Burger Boy

review star

No reviews yet

12023 NM-14

Cedar Crest, NM 87008

Popular Items

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Double Meat Green Chile Cheeseburger

$15.95

Large Milk Shake

$7.00

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Coffe

BREAKFAST

Breakfast on the Go

Biscuit, Choice of Meat, Egg and Cheese

$5.25

Biscuit, Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

2 Eggs, Choice of Meet, Cheese, Choice of Bread or Biscuit

Hand Held Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheese, Choice of Meat With Red or Green Chile

Plain & Simple

$9.50

2 Eggs, Hash Brown and Choice of Toast Or Biscuit

Classic

$11.95

2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast or Biscuit

Breakfast Favorites

Barb's Biscuits and Gravy

$6.25

2 Biscuits and Gravy

Barbs Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

Lots of Barb's Biscuits and Gravy

$9.95

4 Biscuits and Gravy

Lots of Barbs Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

$10.95

Green Chili Bill Pancake Breakfast

$14.99

2 Green Chile Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast or Biscuit

Grammy's Special

$14.99

2 Biscuits on top of Hashbrowns, Smotherd in Choice of Red or Green Chile AND Gravy, 2 Eggs and Cheese

New Mexican Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

2 Eggs, Beans, Hash Browns, Corn or Flour Tortilla, Smothered in Red or Green Chile

Smothered Burrito Plate

$11.95

Eggs, Hash Browns, Coice of Meat, Smothered in Red or Green Chile, Hash Browns and Beans on the Side

Smothered Burrito

$9.95

Eggs, Hash Browns, Coice of Meat, Smothered in Red or Green Chile

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

Eggs, Cheese, Red or Green Chile, Choice of Meat between two Flour Tortillas, Salsa and a side of Sour Cream

Pancakes and French Toast

Single Pancake

$3.50

1 Pancake

Two Stack

$6.95

2 Pancakes

Three Stack

$7.75

3 Pancakes

Just A Stack Breakfast

$12.95

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast or Biscuit

Just Stack And A Half Breakfast

$13.95

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, 2 Pieces of Bacon and 1 Sausage on the side with choice of Toast or Biscuit

Single Green Chile Bacon Pancake

$5.00

The French Toast Breakfast

$11.95

2 French Toast, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice fo Meat

French Toast (2)

$7.50

Omelets

3 Cheese Omelet

$11.75

American, Swiss and Cheddar, Hash Browns and Choice of Toast or Biscuit

Single Meat Omelet

$11.75

Cheese and Choice of Meat, Hash Browns and Toast

Meat Lover's Omelet

$13.99

Cheese and your choice of two Meats, Hash Browns and Toast

Denver Omelet

$13.99

Ham, Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onoins, Hash Browns and Choice of Toast or Biscuit

You Pick It

$10.95

Side Orders

Piece of Ham

$3.90

One Piece of Ham

Sausage Patty

$3.00

One Sausage Patty

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Two Slices of Bacon

Hash Browns

$2.40

One Egg

$1.65

Any Style

Side of Toast

$1.50

2 Pieces

Biscuit

$2.00

Beans

$1.95

Rice

$1.95

Chile

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Kids and Seniors

French Toast (1) with Hash Browns

$7.00

Pancake (1) with Hash Browns

$7.00

1 Egg with Hash Browns

$7.00

1/2 Huevos Rancheros

$7.00

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

1/2 Quesadilla

$7.00

LUNCH

BURGERS

Hamburger

$8.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Double Meat Burger

$13.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$14.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Green Chile Burger

$9.95

Double Meat Green Chile Burger

$14.95

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$10.95

Double Meat Green Chile Cheeseburger

$15.95

Red Chile Burger

$9.95

Double Meat Red Chile Burger

$14.95

Red Chile Cheeseburger

$10.95

Double Meat Red Cheeseburger

$15.95

Rellano Burger

$12.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

Buffalo Burger

$15.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Garden Burger

$15.95

Tot Burger

$6.50

Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Puppy Patty

$4.40

People Patty

$4.40

Xmas Burger

$9.95

Double Meat Xmas Burger

$14.95

Xmas Cheeseburger

$10.95

Double Meat Xmas Cheese Burger

$15.95

Queso Burger

$11.95

Double Queso Burger

$14.95

Sopa Burger

$9.95

Sopa Double Meat Hamburger

$13.95

SANDWICHES

New Mexico Melt

$13.50

1/2 Pound Patty, Red Chile, Green Chile, American, Swiss, on Rye

Patty Melt

$11.50

1/2 Pound Patty, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, on Rye

Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

BLT

$10.50

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Tarter, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Grilled Ham, American Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Pull Pork BBQ Sandwitch

$10.95

Favorites

Frito Pie

$4.70

Red Chile, Beef, Beens, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce Tomatoes

Lg. Frito Pie

$6.50

Red Chile, Beef, Beens, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce Tomatoes

Nugget Plate

$8.25

8 Nuggets, Fries, Choice of Sauce

Hot Dog

$4.50

Big Hot Dog

Fish and Chips

$10.45

3 Pieces of Fish, Fries, Tarter

Chile Cheese Dog

$7.10

Served with Red Chile, Cheese, Oninos and Taco Meat

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$6.00

Red Chile Cheese Fries

$6.00

Corn Dog

$3.00

Green Chile Cheese Tots

$6.75

Red Chile Cheese Tots

$6.75

NEW MEXICAN FOOD

Beef Taco Plate

$10.50

Served with Rice, Beans and Salsa

Chicken Taco Plate

$11.95

Served with Rice, Beans and Salsa

Smothered Burrito Plate

$11.95

Beands, Beef, Cheese and Choice of Red or Green Chile

Smothered Burrito

$9.25

Hand Held Burrito

$6.50

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$10.50

3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.

Beef Enchilada Plate

$10.95

3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$11.95

3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.

Relleno Plate

$12.95

Ala Cart Taco

$3.50

Ala Cart Enchilada

$2.50

KIDS & SENIOR MENU

Tot Burger and Fries

$7.00

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.00

Fish (1) and Fries

$7.00

Nuggets (4) and Fries

$7.00

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Beef Taco

$7.00

Rolled Enchilada with Fries or Beans and Rice

$7.00

Corn Dog with Fries

$7.00

Tot Tenderloin with Fries

$7.00

SIDES

Small Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$3.85

Small Onion Rings

$5.70

Large Onion Rings

$7.95

Small Totts

$3.25

Large Totts

$4.50

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$7.95

Small Sweet Potato Fry

$5.70

Bacon

$2.75

2 Slices

Cup of Beans 8oz

$1.95

Cup of Beans 12oz

$2.95

Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Ranch

$0.25

Xtra Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Xtra Green Chile

$1.00

Xtra Red Chile

$1.00

Dessert

Small Milk Shake

$4.50

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry

Medium Milk Shake

$5.75

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry

Large Milk Shake

$7.00

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Coffe

Small Malt

$5.00

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry

Medium Malt

$6.60

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry

Large Malt

$8.00

Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry

Soft Serve

$3.00

Cup or Cone

Kid Cone

$1.00

Cake

$3.95

Pie

$4.00

Scone

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

Fudge

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.75

Kids Fruit Punch

$2.25

Small Fruit Punch

$3.25

Large Fruit Punch

$4.25

Jumbo Fruit Punch

$5.50

Kids Lemonaide

$2.25

Small Lemonade

$3.25

Large Lemonade

$4.25

Jumbo Lemonade

$5.50

Kids Ice Tea

$2.25

Small Ice Tea

$3.25

Large Ice Tea

$4.25

Jumbo Ice Tea

$5.50

Kids Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Small Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Large Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Jumbo Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Coffee

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Miscellaneous

Special Request

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Burgers in New Mexico

Website

Location

12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest, NM 87008

Directions

