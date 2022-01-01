Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bungalow Club

review star

No reviews yet

4300 E Lake St, Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Order Again

House Pastas

Bucatini 1#

$9.00

Rigatoni 1#

$9.00

Gnocchi Sardi 1#

$9.00

Sauces

Pomodoro

$8.00

tomato, garlic, olive oil

Black Pepper Alfredo

$10.00

cream, black pepper, pecorino

Carne Sugo

$11.00

beef ragu

Provisions

Chicken liver Pate

$9.00

Smoked Pork Loin

$10.00

Smoke Trout Salad

$10.00

Bread & Butter Pickles

$5.00

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Focaccia

$8.00

Semolina Crackers

$5.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Ruby Punch Tea

$6.00

Rishi Sparkling Tea

$7.00

Amaro Club Soda

$7.00

Lil Mule

$8.00

Add A Shot

$6.00

Scratch Lemonade

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Add Espresso Shot

$2.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Nah Pink Guava Sour

$7.00

Nah Helles

$7.00

Mulled Cider

$8.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$4.00

Phony Negroni

$11.00

Make Sbagliato

$3.00

Red Wine

Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$14.00

Dolcetto

$13.00

Tempranillo

$11.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$56.00

Btl Tempranillo

$44.00

Btl Dolcetto Cantina Del Pino

$52.00

BTL Nicole Chanrion

$57.00

BTL Chacra Barda

$82.00

BTL Gamay Benoit Camus

$67.00

BTL Wiley Wines

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Meunier Two Shepherds

$84.00Out of stock

BTL Barbera Poderi Colla

$67.00Out of stock

BTL Elk Cove

$110.00

BTL Mencia T. Rodriguez Gaba Do Xil

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Grenache/syrah D. Rouge-blue Mistral

$62.00

BTl Gamay/Cab Franc Leah Jorgenson

$68.00

BTL Montesecondo Sangiovese

$75.00

BTL Tempranillo Badalucco

$52.00

BTL Nebbiolo Proprreita Sperino

$82.00

White Wine

White Blnd Marina Cuvee Bilo Idro

$11.00

Sauv Blanc Salt River

$12.00

BTG Beaujolais Blanc Terres Dorees

$14.00

BTL White Blend Marina Cuvee Bilo Idro

$44.00

BTL sauvignon Blac Duncan Savage

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay Terres Dorees

$56.00

BTL j. B. Becker

$60.00

BTL Two Shepherds Pastoral Blanc

$64.00

BTL Wiley Wines

$70.00

BTL birichino

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Vernaccia Montenidoli

$59.00

BTL Verdello/ Malvasia Palazzine Musco

$130.00

BTL Catarratto Marco de Bartoli

$49.00

BTL Stirm Kick-on Vinyard

$49.00

BTL Cruess Wine

$59.00

BTL Cruess Wine

$68.00

BTL Devium Weather-eye

$88.00

BTL Tyler Winery

$72.00

Rose/Orange

Cayetana/Pardina

$12.00

Mas Que Vinos

$11.00

BTL Mas Que Vinos

$44.00

BTL Gulp Hablo

$56.00

BTL Denavolo

$49.00

BTL Matic

$48.00

BTL Gavoty

$52.00

BTL Korta Katerina

$68.00

BTL Ameztoi

$58.00

Sparkling

Glera

$10.00

Cantina Di Carpi

$10.00

Glera Ca' Di Rajo

$40.00

Lambrusco Piazza Grande

$40.00

Hild Sekt

$50.00

Clavielin Comte

$58.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Wine Flight

Wine Flight

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

