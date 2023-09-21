Main Menu

APPETIZERS

Beef Empanadas

$14.00

Three ground beef empanadas, huancaina sauce, pico de gallo

Diablo Shrimp

$16.00

crispy fried shrimp, spicy diablo sauce, jicama apple slaw

Hummus

$14.00

chickpea hummus, chili sauce, naan bread

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

ahi tuna, jicama apple slaw, seaweed salad, avocado, wasabi, crispy wontons

Lobster Hush Puppies

$16.00

cornmeal lobster fritters, chipotle tartar

SALADS

all salads are available with your choice of: ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard, caesar, oil & vinegar. add: chicken+8/ shrimp+10/ steak+12/ salmon+12/ tuna+10
Wedge*

$12.00

iceberg wedge, blue cheese, bacon, chives, heirloom tomatoes

Caesar Salad*

$13.00

romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

Summer Salad

$14.00

seasonal salad, burrata, strawberry, pistachio, blackberry, balsamic glaze

Steakhouse salad

$25.00

mixed greens, craisins, walnut, heirloom tomatoes, burrata, skirt steak

HANDHELDS

burgers served with parmesan steak fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

house smoked ellijay mushroom shiitakes, jarlsburg swiss, garlic aioli, fried onions

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00

bourbon bbq sauce, applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast with pickles, habanero jack cheese

STEAKS

Served with choice of house side and sauce: red wine demi, creamy blue cheese, chimichurri
8oz Filet mignon

$52.00
14oz Boneless Ribeye

$45.00
16oz Bone-in Ribeye Steak*

$62.00Out of stock
12oz NY Strip*

$37.50

SEAFOOD

Seared Salmon*

$30.00

grit cake, asparagus, five-onion sauce

Grilled Swordfish

$30.00

miso sauce, carrot, smoked ellijay mushrooms, asparagus, tomato

Scallop Risotto*

$38.00

ellijay mushroom risotto, seared scallops, crispy prosciutto, smoked jalapeno cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer battered cod, steak fries, chipotle tartar, jicama apple slaw

SIGNATURE PLATES

10oz outside skirt steak, huancaina, chimichurri, parmesan smashed potatoes
Trout*

$29.00

herb panko crusted, polenta, spinach with bacon and onion, sherry reduction

Dry Aged Duroc Pork Chop

$27.00

bone in pork chop, succotash, apple chutney, peruvian peppers

Meat Loaf

$23.00

tomato relish, green beans, whipped potatotes

Skirt Steak*

$32.00

10oz outside skirt, huancaina sauce, chimichurri, parmesan smashed potatoes

Lamb Vindaloo

$28.00

butcher cut lamb, cauliflower, indian rice, vindaloo sauce

Wild Mushroom Chicken Romesco

$22.00

succotash, asparagus, smoked ellijay oyster mushrooms, romesco sauce

HOUSE SIDES

Steak Fries*

$8.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Green Beans*

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts*

$8.00

Smashed Parmesan Potatoes

$8.00

Parmesan Polenta

$8.00

Side Caesar salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

FAMILY STYLE SIDES

Curry Cauliflower

$14.00

curry dusted, sweet chili sauce, cashews, pistachios

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$14.00

ellijay mushroom shiitakes, parmesan, risotto

Succotash

$14.00

beans, tomatoes, onions, wheat berry, spinach

Parmesan Steak Fries

$14.00

steak fries tossed in parmesan cheese, parsley and truffle oil

DESSERTS

Basque Cheesecake*

$12.00

spanish style cheesecake, bacon, salted caramel sauce

Death by chocolate cake

$12.00

chocolate chip, chocolate cupcake, chocolate mousse

Turtle cheesecake

$12.00

Salted Caramel Icecream

$7.00

Key lime bar

$9.00

Peanut butter bar

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Skirt Steak

$15.00

Kids Fish & Fries

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$13.00

Cavatappi Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Fried Chicken Breast With Fries

$12.00

Kids Fried Shrimp with Fries

$12.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Soft Drinks/Sparkling Water

Tea

SWEET

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Juice

CRANBERRY

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

Ginger Beer

$5.00+

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

San Pelegrino

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00+

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.00+

Water

Perrier

$3.00

Spring Water

$3.00