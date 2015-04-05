The Burger Joint 835 J St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burger Joint
Location
835 J St, Arcata, CA 95521
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mazzotti's Ristorante Italiano - 773 8th Street
No Reviews
773 8th Street Arcata, CA 95521
View restaurant