIGNON/BOTTLE

$29.00

WENTE/CHARDONNAY/BOTTLE

$29.00Out of stock

CYPRESS CHARDONNAY

$29.00Out of stock

I HEART PROSECCO ROSE 20

$29.00

VERAMONTE CABERNET SAVIGNON RSV

$29.00

ANTIGAL UNO SAVIGNON BLANC

$29.00

AQUINAS PINOT NOIR

$32.00

STORYPOINT CHARDONNAY

$29.00
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Full menu. Full bar. Over 30 taps. Daily food & drink specials. All day kitchen. Friendly atmosphere. Bar and table seating. Two indoor seating areas & two patios. TVs throughout for full sports coverage. Easily accessible from any direction. Free parking with plenty of spaces.

Website

Location

11980 Westheimer Rd, Ste A, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery image

