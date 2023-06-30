- Home
- /
- Cedar Crest
- /
- Burger Boy
Burger Boy
No reviews yet
12023 NM-14
Cedar Crest, NM 87008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
Breakfast on the Go
Biscuit, Choice of Meat, Egg and Cheese
Biscuit, Egg and Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs, Choice of Meet, Cheese, Choice of Bread or Biscuit
Hand Held Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Cheese, Choice of Meat With Red or Green Chile
Plain & Simple
2 Eggs, Hash Brown and Choice of Toast Or Biscuit
Classic
2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Breakfast Favorites
Barb's Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits and Gravy
Barbs Sausage Biscuits and Gravy
Lots of Barb's Biscuits and Gravy
4 Biscuits and Gravy
Lots of Barbs Sausage Biscuits and Gravy
Green Chili Bill Pancake Breakfast
2 Green Chile Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Grammy's Special
2 Biscuits on top of Hashbrowns, Smotherd in Choice of Red or Green Chile AND Gravy, 2 Eggs and Cheese
New Mexican Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs, Beans, Hash Browns, Corn or Flour Tortilla, Smothered in Red or Green Chile
Smothered Burrito Plate
Eggs, Hash Browns, Coice of Meat, Smothered in Red or Green Chile, Hash Browns and Beans on the Side
Smothered Burrito
Eggs, Hash Browns, Coice of Meat, Smothered in Red or Green Chile
Breakfast Quesadilla
Eggs, Cheese, Red or Green Chile, Choice of Meat between two Flour Tortillas, Salsa and a side of Sour Cream
Pancakes and French Toast
Single Pancake
1 Pancake
Two Stack
2 Pancakes
Three Stack
3 Pancakes
Just A Stack Breakfast
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice of Meat, Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Just Stack And A Half Breakfast
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, 2 Pieces of Bacon and 1 Sausage on the side with choice of Toast or Biscuit
Single Green Chile Bacon Pancake
The French Toast Breakfast
2 French Toast, 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Choice fo Meat
French Toast (2)
Omelets
3 Cheese Omelet
American, Swiss and Cheddar, Hash Browns and Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Single Meat Omelet
Cheese and Choice of Meat, Hash Browns and Toast
Meat Lover's Omelet
Cheese and your choice of two Meats, Hash Browns and Toast
Denver Omelet
Ham, Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onoins, Hash Browns and Choice of Toast or Biscuit
You Pick It
Side Orders
Kids and Seniors
LUNCH
BURGERS
Hamburger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Double Meat Burger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Cheeseburger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Double Meat Cheeseburger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Green Chile Burger
Double Meat Green Chile Burger
Green Chile Cheeseburger
Double Meat Green Chile Cheeseburger
Red Chile Burger
Double Meat Red Chile Burger
Red Chile Cheeseburger
Double Meat Red Cheeseburger
Rellano Burger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
BBQ Bacon Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Double Mushroom Swiss Burger
Buffalo Burger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Garden Burger
Tot Burger
Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Puppy Patty
People Patty
Xmas Burger
Double Meat Xmas Burger
Xmas Cheeseburger
Double Meat Xmas Cheese Burger
Queso Burger
Double Queso Burger
Sopa Burger
Sopa Double Meat Hamburger
SANDWICHES
New Mexico Melt
1/2 Pound Patty, Red Chile, Green Chile, American, Swiss, on Rye
Patty Melt
1/2 Pound Patty, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, on Rye
Pork Tenderloin
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun
Grilled Chicken
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce Tomato
Fish Sandwich
Tarter, Lettuce, Tomato on a Bun
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham, American Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Pull Pork BBQ Sandwitch
Favorites
Frito Pie
Red Chile, Beef, Beens, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce Tomatoes
Lg. Frito Pie
Red Chile, Beef, Beens, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce Tomatoes
Nugget Plate
8 Nuggets, Fries, Choice of Sauce
Hot Dog
Big Hot Dog
Fish and Chips
3 Pieces of Fish, Fries, Tarter
Chile Cheese Dog
Served with Red Chile, Cheese, Oninos and Taco Meat
Green Chile Cheese Fries
Red Chile Cheese Fries
Corn Dog
Green Chile Cheese Tots
Red Chile Cheese Tots
NEW MEXICAN FOOD
Beef Taco Plate
Served with Rice, Beans and Salsa
Chicken Taco Plate
Served with Rice, Beans and Salsa
Smothered Burrito Plate
Beands, Beef, Cheese and Choice of Red or Green Chile
Smothered Burrito
Hand Held Burrito
Cheese Enchilada Plate
3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Beef Enchilada Plate
3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
3 Rolled Enchiladas, Rice and Beans. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Relleno Plate
Ala Cart Taco
Ala Cart Enchilada
KIDS & SENIOR MENU
SIDES
Small Fries
Large Fries
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Small Totts
Large Totts
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Small Sweet Potato Fry
Bacon
2 Slices
Cup of Beans 8oz
Cup of Beans 12oz
Cheese
Xtra Ranch
Xtra Tarter Sauce
Xtra Green Chile
Xtra Red Chile
Dessert
Small Milk Shake
Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry
Medium Milk Shake
Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry
Large Milk Shake
Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Coffe
Small Malt
Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry
Medium Malt
Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry
Large Malt
Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla or Cherry
Soft Serve
Cup or Cone
Kid Cone
Cake
Pie
Scone
Cookies
Fudge
Root Beer Float
Drinks
Can Soda
Kids Fruit Punch
Small Fruit Punch
Large Fruit Punch
Jumbo Fruit Punch
Kids Lemonaide
Small Lemonade
Large Lemonade
Jumbo Lemonade
Kids Ice Tea
Small Ice Tea
Large Ice Tea
Jumbo Ice Tea
Kids Arnold Palmer
Small Arnold Palmer
Large Arnold Palmer
Jumbo Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Bottle Water
Miscellaneous
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Best Burgers in New Mexico
12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest, NM 87008