American
Gastropubs

B&B Tavern Sixes

1,314 Reviews

$$

3568 Sixes Rd

Canton, GA 30114

Popular Items

Spicy Jack Smash

$16.00

Twin smashed all beef patties, pickled jalapenos, habanero jack cheese, bacon, shredded romaine and B&B sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with pickles and your choice of sauce.

(8) B&B Wings

$16.00

8 jumbo wings with choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

FOOD

Snacks

(8) B&B Wings

$16.00

8 jumbo wings with choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing

B&B Chili bowl

$8.00

Scratch made chili, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla chips

B&B Chili cup

$4.00

Scratch made chili, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Warm buffalo chicken dip, served with lavash flatbread, baby carrots and celery sticks.

Buffalo Nachos

$12.00

fried chicken, pico de gallo, queso, blue cheese crumbles, ranch and cilantro

Diablo Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy Diablo sauce served with Jicama slaw

Edamame Hummus

$13.00

Savory homemade edamame and cilantro lime hummus served with lavash flatbread, baby carrots and sliced cucumbers

Fried Brussels Appetizer

$9.00

fried brussels tossed with bacon and goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Jumbo Pretzel

$11.00

Topped with pretzel salt and served with queso and whole grain mustard blend.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Italian breaded mozzarella with house-made marinara

Salads

Tender marinated steak blackened or grilled. Arugula, bacon, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
Caesar Salad Entree

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons

Carne Asada Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, grilled Carne Asada, fire roasted corn salsa, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing.

Grain Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, farro, arugula, edamame, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice

Spring Salad

$12.00

Seasonal salad with strawberry, blackberry, candied pecan and goat cheese over mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad Entree

$9.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, croutons

Handhelds

B&B Blues Burger

$16.00

Twin ground beef patties, blue cheese, horseradish mayo, bbq sauce, arugula, bacon and onion jam, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Black Bean Wrap

$14.00

Grilled garden burger, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, crispy tortilla strips all wrapped in a warmed flour tortilla.

Cali Steak Wrap

$17.00

Grilled flank steak, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, cilantro, charred corn and poblano mix, chipotle ranch dressing all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with pickles and your choice of sauce.

Classic Burger

$14.00

Twin smashed all ground beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes and onion. Served with fries.

Meatloaf Patty Melt

$16.00

B&B signature meatloaf with bacon onion jam, B&B sauce, melted Swiss cheese on Texas Toast white bread.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Twin smashed all beef patties, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, B&B sauce, fried onion straws

Pork Belly Burger

$19.00

Twin smashed burger patties, habanero jack cheese, smoked pork belly, jalapeño cider jam and fried onion straws

Spicy Jack Smash

$16.00

Twin smashed all beef patties, pickled jalapenos, habanero jack cheese, bacon, shredded romaine and B&B sauce.

Steak Philly

$15.00

Thinly shave ribeye, caramelized onions and peppers, melted Swiss served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Tavern Reuben

$15.00

Tender corned beef, marble rye bread, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing.

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna Stack

$15.00

Zesty Ahi tuna, sesame seed blend serve atop cucumbers and guacamole, topped with jicama slaw and soy ginger sauce

Beef Empanadas

$16.00

Diablo mayo, pico de gallo, jicama apple slaw with three beef empanadas

Curry Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower, curry dusted, sweet chili sauce, cilantro and roasted peanuts

Sticky Pork Belly

$14.00

Fried smoked pork belly tossed with bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion served with a side of jicama slaw

Mains

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Fresh white fish beer battered and fried, house made Jicama slaw, chipotle ranch and cilantro, finished with smoked sea salt.

Blackened Mahi

$25.00

Blackened Mahi Fillet, mashed potatoes, lemon and herb beurre blanc sauce with asparagus.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Cavatappi pasta with blackened chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, red peppers, pickled jalapeños, onions, heirloom tomatoes in a creamy cajun sauce.

Chicken Tender Entree

$16.00

Southern fried buttermilk chicken tenders served with fries and honey mustard dressing.

Country Fried Chicken

$20.00

Two breaded and fried chicken breasts topped with jalapeño bacon gravy with mashed potatoes and sautéed garlic green beans.

Fish n' Chips

$19.00

Beer battered fresh white fish served on a bed of fries and side of Tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Blackened or grilled salmon, rosemary parmesan potatoes and side of sautéed garlic green beans.

Meatloaf Entree

$19.00

B&B Signature meatloaf topped with our house-made wild mushroom demi with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Ribeye

$35.00

Rosemary parmesan potatoes, asparagus

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Southern style, white cheddar grits with bacon, peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes and shrimp.

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled mixed vegetables stuffed in a cheesy tortilla served with cilantro lime cream sauce and pico de gallo

Tavern Steak 6 oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewars

$20.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Crispy french fries with our homemade seasoning blend

Side Garlic Green Beans

$5.00

Sautéed Haricots Verts french style green beans with fresh garlic

Side Grits

$5.00

Logan Turnpike white cheddar cheese grits

Side Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Homemade mashed creamy red potatoes

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fried sweet potato fries tossed with our homemade seasoning blend

Side Naan Bread

$2.00

Toasted and crispy lavash flat bread

Side Jicama Slaw

$5.00

Shaved fresh jicama, green apples, red onions and cilantro with lime

Side Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Premium Sides

Side Bacon Pimento Mac n Chz

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta, bacon and pimento in a creamy cheese sauce

Side Caesar salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Traditional grilled asparagus

Side House salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, croutons

Side of Fried Brussels

$6.00

Crispy fried brussels tossed with balsamic glaze

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer battered crispy onion rings

Side Rosemary Smashed Potato

$6.00

Crispy fried red potatoes with a fresh rosemary garlic salt

Soups

Cup of Chili

$4.00

A cup of our homemade chili topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and side of crispy tortilla chips

GOLF Bowl of Chili

$8.00

A bowl of our homemade chili topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and side of crispy tortilla chips

Kids

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Hand breaded and fried tenders with choice of side and Honey Mustard dressing.

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

4oz Ground beef patty with melted Swiss American cheese on a toasted brioche roll with choice of side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melted Swiss American cheese on Texas Toast with choice of side.

Kid Hotdog

$7.00

All beef hot dog on a toasted hoagie roll with a choice of side

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta in a creamy white cheese sauce with a choice of side

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Homemade chocolate chip bread pudding served with of a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate core served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Pie Bar

$9.00

Chocolate cheesecake layers filled with peanut butter mousse and ground Reeses® cups, decorated with Belgian sprinkles

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

White chocolate cheesecake and raspberry filling, decorated with raspberry mousse & white chocolate curls

Scoop of Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with a chocolate drizzle

Butter Toffee Cake

$9.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces

Extra Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Homemade extra spicy traditional Buffalo sauce

Extra Mild Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Classically tangy traditional mild buffalo sauce

Extra Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Perfect mixture of bourbon in a smokey southern BBQ sauce

Extra Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$0.50

Our signature dry rub lemon pepper seasoning

Extra Sweet Soy Chili Sauce

$0.50

Am mixture of soy and traditional Indian chili sauce

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50
Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50
Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Homemade sweet and tangy honey mustard dressing

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Signature caesar dressing

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Extra Honey Lime Dressing

$0.50

Citrusy and sweet honey lime vinaigrette

Extra Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.50

Cilantro, honey lime cream dressing

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Gingerale

$3.00
Grapefruit Juice

$4.00
Hi - C Lemonade

$3.00
Mr Pibb

$3.00
Orange Juice

$4.00
Pineapple Juice

$4.00
Red Bull

$4.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00
Sprite

$3.00
Sweet Tea

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Water

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mockly Mocktails

Mockley Passion Fruit

$8.00

earl grey, chili pepper, lemon, coconut water

Mockly Pomegranate

$8.00

ginger, lemon, apple, rosemary, tonic

Mockly Tangerine

$8.00

lemon, peach, basil, lemongrass

EVENTS

Event Tickets

SXS Wine & Cheese Pairing

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton, GA 30114

Directions

