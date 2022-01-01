Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

The Burger Spot - Downtown Plymouth

884 Reviews

$

550 Forest Ave

Suite 3

Plymouth, MI 48170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/3 LB Angus
French Fries
1/2 LB Angus

BUILD A BURGER

1/3 LB Angus

1/3 LB Angus

$8.00
1/2 LB Angus

1/2 LB Angus

$10.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$9.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

SPECIALTY BURGERS

BBQ Fried Chicken Club

BBQ Fried Chicken Club

$14.00

BBQ, Swiss, bacon (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Pineapple, teriyaki, bacon, Swiss (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/3 LB Swiss & Mushroom

1/3 LB Swiss & Mushroom

$10.50

ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/2 LB Swiss & Mushroom

1/2 LB Swiss & Mushroom

$12.50

ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/3 LB Pineapple Teriyaki

1/3 LB Pineapple Teriyaki

$12.00

Pineapple, teriyaki, bacon, Swiss (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/2 LB Pineapple Teriyaki

1/2 LB Pineapple Teriyaki

$14.00

Pineapple, teriyaki, bacon, Swiss (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/3 LB Ring Of Fire

1/3 LB Ring Of Fire

$10.50

Pepper jack, jalapeno, onion rings, sriracha mayo (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/2 LB Ring of Fire

1/2 LB Ring of Fire

$12.50

Pepper jack, jalapeno, onion rings, sriracha mayo (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/3 LB BBQ Bacon Cheddar

1/3 LB BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$10.50

(ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/2 LB BBQ Bacon Cheddar

1/2 LB BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$12.50

(ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/3 LB Sunrise

1/3 LB Sunrise

$12.00

Bacon, egg, cheddar, 1000 island. **Click the "egg" topping button to choose your egg temperature** (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

1/2 LB Sunrise

1/2 LB Sunrise

$14.00

Bacon, egg, cheddar, 1000 island. **Click the "egg" topping button to choose your egg temperature** (ALL ✅ ITEMS ARE INCLUDED AND MODIFIABLE)

VEGAN

Black Bean Burger V

Black Bean Burger V

$8.00

With avocado & salsa

Beyond Burger GF V

Beyond Burger GF V

$10.00

HOT DOGS

SPOT DOG

SPOT DOG

$4.00

Build your own

Bacon Wrapped Dog

Bacon Wrapped Dog

$6.00

Build your own

Detroit Dog

Detroit Dog

$6.00

coney chili, mustard, onion

Tofu Spot Dog

Tofu Spot Dog

$5.00

Build your own

Tofu Coney Dog

Tofu Coney Dog

$7.00

quinoa chili, mustard, onion

FRIES & TOTS

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50

See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sea Salt

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!

SIDES

6 spears, homemade ranch
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

6 spears, ranch

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$6.00

7 piece, ranch

TENDERS

3 PIECE TENDER

3 PIECE TENDER

$7.00
5 PIECE TENDER

5 PIECE TENDER

$10.00

QUINOA CHILI

Quinoa Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan

KIDS

KID BURGER

$6.50

With fries and a juice box

KID CHEESE BURGER

$7.50

With fries and a juice box

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

With fries and a juice box

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

With fries and a juice box

DIPPING SAUCE

House Made Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Slider Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packets

Big Aioli

$0.50

Big Dijon

$0.50

Beverages

Freestyle Fountain drink

Freestyle Fountain drink

$2.75
20oz Coke Bottle

20oz Coke Bottle

$2.75
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.75
20oz Coke Zero

20oz Coke Zero

$2.75
Glass Coke

Glass Coke

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.50

Kids Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Canned Soda

$1.50

Cherry Coke Bottle

$2.75

FUL Savage Berry

$3.75

FUL Recover Pineapple Coconut

$3.75

FUL Rehab W/CBD Cherry

$5.00

FUL Lit Blood Orange

$3.75

Shakes, Malts, Scoops N Floats

Guernsey Shakes

Guernsey Shakes

$6.50
Guernsey Malts

Guernsey Malts

$7.00
Scoop

Scoop

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burger, Shakes, Fries & More!

Website

Location

550 Forest Ave, Suite 3, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery
The Burger Spot image
The Burger Spot image
The Burger Spot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
306 S Main Street plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Zo's Good Burger - Livonia
orange starNo Reviews
39350 SIX MILE RD LIVONIA, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Famous Hamburger Canton - Canton - Ford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
44011 Ford Rd. Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Thomas's Dining
orange star4.6 • 1
33971 Plymouth Rd Livonia, MI 48150
View restaurantnext
Wintergarden Tavern - Livonia
orange star3.8 • 603
33320 7 Mile Rd Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Golden Feather BBQ
orange star4.1 • 787
29633 Ford Rd Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth
orange star4.6 • 2,823
580 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
orange star4.8 • 2,823
555 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
orange star4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
orange star4.5 • 2,055
744 Wing St Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Thai Ocha - 200 S. Main Street
orange star4.4 • 1,706
200 S. Main Street Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Pizza Spot
orange star4.8 • 746
437 Forest Ave Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston