The Burger Temple
No reviews yet
3522 Park Avenue
Weehawken, NJ 07086
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Mini Empanadas$8.50
Beef Patties
- Guacamole TBT$13.50
Smashed avocado, pork sausage, sweet plantains
- Papa Criolla y Huevitos$9.00
Yellow baby potatoes and quail boiled eggs
- Ceviche de Chicharron$13.00
Crispy pork belly with citrus pickled onion
- Tostones Gratinados$14.00
Green plantains loaded with beef short rib, cheese and cilantro sauce
- Chicken Wings 6pcs$10.00
Choice of buffalo, BBQ or teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Wings 12 pcs$19.00
- Chicken Wings 24 pcs$38.00
- Camarones a la Parrilla$14.50
Grilled shrimp skewers with chipotle mayo
- Mazorca Gratinada$10.00
Sweet corn with cheese gratin and bacon
- Deditos de queso$8.50
- Arepitas hogado y guacamole$9.50
Arepas
- Arepa Burger$12.50
Corn cake stuffed with beef patty, sweet grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, bacon, sweet cabbage salad, minced potato chips and sauce.
- Arepa con Todo$11.50
Corn cake stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken, shredded beef and fried pork belly bites.
- Arepa con pollo desmechado$10.50
Stuffed corn cake with shredded chicken and cheese
- Arepa Carne$10.50
Corn cake stuffed with shredded beef and cheese.
Burgers
- TBT Burger$12.50
Double bacon, double mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, minced potato chips and sauce.
- Atomic Burger$11.00
Bacon, mozzarella cheese, sweet cabbage salad, minced potato chips and sauce.
- Power Burger$13.50
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, egg, pink and TBT sauce
- The Bank Burger$15.00
Double meet, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, cheddar cheese ketchup and mustard
- La Diabla Burger$13.50
Beef patty, pulled pork, sweet cabbage salad, mozzarella cheese, BBQ and chipotle mayo
- Wonder Burger$13.50
Lettuce, tomato, ranchera sausage, shredded cheese, chimichurri, pink and TBT sauce
- 5 Estrellas Burger$11.00
lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, rings, BBQ and pink sauce
- IVY Burger$13.00
- Cheeseburger$11.00
- Baconcheeseburger$12.50
Desgranados-Corn Bowl
Desserts
Hot Dogs
- Callejero Dog$10.50
Hot dog, mozzarella cheese, bacon, coslow salad, minced potato chips, topped with a quail egg and sauce
- El Rapido Dog$11.00
Ranchera sausage, mozzarella cheese, bacon, smashedRanchera sausage, mozzarella cheese, bacon, smashed avocado, sweet corn, minced potato chips, topped with a quail egg and sauce
- La Perra Malvada Dog$11.00
Combination of sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, egg, topped with mozzarella cheese, minced potato cheese and sauce
Loaded Fries
Parrilladas
- Parrillada for 2$39.00
From the grill, picanha and chicken breast, pork sausage, green plantains, corn cakes, side of sweet cabbage salad and smashed avocado
- New York Steak$18.00
Grilled New York steak choice of salad and 1 side
- Churrasco$28.00
Grilled skirt Steak, choice of salad and one side
- Picanha$18.00
Grilled Sirloin Cap, choice of salad and one side
- Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
choice of salad and one side
- Grilled Pork Loin$15.00
choice of salad and one side
- BBQ Pork Ribs$18.00
choice of salad and one side
- Delicias del Mar$26.00
pan seared salmon, grilled shrimp topped with garlic sauce
Patacones
Salads
Sandwiches
- Salmon BLT$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, chipotle mayo
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese and
- Steak Sandwich$9.50
TBT sauce
- Beef Short Rib Sandwich$10.00
caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese and TBT sauce
- Shredded Chicken Sandwich$10.00
sweet corn, mozzarella cheese and house sauce
Sides
Chuzos-Kebabs
Beverages
Sodas & Water
Coffees
Fresh squezzed drinks
Brunch Menu
Appetizers Brunch
- Mini Empanadas$8.50
Beef Patties
- Papa Criolla y Huevitos$9.00
Yellow baby potatoes and quail boiled eggs
- Ceviche de Chicharron$13.00
Crispy pork belly with citrus pickled onion
- Tostones Gratinados$14.00
Green plantains loaded with beef short rib, cheese and cilantro sauce
- Chicken Wings 6pcs$10.00
Choice of buffalo, BBQ or teriyaki sauce
- Camarones a la Parrilla$14.50
Grilled shrimp skewers with chipotle mayo
- Mazorca Gratinada$10.00
Sweet corn with cheese gratin and bacon
- Chuzos a la Parrilla$8.00
Grilled kebabs, choice of: beef, chicken, pork, served with boiled potato or corn cake
Salads Brunch
Breakfast Classics
Eggs Brunch
- The Classic$14.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, home fries and toast.
- Steak & Eggs$19.75
New York Steak, home fries and eggs.
- Veggie Omelette$12.00
Spinach, bell peppers, onions, with cheddar cheese, and home fries.
- Spanish Omelette$14.00
Bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and avocado.
- Steak Omelette$15.00
Chopped steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese served with home fries.
- Eggs & Chicken Wrap$14.00
Scrambled eggs, sofrito, spinach, bell peppers and melted cheese with cilantro sauce.
- Arepa with Cheese & Scrambled Eggs$10.00
Grilled corn cake with cheese gratin and scrambled eggs.
Entrees Brunch
- Crab Cake Platter$22.00
Served with salad and fries
- Pan Seared Salmon$23.00
Served with salad and grilled potatoes with smash avocado.
- Churrasco$28.00
Grilled Skirt Steak served with choice of salad and sweet plantains.
- Hawaian Chicken$18.00
With grilled pineapples, ham and cheese gratin choice of salad or rice and yellow baby potatoes.
- BBQ Pork Ribs$18.00
Choice of salad and fries.
- Beef Short Ribs tacos$16.00
served with pico de gallo and rice.
Burgers & Sandwiches Brunch
- Power Burger$13.50
Lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, egg, pink and TBT sauce
- Pulled Pork Burger$13.50
Sweet cabbage salad, homemade beef patty, pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, BBQ and chipotle mayo
- The Bank Burger$15.00
Double beef patty, cheddar cheese, onion rings, pickles and house sauce.
- Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Arugula, tomato, pickled onions, TBT sauce and chipotle mayo.
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Shredded chicken, sweet corn and melted cheese.
- Sandwich carne desmechada$10.00
- Cheeseburger$11.00
- Baconcheeseburger$12.50
- Atomic$11.00
- TBT Burger$12.50
- Wonder Burger$13.50
- 5 Estrellas$11.00
- IVY Burger$13.00
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
Kids Menu Brunch
Desserts
- Mango con Limon y Sal$5.00
Fresh mango with salt and lemon
- Ensalada de Frutas$9.00
Fruit salad with homemade cream and shredded cheese.
- Oblea$5.00
Waffle cookie stuffed with dulce de leche, blackberry puree and shredded cheese.
- Churros con Arequipe$10.00
Covered with dulce de leche and ice cream.
- Torta de Chocolate con Helado$10.00
Chocolate cake with ice cream.
- Tres Leches$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy a local taste and tradition!
3522 Park Avenue, Weehawken, NJ 07086