The Bull Pin
555 S St Vrain Ave

No reviews yet

555 S St Vrain Ave

Estes Park, CO 80517

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel Basket
12 classic
Seasoned Fries - Large

Appetizers

Seasoned Fries - Small

$5.25

Served with ketchup

Seasoned Fries - Large

$8.35

Served with ketchup

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$11.45

Served with marinara & ranch

Fried Pickles

$10.45

Served with ranch

Onion Rings

$10.45

Served with ketchup

Mac 'n Cheese Balls

$10.45

A pasta favorite, rolled up and fried to golden perfection. Served with ranch.

Sampler Pick 3

$12.95

Sampler Pick 4

$15.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.45

Homefried tortilla chips.

Stadium Nachos

$6.45

Loaded Nacho

$16.95

5 SW Che Egg Rolls

$12.95

3 SW Che Egg Rolls

$7.99

Bavarian Pretzel Basket

$9.95

Chicken Sandwich/Wrap

Fried Chicken

$12.85

Grilled Chicken

$12.85

Burgers

1/2 lb Burger

$11.45

1/3 lb Burger

$9.99

Pizzas

12 inch thin crust

$10.99

16 inch thin crust

$17.99

8 inch Gluten Free

$9.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.95

Served with chocolate and strawberry sauces

Wings

Boneless

$12.95

6 classic

$9.95

12 classic

$18.95

18 classic

$26.95

Dogs & Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.85

Hot Dog

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Chicago Dog

$7.99

Candy Bar

candy bar

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wings, Pizza, Burgers & More!

555 S St Vrain Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517

