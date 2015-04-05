A map showing the location of The Burger Joint 835 J StView gallery

The Burger Joint 835 J St

review star

No reviews yet

835 J St

Arcata, CA 95521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Burgers

Classic

$18.00

Shroomy

$18.00

Humburger

$18.00

Backwood

$18.00

Juicy Lucy

$18.00

Fried Red Hot

$18.00

Green Chick

$18.00

Salmonid

$20.00

Fun Guy

$18.00

Arcatan

$18.00

Burger Special

$20.00

Slider Special

$12.00

BYO Burger

BYO Beef

$15.00

BYO Chicken

$15.00

BYO Fried Chicken

$15.00

BYO Juicy

$16.00

BYO Salmon

$18.00

BYO PortoBello

$15.00

BYO Veggie Burger

$15.00

Salads

Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Large Caesar

$15.00

Small Caesar

$10.00

Large House Salad

$13.00

Small House Salad

$8.00

House Favorites

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Beef Corndog

$10.00

Hotlink Corndog

$10.00

Veggie Corndog

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Chili Cup

$8.00

Slider

$5.00

Side Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Slider Patty

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Veggie Dog

$9.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Hotlink

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Large Fries

$8.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Large Curly Fries

$8.00

Small Curly Fries

$4.00

Large Sweet Pot Fries

$8.00

Small Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

Large Onion Rings

$10.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.50

Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Red Hot

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Aiioli

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Ketchup

Yellow Mustard

Extra Large TOGO Ranch

$12.00

Large TOGO Ranch

$6.00

Mayo

TOGO STUFF

Napkins

Utensils

Ketchup

Mustard

Drinks

Bottle Soda

$4.00

Canned Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

BTL Coke

Can Coke

Apple Juice

$3.00

Frozen Goods

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Coffee Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Soda Float

$7.00

Candy

Burger Gumies

$0.50

Candy

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burger Joint

Location

835 J St, Arcata, CA 95521

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak Deli & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
1101 H Street Unit #3 Arcada, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Cafe Brio
orange star4.2 • 920
791 G Street Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Mazzotti's Ristorante Italiano - 773 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
773 8th Street Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Northtown Coffee - 1603 G St
orange starNo Reviews
1603 G St Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Grill & Cantina
orange star4.5 • 15
3525 Janes Road Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Barrels Burgers & BBQ - 1095 South Fortuna Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1095 South Fortuna Boulevard Fortuna, CA 95540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arcata

Cafe Brio
orange star4.2 • 920
791 G Street Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Grill & Cantina
orange star4.5 • 15
3525 Janes Road Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arcata
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
review star
No reviews yet
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston