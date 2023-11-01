The Burger Factory
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Burgers ever!!! Wings Ribs and more !!! Come in and enjoy!
Location
9700 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 186, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ari Korean BBQ - 9700 Medlock Bridge Rd #112
No Reviews
9700 Medlock Bridge Rd #112 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurant
Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina
No Reviews
9775-A Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Johns Creek
More near Johns Creek