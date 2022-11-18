Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kismet The Burl

369 Thompson Road

Lexington, KY 40508

Kismet Food

Basic B

$12.00

Double smash patty burger with cheese, bread and butter pickles, lettuce and special sauce

Spicy Noodles

$13.00

Noodles tossed in a chili sauce with caramelized onions, cilantro and scallions.

Kismet Home Fries

$5.00
Something Sweet

$5.00

Peanut butter pie with a layer of chocolate ganache and topped with whip!

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Pickle spears fried and served with spicy ranch and banana peppers

PB&J Chicken

$10.00

Thai peanut sauce, fried chicken and grape jelly

Kalbi Rice Bowl

$15.00

Marinated flank steak, edamame, pineapple, carrot and sriracha on top of a bed of rice

Ranch

$0.75
Nehi

$5.00Out of stock
Ski

$3.00Out of stock
Cheerwine

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Located in the Distillery District in Lexington, sits The Burl Food. Partnered with The Burl Arcade and Burl Music Venue, it's your one stop for all things! Music, Food, Drinks and Games! Come on in and enjoy!

369 Thompson Road, Lexington, KY 40508

