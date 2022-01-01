The Bungalow Alehouse imageView gallery

The Bungalow Alehouse Ashburn

283 Reviews

$$

44042 Pipeline Plaza

Ashburn, VA 20147

Appetizers

10 Piece Bungalow Wings

$15.00

20 Piece Bungalow Wings

$28.00

Half Texas Chili Nachos

$11.00

Full Texas Chili Nachos

$16.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Steak Quesadillas

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Half Steamed Spiced Shrimp

$12.00

Full Steamed Spiced Shrimp

$19.00

Bavarian Pretzels -NHH

$11.00

Fried Pickles -NHH

$10.00

Loaded Hummus

$12.00

Far East Calamari

$12.00

Spinach- Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Salmon Bites

$14.00

Southwest Spring Rolls

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Loaded Boardwalk Fries

$8.00

Soups

Texas Chili Cup

$7.00

Texas Chili Bowl

$9.00

Louisiana Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Louisiana Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Salads

Baby Spinach Salad

$9.00

Bungalow Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled Steak Wedge Salad

$18.00

Honey Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad Entree

$9.00

Tossed Salad Entree

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Flatbreads

Simple Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Four Cheese Garlic Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Vegetarian Flatbread

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Sandwiches

Alehouse CHICKEN Sandwich

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

BLT

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Bulgogi Beef Street Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken N Cheese

$13.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pow Pow Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Steak N Cheese

$13.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

Blackjack Burger

$14.00

California Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Smash Burger

$14.00

Wimpy's Day Dream Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Bourbon Street Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Finger Platter

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Extra Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Strawberry Shortcake a la mode

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids 6 oz Grilled Steak

$11.00

Kids Cavatappi Pasta

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadillsa

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Boardwalk Fries

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crispy Potstickers

$6.00

Fontina Cheese Risotta

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Green Beans & Carrots

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Black Beans & Rice

$6.00

Carrots/Celery

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Garlic Shrimp

$7.00

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Of Pita

$1.00

Side of Queso

$1.50

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Brunch Items

The Alehouse

$10.00

Custom Omelet

$12.00

Farmer's Skillet

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Pancakes (3)

$10.00

Blueberry Pancakes (3)

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$11.00

Strawberry Pancakes (3)

$11.00

Brunch Sides

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Virginia Ham

$5.00

Pork Sausage Patties

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Add Cheese to Eggs

$2.00

1 Egg Any Style

$2.00

Side Brunch Potatos

$4.00

Side of Pancakes (2)

$4.00

Biscuits

$2.00

Country White Bread

$2.00

Multi-Grain Wheat Bread

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Marbled Rye Bread

$2.00

Sourdough Bread

$2.00

Kids Brunch Menu

KIDS All American Brunch

$5.00

KIDS Pancakes

$4.00

KIDS Blueberry Pancakes

$5.00

KIDS Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.00

KIDS Strawberry Pancakes

$5.00

Late Night

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$28.00

HALF Chili & Cheese Nachos

$11.00

FULL Chili & Cheese Nachos

$16.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Loaded Hummus

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Habanero BBQ Chicken Tenders

$12.00

KC BBQ Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

4 Cheese Garlic

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Bungalow Cobb Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad Entree

$9.00

FOOTBALL Food

FB One Jumbo Hot Dog (Football)

$5.00

FB Chips & Dip (Football)

$5.00

FB Pretzel Sticks (Football)

$5.00

FB Mozzarella Sticks (Football)

$7.00

FB Half Texas Chili Nachos (Football)

$9.00

FB Cheese Flatbread (Football)

$9.00

FB Pepperoni Flatbread (Football)

$10.00

FB Margherita Flatbread (Football)

$10.00

LIMITED Menu

10 Piece Bungalow Wings

$15.00

20 Piece Bungalow Wings

$28.00

Bavarian Pretzels -NHH

$11.00

Half Texas Chili Nachos

$11.00

Full Texas Chili Nachos

$16.00

Spinach- Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Steak Quesadillas

$14.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Bungalow Cobb Salad

$15.00

Honey Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Four Cheese Garlic Flatbread

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Vegetarian Flatbread

$13.00

Alehouse CHICKEN Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

Steak N Cheese

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Bungalow Alehouse is Ashburn’s premiere family-friendly saloon. Featuring 8 Diamond pool tables, an expansive patio and patio bar, fully loaded indoor sports bar/live music venue with 33 LED 4K flatscreen TVs.

44042 Pipeline Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147

The Bungalow Alehouse image

