Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Business Bar Freret Street

68 Reviews

$$

4525 Freret Street Suite 107

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Business First Breakfast Toast

Business First Breakfast Toast

$8.00

Texas toast topped with Fresh Avocado

StrongHer Fresh Start

StrongHer Fresh Start

$13.00

Traditional Southern Style Grits served with 2 Eggs and your choice of Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Hot Sausage. Served with a side of toast.

But First Beignets

But First Beignets

$6.00Out of stock

Mini Beignets sprinkled with Sugar

Starters/Sides

Power Hour Parmesan Fries

Power Hour Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Full Serving of Crispy, Baked Parmesan Garlic Fries

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer

$11.00

6-8 Gulf Shrimp Served with a Side of Bread

Power Hour Seasoned Fries

Power Hour Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Full Serving of Crispy Fries

Fresh Fruit Plate

Fresh Fruit Plate

$7.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruits and assorted berries Served with a side of House Yogurt

Butter Croissant

$5.00
Grilled Vegetable Plate

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$9.00

An assortment of colorful vegetables

Salads

The Refreshing Start Salad

The Refreshing Start Salad

$11.00

Refreshing Spinach and Arugula Salad topped with Fresh Strawberries, Walnuts and Feta Cheese drizzled with a Strawberry Balsamic Dressing.

Mains

All Business Fax Grilled Chicken Flatbread

All Business Fax Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

All Business Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

All Business Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Flatbread

"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

$15.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast Bites drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce & Served with a Side of Seasoned Fries

Let's Talk Grilled Chicken Tacos

Let's Talk Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 Soft Tacos Served with Grilled Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Your Choice of Sour Cream or Jalapeño Aioli

Let's Talk Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Let's Talk Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 Soft Tacos Served with Grilled Shrimp Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Your Choice of Sour Cream or Jalapeño Aioli

"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Salmon Bites

"The Better Business" Sweet Chili Salmon Bites

$17.00

Fried or Grilled Salmon Bites drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce & Served with a side of Seasoned Fries

Grilled Salmon Pasta

Grilled Salmon Pasta

$21.00

Pan seared salmon served over angel hair pasta tossed in a light lemon garlic butter sauce

Dessert

"But First" Beignets

"But First" Beignets

$6.00

Mini Beignets sprinkled with Sugar

BOOKS

Owner Jade Newman shares her story of becoming the Woman she is today. Intentional Girl is a Self-Help and Healing Autobiography written and Self Published by Co-Owner Jade Newman.
Intentional GIRL BOOK - Self-Published Self-Help and Healing Autobiography

Intentional GIRL BOOK - Self-Published Self-Help and Healing Autobiography

$20.00

Owner Jade Newman shares her story of becoming the Woman she is today. Intentional Girl is a Self-Help and Healing Autobiography written and Self Published by Co-Owner Jade Newman.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Hospitality and Business Go Hand In Hand. The Business Bar incorporates a Traditional Bar, Restaurant and Workstation.

Website

Location

4525 Freret Street Suite 107, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
The Business Bar image
The Business Bar image
The Business Bar image
The Business Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

City Greens - Freret
orange star4.7 • 311
5001 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Good Bird - New Orleans
orange star4.4 • 215
5041 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Midway Pizza - Freret St
orange star4.3 • 640
4725 Freret St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Crêpes à la Cart
orange star4.4 • 684
1039 Broadway Street New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
The Company Burger - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,570
4600 Freret St ste.a New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Dat Dog - Freret Street
orange star4.6 • 1,025
5030 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

The Company Burger - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,570
4600 Freret St ste.a New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Dat Dog - Freret Street
orange star4.6 • 1,025
5030 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Midway Pizza - Freret St
orange star4.3 • 640
4725 Freret St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Mojo Coffee House - Freret
orange star4.5 • 601
4700 Freret St, New Orleans New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
City Greens - Freret
orange star4.7 • 311
5001 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Good Bird - New Orleans
orange star4.4 • 215
5041 Freret Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston