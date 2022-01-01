The Bungalow Alehouse Ashburn
283 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Bungalow Alehouse is Ashburn’s premiere family-friendly saloon. Featuring 8 Diamond pool tables, an expansive patio and patio bar, fully loaded indoor sports bar/live music venue with 33 LED 4K flatscreen TVs.
44042 Pipeline Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147
