The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery

1,278 Reviews

$$

1143 Columbia Ave

Franklin, TN 37064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Bleu Cheese Chips

$7.00

Breaded Mushroom

$12.00

Cheddar Fries

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chicken Parm Rolls

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Fried Bologna Wedges

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Ribeye & Toast

$14.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Soup/Salad

Chicken CZR

$16.00

Salmon CZR

$14.00

Side Ceaser

$8.00

Ribeye Caesar Salad

$17.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Burgers

2.5 LB Colossal Burger

$70.00

24/7 Burger

$14.00

Black & Bleu

$14.00

Good Old Burger

$12.00

Lotz o' Bacon

$14.00

Mother Trucker

$14.00

Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

The Pig

$14.00

Pig Kahuna

$15.00

Swiss Burger

$14.00

Avocado Burger

$14.00

English Fare

Bangers And Mash

$12.00

Fish N Chips

$14.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Shepherds Pie

$13.00

Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

5 Rolls

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Mix Vegetables

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Beer Cheese

$4.00

Sliced Cucumber

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Straight Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side White Mac

$6.00

Side Kraft Mac

$6.00

One Chicken Tender

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kid/Burger & FF

$7.00

Kid/Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kid/Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid/Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Caramel Brownies

$8.00

Employee Dessert

Caramel Brownie (1 No Ice Cream)

$1.50

Cheesecake

$2.50

Lava

$1.50

Pumpkin Loaf Cake

$1.50

Entrees

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$15.00

The Salmon

$18.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

The JT

$14.00

8oz Ribeye

$20.00

Ribeye 12oz

$28.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fish N Chips

$14.00

Shepherds Pie

$15.00

Chili Mac N Cheese

$16.00

12 Oz Ribeye No Side

$22.00

Wings

8 Wings

$12.00

Handhelds

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Biscuits

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Frisco Melt

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

The Classic Club

$14.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.01

Black Abby Rose

$5.01

Blackstone Porter

$5.01

Blake's Flannel Mouth

$5.01

Blake's Pear

$5.01

Blake's Seasonal

$5.01

Blue Moon

$5.01

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Bush Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.01

Corona Light

$5.01

Easy Daze IPA

$5.01

Fat Tire

$5.01

Frost

$5.01

Heineken

$5.01

High Noon

$5.01

Lagunitas

$5.01

LIL Darlin

$5.01

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mill Creek Seasonal

$5.01

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modello

$5.01

PBR

$4.50

Prost

$5.01

Seltzer

$4.10

Session Player

$5.01

Shiner Bock

$5.01

Shocktop

$5.01

Stella

$5.01

Summer Shandy

$5.01

Yazoo Dos Perros

$5.01

Yazoo Gurst

$5.01

Yazoo Hefeweizen

$5.01

Yuengling

$4.50

Yuengling Gold

$4.50

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.75

Chocolate Sunday

$7.75

Cosmo

$8.75

Death Chocolate

$8.25

Dirty Martini

$8.75

Gin Martini

$8.75

HH Cosmo

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.75

Manhattan

$8.75

Vodka Martini

$8.75

Whiskey Street

$8.75

Absolut Stress

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.25

B-52

$8.00

Baybreeze

$6.25

Black Russian

$8.00

Blonde Slut

$8.00

Bloody Mary Plain

$8.00

Blue Hawaiin

$8.00

Blue Margarita

$8.00

Blue Valium

$8.00

Blue Valium TS

$10.00

Buttery Piglet

$8.00

Cape Cod

$6.25

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.25

Gimlet/Gin

$7.00

Gimlet/Vodka

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Grateful Dead TS

$10.00

Grayhound

$7.00

Hairy Navel

$8.00

Hand Grenade

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Ice Pick

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikazee

$8.00

L.I.T. Top Shelf

$10.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Beach Tea

$8.00

Long Beach TS

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Margarita Frozen

$7.00

Margarita Rocks

$7.50

Midori Sour

$7.25

Millionaires Coffee

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Headed Pig

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Rum Runner

$7.75

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Tounge N Panty

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Liquid Marijana

$8.00

French 75

$14.00

TS French 75

$20.00

Jager Barrel

$8.00

Caribbean Pig

$7.75

Chocolate Pig

$6.25

Gold Margarita

$7.75

Gold Margarita Rocks

$7.75

Hog Wild

$7.75

Frankenstine Marg

$7.75

Irish Coffee

$6.75

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Pig

$7.75

Vampire Juice

$7.75

Purple Pig

$7.75

Sangria Margarita

$7.75

Sangria Margarita Rocks

$7.75

Skinny Margarita

$7.75

Witches Brew

$7.75

Drafts

D/ Harp Lager

$5.92

D/Black & Tan

$5.92

D/Guinness

$5.92

D/IPA

$5.92

D/Blue Moon

$5.47

D/ Teddy Loves Pilsner

$5.92

D/ Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.92

D/Miller Lite

$4.00

D/Special

$3.00

Liquor

Well Bourbon / Whiskey

$7.00

Bird Dog Grapefruit

$8.25

Bird Dog Peach

$8.25

Bird Dog PB

$8.25

Bird Dog Strawberry

$8.25

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Fire Ball

$6.50

Four Roses

$8.00

Jack Daniels Black

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

Bulliet

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Blanton's

$15.50

George Dickel

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Bushmills

$6.50

Four Roses

$8.50

Whitsle Pig

$8.00

Calumet

$56.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Empress

$11.50

Ghost Rail

$11.50

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Light

$7.25

Captain Morgan

$7.25

RumHaven

$7.25

Papa's Pilar Blonde

$20.00

Papa's Pilar Dark

$20.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Dewars

$8.50

Johnny Walker Red

$8.25

McCallan 12 year

$15.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jose Quervo Gold

$7.50

Jose Quervo Silver

$7.50

Patron Silver

$13.50

TC Craft Blanco

$9.50

TC Craft Repesado

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.50

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pickers Blueberry

$7.50

Pickers Orange

$7.50

Pickers Pineapple

$7.50

Three Olives Grape

$7.50

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Pickers

$7.50

Pink Whitney

$6.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Black Raspberry Schnapps

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Cafe Lolita

$6.00

Cream de Coc Ban

$6.00

Cream de Coc Dark

$6.00

Cream de Menth Dark

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Gran Gala

$6.00

Hazelnut Liquor

$6.00

Jagermiester

$7.00

Korbel Brandy

$6.00

McCormick Irish Cream

$7.00

Melon

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.75

Root Beer Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.75

Rumplemints

$6.00

NA Bevs

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Bloody Mix Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Flavored Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Refill

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$4.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

To Go Drink

$3.00

Water

Shots

Buttery Piglet

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jack Hammer

$8.00

Jager Barrel

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Headed Pig

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Shark Bite

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Pig Punch

$8.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$9.00

Irish Quaalude

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Saint Peppermint

$8.00

Tequila Sunset Shot

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Irish Goodbye

$8.00

Wine

G/Champagne

$8.00

G/Gnarly Malbec

$9.00

G/H Cabernet

$8.00

G/H Chardonnay

$8.00

G/H Merlot

$8.00

G/H Pinot Grigio

$8.00

G/H Red Blend

$8.00

G/H Sangria

$8.00

G/H White Zinn

$8.00

G/19 Crimes

$9.00

G/ Sav Blanc

$9.00

G/William Hill

$9.00

G/Cavit Pinot Grigio

$9.00

G/Regio Pinot Noir

$9.00

G/Rod Strong Mer

$9.00

G/120 Malbec

$9.00

G/Regio Blend

$11.00

G/Regio Rose

$11.00

G/Entycement

$9.00

G/Prologue

$9.00

G/ Reisling

$9.00

G/ 1924 Cab

$11.00

G/Prosecco

$11.00

B/Rose

$35.00

B/Cavit Pinot Grigio

$35.00

B/Champagne

$35.00

B/Gnarly Head

$35.00

B/Loon Pinot Noir

$35.00

B/19 Crimes

$35.00

B/Rodney Strong

$35.00

B/Will Hill Chardonnay

$35.00

Corking Fee

$20.00

B/Josh

$35.00

B/Bex

$35.00

B/Prologue

$35.00

B/1924 Cab

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

Gallery
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery image

