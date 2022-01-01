The Burger Spot imageView gallery

The Burger Spot Redondo Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1815 Hawthorne Blvd

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Cheese Madness Burger
Philly Cheesesteak

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99+
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99+
Tater Tots With Cheese

Tater Tots With Cheese

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$5.49
Philly Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chicken Cheese Fries

$8.99
Chicken Nuggets 10pcs

Chicken Nuggets 10pcs

$7.99
Chicken Tenders With Fries

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$5.99+

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.99+

100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our special secret sauce.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.99+

100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and our special secret sauce.

Spot Burger

Spot Burger

$9.99+

100% Fresh Patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Philly steak mix with grilled onions and green peppers, jack & cheddar melted on top of the philly, and One onion ring, our special secret sauce.

Mushroom & Swiss burger

Mushroom & Swiss burger

$8.99+

100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, Swiss cheese, Fresh mushrooms sauté with onions & our special secret sauce.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50+

100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, grilled onions topped with BBQ sauce and our special house sauce.

Nacho Jalapeno Burger

Nacho Jalapeno Burger

$8.99+

100% Fresh patty cooked with our special seasoning, American cheese, sauté with a mix of serranos, jalapeños, grilled onions and sriracha sauce on top, grilled tomato, nacho chips with nacho cheese and our special secret sauce.

Cheese Madness Burger

Cheese Madness Burger

$8.99+

100% Fresh Patty cooked with our special seasoning, 2 American cheese, 1 Swiss cheese, topped with our special grilled jack & cheddar cheese, fresh crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions and our special secret sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99+

100% Fresh patty, cooked with our special seasoning, 2 Beef Bacon Strips, American cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our special secret sauce.

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$7.99+

Chicken Breast Filet, mix with buttermilk, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with our special secret sauce.

Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.99+

100% Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and our special secret house sauce.

Veggie Burger

$7.99+

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Patty, Crispy Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickle, Caramelized onions, and our special secret sauce.

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99+
Avocado Bbq Bacon Burger

Avocado Bbq Bacon Burger

$11.99+

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Thinly sliced Philly steak mixed with onion, bell pepper, seasoning, mayo, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Teriyaki Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99+

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99+

Veggie Cheesesteak

$8.99+

Dipping Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.65

Hot Sauce

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.65

House Sauce

$0.65

Salads

House Salad

$4.00+

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99

Cookies N Cream Milkshake

$6.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.99

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry & Bananas Smoothie

$4.99

Kids Menu

6 piece Chicken Nuggets Kids Combo

$6.99

Hamburger Kids Combo

$6.99

Cheeseburger Kids Combo

$6.99

2 piece Chicken Strips Kids Combo

$6.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Cheeseburger - Kids

$4.99

Hamburger - Kids

$4.99

Soda upgrade

$1.99

Drinks

Root Beer

$2.79

Perrier Water

$2.99

Smart Water

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Coffee

$1.99

Soda Can

$1.50

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.79

Ice Tea

$2.79

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.99

Nestle Water

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

LEMONADE

$2.79

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.99

TAMARINDO

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.79

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Special

Cheeseburger with Fries Special

$6.99

Philly Cheese Steak with Fries Special

$6.99

Chicken Cheese Steak with Fries Special

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location

1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Directions

The Burger Spot image

