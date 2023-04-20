  • Home
  • /
  • Geneva
  • /
  • The Burger Local - 577 South 3rd Street Ste 102
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Burger Local 577 South 3rd Street Ste 102

review star

No reviews yet

577 South 3rd Street Ste 102

Geneva, IL 60134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Local Burger
Taco Cobb Salad
Chipotle Chicken

Food

Starters

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

pimento cheese + queso sauce

Queso Dip

$10.00

served w/ tortilla chips

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.00

homemade poppers stuffed with cilantro, chives, mozzarella, pepper jack, and cream cheese

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

buffalo pulled chicken, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, queso fundido, white cheddar, jalapeños, cabbage, tortilla chips

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.00

fried buttermilk chicken tenders, french fries, served w/ ranch or bbq

Wings

$16.00

(8) buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Orange Cayenne, or Sriracha Bourbon w/ celery + carrots, bleu cheese or ranch

Tots

$15.00

homemade tater tots, braised short rib, queso fundido, caramelized onions, au jus, parmesan

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

(5) deviled eggs topped w/ pickled red onion, korean chili, + fresh dill served over cabbage

Tomato + Artichoke Bruschetta

$13.00

Crispy artichoke, tomato, red onions, basil, balsamic glaze, crumbled goat cheese, microgreens

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Chili Verde Soup

$6.00

Chili Verde w/ braised pork + hominy

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soup of the Day ask your server for details

Salads + Bowls

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$17.00

Artichoke, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta, red onions, prosciutto, garbanzo beans, rosemary garlic vinaigrette

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, oranges, avocado, queso fresco, sunflower seeds, cucumber, radish, ginger citrus vinaigrette add grilled chicken or fried chicken $7, shrimp or salmon $10

Taco Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chicken tenders, mixed greens, pico de gallo, corn+black bean salsa, Monterey jack cheese, fried tortilla strips, avocado, chipotle lime dressing

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, dill mustard vinaigrette

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, black bean+corn salsa, bell peppers, cabbage, jalapeño salsa, crema, brown rice

Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

chipotle lime shrimp, brown rice black beans, cilantro, pineapple salsa, crema, avocado

Taco of the month

$16.00

Mac + Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.00

Grilled or fried chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo crema

Pimento + Bacon Mac

$14.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, chives, breadcrumbs

Italian Beef Mac

$17.00

Shredded Italian beef, fresh mozzarella, hot giardiniera, chive, toasted breadcrumbs

BYO Mac

$12.00

Bacon $2, mushrooms $1, caramelized onion $1, chicken tenders $7, grilled chicken $7, 4oz wagyu beef patty $5, avocado $2, giardiniera $1, jalapenos $.50, pico de gallo $.50, BBQ sauce $.50

Cajun Mac

$21.00

Burgers

Local Burger

$15.00

10oz hand-formed beef patty, potato bun, american, swiss, cheddar, or bleu cheese + add-ons: bacon $2, egg $1, mushrooms $1, caramelized onion $1, avocado $2, jalapenos $.50

BBQ Burger

$17.00

10oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, homemade onion rings, thick cut bacon, smokey BBQ

Black + Bleu

$16.00

10oz beef patty, sautéed garlic mushrooms, gorgonzola, onion strings, black pepper aioli

Classic Melt

$18.00

2 4oz wagyu smashed patties, swiss, american, caramelized onions, special sauce, toasted marbled rye

Elotes Burger

$17.00

10oz beef patty, roasted corn, chipotle aioli, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, + micro cilantro

Four Pepper Burger

$17.00

10oz beef patty, jalapeno bacon, ghost pepper jack, habanero dusted fried onions, chipotle aioli

French Dip Burger

$16.00

10oz beef patty, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, fried leeks, rosemary au jus

Hangover Helper

$17.00

4oz smashed wagyu patty, bourbon bacon jam, gouda, chipotle maple aioli, sunny side up egg, hash browns.

Okey Dokey Artichokey

$15.00

4oz smashed wagyu patty, crispy artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, feta, tomato basil relish, roasted garlic aioli, ciabatta bun add extra patty $5

Short Rib Burger

$16.00

10oz beef patty, red wine braised short rib, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion

Wagyu Smash

$14.00

4oz wagyu patty smashed & stacked w/ american cheese, pickles, dill aioli, bacon, egg. add extra patty $5

BOTM

$16.00

Beyond Local Burger

$15.00

Beyond patty, vegan cheddar, vegan mayo, vegan friendly bun, LTOP

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken thigh, celery + bleu cheese slaw, buffalo sauce

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

chicken patty, pepper jack cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, chipotle onion strings, onion, lettuce, tomato

Falafel Burger

$15.00

falafel patty, feta cheese, arugula, tomato, tzatziki sauce, avocado, pickled red onion, potato bun

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

shrimp patty, pepper slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, unagi sauce

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Fries w/Queso

$6.00

Celery + Carrots

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Onion Rings w/Sauce

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mac 'n' Cheese Side

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Bacon

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Of Short Rib

$7.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Giardinera

$1.00

Pickled Onion

$0.50

Avocado

$2.00

Side Pickles

Grill Onions

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

4oz Wagyu Patty

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Onion Strings

$1.00

Kids

Kid's CheeseBurger

$8.00

american cheese, pretzel bun, choice of fries or side salad.

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

crispy chicken tenders w/ ranch, choice of fries or side salad.

Kid's Mac + Cheese

$7.00

house cheese sauce + noodles

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

american cheese, panini bread, choice of fries or side salad.

Kid's Crazy Mac

$10.00

chicken tenders, crumbled bacon, cheddar blast goldfish + cheetos (a la carte)

Kid's House Board

$10.00

deli ham, ritz crackers, cheddar, strawberries, grapes, cucumbers, carrots, goldfish, cheetos, _ chocolate chip cookies

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Sauces

Side Ranch

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Honey Mustard

Side Mayo

Side Bbq Sauce

Side Chipotle Lime

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side Dill Aioli

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipotle Maple Aioli

$0.50

Side Blk Pepper Aioli

Side Queso Fundido

$2.00

Side Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Rosemary Garlic Vin

Side Ginger Citrus Vin

Side Dill Mustard Vin

Side Jalepeno Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Pico

$1.00

Side Oil & Vin.

$0.50

Side Jerk

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Mango Haberno

$0.50

Side Sriracha Bourbon

$0.50

Side Of Pickles

Unagi Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Tzatziki

Side Of Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Shakes

Shakes (Copy)

Strawberry Swing

$7.00

strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberry, strawberry glazed beignet

Campfire

$7.00

chocolate ice cream, smokey chocolate sauce, crumbled graham crackers, toasted marshmallow

Horchata Shake

$7.00

vanilla ice cream, horchata mix, cinnamon sugar, churro, caramel sauce

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

classic chocolate shake, sprinkles, ice cream sandwich, whipped cream

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

classic vanilla shake, sprinkles, ice cream sandwich, whipped cream

Shake Of The Month

$7.00

Cookie

$1.50

1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

577 South 3rd Street Ste 102, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlas Chicken - Geneva
orange starNo Reviews
511 South 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Preservation - Geneva
orange starNo Reviews
513 South 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva
orange star4.6 • 3,676
477 South 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Copper Fox - 477 S 3rd Street STE 190 Geneva Il 60134
orange starNo Reviews
477 s 3rd street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Barrel + Rye - 477 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
477 South 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
orange star4.6 • 1,885
207 S 3rd St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Geneva

Bien Trucha
orange star4.5 • 5,183
410 W State St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva
orange star4.6 • 3,676
477 South 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
FoxFire - FoxFire Geneva
orange star4.6 • 1,924
17 W State St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
orange star4.6 • 1,885
207 S 3rd St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Nobel House - Geneva
orange star4.4 • 1,162
305 W State St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Geneva Ale House
orange star4.3 • 874
319 W. State St Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Geneva
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston