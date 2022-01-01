  • Home
  • Taos
  • The Burger Stand at Taos Ale House - 401 Paseo del Pueblo Norte
A map showing the location of The Burger Stand at Taos Ale House 401 Paseo del Pueblo NorteView gallery

The Burger Stand at Taos Ale House 401 Paseo del Pueblo Norte

review star

No reviews yet

401 Paseo del Pueblo Norte

Taos, NM 87571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$13.50

The Classic Burger

$12.00

Diner Burger

$10.00

Smoke Burger

$14.00

Shroom and Swiss Burger

$13.00

Fire Burger

$12.50

Kobe Burger

$15.00

Barnyard Bash Burger

$13.50

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Spicy Shitake Burger

$12.00

Romesco Burger

$11.00

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Catfish Po Boy

$12.50

Patty Melt

$11.00

Pasole

$11.00

French Fries

side Regular Fries

$3.50

side Duck Fat Fries

$4.00

side Nacho Fries

$5.00

side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.00

side Red Chile Tajin Fries

$4.00

side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

side Onion Rings

$5.00

side tots

$4.50

bsk Regular Fries

$6.50

bsk Duck Fat Fries

$8.00

bsk Nacho Fries

$8.00

bsk Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

bsk Red Chile Tajin Fries

$8.00

bsk Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

bsk Onion Rings

$8.00

bsk tots

$6.50

Salads

Side - Plaza Caesar

$6.50

Side - Farmers Market Seasonal

$6.50

Side - Quinoa Arugula Salad

$6.50

Full - Plaza Caesar

$11.00

Full - Farmers Market Seasonal

$11.00

Full - Quinoa Arugula Salad

$11.00

Mains

Falafel

$9.00+

Fish & Chips & Slaw

$15.00

Hot Dogs

Classic Dog

$6.00

Chicago Dog

$7.00

Green Chile Cheese Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Wings

5-Piece Wings

$9.00

10-Piece Wings

$15.00

extras

pickles

$0.50

bacon

$2.50

puppy patty

$5.00

extra charge

$0.50

na bevs

fountain

$2.29

kids

$1.84

ice tea

$3.50

zia sodas

$4.50

stewarts

$4.50

henry

$4.50

hot t/coffee/cocoa

$3.50

polar

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Corn Dog

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Lentil Burger

$7.50

draft beer

1 Mocha Dolce

$4.61+

2. Blk Butte Porter

$4.61+

3. 2nd street brown ale

$4.01+

4. 90 Schilling

$4.01+

5. Check Out Chaco

$4.61+

6. 2nd St Kolsch

$4.01+

7. Bosque Lager

$4.61+

8. Ex Novo Stay Golden

$4.01+

9. Elephants On Parade

$4.61+

10. Slice Of Hefen

$4.01+

11. Marblefest

$4.01+

12. Pumpkin Ale

$4.61+

13. hAZy

$5.53+

14. 7k Ipa

$4.01+

15. Mama Always Said

$4.61+

16. All Y'all

$5.53+

17. Puff Puff

$4.61+

18. Rasberry

$4.61+

19. Pear

$4.61+

20. Pumpkin

$4.61+

21. Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime & Mint

$5.53+

22. Shiner Bock

$4.61+

23. Wine

$9.21

bottles/cans

mystery

$3.68

hard seltzer

$5.52

mojito

$7.36

montucky

$4.60

corona

$4.60

blue moon

$4.60

guiness

$5.52

modelo

$4.60

coors lt

$4.60

stella

$4.60

xx

$4.60

buds

$4.60

n/a beers

$4.60

Pbr

$3.68

Bavik

$5.00

Pale Ale

$5.00

cocktails

Margarita

$11.04

Blue Lav Vodka Soda

$11.04

Mule

$11.04

Tellers Vodka

$8.50

Ponderosa Whiskey

$11.04

El Duque Rum

$11.04

T.R. Bourbon

$11.04

Plata Teq.

$11.04

T.R. Oro Rum

$11.04

$7 Rum Shot

$6.45

2nd Shot

$5.00

Tank Wine

$7.00

merch

t-shirt

$20.00

hum reg

$9.99

hum fancy

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

