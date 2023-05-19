B&B Tavern Sixes
3568 Sixes Rd
Canton, GA 30114
Popular Items
Spicy Jack Smash
Twin smashed all beef patties, pickled jalapenos, habanero jack cheese, bacon, shredded romaine and B&B sauce.
Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with pickles and your choice of sauce.
(8) B&B Wings
8 jumbo wings with choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing
FOOD
Snacks
(8) B&B Wings
8 jumbo wings with choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing
B&B Chili bowl
Scratch made chili, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips
B&B Chili cup
Scratch made chili, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Warm buffalo chicken dip, served with lavash flatbread, baby carrots and celery sticks.
Buffalo Nachos
fried chicken, pico de gallo, queso, blue cheese crumbles, ranch and cilantro
Diablo Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy Diablo sauce served with Jicama slaw
Edamame Hummus
Savory homemade edamame and cilantro lime hummus served with lavash flatbread, baby carrots and sliced cucumbers
Fried Brussels Appetizer
fried brussels tossed with bacon and goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Jumbo Pretzel
Topped with pretzel salt and served with queso and whole grain mustard blend.
Mozzarella Sticks
Italian breaded mozzarella with house-made marinara
Salads
Caesar Salad Entree
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons
Carne Asada Salad
Mixed greens, grilled Carne Asada, fire roasted corn salsa, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing.
Grain Bowl
Quinoa, farro, arugula, edamame, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice
Spring Salad
Seasonal salad with strawberry, blackberry, candied pecan and goat cheese over mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad Entree
Mixed greens, carrots, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, croutons
Handhelds
B&B Blues Burger
Twin ground beef patties, blue cheese, horseradish mayo, bbq sauce, arugula, bacon and onion jam, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries
Black Bean Wrap
Grilled garden burger, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, crispy tortilla strips all wrapped in a warmed flour tortilla.
Cali Steak Wrap
Grilled flank steak, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, cilantro, charred corn and poblano mix, chipotle ranch dressing all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with pickles and your choice of sauce.
Classic Burger
Twin smashed all ground beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with fries.
Meatloaf Patty Melt
B&B signature meatloaf with bacon onion jam, B&B sauce, melted Swiss cheese on Texas Toast white bread.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Twin smashed all beef patties, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, B&B sauce, fried onion straws
Pork Belly Burger
Twin smashed burger patties, habanero jack cheese, smoked pork belly, jalapeño cider jam and fried onion straws
Spicy Jack Smash
Twin smashed all beef patties, pickled jalapenos, habanero jack cheese, bacon, shredded romaine and B&B sauce.
Steak Philly
Thinly shave ribeye, caramelized onions and peppers, melted Swiss served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Tavern Reuben
Tender corned beef, marble rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing.
Small Plates
Ahi Tuna Stack
Zesty Ahi tuna, sesame seed blend serve atop cucumbers and guacamole, topped with jicama slaw and soy ginger sauce
Beef Empanadas
Diablo mayo, pico de gallo, jicama apple slaw with three beef empanadas
Curry Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, curry dusted, sweet chili sauce, cilantro and roasted peanuts
Sticky Pork Belly
Fried smoked pork belly tossed with bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion served with a side of jicama slaw
Mains
Baja Fish Tacos
Fresh white fish beer battered and fried, house made Jicama slaw, chipotle ranch and cilantro, finished with smoked sea salt.
Blackened Mahi
Blackened Mahi Fillet, mashed potatoes, lemon and herb beurre blanc sauce with asparagus.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cavatappi pasta with blackened chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, red peppers, pickled jalapeños, onions, heirloom tomatoes in a creamy cajun sauce.
Chicken Tender Entree
Southern fried buttermilk chicken tenders served with fries and honey mustard dressing.
Country Fried Chicken
Two breaded and fried chicken breasts topped with jalapeño bacon gravy with mashed potatoes and sautéed garlic green beans.
Fish n' Chips
Beer battered fresh white fish served on a bed of fries and side of Tartar sauce
Grilled Salmon
Blackened or grilled salmon, rosemary parmesan potatoes and side of sautéed garlic green beans.
Meatloaf Entree
B&B Signature meatloaf topped with our house-made wild mushroom demi with mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Ribeye
Rosemary parmesan potatoes, asparagus
Shrimp and Grits
Southern style, white cheddar grits with bacon, peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes and shrimp.
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled mixed vegetables stuffed in a cheesy tortilla served with cilantro lime cream sauce and pico de gallo
Tavern Steak 6 oz Filet Mignon
Chicken Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Skewars
Sides
Side Fries
Crispy french fries with our homemade seasoning blend
Side Garlic Green Beans
Sautéed Haricots Verts french style green beans with fresh garlic
Side Grits
Logan Turnpike white cheddar cheese grits
Side Mash Potatoes
Homemade mashed creamy red potatoes
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Fried sweet potato fries tossed with our homemade seasoning blend
Side Naan Bread
Toasted and crispy lavash flat bread
Side Jicama Slaw
Shaved fresh jicama, green apples, red onions and cilantro with lime
Side Fresh Fruit Cup
Premium Sides
Side Bacon Pimento Mac n Chz
Cavatappi pasta, bacon and pimento in a creamy cheese sauce
Side Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
Side Grilled Asparagus
Traditional grilled asparagus
Side House salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, croutons
Side of Fried Brussels
Crispy fried brussels tossed with balsamic glaze
Side Onion Rings
Beer battered crispy onion rings
Side Rosemary Smashed Potato
Crispy fried red potatoes with a fresh rosemary garlic salt
Soups
Kids
Kid Chicken Fingers
Hand breaded and fried tenders with choice of side and Honey Mustard dressing.
Kid Cheese Burger
4oz Ground beef patty with melted Swiss American cheese on a toasted brioche roll with choice of side.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Melted Swiss American cheese on Texas Toast with choice of side.
Kid Hotdog
All beef hot dog on a toasted hoagie roll with a choice of side
Kid Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy white cheese sauce with a choice of side
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Homemade chocolate chip bread pudding served with of a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Molten Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate core served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Peanut Butter Pie Bar
Chocolate cheesecake layers filled with peanut butter mousse and ground Reeses® cups, decorated with Belgian sprinkles
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
White chocolate cheesecake and raspberry filling, decorated with raspberry mousse & white chocolate curls
Scoop of Vanilla Ice cream
Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with a chocolate drizzle
Butter Toffee Cake
Oreo Cheesecake
Sauces
Extra Hot Buffalo Sauce
Homemade extra spicy traditional Buffalo sauce
Extra Mild Buffalo Sauce
Classically tangy traditional mild buffalo sauce
Extra Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Perfect mixture of bourbon in a smokey southern BBQ sauce
Extra Lemon Pepper Seasoning
Our signature dry rub lemon pepper seasoning
Extra Sweet Soy Chili Sauce
Am mixture of soy and traditional Indian chili sauce
Extra Blue Cheese Dressing
Extra Ranch Dressing
Extra Honey Mustard
Homemade sweet and tangy honey mustard dressing
Extra Caesar Dressing
Signature caesar dressing
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette
Homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Extra Honey Lime Dressing
Citrusy and sweet honey lime vinaigrette
Extra Cilantro Lime Crema
Cilantro, honey lime cream dressing
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hi - C Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Milk
Mocktail
Mockly Mocktails
EVENTS
Event Tickets
